Obligaciones juan molina

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua A.C. Estudios Superiores Gerenciales Corporativos Ce...
1. El Consentimiento. 2. Los Vicios del Consentimiento. 3. El Error (Clasificación y Requisitos). 4. El Dolo (Requisitos)....
EL Consentimiento Es un concepto jurídico que hace referencia a la exteriorización de la voluntad entre dos o varias perso...
Los Vicios del Consentimiento. No hay consentimiento válido, si ha sido dado por Error, arrancado por Violencia o sorprend...
Los Vicios del Consentimiento El error Es una idea inexacta que se forma un contratante sobre uno de los elemento del cont...
Los Vicios del Consentimiento La violencia Es la compulsión ejercida sobre una persona para determinarla a realizar un act...
Vicios del Consentimiento DOLO VIOLENCI A INCAPACIDA DLESIÓN ERROR Referencia: /http://loscontratosciviles.blogspot.com/20...
El Error (Clasificación y Requisitos). Clasificación del Error: •Error Obstáculo: aquel que logra impedir por su gravedad ...
El Dolo (Requisitos). Requisitos del Dolo •Una conducta intencional o las maquinaciones dadas por el autor del dolo •Debe ...
La Violencia. La Violencia se clasifica en grave y en leve. Grave: cuando se comete contra las personas cuya importancia e...
El Objeto: Es el contenido de la obligación y el elemento objetivo de la obligación, es la prestación, la prestación es la...
El Objeto (Clasificación): Es el contenido de la obligación y el elemento objetivo de la obligación, es la prestación, la ...
El Objeto (Clasificación): CLASIFICACIÓN DEL OBJETO:  Las PRESTACIONES de DAR son todas aquellas que tienen por objeto DE...
El Objeto (Clasificación): ESTAS SE SUBDIVIDEN EN:  PRESTACIONES QUE CONSISTEN EN LA TRANSMISIÓN DE UN DERECHO REAL. EJEM...
El Objeto (Requisitos): Los Requisitos: Los elementos del objeto, que hemos dado en llamar requisitos, porque se requiere ...
La Causa: La CAUSA es uno de los ELEMENTOS ESENCIALES a la EXISTENCIA de todo CONTRATO, porque necesitamos de un OBJETO, n...
Ilicitud de la Causa :  Causa Contraria al orden público o a las buenas costumbres.  De tal modo que contratos que conti...
La Ausencia de Causa:  Existen varias situaciones previas a considerar:  A) En los contratos bilaterales se establece la...
Anexo
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Obligaciones juan molina

13 views

Published on

El Acto Jurídico, El Contrato

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Obligaciones juan molina

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua A.C. Estudios Superiores Gerenciales Corporativos Centro Regional de Apoyo Tecnológico Valles del Tuy Escuela de Derecho Profesor: Abg. Torres, Irvin Obligaciones I Integrantes: Molina, Juan Manuel C.I.: 18.245.265 4to. Trimestre Charallave, 20 de Marzo de 2020
  2. 2. 1. El Consentimiento. 2. Los Vicios del Consentimiento. 3. El Error (Clasificación y Requisitos). 4. El Dolo (Requisitos). 5. La Violencia 6. EL Objeto 7. El Objeto (Clasificación) 8. El Objeto (Requisitos) 9. La Causa 10. Ilicitud de la Causa 11. Ausencia de Causa 12. Anexo
  3. 3. EL Consentimiento Es un concepto jurídico que hace referencia a la exteriorización de la voluntad entre dos o varias personas para aceptar derechos y obligaciones. Su principal marco de actuación es el derecho civil y, en especial, el derecho de obligaciones y de contratos, en donde el consentimiento desempeña un papel fundamental en el marco de la autonomía de voluntad. Artículo 1141 del Código Civil: “Las condiciones requeridas para la existencia del contrato son: 1ª Consentimiento de las partes. 2ª Objeto que pueda ser materia del contrato. 3ª Causa lícita”. El Contrato: Es un acuerdo de voluntades entre dos o mas personas con el objeto de crear entre ellas vínculos de obligaciones. Referencia: https://derechovenezolano.wordpress.com/2014/09/17/el-contrato-caracteres-ubicacion-y-requisitos-de-existencia-del-contrato/
  4. 4. Los Vicios del Consentimiento. No hay consentimiento válido, si ha sido dado por Error, arrancado por Violencia o sorprendido por Dolo, según el Art.1109 del Código Civil. El vicio del Consentimiento es la ausencia de una voluntad sana con el objetivo de falsear, adulterar, anular dicha voluntad y alcanzar propósitos deseados lo cual compromete su eficacia. La voluntad queda excluida cuando el consentimiento en su forma exterior está viciado. Los Vicios del Consentimiento son: el error, el dolo, la violencia, la lesión y la incapacidad. En el articulo 1142 CCV se consagra que el contrato puede ser anulado por vicios del consentimiento, a esto se le agrega en el articulo 1146 CCV que el consentimiento otorgado bajo error excusable, arrancado por violencia ó sorprendido por dolo, podrá pedir la nulidad del contrato. Artículo 1142 del Código Civil: “El contrato puede ser anulado: 1º-Por incapacidad legal de las partes o de una de ellas, y 2º-Por vicios del consentimiento”. Referencia: https://derechovenezolano.wordpress.com/2014/09/17/el-contrato-caracteres-ubicacion-y-requisitos-de-existencia-del-contrato/
  5. 5. Los Vicios del Consentimiento El error Es una idea inexacta que se forma un contratante sobre uno de los elemento del contrato, en el que podemos creer que un hecho que es falso es verdadero y viceversa. Implica el defecto de concordancia entre la voluntad verdadera, la voluntad interna y la voluntad declarada lo que crea un desequilibrio en el contrato. La doctrina distingue los errores que excluyen el consentimiento, aquellos que lo vician y los que jurídicamente resultan irrelevantes. El dolo Es la maniobra empleada por una persona con el propósito de engañar a otra y determinarla a otorgar un acto jurídico. Este engaño es cometido en la conclusión de los actos jurídicos. El dolo es un error provocado, donde queda evidenciado que sin ellos los contratantes no hubiesen contratado la otra parte y en este caso es causa de nulidad por haberse utilizado este medio. El dolo no se presume: debe probarse, según el Art.1116 del Código Civil. Referencia: /http://loscontratosciviles.blogspot.com/2014/05/los-vicios-del-consentimiento_5462.html
  6. 6. Los Vicios del Consentimiento La violencia Es la compulsión ejercida sobre una persona para determinarla a realizar un acto y que vicia su consentimiento. Esta es exterior, cuando consiste en impresiones físicas sobre el cuerpo, violencia física y la violencia moral que es una presión sicológica ante el temor inmediato de un daño serio a sí mismo o a más personas obligándola a pactar forzando su voluntad. Hay violencia cuando esta es de tal naturaleza, que haga impresión en sujeto de sano juicio provocándole temor de exponer su persona o su fortuna, a un mal considerable y presente, según el Art. 1112 del código civil. Esta es causa de nulidad del contrato cuando se haya ejercido en la persona del contratante o su cónyuge, descendientes o ascendientes de aquél, según el Art. 1113 de código civil. La lesión Es el perjuicio que un acto jurídico causa a una de las partes contratantes, como consecuencia de las cláusulas que contiene, de las condiciones en que se pacta. La lesión no vicia las convenciones, sino en ciertos contratos y respecto de determinadas personas, según el Art.1118 del Código Civil. El artículo 1674 establece que si el vendedor ha sido lesionado en más de las siete duodécimas partes en el precio de un inmueble, tiene derecho a pedir la rescisión de la venta, aunque haya renunciado a ello. La Incapacidad: es la ineptitud para gozar de un derecho. Incapacidad de goce: Así, las personas condenadas a penas criminales perpetuas son incapaces de disponer y recibir a título gratuito, o para ejercerlo por sí mismo, o sin asistencia o autorización. Referencia: /http://loscontratosciviles.blogspot.com/2014/05/los-vicios-del-consentimiento_5462.html
  7. 7. Vicios del Consentimiento DOLO VIOLENCI A INCAPACIDA DLESIÓN ERROR Referencia: /http://loscontratosciviles.blogspot.com/2014/05/los-vicios-del-consentimiento_5462.html
  8. 8. El Error (Clasificación y Requisitos). Clasificación del Error: •Error Obstáculo: aquel que logra impedir por su gravedad la concepción del consentimiento, dado a su equivoca realidad. Constituye la diferencia entre la voluntad interna y la voluntad que es oferta de contrato, por ende no hay acuerdo de voluntades entre las partes. • Error Vicio: este vicio logra deformar el consentimiento en una circunstancia que las partes han considerado como motivo esencial en el contrato. •Error Irrelevante: aquel que por no ser esencial, no logra afectar directamente la validez del contrato. También llamado error en los motivos. Clasificación de error en el Código Venezolano: A. El error de derecho. B. El error de hecho: a) error en la sustancia. Diversos conceptos sobre sustancia. b) El error en la persona. IV.- Condiciones del error. V.- Efectos del error. Requisitos del Error: •Debe ser espontaneo. •Debe ser excusable, el que haya incurrido en error no debe haber obrado de mala fe. •Debe ser esencial. •Pueden darse tanto bilateral como unilateralmente. •Debe ser reconocible por la otra parte. Referencia: https://www.pymesyautonomos.com/legalidad/el-contrato-concepto-y-requisitos-principales
  9. 9. El Dolo (Requisitos). Requisitos del Dolo •Una conducta intencional o las maquinaciones dadas por el autor del dolo •Debe ser la causa de la aceptación del contrato; de haberse conocido el dolo, no se hubiese celebrado el contrato •Debe ser emanado de alguna de las partes contratantes o de un tercero con el conocimiento de esta parte. Si el tercero practica el acto sin darle a conocer a la parte autora, la victima no podrá solicitar la nulidad Referencia: https://www.pymesyautonomos.com/legalidad/el-contrato-concepto-y-requisitos-principales
  10. 10. La Violencia. La Violencia se clasifica en grave y en leve. Grave: cuando se comete contra las personas cuya importancia es suficiente para causar una viva impresión en el individuo y que bajo la influencia de ellas comete lesiones en la persona del provocador. Leve: cuando se comete voluntariamente contra las personas, consideradas poco graves para que se las asimile a las lesiones. Es la compulsión ejercida sobre una persona para determinarla a celebrar un acto, y que vicia su consentimiento. Constituye un vicio del consentimiento cuando es injusta y de naturaleza tal que pueda impresionar a una persona razonable. El Art. 1112 del Código Civil nos dice sobre esto que; Hay violencia, cuando esta es de tal naturaleza, que haga impresión en sujeto de sano juicio, y que pueda inspirarle el temor de exponer su persona o su fortuna, a un mal considerable y presente. En esta materia hay que tener en cuenta la edad, el sexo y la condición de las personas Referencia:https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consentimiento
  11. 11. El Objeto: Es el contenido de la obligación y el elemento objetivo de la obligación, es la prestación, la prestación es la conducta a la que se obliga el deudor a favor de su acreedor, el objeto del contrato es el contenido mismo de la obligación, el objeto es la conducta a la que se obliga una o ambas partes productos de esta fuente generadora de obligaciones como es el contrato. Como lo establece el articulo 1133 como “Una convención entre dos o más personas para constituir, reglar, transmitir, modificar o extinguir entre ellas un vínculo jurídico”. Referencia:https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consentimiento
  12. 12. El Objeto (Clasificación): Es el contenido de la obligación y el elemento objetivo de la obligación, es la prestación, la prestación es la conducta a la que se obliga el deudor a favor de su acreedor, el objeto del contrato es el contenido mismo de la obligación, el objeto es la conducta a la que se obliga una o ambas partes productos de esta fuente generadora de obligaciones como es el contrato. Referencia:https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consentimiento
  13. 13. El Objeto (Clasificación): CLASIFICACIÓN DEL OBJETO:  Las PRESTACIONES de DAR son todas aquellas que tienen por objeto DERECHOS REALES o cualquier otra PROPIEDAD, y necesariamente se perfecciona con el consentimiento de las partes contratantes.  Las PRESTACIONES de HACER son aquellas que tiene por objeto una conducta positiva del DEUDOR.  Las PRESTACIONES de NO HACER son todas aquellas que tienen por objeto una conducta negativa por parte del DEUDOR en beneficio del ACREEDOR, es decir; una ABSTENCIÓN.  PRESTACIONES DE DAR, HACER, DE NO HACER  PRESTACIONES POSITIVAS (DE DAR Y HACER) Y PRESTACIONES NEGATIVAS (DE NO HACER)Las PRESTACIONES de RESULTADO son aquellas que son específicas y determinadas dentro de la figura contractual, de tal manera, que la conducta positiva del DEUDOR va a conseguir un determinado resultado a favor del ACREEDOR.  Las PRESTACIONES de MEDIO son aquellas que OBLIGAN a realizar la CONDUCTA del DEUDOR por medios adecuados, con la diligencia adecuada, con la actividad adecuada para conseguir un fin determinado. Es decir con las PRESTACIONES de MEDIOS no se GARANTIZAN los resultados esperados.  PRESTACIONES DE RESULTADO Y PRESTACIONES DE MEDIO  PRESTACIONES QUE CONSISTEN EN LA REALIZACIÓN POR PARTE DEL DEUDOR DE UNA ACTIVIDAD O CONDUCTA POSITIVA  PRESTACIONES QUE TIENEN POR OBJETO LA TRANSMISIÓN DE UN DERECHO AL ACREEDOR Referencia:https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consentimiento
  14. 14. El Objeto (Clasificación): ESTAS SE SUBDIVIDEN EN:  PRESTACIONES QUE CONSISTEN EN LA TRANSMISIÓN DE UN DERECHO REAL. EJEMPLO: EL DEUDOR QUE LE TRANSMITE A SU ACREEDOR LA PROPIEDAD DE UN INMUEBLE.  PRESTACIONES QUE CONSISTEN EN LA TRANSMISIÓN DE UN DERECHO PERSONAL. EJEMPLO: DERECHO DE CRÉDITO (Letra de cambio, pagaré, cheque)  PRESTACIONES QUE CONSISTEN EN LA TRANSMISIÓN DE UN DERECHO MIXTO. EJEMPLO: PATENTE DE INVENCIÓN, se le dice prestación MIXTA porque son una MIXTURA de los derechos reales y los derechos personales. La PATENTE de INVENCIÓN es real porque los derechos pueden transmitirse, y es personal porque el ingenio de uno necesariamente se va a vincular con otro sujeto de derecho particular. Otro ejemplo sería: LA CESIÓN de DERECHOS. Referencia:https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consentimiento
  15. 15. El Objeto (Requisitos): Los Requisitos: Los elementos del objeto, que hemos dado en llamar requisitos, porque se requiere del objeto determinadas características y cualidades, cumplen con dos funciones: A) En primer termino las circunstancias en las cuales dotan al acto jurídico de existencia. B) En segundo termino, las que dan lugar la validez de los actos jurídicos.
  16. 16. La Causa: La CAUSA es uno de los ELEMENTOS ESENCIALES a la EXISTENCIA de todo CONTRATO, porque necesitamos de un OBJETO, necesitamos de una CAUSA y necesitamos del CONSENTIMIENTO de ambas PARTES CONTRATANTES, para que pueda perfeccionarse cualquier CONTRATO, indistintamente de la naturaleza del mismo. Referencia: https://www.monografias.com/trabajos15/disposiciones-causa/disposiciones-causa.shtml
  17. 17. Ilicitud de la Causa :  Causa Contraria al orden público o a las buenas costumbres.  De tal modo que contratos que contienen objetos lícitos tienen por fin inmediato una causa ilícita.  En este caso hemos de referirnos a la noción subjetiva de la causa. Ejemplo. Aquel que arrienda un inmueble para constituir una casa de citas.  Algunos autores consideran que la ilicitud debe ser común a los intereses de ambas partes; otros piensan que sólo basta que uno de ellos conozca la ilicitud de la causa.  La jurisprudencia francesa ha declarado nulos aquellos contratos tendientes a relajar las normas sobre comunidad conyugal, la venta de un prostíbulo. Referencia: https://www.monografias.com/trabajos15/disposiciones-causa/disposiciones-causa.shtml
  18. 18. La Ausencia de Causa:  Existen varias situaciones previas a considerar:  A) En los contratos bilaterales se establece la nulidad por ausencia de causa por ejemplo: ◦ *Art. 1.485 C.C . ◦ *Art. 1.479 C.C. ◦ Esto explica, la inexistencia de la obligación pues el contrato es inexistente.  B) En el contrato de sociedad Art. 1.673, Ord 2° C.C.  C) En las liberalidades, hay ausencia de causa en el caso del Art 1.450 C.C.  D) En caso de arrendamiento Art. 1.588 C.C.  E) En el caso de los contratos conmutativos o aleatorios: ◦ * Art. 1794 C.C. Contrato de renta vitalicia. ◦ * Art. 583 C.C. “Es nulo el seguro si al tiempo del contrato no existe la persona cuya vida es asegurada, aun cuando las partes ignoren su fallecimiento”. ◦ *Art. 552, ord 4° C.C. “Son nulos los seguros que tengan por objeto:… 4º Las cosas que han corrido ya el riesgo, háyanse salvado o perecido”. Referencia: https://www.monografias.com/trabajos15/disposiciones-causa/disposiciones-causa.shtml
  19. 19. Anexo

×