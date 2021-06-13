Flebotomía: flebotomia y pvc gtc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FLEBOTOMIA Dr. Gustavo Tagle Carbajal
FLEBOTOMIA DEFINICION:  El término "flebotomía" es utilizado para describir una incisión practicada en la vena por motivo...
FLEBOTOMIA  En los EUA, el término es utilizado para cualquier procedimiento de punción de vena , sea para colecta de san...
FLEBOTOMIA - INDICACIONES  Con fines diagnósticos y de monitoreo se utilizan para medir la presión venosa central en paci...
INDICACIONES  Medición de presión venosa central  Requerimientos de múltiples infusiones en forma simultanea  Administr...
FLEBOTOMIA CONTRAINDICACIONES ABSOLUTAS:  Infección próxima o en el sitio de inserción  Trombosis de la vena  Coagulopa...
FLEBOTOMIA CONTRAINDICACIONES RELATIVAS:  Bulas pulmonares cuando se intenta el abordaje de la subclavia.  Hernia inguin...
FLEBOTOMIA CONTRAINDICACIONES RELATIVAS:  Cuando el intento del lado contralateral ha resultado en una complicación sever...
FLEBOTOMIA:  La elección para sitio de disección depende de algunos factores:  la vena yugular externa es fácilmente acc...
FLEBOTOMIA  Vena subclavia Fácil de mantener, confortable, baja tasa de infección, pero existe un alto riesgo de Neumotór...
VENAS UTILIZADAS PARA CATETERISMO PARA MEDIR PVC
ACCESOS VENOSOS EN CUELLO
FLEBOTOMIA Se puede realizar mediante la :  Técnica de Seldinger  Veno-disección
FLEBOTOMIA: TECNICA DE SELDINGER  Es la de mayor aceptación y más difundida  Descrita en 1953 por Seldinger, consiste en...
TECNICA SELDINGER:
FLEBOTOMIA: TECNICA DE VENODISECCION  Realizar antisepsia amplia con campos operatorios.  Se inyecta el anestésico a lo ...
FLEBOTOMIA: TECNICA DE VENODISECCION
FLEBOTOMIA: TECNICA DE VENODISECCION  Pasar un hilo DISTAL al origen venoso. Estos hilos serán conocidos como hilos de re...
FLEBOTOMIA: TECNICA DE VENODISECCION
FLEBOTOMIA: TECNICA DE VENODISECCION  Dilatación de la incisión venosa.  Prensión del borde de la herida  Progresión de...
FLEBOTOMIA: TECNICA DE VENODISECCION
CONSIDERACIONES FINALES:  El sitio de una disección de vena es una ruta excelente para el ingreso de bacterias; por esta ...
PRESIÓN VENOSA CENTRAL Dr. Gustavo Tagle Carbajal
PRESION VENOSA CENTRAL DEFINICIÓN  La presión venosa central (PVC) se corresponde con la presión sanguínea a nivel de la ...
MEDICION DE PVC OBJETIVO  Obtener un parámetro hemodinámico, presión venosa central, que nos permita monitorizar la admin...
MEDICION DE PVC MATERIAL - Equipo de presión venosa central. - Manómetro, graduado en cm de H2O. - Palo de gotero (soporte...
MEDICION DE PVC REQUISITOS PREVIOS  Identificación del paciente.  Informar al paciente del procedimiento a realizar, con...
MEDICION DE PVC  Colocar el manómetro de manera que el punto cero coincida con la línea media axilar, que se corresponde ...
MEDICION DE PVC CON COLUMNA DE AGUA
PROCEDIMIENTO:  Colocar el manómetro verticalmente en el pie de gotero, recordando que el punto cero deberá coincidir con...
OBSERVACIONES  El suero utilizado para medir la PVC no deberá llevar ningún tipo de medicación.  En caso de que el líqui...
MEDICION DE PVC CON DE EQUIPO DE MONITOREO DE PRESION
INTERPRETACION DE LA CURVA DE PVC
Jun. 13, 2021

