“LOS ADOLECENTES SUS DESAFÍOS Y OPORTUNIDADES EN SU CUIDAD, PAÍS Y EL MUNDO”. EQUIPO CONFORMADO POR: ITZEL JIMENEZ #17 JUA...
 El desarrollo de los adolescentes depende de las habilidades, fortalezas y vulnerabilidades de cada chico, pero también ...
Desafíos y oportunidades de desarrollo de los adolescentes ante el impacto de la globalización en: estudio, trabajo, salud...
 Las causas principales de la deserción escolar son:  *Desinterés escolar: los adolescentes que abandonan por esta causa...
 Disminuir la tasa de abandono escolar en nuestro país implica considerar los intereses, necesidades y demandas socioecon...
 Lo anterior son algunas de las muchas causas principales de la deserción escolar
"De todo un poco influye en la etapa de la Adolescencia"  En el mundo actual no podemos seguir viendo a nuestra juventud ...
Una vez que tenemos esto en claro podemos estudiar la relación existente entre la juventud de HOY y los medios de comunica...
¿Como se ve afectada la conducta de los jóvenes y adolescentes por la publicidad e información en los medios de comunicaci...
 Por un lado algunos medios como la televisión y el Internet se han erigido en el medio de comunicación masiva y dominant...
Aunque por otro lado también tienen sus beneficios:
-La mayor parte de los servicios de conexión les proporcionan a los jóvenes recursos tales como enciclopedias, noticieros,...
﻿ LOS ADOLESCENTES: SUS DESAFÍOS Y OPORTUNIDADES EN SU LOCALIDAD, PAÍS Y EL MUNDO Como integrantes de una comunidad , de u...
Desafíos y oportunidades de desarrollo de los adolescentes ante el impacto de la globalización en: estudio, trabajo, salud...
PERO QUÉ PASA CUANDO LOS ADOLESCENTES NO SE DESARROLLAN NI SE PREPARAN PARA LOS DESAFÍOS QUE SE ENFRENTARAN? Lamentablemen...
 “Un desafío muy grande para un joven es el de terminar una carrera. Además de tomar mucho tiempo, se necesita mucho dine...
 Un importante punto en la vida de todo adolescente, el poder salir con sus amigos y DIVERTIRSE un buen rato. Poder olvid...
  1. 1. “LOS ADOLECENTES SUS DESAFÍOS Y OPORTUNIDADES EN SU CUIDAD, PAÍS Y EL MUNDO”. EQUIPO CONFORMADO POR: ITZEL JIMENEZ #17 JUAN MENDEZ #24 ARANTZA DAVILA #25
  2. 2.  El desarrollo de los adolescentes depende de las habilidades, fortalezas y vulnerabilidades de cada chico, pero también depende de las circunstancias que lo rodean. Hoy los adolescentes tienen mayor libertad para tomar decisiones y por lo mismo tienen más riesgos de sufrir consecuencias fatales si las decisiones que se tomen no son afortunadas  De acuerdo a datos del INEGI en el 2014 había 29,9 millones de jóvenes de 15 a 29 años en el territorio nacional. Uno de cada 5 adolescentes tiene ingresos familiares tan bajos que no le alcanza para la alimentación mínima requerida
  3. 3. Desafíos y oportunidades de desarrollo de los adolescentes ante el impacto de la globalización en: estudio, trabajo, salud, deporte, cultura, comunicación, economía, recreación, participación social y política.  Estudio:  La educación es fundamental para el desarrollo del adolescente por eso se debe terminar con el rezago educativo que hay en México. Según datos de la ENADID 2014 el 3% de los adolescentes solo tiene el preescolar y 5.9% primaria incompleta. 42.2% estudia la secundaria.
  4. 4.  Las causas principales de la deserción escolar son:  *Desinterés escolar: los adolescentes que abandonan por esta causa no encuentran que la educación sea útil para el desarrollo de su vida. *Falta de recursos económicos: los gastos escolares son altos y si no se tiene los suficientes recursos económicos la única opción es abandonar la escuela. *Embarazos no deseados: México tiene el primer lugar en embarazos adolescentes, aunque la trayectoria educativa no debería verse afectada por el embarazo la realidad es que muchas jóvenes no pueden continuar en la escuela porque deben cuidar y sostener económicamente a su bebé. *Agresión escolar: el acoso escolar perjudica emocional y físicamente a los adolescentes y muchos deciden abandonar la escuela por esta causa.
  5. 5.  Disminuir la tasa de abandono escolar en nuestro país implica considerar los intereses, necesidades y demandas socioeconómicas de los estudiantes, para así colocar el desempeño educativo como algo indispensable en su desarrollo integral, por lo que, es necesario desarrollar procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje acordes con la visión de los jóvenes ante la realidad vivida. A su vez implica mejorar y ampliar el panorama de accesibilidad y las oportunidades académicas.
  6. 6.  Lo anterior son algunas de las muchas causas principales de la deserción escolar
  7. 7. "De todo un poco influye en la etapa de la Adolescencia"  En el mundo actual no podemos seguir viendo a nuestra juventud como "los hombres y mujeres del futuro" o "del mañana," sino como el presente de nuestro país, porque tan solo en México durante el primer trimestre del 2012, los jóvenes y adolescentes de 15 a 24 años abarcaron más del 17% de la población actual según datos del INEGI; y esta cifra va en aumento, por lo tanto si queremos ver buenos resultados en un futuro no muy lejano debemos comenzar a actuar hoy.
  8. 8. Una vez que tenemos esto en claro podemos estudiar la relación existente entre la juventud de HOY y los medios de comunicación. Para lo cual es necesario tener alguna información básica. Primeramente debemos tener presente que los medios de comunicación son instrumentos o formas de contenido por el cual se realiza el proceso comunicacional. Además cabe señalar que existen tres tipos de Medios de Comunicación: -Medios Masivos: Son aquellos que afectan a un mayor número de personas en un momento dado. -Medios Auxiliares o Complementarios: Éstos afectan a un menor número de personas en un momento dado. -Medios Alternativos: Son aquellas formas nuevas de promoción de productos, algunas ordinarias y otras muy innovadoras. Entonces, tomando en cuenta que uno de los usos más frecuentes de los medios de comunicación es la publicidad, surge ahora la necesidad de conocer las formas en que se interpreta la publicidad en los diferentes medios.
  9. 9. ¿Como se ve afectada la conducta de los jóvenes y adolescentes por la publicidad e información en los medios de comunicación?....
  10. 10.  Por un lado algunos medios como la televisión y el Internet se han erigido en el medio de comunicación masiva y dominante y es admitido que estos poderosos medios audiovisuales ejercen una considerable influencia sobre la estructura familiar, superior a la de cualquier otra innovación tecnológica. La televisión y el Internet representan una parte de una nueva morbilidad debemos de estar familiarizados con sus efectos. Algunos de los contenidos que pueden ser perjudiciales para el bienestar mental de los adolescentes son:  -Obscenidad y Violencia -Publicidad y Consumismo  -Estereotipos y Obesidad -Sexo, Tabaco y Alcohol
  11. 11. Aunque por otro lado también tienen sus beneficios:
  12. 12. -La mayor parte de los servicios de conexión les proporcionan a los jóvenes recursos tales como enciclopedias, noticieros, acceso a bibliotecas y otros materiales de valor que les ayudan a su desarrollo académico. -Abre los ojos a la circulación libre de información lo cual desencadena movimientos sociales como los que ocurren actualmente, en un país donde cada vez más jóvenes se expresan libremente en temas que son de suma importancia para la sociedad actual v.gr. Jóvenes expresando sus críticas a temas de política Por lo tanto concluyendo, los medios de comunicación son una espada de doble filo, es decir, sea para bien o para mal tienen muchas cosas para compartir, se les puede sacar mucho jugo solo hay que saber como usarlos correctamente. Hay que saber aprovechar todo lo que tenemos a nuestro alrededor, pues finalmente de una u otra forma la sociedad la conformamos todos y "nadie escapa a la influencia de la televisión" (Jorge Yarce, 1995) pero todos podemos decidir como interpretar la información que nos llega y que hacer con ella.
  13. 13. ﻿ LOS ADOLESCENTES: SUS DESAFÍOS Y OPORTUNIDADES EN SU LOCALIDAD, PAÍS Y EL MUNDO Como integrantes de una comunidad , de un país, o bien, como ciudadano global, enfrentas desafíos relacionados con su entorno. Los adolescentes pasan por etapas para su preparación,estar informado y saber tomar una buena decisión para la sociedad y el beneficio de los demás. Los adolescentes son una forma de sacar adelante al país y estar bien globalmente. Pero en ocasiones, no todos los adolescentes tienen las mismas oportunidades de prepararse, de utilizar una computadora, saber utilizar el internet e incluso no saben que es la escuela. Desgraciadamente no todos tienen las mismas oportunidades, tal vez porque sus papas no están bien económicamente, no están bien preparados o bien el país no está en nivel en donde el adolescente se pueda desarrollar mejor. Una forma de ser un adolescente participativo en la sociedad y exigir sus derechos, es aprendiendo a saber tomar una buena decisión, saber que está bien y que está mal. Aquí te mostraremos por los conflictos qué pasa un adolescente al no estar preparado, o no saber sus derechos y dar su punto de vista.
  14. 14. Desafíos y oportunidades de desarrollo de los adolescentes ante el impacto de la globalización en: estudio, trabajo, salud, deporte, cultura, comunicación, economía, recreación, participación social y política. Los adolescentes se enfrentan a retos, que básicamente tienen que ver con la exigencia de estar mejor preparados, contar con conocimientos comprobados, es decir, haber cursado la preparatoria, la universidad, la especialidad y otros grados económicos, de ser capaces de producir, identificar, manejar y aplicar información, sobre todo aquella que se generan con las TIC, para saber desenvolvernos en esta “sociedad del conocimiento” En el área laboral, como consecuencia de la globalización, los adolescente se enfrentan a una mayor competencia, para obtener empleo y a posibilidades más reducidas en caso de querer mejorarlo o ascender en él. El ámbito económico, del que depende en mundo la creación de empleos dignos, la situación de México y de los países del mundo también se ven comprometidas por los efectos de la globalización, pues las economías de los países se hacen mas interdependientes, de tal forma que lo que afecta a un país repercute en otros. La cultura y sus valores es otro ámbito influido por el contexto actual. En este sentido, un reto de los jóvenes es perseverar los valores y elementos que nos hacen identificarnos y enorgullecernos como mexicanos y como miembros de grupos sociales más pequeños que expresan sus formas de ser, de vestir, de comer, de construir,en poblados y ciudades de diversos tamaños y riquezas.
  15. 15. PERO QUÉ PASA CUANDO LOS ADOLESCENTES NO SE DESARROLLAN NI SE PREPARAN PARA LOS DESAFÍOS QUE SE ENFRENTARAN? Lamentablemente la pobreza es un impedimento para poder desarrollarse y prepararse. Muchos de los adolescentes no tienen conocimiento ni siquiera de lo que es la escuela. Muchos de ellos se dedican a pedir dinero, esperar una ayuda dealguien más e incluso a robar. Algunos no tienen una “cama estable” ni mucho menos donde hacer sus necesidades, cambiarse, comer o entretenerse, muchos de ellos son vagabundos y no saben lo que es el mínimo estudio. Algunos otros adolescentes tienen los mínimos estudios, porque en su familia apenas alcanza para sobrevivir y estar estable. Ellos solo llegan hasta la preparatoria y secundaria.Cuando están en la adultez ellos también se enfrentan al salario mínimo, a los problemas económicos, a la exigencia del mal gobierno, a los precios altos y sus hijos pasan por la misma situación que ellos; y es ahí cuando se repite la misma historia generación por generación. Muchas de las veces los adolescentes no son capaces de tomar una buena decisión, de analizar una situación o reflexionar...
  16. 16.  “Un desafío muy grande para un joven es el de terminar una carrera. Además de tomar mucho tiempo, se necesita mucho dinero con los cuales ciertas familias no cuentan, los jóvenes quieren superarse pero desgraciadamente no cuentan con los recursos necesarios“
  17. 17.  Un importante punto en la vida de todo adolescente, el poder salir con sus amigos y DIVERTIRSE un buen rato. Poder olvidarte de sus deberes por un momento y estar bien con ellos mismos sanamente.

