Tesis de mirian

15/07/2020 1 República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio Popular para la Educación Universidad Politécnica Territorial L...
15/07/2020 2
EN LOS AÑOS 50 NACE LA COMUNIDAD DE SAN PEDRO DEL LIMON. LA FAMILIA GUTIÉRREZ. GUAREGUA., PLANCHARTA Y REINAMO SON LOS PIO...
15/07/2020 4 DISTANCIA: 4 KM LAS CHARASSAN PEDRO DEL LIMON EDO. ANZOATEGUI MUNICIPIO SOTILLO
15/07/2020 5 LAS CHARASSAN PEDRO DEL LIMON EDO. ANZOATEGUI MUNICIPIO SOTILLO MUNICIPIO SOTILLO LA COMUNIDAD SAN PEDRO DEL ...
15/07/2020 6 PRESENTACION CAPITULO IV CAPITULO I CAPITULO II CAPITULO III DESCRIPCION DEL PROYECTO AMBITO FAMILIAR U ORGAN...
15/07/2020 7 DIAGNOSTICO SITUACIONAL El agua viene de la superficie de la montaña. Fallas en distribución del agua por par...
15/07/2020 8 Planteamiento del problema LOS ESTUDIOS REALIZADOS POR LA OMS CONVERGEN EN SEÑALAR QUE EL SER HUMANO NECESITA...
15/07/2020 9 ¿Es necesario diagnosticar la situación actual del suministro de agua en el sector San Pedro del Limón.? ¿Es ...
15/07/2020 10 El Problema Objetivo General Objetivos Específicos •Establecer como parámetro fijo el número de habitantes a...
15/07/2020 11 El Problema Objetivos Específicos •Calcular el Caudal del manantial. •Levantamiento del plano de ubicación d...
12 JUSTIFICACION Suministro de agua no tratada a la población por la inexistencia de Planta de Tratamiento de Agua Potable...
15/07/2020 13 DELIMITACION Y LIMITACIONES DELIMITACIONES LIMITACIONES El alcance de este proyecto se realizado en el área ...
15/07/2020 14 A QUE LLAMAMOS “MARCO TEÓRICO” El marco teórico, también llamado marco de referencia, es el soporte teórico,...
15/07/2020 15 MODALIDAD DE LA INVESTIGACION De Campo CARACTERÍSTICAS TIPO DE INVESTIGACION QUE LO APOYAN RECOLECCIÓN DE DA...
15/07/2020 16 POBLACIÓN GENERAL Conjunto finito Sometidos a estudio Pertenecen a la investigación Es la base para los cálc...
15/07/2020 17 POBLACIÓN DEL SECTOR CENSO POBLACIONAL DEL CONSEJO COMUNAL Fórmula para el cálculo de la Muestra para el est...
15/07/2020 18 POBLACIÓN DEL SECTOR CENSO POBLACIONAL DEL CONSEJO COMUNAL Fórmula para el cálculo de la Muestra para el est...
15/07/2020 19 CALCULO DE LAS FAMILIAS A SER ENCUESTADAS Parámetros Valores N 60 Z 1.96 p 0.5 q 0.5 e 0.05 Valor Numerador ...
15/07/2020 20 CONCLUSIONES 1. Con base en la información recolectada y procesada de las diferentes fuentes se logró analiz...
15/07/2020 21 RECOMENDACIONES
15/07/2020 22 REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS ANEXOS ELEBORA REFERENCIAS INCORPORAR
15/07/2020 23 CALCULO DEL CAUDAL DE AGUA DE LA QUEBRADA CALCULO DEL CAUDAL METODO AFORO EQUIPOS A SER UTILIZADOS: 1.1.- DE...
15/07/2020 24 CALCULO DE LOS TANQUES DEPOSITO TIPO DE 15.000 LTS. Q = VOLUMEN / TIEMPO Q = 10000 / TIEMPO 2.35 15000 / TIE...
15/07/2020 25 ¿Tienen ustedes tanques? 64 SI NO % 59 5 64 92% 8% 100 Analisis de la Pregunta Número de Familias CENSO POBL...
15/07/2020 26 98% 2% Esta de acuerdo con el proyecto 1 2 Esta de acuerdo con el proyecto
15/07/2020 27 Realizan algun tratamiento al agua 70% 30% 1 2
15/07/2020 28 Poseen tanques para el agua SI 92% NO 8%
15/07/2020 29 El cisterna se le hace facil subir al sector SI 5% NO 95%
15/07/2020 30 Consume agua potable SI 25% NO 75%
15/07/2020 31 Poseen sembradios SI 89% NO 11%
15/07/2020 32 PLAN DE ACCION PLAN DE ACCIÓN AÑO 2019 . 2020 Componente ¿Qué se hizo? ¿Cómo? ¿Cuándo? ¿Dónde? ¿Quiénes? ¿Co...
15/07/2020 33 PLAN DE ACCION PLAN DE ACCIÓN AÑO 2019 . 2020 Componente ¿Qué se hizo? ¿Cómo? ¿Cuándo? ¿Dónde? ¿Quiénes? ¿Co...
15/07/2020 34 CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES PERIÓDO: 2019 - 2020 ACTIVIDADES DURACION PERIÓDO (MESES...
15/07/2020 35 PLANO DE DISTRIBUCION DE LA PROPUESTA
15/07/2020 36 PLANTA DE LA MINI RE´RESA
15/07/2020 37 VISTA DE LA REPRESA
15/07/2020 38 DESANERADOR
15/07/2020 39 VISTA DEL DESANERADOR
15/07/2020 40 VISTA DEL DESANERADOR
15/07/2020 41 BASE DE TANQUES
15/07/2020 42 VISTA BASE PARA TANQUES
15/07/2020 43 BASE DE TANQUES
15/07/2020 44
15/07/2020 45 PRESUPUESTO GENERAL DEXCRIPCION DE LAS PARTIDAS UNIDAD CANTIDAD PRECIO UNITARIO PRECIO TOTAL OBRAS DE EXCAVA...
15/07/2020 46 ACTIVIDADES A REALIZAR 15/5/2020 30/5/2020 30/6/2020 30/7/2020 4/8/2020 OBRAS DE EXCAVACION 15/5/2020 15 30/...
15/07/2020 47 MAPA DEL TERRENO GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
TESIS PARA IMPLEMENTAR PLANTA DE AGUA POTABLE EN LA COMUNIDAD DE SAN PEDRO DEL LIMON JULIO 2020

  1. 1. 15/07/2020 1 República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio Popular para la Educación Universidad Politécnica Territorial Ludovico Silva Aldea Antonio José de Sucre Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria “Diseño de Propuesta para implementar Planta Potabilizadora de agua Potable en la comunidad rural “San Pedro del Limón” Ubicado en la parroquia Pozuelo Municipio Sotillo de Puerto La Cruz estado Anzoátegui. Año 2.020” Equipo de Trabajo: NIRIAN CARREÑO C.I: 3.715.787 MARIA NORIEGA C.I: 5.193.005 Tutor Metodología: Yusbely Subero: Tutor Técnico: Julio Ríos C.I: 3.123.923
  2. 2. 15/07/2020 2
  3. 3. EN LOS AÑOS 50 NACE LA COMUNIDAD DE SAN PEDRO DEL LIMON. LA FAMILIA GUTIÉRREZ. GUAREGUA., PLANCHARTA Y REINAMO SON LOS PIONEROS E INICIARON SUS ACTIVIDADES EN LAS AREAS DE GANADERIA Y AGRICULTURA; LOS RUBROS MAS IMPORTANTES A QUE SE DEDICAN SON: CAFÉ, CACAO, GANADERIA, AGRICULTURA Y CAÑA DE AZUCAR. EN ESTOS MOMENTOS YA CUENTAN CON UN CONSEJO COMUNAL, EL CUAL LES PERMITE LLEVAR A CABO TODAS LAS ACTIVIDADES NECESARIAS PARA CONSOLIDAR EL SECTOR. EL SEÑOR OSWALDO PERAZA ES EL VOCERO PRINCIPAL DEL CONSEJO Y CON EL HEMOS TENIDO UNA DINAMICA PARA PODER LLEVAR A FELIZ TERMINO ESTA PROPUESTA. 15/07/2020 3 IMÁGENES DE LA COMUNIDAD
  4. 4. 15/07/2020 4 DISTANCIA: 4 KM LAS CHARASSAN PEDRO DEL LIMON EDO. ANZOATEGUI MUNICIPIO SOTILLO
  5. 5. 15/07/2020 5 LAS CHARASSAN PEDRO DEL LIMON EDO. ANZOATEGUI MUNICIPIO SOTILLO MUNICIPIO SOTILLO LA COMUNIDAD SAN PEDRO DEL LIMON SE UBICA EN LAS COORDENADAS RECTANGULARES: NORTE: 1.125.630 ESTE: 327.388 ALTURA SOBRE EL NIVEL DEL MAR: 500 MT. POBLACION: 60 FAMILIAS 324 HABITANTES
  6. 6. 15/07/2020 6 PRESENTACION CAPITULO IV CAPITULO I CAPITULO II CAPITULO III DESCRIPCION DEL PROYECTO AMBITO FAMILIAR U ORGANIZACIONAL PLANIFICACION DEL PROYECTO PRODUCTO O SERVICIO LOGRADO POR EL PROYECTO EJECUTADO RESULTADOS Y LOGROS DEL PLAN DE ACCION DEL PROYECTO COCLUSIONES, ANEXOS Y REFERENCIAS CARATULA, RESUMEN, AGRADECIMIENTO, DEDICATORIA, INDICE, INTRODUCCION.
  7. 7. 15/07/2020 7 DIAGNOSTICO SITUACIONAL El agua viene de la superficie de la montaña. Fallas en distribución del agua por parte de la institución Sector San Pedro del Limón Municipio Sotillo Tuberías dañadas Agua no apta La comunidad está preocupada
  8. 8. 15/07/2020 8 Planteamiento del problema LOS ESTUDIOS REALIZADOS POR LA OMS CONVERGEN EN SEÑALAR QUE EL SER HUMANO NECESITA PARA REALIZAR SUS NECESIDADES, TALES COMO CONSUMO, LIMPIEZA, DESECHOS Y PROTECCION DEL AMBIENTE UN PROMEDIO DE 250 LTS /HABITANTE. DISTRIBUCION MUNDIAL DEL AGUA EL AGUA EN LOS MARES EL AGUA EN EL MUNDO EL AGUA EN EL HOGAR EL 72% DEL PLANETA ESTA OCUPADO POR EL AGUA. ES APENA UN 2,5% QUE ES AGUA DULCE, PARA SER DISTRIBUIDA ENTRE LOS 6.000 MILLONES DE SERES HUMANOS.
  9. 9. 15/07/2020 9 ¿Es necesario diagnosticar la situación actual del suministro de agua en el sector San Pedro del Limón.? ¿Es necesario llevar a cabo el cálculo del Caudal del agua en los riachuelos existentes.? ¿Cómo se podría evaluar la propuesta de instalar depósitos para el agua provenientes de los riachuelos del sector.? ¿Cómo se podría calcular la dotación del agua en base a la población existente.? Preguntasparalainvestigación PREGUNTAS PARA LA INVESTIGACION
  10. 10. 15/07/2020 10 El Problema Objetivo General Objetivos Específicos •Establecer como parámetro fijo el número de habitantes a los cuales se les va a prestar el servicio mediante •levantamiento de una encuesta. •Realizar reuniones con la comunidad para presentar el desarrollo del proyecto. Propuesta para implementar depósitos para agua potable proveniente de quebrada rural para la comunidad “San Pedro del Limón OBJETIVO GENERAL Y ESPECIFICOS
  11. 11. 15/07/2020 11 El Problema Objetivos Específicos •Calcular el Caudal del manantial. •Levantamiento del plano de ubicación del sector. •Consultar los estudios en relación al diseño del acueducto rural. •Diseñar los lineamientos de la campaña de información •al consejo comunal acerca de la utilización y racionalización del agua almacenada. •Garantizar agua potable mediante la instalación de •una mini planta de potabilización •Plantear la red de todos los componentes que conforman •la infraestructura del acueducto. OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS
  12. 12. 12 JUSTIFICACION Suministro de agua no tratada a la población por la inexistencia de Planta de Tratamiento de Agua Potable Por que es necesario esta propuesta El caudal calculado tiene un rendimiento que se encuentra en el 50% aproximado. El agua consumida por la población no está siendo tratada por ningún medio. La población invierte mucho dinero para obtener el agua. No hay existencia en los actuales momentos de depósitos para el agua. la alcaldía no suministra el agua a la población. Las condiciones topográficas hace problemático el arreo del agua
  13. 13. 15/07/2020 13 DELIMITACION Y LIMITACIONES DELIMITACIONES LIMITACIONES El alcance de este proyecto se realizado en el área rural, específicamente en el Sector El Limón, en el Municipio Sotillo del estado Anzoátegui en el año 2020. Se recolectarán datos necesarios para lograr el buen desenvolvimiento técnico del proyecto y el manejo de información civil. Sé elaborarán los planos de detalles civiles y las especificaciones técnicas de la propuesta. •Topografía con pendientes entre 1% hasta el 15 %. •La carretera de 4 km está pavimentada en 2 km. •El ojo del agua del riachuelo se encuentra a una altura de 540 mt. Aproximadamente. •El transporte de material y agua potable es mediante vehículos de doble tracción. •La comunidad deben invertir grandes cantidades de Dinero por el costo elevado del líquido. •Se hace bastante problemática el análisis del líquido.
  14. 14. 15/07/2020 14 A QUE LLAMAMOS “MARCO TEÓRICO” El marco teórico, también llamado marco de referencia, es el soporte teórico, contextual o legal de los conceptos que se utilizaron para el planteamiento del problema en la investigación. ESTRUCTURA DEL “MARCO TEÓRICO” ANTECEDENTES MARCO CONCEPTUALBASES LEGALES Nacionales Inter-Nacionales Las leyes Conceptos Generales BASES TEÓRICAS Variables Nacionales -Venezuela en Gotas - Vlexvenezuela.com Internacionales -Los acueductos y Sistema de distribución de agua… - datos y cifras agua para un mundo sostenible UNESCO Se analizaron las Variable: Cualitativas: estado del agua. Cuantitativas: Se analizaron lo siguiente: -Población -Volumen del agua a distribuir. -Consumo por Familia Leyes que se toman en cuenta: -Constitución Nacional -Ley del Ambiente -Gaceta oficial 4.004 -Ley de Consejos Comunales. -Acueducto -Mini represa -Desanerador -Conducción -PAT -Depósitos Plástico -Bombas de impulsión -Bombas manuales de extracción -Otros.
  15. 15. 15/07/2020 15 MODALIDAD DE LA INVESTIGACION De Campo CARACTERÍSTICAS TIPO DE INVESTIGACION QUE LO APOYAN RECOLECCIÓN DE DATOS DIRECTO DE LA REALIDAD. NO SE MANIPULAN LAS VARIABLES. EXPLORATORIA DESCRIPTIVA EVALUATIVA ESTUDIOS DE CAMPO INVESTIGACIÓN.
  16. 16. 15/07/2020 16 POBLACIÓN GENERAL Conjunto finito Sometidos a estudio Pertenecen a la investigación Es la base para los cálculos
  17. 17. 15/07/2020 17 POBLACIÓN DEL SECTOR CENSO POBLACIONAL DEL CONSEJO COMUNAL Fórmula para el cálculo de la Muestra para el estudio: N° de Familias: 60 N° de Habitantes: 324 Se tomó como Índice por Familia: 5.4 hab/familia
  18. 18. 15/07/2020 18 POBLACIÓN DEL SECTOR CENSO POBLACIONAL DEL CONSEJO COMUNAL Fórmula para el cálculo de la Muestra para el estudio: N° de Familias: 60 N° de Habitantes: 324 Se tomó como Índice por Familia: 5.4 hab/familia
  19. 19. 15/07/2020 19 CALCULO DE LAS FAMILIAS A SER ENCUESTADAS Parámetros Valores N 60 Z 1.96 p 0.5 q 0.5 e 0.05 Valor Numerador 57.62 Valor Denominador 1.11 N° de Encuestas: 52.01
  20. 20. 15/07/2020 20 CONCLUSIONES 1. Con base en la información recolectada y procesada de las diferentes fuentes se logró analizar y describir de una manera adecuada las principales características del área en estudio .2.Por medio del desarrollo del métodos de proyección de población se logró obtener una muestra de la cantidad de personas que se les realizó la encuesta. 3.Se proyecto la propuesta de manera adecuada al espacio existente, de tal forma que se identificaron las las partes de la misma. 4.Se estableció la demanda de agua potable que requerirá la población. 5.Se realizó un estudio para definir la condición hídrica que presee el área donde se captará el agua. 6.- Se diseñó el desarenador que hace parte del sistema de captación del riachuelo. 7.- Se obtuvieron las respectivas cantidades de obra y los análisis de precios unitarios para poder obtener el presupuesto. 8.- El trabajo realizado es un aporte importante para el desarrollo y el mejoramiento en la calidad de vida de su población.
  21. 21. 15/07/2020 21 RECOMENDACIONES
  22. 22. 15/07/2020 22 REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS ANEXOS ELEBORA REFERENCIAS INCORPORAR
  23. 23. 15/07/2020 23 CALCULO DEL CAUDAL DE AGUA DE LA QUEBRADA CALCULO DEL CAUDAL METODO AFORO EQUIPOS A SER UTILIZADOS: 1.1.- DEPOSITO DE 20 LITROS. 1.2.- MANGUERA PLÁSTICA DE 2" 1.3.- CRONÓMETRO DIGITAL CALCULO DEL CAUDAL lts/seg Q = Q = 2.35 TIEMPO (seg) Q = 8.50 20.00 VOLUMEN (lts) _________________________________ TOMA 1: TOMA 2: TOMA 3: TOMA 4: SEG. PROMEDIO= TABLA DE DATOS OBTENIDOS EN EL CAMPO TIEMPO (seg) 8.50 8.40 8.80 8.30 TOTAL DE LAS TOMAS 34.00 8.50
  24. 24. 15/07/2020 24 CALCULO DE LOS TANQUES DEPOSITO TIPO DE 15.000 LTS. Q = VOLUMEN / TIEMPO Q = 10000 / TIEMPO 2.35 15000 / TIEMPO 15000 / TIEMPO 6,375.00 106.25 1.77 CALCULO DEL TIEMPO DE LLENADO DE UN TANQUE DE 10.000 LTS TIEMPO = TIEMPO = TIEMPO EN MINUTOS = TIEMPO EN HORAS = MINUTOS SEGUNDOS HORAS DEPOSITO PLASTICO BASE DE CONCRETO ARMADO
  25. 25. 15/07/2020 25 ¿Tienen ustedes tanques? 64 SI NO % 59 5 64 92% 8% 100 Analisis de la Pregunta Número de Familias CENSO POBLACIONAL
  26. 26. 15/07/2020 26 98% 2% Esta de acuerdo con el proyecto 1 2 Esta de acuerdo con el proyecto
  27. 27. 15/07/2020 27 Realizan algun tratamiento al agua 70% 30% 1 2
  28. 28. 15/07/2020 28 Poseen tanques para el agua SI 92% NO 8%
  29. 29. 15/07/2020 29 El cisterna se le hace facil subir al sector SI 5% NO 95%
  30. 30. 15/07/2020 30 Consume agua potable SI 25% NO 75%
  31. 31. 15/07/2020 31 Poseen sembradios SI 89% NO 11%
  32. 32. 15/07/2020 32 PLAN DE ACCION PLAN DE ACCIÓN AÑO 2019 . 2020 Componente ¿Qué se hizo? ¿Cómo? ¿Cuándo? ¿Dónde? ¿Quiénes? ¿Con que? Diseño de una propuesta para instalación de tanques para aguas blancas. Sector San Pedro del Limón. Municipio Sotillo. Parroquia Pozuelo. Diagnóstico situacional de la comunidad en torno al sitio y el problema elegido para realizar el proyecto. Mediante información recopilada en el sitio del problema. 18-04-12 a 20-06- 12. Comunidad de San Pedro del Limón. Municipio Sotillo.. Estudiantes que realizan el proyecto. humanos: Edo. Anzoátegui Año 2.020. Investigación de fuentes bibliográficas, tecnológicas y jurídicas que fundamentan la propuesta. Mediante recursos técnicos como internet, referencias bibliográficas entre otros. 20-06-12 a30-08-12 Estudiantes que realizan el proyecto y el tutor académico. Estudiantes y asesor académico. Charlas referentes al desarrollo de la propuesta e importancia de los proyectos socio-productivos al colectivo estudiantil, profesional y estudiantil de la institución. Mediante charlas informativas y entrega de material documental. 15-08-13 a 22-08-13 Estudiantes, asesor metodológico y personal institucional. Materiales: Computadora, fuentes bibliográficas, cuaderno de apuntes, etc. Humanos: Asesor académico y estudiantes. Materiales: Internet, libros y referencias. Humanos: Estudiantes, asesor metodológico y personal institucional. Materiales: Folletos, trípticos, carteleras, entre otros.
  33. 33. 15/07/2020 33 PLAN DE ACCION PLAN DE ACCIÓN AÑO 2019 . 2020 Componente ¿Qué se hizo? ¿Cómo? ¿Cuándo? ¿Dónde? ¿Quiénes? ¿Con que? Diseño de una propuesta para instalación de tanques para aguas blancas. Sector San Pedro del Limón. Municipio Sotillo. Parroquia Pozuelo. Desarrollo de la propuesta y elaboración del diseño de sistema para el almacenamiento de agua adecuado a las exigencias de la comunidad. Mediante recolección de información técnica referida a la elaboración de planos y cálculos. 7-10-13 a 24-11-13 Comunidad de San Pedro del Limón. Municipio Sotillo Estudiantes que realizan el proyecto. Humanos: Edo. Anzoátegui Año 2.020. Presentación del informe final 24- 10-13 a 10-11-13 . Estudiantes y tutor académico. Materiales: Formatos de dibujo técnico, láminas, lápices, escalimetros, entre otros. Humanos: Estudiantes y profesores jurados. Materiales: Informe de presentación, computadoras y video vean.
  34. 34. 15/07/2020 34 CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES PERIÓDO: 2019 - 2020 ACTIVIDADES DURACION PERIÓDO (MESES) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Entrevista no estructurada a líderes comunitarios o integrantes de la comunidad, con el fin de recolectar información referente a la comunidad y selección de la problemática Observación directa en la comunidad con la finalidad de detectar necesidades o problemas ocasionados por la problemática. Reuniones en equipo y con el tutor académico para discutir tareas a realizar. Describir los problemas necesidades o intereses del contexto. Diagnostico situacional de la comunidad en torno al sitio y el problema elegido para realizar el proyecto. Investigación de fuentes bibliográficas, tecnológicas y jurídicas que fundamentan la propuesta. Charlas referentes al desarrollo de la propuesta e importancia de los proyectos socio-productivos al colectivo estudiantil, profesional y estudiantil de la institución. Elaboración e interpretación del plano correspondiente a la alternativa de solución. Presentación del proyecto o informe final.
  35. 35. 15/07/2020 35 PLANO DE DISTRIBUCION DE LA PROPUESTA
  36. 36. 15/07/2020 36 PLANTA DE LA MINI RE´RESA
  37. 37. 15/07/2020 37 VISTA DE LA REPRESA
  38. 38. 15/07/2020 38 DESANERADOR
  39. 39. 15/07/2020 39 VISTA DEL DESANERADOR
  40. 40. 15/07/2020 40 VISTA DEL DESANERADOR
  41. 41. 15/07/2020 41 BASE DE TANQUES
  42. 42. 15/07/2020 42 VISTA BASE PARA TANQUES
  43. 43. 15/07/2020 43 BASE DE TANQUES
  44. 44. 15/07/2020 44
  45. 45. 15/07/2020 45 PRESUPUESTO GENERAL DEXCRIPCION DE LAS PARTIDAS UNIDAD CANTIDAD PRECIO UNITARIO PRECIO TOTAL OBRAS DE EXCAVACION m3 15.00 Bs1,600,000.00 Bs1,600,015.00 MINI REPRESA m2 25.00 Bs2,500,000.00 Bs2,500,025.00 BASE DE TANQUE m2 16.00 Bs1,600,000.00 Bs1,600,016.00 DESENERADOR m2 20.00 Bs2,500,000.00 Bs2,500,020.00 CASETA DE PAT m2 64.00 Bs2,500,000.00 Bs2,500,064.00 PLANTA PARA POTABILIZAR AGUA SG 1.00 Bs15,000,000.00 Bs15,000,001.00 Bs25,700,141.00 BASE DE CALCULO: 200 $/BOLIVAR $128,500.71 TOTAL GENERAL TOTAL EN $ PRESUPUESTO GENERAL DE LA OBRA
  46. 46. 15/07/2020 46 ACTIVIDADES A REALIZAR 15/5/2020 30/5/2020 30/6/2020 30/7/2020 4/8/2020 OBRAS DE EXCAVACION 15/5/2020 15 30/5/2020 MINI REPRESA 25/5/2020 45 9/7/2020 BASE DE TANQUE 15/5/2020 30 14/6/2020 DESENERADOR 5/7/2020 25 30/7/2020 CASETA DE PAT 12/5/2020 60 11/7/2020 PLANTA PARA POTABILIZAR AGUA 5/6/2020 60 4/8/2020 CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES
  47. 47. 15/07/2020 47 MAPA DEL TERRENO GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

