CONDOMINIO LOMA DE PIEDRA
Vive el campo , naturalezadisfruta la
Por su ubicación y diseño arquitectónico exalta un estilo de vida que siempre deseaste y que ahora puedes tener disfrutand...
casas en condominio de 2 pisos / área de 147 m2 construidos área privada 120 m2 / parqueadero para 1 carro / sala comedor ...
ZONAS COMUNES Portería / Salón social y de eventos / zona bbq p i s c i n a / S a u n a / t u r c o / j a c u z z i cancha...
Escapate a disfrutar a una perspectiva que nunca hayas vivido , disfrutando del campo
Su diseño, texturas ,materiales, y espacios interiores crean una gran armonía entre mente, corazón y estilo de vida.
N o s o l o e s u n r e f u g i o , es una experiencia de vida, que tendrás el placer de disfrutar.
PLANTA CASA TIPO Alcoba principalAlcoba principal PLANTA PRIMER PISO PLANTASEGUNDO PISO PLANTA DE CUBIERTA
FACHADA PRINCIPAL FACHADA POSTERIOR FACHADA CASA TIPO
PLANO DE UBICACION CONDOMINIO LOMA DE PIEDRA Jamundi Km 1.5 Cali Av.sacham ate Av.sacham ate Av.cañasgordas Av. chipaya Vi...
INFORMACION DEL PROYECTO Sala de ventas Carrera 11 No. 14 - 218 callejon de zapatoca i n f o l o m a d e p i e d r a @ g m...
Presentacion ldp 02

×