Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MRL-DATH-2014-001 as República del Salvador Nro.- 34-183 y Suiza Telf.: + (593 2) 381 4000 www.relacioneslaborales.gob.ec ...
MRL-DATH-2014-001 as República del Salvador Nro.- 34-183 y Suiza Telf.: + (593 2) 381 4000 www.relacioneslaborales.gob.ec ...
MRL-DATH-2014-001 as República del Salvador Nro.- 34-183 y Suiza Telf.: + (593 2) 381 4000 www.relacioneslaborales.gob.ec ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3. hoja-de-vida-ministerio-mrl galo

56 views

Published on

hoja de vida

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

3. hoja-de-vida-ministerio-mrl galo

  1. 1. MRL-DATH-2014-001 as República del Salvador Nro.- 34-183 y Suiza Telf.: + (593 2) 381 4000 www.relacioneslaborales.gob.ec 1 HOJA DE VIDA 1.- DATOS PERSONALES APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES: SANCHEZ MENDOZA GALO FRANCISCO CEDULA DE CIUDADANIA: 1802330512 CIUDAD: AMBATO PROVINCIA: TUNGURAHUA DIRECCIÓN: CALLE CARLOS TORO LEMA S/N TELÉFONO FIJO:032405212 CELULAR: 0998075788 CORREO ELECTRÓNICO: galo-francisco@hotmail.com N° CARNE CONADIS: Obligatorio. N° CUENTA BANCARIA: 1042400546 Ahorros___X___ Corriente_____ ENTIDAD FINANCIERA: BANCO DEL PACIFICO 2.- INSTRUCCIÓN Responda únicamente lo que corresponda a su último nivel de instrucción. Nivel de Instrucción Nombre de la Institución Especialización Título Registro SENESCYT Primaria UE JUAN MONTALVO Secundaria IP MISAEL ACOSTA SOLIS CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION BACHILLER CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION Técnico / Tecnológico INSTITUTO PEDAGOGICO MISAEL ACOSTA SOLIS CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION PROFESOR DE EDUCACION PRIMARIA - NIVEL TECNICO SUPERIOR 2354-14-171617 Profesional (Tercer Nivel) Post-Grado Otros 3.- EXPERIENCIA LABORAL Incluir únicamente información laboral que tenga relación específica con el puesto de trabajo al que está postulando. Si es necesario, adicione más filas. TIEMPO DE LABOR Organización / Empresa Denominación del Puesto Responsabilidades /Actividades/Funciones Razón de salida AÑOS MESES DIAS Su Aquí
  2. 2. MRL-DATH-2014-001 as República del Salvador Nro.- 34-183 y Suiza Telf.: + (593 2) 381 4000 www.relacioneslaborales.gob.ec 2 2 11 1 18H00144- Leon Becerra DECENTE DE AULA DECENTE DE AULA MIGRACIÓN 4 5 00 18H00472 U.E FE Y ALEGRIA DOCENTE DE AULA ____________ 4.- CAPACITACIÓN ESPECÍFICA: Incluir únicamente los eventos de capacitación relacionados con el puesto al que está postulando, de los últimos cinco años. Adicione más filas de ser necesario. NOMBRE DEL EVENTO AÑO HORAS DIAS PROPUESTA CURRICULAR 2016 2016 100 01/08/2016 HASTA 10/10/2016 INTELIGENCIAS MULTIPLES EN EL AULA 1 2017 120 25/07/2016 HASTA 04/07/2017 INTELIGENCIAS MULTIPLES EN EL AULA 2 2018 120 17/10/2017HASTA 06/07/2018 USOS, CONSUMO Y PREVENCION DE DROGAS 2018 40 07/05/2018 HASTA18/05/2018 SENSIBILIZACION EN DISCAPACIDADES 2019 30 07/02/2019 PREVENCION DE LA VIOLENCIA DE GENERO 2019 160 15/04/2019 HASTA 14/06/2019 CONGRESO INTERNACIONAL DE INNOVACION EDUCATIVA 2019 40 14/11/2019 HASTA 16/11/2019 FORMACION LUDILETRAS 2019 ______ 06/10/2019 FORMACION EMAT 2019 ______ 06/10/2019 FORMACION DE CULTURA DEL PENSAMIENTO 2019 ______ 06/10/2019 FORMACION EVALUACION SIGLO XXI 2019 ______ 01/10/2019 EDUCACION AMBIENTAL I 2019 40 28/10/2019 HASTA 01/12/2019 EDUCACION AMBIENTAL II 2019 40 09/10/2019 HASTA 12/01/2020 Nota: En caso de no se indique y certifique la duración en horas de el o los eventos de capacitación asistidos, la UATH’s institucional le asignará 1 hora por día cursado. SANCHEZ MENDOZA GALO FRANCISCO APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES FIRMA
  3. 3. MRL-DATH-2014-001 as República del Salvador Nro.- 34-183 y Suiza Telf.: + (593 2) 381 4000 www.relacioneslaborales.gob.ec 3 IMPORTANTE: Entregar este formulario así como la documentación comprobatoria ordenada de acuerdo con la secuencia de la presente Hoja de Vida. DECLARO QUE, todos los datos que incluyo en este resumen son verdaderos y no he ocultado ningún acto o hecho, por lo que asumo cualquier responsabilidad. Acepto ser excluido en caso de comprobar falsedad o inexactitud en alguna de sus partes, y me sujeto a las normas establecidas por la Institución y otras disposiciones legales vigentes.

×