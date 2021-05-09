Successfully reported this slideshow.
REDES DE COMUNICACIONES SINDY CHAVARRO, LUIS GUERRERO, JULIANA PAEZ
SEÑALES DIGITALES Y ANÁLOGAS Señal Análoga Señal Digital Una señal analógica se representa mediante un forma de onda conti...
TIPOS DE REDES Redes de Área Local Redes Metropolitanas
REDES DE ÁREA LOCAL  Una red de área local (LAN) está diseñada para conectar computadoras personales y otros dispositivos...
REDES METROPOLITANAS  Las redes de área amplia (WAN) abarcan distancias geográficas amplias: regiones completas, estados,...
MEDIOS DE TRANSMISIÓN INALÁMBRICOS La transmisión inalámbrica se basa en las señales de radio de varias frecuencias. Hay t...
VELOCIDAD DE TRANSMISIÓN  La cantidad total de información digital que se puede transmitir a través de cualquier medio de...
GRACIAS Referencias: https://juanantonioleonlopez.files.wordpress.com/2017/ 08/sistemas-de-informacic3b3n-gerencial-12va- ...
Redes de comunicaciones

Resumen de la sección 7.2 del libro de sistemas de información gerencial 12va edición

  1. 1. REDES DE COMUNICACIONES SINDY CHAVARRO, LUIS GUERRERO, JULIANA PAEZ
  2. 2. SEÑALES DIGITALES Y ANÁLOGAS Señal Análoga Señal Digital Una señal analógica se representa mediante un forma de onda continua que pasa por un medio o canal de comunicación y se ha utilizado para la comunicación por voz Una señal digital es una forma de onda binaria discreta, en vez de una forma de onda continua. Requieren un módem para convertirlas en señales analógicas que se puedan enviar
  3. 3. TIPOS DE REDES Redes de Área Local Redes Metropolitanas
  4. 4. REDES DE ÁREA LOCAL  Una red de área local (LAN) está diseñada para conectar computadoras personales y otros dispositivos digitales dentro de un radio de media milla o 500 metros TOPOLOGÍAS
  5. 5. REDES METROPOLITANAS  Las redes de área amplia (WAN) abarcan distancias geográficas amplias: regiones completas, estados, continentes o todo el globo terráqueo. La WAN más universal y poderosa es Internet MEDIOS DE TRANSMISIÓN FÍSICOS  Cable trenzado: El cable trenzado consiste en tiras de cable de cobre trenzadas en pares y es uno de los tipos más antiguos de medio de transmisión.  Cable coaxial: cable de cobre con aislamiento grueso, el cual puede transmitir un mayor volumen de datos que el cable trenzado  Fibra óptica y redes ópticas: El cable de fibra óptica consiste en tiras unidas de fibra de vidrio transparente, cada una del grosor de un cabello humano. Los datos se transforman en pulsos de luz
  6. 6. MEDIOS DE TRANSMISIÓN INALÁMBRICOS La transmisión inalámbrica se basa en las señales de radio de varias frecuencias. Hay tres tipos de redes inalámbricas que utilizan las computadoras: de microondas, celular y Wi-Fi.
  7. 7. VELOCIDAD DE TRANSMISIÓN  La cantidad total de información digital que se puede transmitir a través de cualquier medio de comunicación se mide en bits por segundo (bps).  El número de ciclos por segundo que se pueden enviar a través del medio se mide en hertz: Un hertz equivale a un ciclo por segundo. El rango de frecuencias que se pueden acomodar en un canal de telecomunicaciones en particular se conoce como su ancho de banda.
  8. 8. GRACIAS Referencias: https://juanantonioleonlopez.files.wordpress.com/2017/ 08/sistemas-de-informacic3b3n-gerencial-12va- edicic3b3n-kenneth-c-laudon.pdf

