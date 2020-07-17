Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA "Semana 09
Semana 9: ALTIMETRIA

ALTIMETRÍA

Semana 9: ALTIMETRIA

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA “Semana 09 TOPOGRAFÍA I (TV 113) Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G.
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. ALTIMETRIA
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. ALTIMETRIA Llamado también control vertical, tiene por objeto determinar la diferencia de altura entre puntos del terreno ya sea para usarlo directamente o referenciarlo en un plano. Para conocer estas diferencias de alturas necesitamos medir distancias verticales directa o indirectamente, a esta operación se le denomina NIVELACION.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G.
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. CONCEPTOS FUNDAMENTALES LINEA VERTICAL Es una línea que va cualquier punto de la superficie terrestre al centro de la tierra, esta determinada físicamente por la línea de la plomada. LINEA HORIZONTAL Es una línea recta perpendicular a la línea vertical. PLANO HORIZONTAL Es un plano perpendicular a la dirección de la línea vertical y tangente a una superficie de nivel en un punto.
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. SUPERFICIE DE NIVEL Es una superficie curva que todos sus puntos son perpendiculares a la línea vertical (Dirección de la plomada). Ej. La superficie del mar en calma.
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G.
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. NIVEL MEDIO DEL MAR (n.m.m.) Es el nivel ± 0.00 m. adoptado convencionalmente y viene hacer el promedio de la máxima elevación del mar ( PLEAMAR) y su máximo descenso ( BAJAMAR). El nivel medio del mar en un punto es la medida de las observaciones registradas en dicho punto por un mareógrafo en un periodo de 15 a 20 años. En el Perú existen 5 mareógrafos: Matarani, San Juan, La Punta, Chimbote y Talara.
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. ALTURA o COTA De un punto es su distancia vertical a un plano de comparación. Si este plano de comparación es el n.m.m., entonces de denomina COTA ABSOLUTA o ALTURA ORTOMETRICA y si este plano es arbitrario entonces es una COTA RELATIVA. DIFERENCIA DE ALTURA o DESNIVEL Es la distancia vertical entre dos superficies de nivel que pasan por dos puntos. SUPERFICIE N. (B) B 300 m SUPERFICIE N. (A) A 100 m 0 ± 00 N.M.N COTA ABSOLUTA DE (A) = 100.00 M. COTA ABSOLUTA DE (B) = 400.00 M. COTA RELATIVA DE (A) = 300.00 M. (Respecto A ) DIFERENCIA DE ALTURA O DESNIVEL (A , B) = 300.00 m.
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. BM (BENCH MARK) Es la altitud permanente de un punto respecto al N.M.M. Están ubicados a lo largo y ancho de todo el globo terrestre y son establecidos por instituciones especializadas en cada país, en el Perú es el Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN ), la entidad que se ocupa de la colocación y mantenimiento de estas marcas permanentes.
  12. 12. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. ¿Como saber el valor del B.M.? La información de dicho dato corresponde al IGN, el cual lo efectúa a pedido del interesado mediante un documento similar al que se muestra a continuación, previo pago por los derechos respectivos ¿Cómo se nivela un B.M.? Para monumentar un B.M. primero se instala la placa de bronce en el lugar elegido; luego se realiza una nivelación geométrica de alta precisión de circuito cerrado partiendo de un B.M. anteriormente establecido así se determina la cota de la placa de bronce
  13. 13. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. INSTRUMENTOS BASICOS DE ALTIMETRIA  El Nivel Esférico.  El Nivel Tubular.  El Nivel de Ingeniero.  La Mira. NIVEL ESFÉRICO Llamado también OJO DE POLLO; viene a estar constituido por un casquete de vidrio en cuyo interior contiene generalmente alcohol; el conjunto engloba una burbuja de aire la cual por diferencia de densidades se ubicará siempre en la parte superior.
  14. 14. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. EL NIVEL TUBULAR (NIVEL TEORICO) Consiste en un tubo cilíndrico hueco de vidrio cerrado en ambos extremos, en cuyo interior contiene en casi su totalidad de volumen un líquido de baja viscosidad como bencina, éter, alcohol; como quiera que el fluido no llena el 100% del volumen interno, se forma una burbuja de aire. Este aparato tiene la propiedad generar un eje o directriz horizontal (tangente al arco externo) cuando la burbuja se encuentra centrada. En topografía se utiliza este dispositivo para colocar en un plano horizontal, ya sea un plato, un limbo o un anteojo. Que me permite mantener horizontal el eje de la visual.
  15. 15. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. NIVEL DE BURBUJA PARTIDA (PARÁBOLA) En varios equipos el nivel tubular esta a la vista, por lo tanto estará expuesto a la influencia de agentes externos como rayos de sol lo que influye en la sensibilidad del nivel. Para obtener una precisión aproximadamente 8 veces superior al anterior el nivel tubular esta oculto y para centrarlo se consigue mediante el conocido dispositivo de COINCIDENCIA DE WILD. Con un sistema de prismas, presenta la mitad superior izquierda, frente a la mitad inferior derecha de la burbuja. Como consecuencia óptica de este acoplamiento se apreciarán las mitades extremas de la burbuja en posición invertida. PLANTA
  16. 16. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. En niveles automáticos, este paso se realiza en forma automática
  17. 17. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. EL NIVEL DE INGENIERO (EQUIALTÍMETRO) El nivel de ingeniero, es aquel instrumento topográfico, constituido básicamente de un telescopio unido a un nivel circular más otro tubular o similar; el conjunto va montado generalmente a un trípode. El objetivo de este aparato es obtener planos horizontales; consiguiendo de este modo conocer el desnivel entre dos puntos. En la actualidad existen muchos tipos de nivel los más importantes son:  Nivel óptico mecánico simple  Nivel óptico mecánico automático.  Nivel óptico mecánico de alta precisión.  Nivel electrónico
  18. 18. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. NIVEL OPTICO MECANICO SIMPLE Es aquel en el cual tiene como componentes principales al telescopio, el nivel circular y el tubular o parábola. .
  19. 19. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. NIVEL ÓPTICO MECÁNICO AUTOMÁTICO Los Niveles automáticos se caracterizan por la particularidad principal de obtener una línea de colimación horizontal con solo calar la burbuja del nivel esférico, obviando de este modo el proceso de nivelación con el nivel tubular o de burbuja partida. Para incrementar la precisión de la línea de colimación se hace uso de un compensador automático que puede ser de péndulo, de prismas, de espejos o electromagnéticos..
  20. 20. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. NIVEL ÓPTICO MECÁNICO DE ALTA PRECISIÓN A diferencia de los niveles anteriormente estudiados, estos poseen en cada equipo un micrómetro de placa plano paralela con el cual se puede dar lectura de hasta el décimo de milímetro convirtiéndose así en aparatos precisos, dado que los convencionales obtienen lecturas hasta el centésimo de metro. Con estos niveles se usa la mira invar.
  21. 21. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. NIVEL ELECTRONICO Es un nivel de precisión, utiliza miras con códigos de barra.
  22. 22. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G.
  23. 23. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. Tanto el anteojo como el nivel se encuentran montados sobre un eje vertical que les permiten girar, la verticalidad de este eje se consigue gracias a tres tornillos nivelantes. TORNILLOS NIVELANTES
  24. 24. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. LA MIRA Es una regla de madera o de aluminio. Esta graduada al cm agrupados de 5 cm en 5 cm luego en decímetros igualmente en metro y se puede leer con precisión al milímetro. 14 ALTURA DEL HILO MEDIO: 1.448 m.
  25. 25. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. Siempre se efectúan las lecturas de los tres hilos: inferior, central y superior. Se comprueba en el momento de realizar la observación que la semisuma de las lecturas de los hilos extremos es igual a la lectura del hilo central con un rango de mm y se da por válido la observación.
  26. 26. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G.
  27. 27. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. NIVELACION Entonces la diferencia de altura o la determinación de cotas de puntos del terreno se obtienen mediante la NIVELACION, que puede ser: INDIRECTA: N. BAROMETRICA N. TRIGONOMETRICA DIRECTA: N. GEOMETRICA
  28. 28. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. NIVELACION BAROMETRICA Esta basada en la medición de la Presión Atmosférica, que cambia según la altura de los lugares. Al Nivel del mar la presión es de 76.2 cm. de columna de Mercurio. La presión Atmosférica es razón inversa a la altura, se emplea el BAROMETRO DE MERCURIO. Este método se usa principalmente en trabajos de explotación o reconocimiento y en donde los desniveles son muy grandes, generalmente para estaciones fijas. .
  29. 29. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. Los desniveles se obtienen resolviendo un triangulo rectángulo, cuya incógnita es el cateto que representa la diferencia de altura entre dos puntos. En este método hay dos fuentes de error, en la medida del ángulo vertical y en la medida de la distancia, es por esta razón que sus resultados están dentro de ciertos limites de precisión. La nivelación trigonométrica se usa:  Los puntos están demasiados lejos  El terreno es muy accidentado.  No se requiere de mucha precisión. . NIVELACION TRIGONOMETRICA
  30. 30. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. NIVELACION GEOMETRICA Es aquella que nos permiten determinar la diferencia de altura entre puntos, midiendo directamente las distancias verticales sobre una regla llamada MIRA y un instrumentos denominados “NlVEL”; este método es de gran precisión.
  31. 31. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. TECNICAS DE NIVELACION En la figura se desea encontrar el desnivel entre los puntos A y B • Se coloca el equipo aproximadamente en el centro. • Se toma las lecturas de altura sobre las miras colocadas en “A” , “B” (hA, hB ). La línea de la visual es una horizontal , cuya distancia al N.M.M. se conoce como ALTURA INSTRUMENTAL m N.M.M B A hA hB ∆H De la figura: ∆ H = hA - hB m = Cota de “A” conocida m + ∆H = Cota de “B” por conocer m
  32. 32. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. ALTURA INSTRUMENTAL A = 281.876 m. (Cota conocida) B = (Cota por conocer) = Cota(A) + LA = 281.876 + 1.492 = 283.368 m Cota(B) = - LB Cota(B) = 283.368 - 0.281 Cota(B) = 283.087 m. 281.876 m m N.M.M B A hA = 1.492 hB = 0.281 ∆H
  33. 33. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. Esto nos lleva a las siguientes definiciones: VISTA ATRÁS L( + ) Es la lectura efectuada sobre la mira colocada sobre un punto de cota conocida, en la figura: La VISTA ADELANTE L( - ) Es la lectura efectuada sobre la mira colocada esta sobre un punto de cota conocer, en la figura: Lb ALTURA INSTRUMENTAL ( ) Es la distancia vertical comprendida entre el eje del anteojo y la superficie de referencia (N.M.M.)
  34. 34. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. ALTURA DE INSTRUMENTO ( ) Es la distancia vertical comprendida entre el eje del anteojo y la superficie de referencia (N.M.M.)
  35. 35. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. TIPOS DE NIVELACION GEOMETRICA • NIVELACION DIFERENCIAL • NIVELACION COMPUESTA NIVELACION DIFERENCIAL Es aquella nivelación geométrica que sirve para hallar la diferencia de altura de solamente dos puntos del terreno. Pasos a seguir: . Se coloca la mira en el punto de cota conocida (A) . Se ubica el punto de cota por conocer (B). . Se instala el nivel en un punto equidistante a los antes mencionados.
  36. 36. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. TIPOS DE NIVELACION GEOMETRICA • NIVELACION DIFERENCIAL • NIVELACION COMPUESTA NIVELACION DIFERENCIAL Es aquella nivelación geométrica que sirve para hallar la diferencia de altura de solamente dos puntos del terreno. Pasos a seguir: . Se coloca la mira en el punto de cota conocida (A) . Se ubica el punto de cota por conocer (B). . Se instala el nivel en un punto equidistante a los antes mencionados.
  37. 37. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. . Con ayuda del nivel se visa la mira colocada en el punto de cota conocida: L(+) y se anota en la libreta de campo. . Se coloca la mira en el punto de cota por conocer y con ayuda del nivel se visa la mira : L(-) y se anota en la libreta de campo.
  38. 38. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. MODELO DE LIBRETA DE CAMPO . PUNTO L(+) L(─) COTA A 1.85 100.00 B 0.72
  39. 39. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. DETERMINANDO LA COTA DE “B” PUNTO L(+) L(─) COTA A 1.85 101.85 100.00 B 0.72 101.13 En general: = L(+) + Cota conocida Cota por conocer = ─ L(─)
  40. 40. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. NIVELACION COMPUESTA Cuando los puntos cuyos desnivel se quiere conocer no son visibles desde algún punto intermedio, por: El desnivel es muy grande Por obstáculos que se encuentran entre estos puntos Cuando las distancias son muy grandes que imposibilita leer sobre la mira. Cuando hay puntos intermedios de los cuales se desea obtener su cota. Entonces en este casos habrá que repetir una nivelación diferencial tantas veces como sea necesario hasta llegar al otro punto, a esta repetición se conoce como: NIVELACIÓN COMPUESTA. En el croquis se muestran dos puntos, “A” , tiene como cota: +100,00 m; el problema consiste en determinar la cota del punto B. Es difícil realizar una nivelación simple, por lo cual se elige la nivelación compuesta
  41. 41. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. Pasos a seguir Se elige un punto: 1 (punto de cambio), con la condición de acercarnos al punto B Se realiza una nivelación simple entre A y 1 como si B no existiese, calculando cota del punto 1. PASO 1: PASO 2: PASO 3: PASO 4
  42. 42. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. • PASO 5: PASO 6: PASO 7:
  43. 43. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. MODELO DE LIBRETA DE CAMPO:. PUNTO L(+) L(─) COTA A 2.54 100.00 1 0.56 1.42 2 1.44 2.53 3 2.56 0.54 B 2.32 1.82 4 1.76 1.25 5 0.94 2.42 A 2.10
  44. 44. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G. EN GABINETE: PUNTO L(+) L(─) COTA A 2.54 102.54 100.00 1 0.56 101.68 1.42 101.12 2 1.44 100.59 2.53 99.15 3 2.56 102.61 0.54 100.05 B 2.32 103.11 1.82 100.79 4 1.76 103.62 1.25 101.86 5 0.94 102.14 2.42 101.20 A 2.10 100.04
  45. 45. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G.
  46. 46. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G.
  47. 47. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G.
  48. 48. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE INGENIERIA FACULTAD DE INGENIERIA CIVIL DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO DE VIALIDAD Y GEOMATICA Profesores: Ing. Luis Domínguez D. – Msc. Julio Cruzado Q. – Ing. Luis Manco C. – Ing. Jorge Uribe S. – Ing. Antonio Chihuan G.

