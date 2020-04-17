Successfully reported this slideshow.
HIST.ESPACIO Y SOCIEDAD MODULO 2 FOROINTEGRADOR 1 TEMA: El Río de la Plata 1776-1914. Consignas: 1- Observar con atención
HIST.ESPACIO Y SOCIEDAD MODULO 2 FOROINTEGRADOR 2 Muchos inmigrantes se instalaron en la región del Litoral, allí se funda...
HIST.ESPACIO Y SOCIEDAD MODULO 2 FOROINTEGRADOR 3 ;utilizados como labradores, conductores de carretas,arrieros,cuidadores...
historia

Hist.espacio y sociedad modulo 2 foro integrador

  1. 1. HIST.ESPACIO Y SOCIEDAD MODULO 2 FOROINTEGRADOR 1 TEMA: El Río de la Plata 1776-1914. Consignas: 1- Observar con atención el video y tomar nota de los aspectos más relevantes. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MI2MwsVH8I 2- Utilizando las aplicaciones de Word elaborar un cuadro comparativo entre la sociedad colonial argentina en vísperas de la independencia y la sociedad a partir de 1880. LA SOCIEDAD COLONIAL Los españoles: y su carácter Los hidalgos españoles conservaron los caracteres propios de su tierra natal, mantuvieron su fe religiosa y su carácter autoritario; de mediocre instrucción se consideraban superiores a los criollos. Ocupaban el gobierno y las principales funciones públicas; también administraban su ganado y hacienda Los criollos: Hijo de padres españoles pero nacidos en América eran inteligentes, ambisiosos, altivos y liberales, no pudieron tolerar que los españoles recibieran los privilegios y que los excluyeran de las funciones públicas. Aunque las leyes otorgaban a los españoles y criollos la igualdad jurídica, estas disposiciones no se cumplían en la práctica SOCIEDAD EN 1880: Se produjo la inmigración masiva y llegaron a nuestros país 6.000.000 principalmente hombres. Eran Italianos y Españoles, Franceses, Alemanes y Suizos se asentaron en las ciudades de Buenos Aires, Rosario y Córdoba. Sector social mas poderoso estaba integrado por los grandes propietarios de tierras y comerciantes. Sector social medio medianos propietarios, pequeños ganaderos, funcionarios, profesionales y comerciantes menores. El sector popular trabajadores rurales y urbanos. Disminuyo el analfabetismo gracias a la aplicación de la ley de educación 1420 educación primaria, obligatoria, laica y gratuita.
  2. 2. HIST.ESPACIO Y SOCIEDAD MODULO 2 FOROINTEGRADOR 2 Muchos inmigrantes se instalaron en la región del Litoral, allí se fundaron las primeras colonias. La actividad agrícola ganadera recibía un fuerte impulso por la expansión del ferrocarril y la apertura de los puertos; llegaron con la esperanza de convertirse en propietarios de tierras para cultivo, pero no lo lograron, porque las mejores tierras para la Los extranjeros: Portugueses, ingleses, franceses, italianos y judíos se radicaron en América para ejercer variados oficios (sastres, zapateros, carpinteros, etc) Los indios: Eran los naturales sin sangre española y para facilitar la obra colonizadora en América, la corona implanto el trabajo obligatorio de los naturales por medio de la encomienda, eran considerados hombres libres, pero en el orden de su adoctrinamiento estaban equiparados a personas que necesitaban protección legal Los negros: La necesidad de reemplazar a los indígenas, que no respondían a los trabajos duros, inicio la trata o comercio de negros; estos eran adquiridos a sus reyes en la costa Atlántica del África por traficantes ingleses, portugueses y franceses, quienes luego los vendían como esclavos en América, los negros recibieron mejor trato que los indígenas por su condición de cosa de valor. Los mestizos: Los hijos del blanco con mujeres indias, hábiles como jinetes se destacaban por su arrogancia y falta de escrúpulos abandonaron las ciudades y se internaron en las campañas, estos campesinos más tarde fueron llamados gauchos. La condición jurídica de los indios era la de vasallo libre de la corona y protegido por las leyes indias .Fueron tratados como mano de obra al servicio del blanco y diversas instituciones hispanas. Los indios fueron corridos hacia el sur y hacia las pampas centrales excepto en el centro norte, donde habían sido empleados por encomenderos o enviados a las reducciones. La derogación en el sistema de la encomienda y la expulsión de jesuitas de las misiones guaraníes produjo el desarraigo de muchos que huyeron a los campos, mientras otro se convirtieron proletariado, homogeneizado por la labor religiosa, pero en el Rio de La Plata la situación del indio fue diferente según las regiones. Entre los guaraníes del nordeste, las encomiendas fueron muy importantes, se destinaba al indio para el trabajo agrícola (algodón, tabaco, yerba mate) En la región Pampeana y Patagónica no cayó en el dominio del blanco, vida nómade y tribal, enfrento al blanco atacando las estancias y poblados en las zonas rurales para obtener el ganado. En la zona chaqueña, también evitaron caer en mano del blanco atacaban las zonas rurales los gobernadores realizaban campañas contra ellos. En el noroeste los indígenas de base quechua había sido sometido ;Vivian en sus pueblos ,bajo el gobierno del blanco que cobraba el tributo y disponía de los turnos de trabajo
  3. 3. HIST.ESPACIO Y SOCIEDAD MODULO 2 FOROINTEGRADOR 3 ;utilizados como labradores, conductores de carretas,arrieros,cuidadores de ovejas en las ciudades eran textiles y artesanos. Los métodos de trabajo indígena fueron la encomienda, la mita y el yanaconazgo la reducción y la misión. producción pertenecían a los grandes terratenientes. Algunos inmigrantes se convirtieron arrendatarios pero la gran mayoría se quedo en las ciudades y empezaron como trabajadores asalariados aquellos que llegaron con algún capital, establecieron un pequeño comercio o un taller. 3. Realizar la lectura del Material complementario “El Río de la Plata 1776-1914: Desarrollos científico y culturales”, de Luis Alberto Romero y con la herramienta Padlet o Genially elaborar un mural digital en el que se expongan los aspectos más relevantes del texto. Tener presente la configuración del territorio, configuración e historia social, expediciones, configuración del virreinato, etc. https://padlet.com/julietapostitulo/avt4e48zpragyzv

