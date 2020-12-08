Successfully reported this slideshow.
“ ” “INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICOPÚBLICO “NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LOURDES” PROGRAMA DE ESTUDIOS: EDUCACIÓNPRIMARIA...
Elaboraun organizadorvisual sobre laestrategiametodológicaparalalenguamaterna, considerandolas3 etapas:I.Etapa de familiar...
II.Etapa de iniciación:Paraniñosyniñasque se encuentranenel procesode laconciencia cognitivade laescrituray la lectura ETA...
III.Etapa de laconsolidación:Paraniñosyniñasque escribenalfabéticamenteapartirde sus ideasysentimientos;yleencomprensivame...
naturaleza y sociedad

Sesion 4

  1. 1. “ ” “INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR PEDAGÓGICOPÚBLICO “NUESTRA SEÑORA DE LOURDES” PROGRAMA DE ESTUDIOS: EDUCACIÓNPRIMARIA EIB REA/SUB ÁREA: NATURALEZA, SOCIEDAD Y CURRICULO III Sesión: 4 CICLO: VII SECCIÓN: ÚNICA DOCENTE: LIZBET KATIA MOLINA LAHUANA ALUMNO: CESAR VILCA QUISURUCO
  2. 2. Elaboraun organizadorvisual sobre laestrategiametodológicaparalalenguamaterna, considerandolas3 etapas:I.Etapa de familiarización:Paraniñosyniñasque no tuvieron acceso al PRONOEIo IEI ETAPA DE FAMILIARIZACIÓN 1.1.Familiarización con la lectura. Para este proceso se asume el concepto de la lectura como un proceso de construcción de la compresiónde textosreales,ylaescrituracomoun proceso de producción de textos desde un inicio, enfuncióna necesidadescomunicativasdel niñoo niña,de lacomunidadyde lainstitucióneducativa. a) Tener material impreso en el aula y en la comunidad en lengua materna (L1) Uno de los elementos para la familiarización con lo escrito es contar con material impreso. Los niños y las niñas deben tener la oportunidad de interactuar libremente con textos en diferentes soportes: b) Estimulación con textos completos Esta etapaes fundamental para el iniciode lalecturay escritura.La actividad principal consiste en textuarenel aula: c) Lectura por los adultos, leer para niños y niñas Cuandolosmayoresleen para losniños,éstos descubrenel mundode la lecturay de loslibros, descubrenque laspalabras puedencrearmundos imaginarios,fantásticos.Se van dandocuentasobre algunascaracterísticasde un textoescrito: d) Jugar a leer Los niñosy niñasde laedadde 3 a 5 añosson capacesde participarencualquiertipode juego.Lógicamente que puedenjugartambiénconel lenguaje escrito. e) Diferenciar los textos de los dibujos Para este propósito sirven sobre todo aquellas láminas que tienen algo de texto. Hay que hacer que los niños puedan ubicar el texto y su posible significado. Familiarización y estimulación para el aprendizaje de laescritura Escribiresun procesode producciónde textosmás que la habilidadde graficar letras.Desde pequeñoslosniñosylas niñastienenque escribir textos.
  3. 3. II.Etapa de iniciación:Paraniñosyniñasque se encuentranenel procesode laconciencia cognitivade laescrituray la lectura ETAPA DE INICIACION EN EL PROCESO DE LA CONCIENCIA COGNITIVA. En esta etapa se enfatizan actividades con uso de materiales de familiarización elaborados por el mismo docente u otros. a) Actividades con el uso de láminas de ícono verbales. Esta actividadbuscaque losniñosy niñasanalicen críticamente textosícono verbales,entendidoscomo un conjuntode códigos lingüísticos(textoverbal), no lingüísticos(imágeneso íconos) y paralingüísticos (formato,tamañode la letra,entre otros) que se interrelacionanpara configurarel mensaje. b) Interrogación de textos Los niñosy niñasdeben interrogartextosreales como: • Una canción,adivinanza, rima,poemaque van aprender. • Cuentos,revistas,tarjetas léxicasuotrosmaterialesde la bibliotecadel aula. • Una recetaa preparar. c) Actividades entretenidas para reforzar el aprendizaje de palabras •Con tarjetas léxicas. En el caso del quechua,las palabrastienenunaraíz y a partir de ellase agregan sufijos.Porello,se dice que el quechuaesuna lenguasufijante.Esta característica morfológica de la lenguapuede constituirse enunagran ayudaen el procesode reconocimientode la estructurade la palabra. 2.1. Iniciación a la escritura 2.2. Iniciación a la lectura a) La hora de lectura libre, por placer. Es el momento especialmente dedicado para el uso libre y autónomo de los libros del sector de la lectura o de la biblioteca de aula. b) Lectura animada comprensiva. • El docente elige un texto interesante para leer. Mejor si está relacionado con el tema de la unidad didáctica.
  4. 4. III.Etapa de laconsolidación:Paraniñosyniñasque escribenalfabéticamenteapartirde sus ideasysentimientos;yleencomprensivamente, entendiendoasumaneray en laforma universal. ETAPA DE CONSOLIDACIÓN Para niños y niñas que escriben alfabéticamente. Estrategia básica para la producción de textos: Este proceso debe estar planificado dentro de una unidad didáctica. Para Niños y niñas que leen a) Estrategias de comprensión Si losniñosyniñasya escribenalfabéticamente entoncesdebemosseguir enfatizandoel desarrollode un buennivel enla comprensiónde lalectura.Lo que se busca esprofundizar en5 losprocesosde la lectura,principalmentelas habilidadesadesarrollarseen la escrituracomoen la lectura. b) Ahora a opinar Antesde la lectura,hacer explícitoel propósitode la misma.Conectarlos conocimientospreviosconel temade lalecturapara motivar un procesoexpectante. Durante la lectura. Despuésde lalectura LA SEGUNDA LENGUA L2 (EL CASTELLANO U OTRA LENGUA ORIGINARIA) adecuadosentre docente y estudiantes.Sin embargo,encontextos monolingüesenlenguas originariasobilingüesen algúnnivel,lengua originaria– castellano muchosprocesosde aprendizaje se danenla lenguaque menos dominanlosniños. Niveles de dominio de una segunda lengua Los nivelesde dominiode una lenguaque se sugierenparael trabajopedagógicoson:Básico, IntermedioyAvanzado. Fase de programaciónpara el desarrollo de una segunda lengua Básico Intermedio avanzado

