Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EDAD (AÑOS) SEXO ¿CUAL ES DISPOSITIVO DE USO? ¿QUE USO LE DA AL DISPOSITIVO? LEY OLIMPIA PADRON DE DATOS MOVILES 18-25 FEM...
No. NOMBRE EDAD (AÑOS) SEXO ¿CUAL ES DISPOSITIVO DE USO? ¿QUE USO LE DA AL DISPOSITIVO? LEY OLIMPIA PADRON DE DATOS MOVILE...
TOTAL DE ENCUESTADOS 15 EDAD 18-25 3 26-50 10 51-65 2 MAS DE 65 0 SEXO MASCULINO 8 FEMENINO 7 DISPOSITIVO CELULAR 11 TABLE...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
76 views
May. 15, 2021

Encuesta transversal semana9

Encuesta

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(0/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(2/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(3.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
The Right Stuff Tom Wolfe
(4.5/5)
Free
System Identification: Tutorials Presented at the 5th IFAC Symposium on Identification and System Parameter Estimation, F.R. Germany, September 1979 Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free
Young Men and Fire: Twenty-fifth Anniversary Edition Norman Maclean
(4.5/5)
Free
Energy Conservation in Buildings: The Achievement of 50% Energy Saving: An Environmental Challenge? Elsevier Books Reference
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(0/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
(0/5)
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P Williams
(4/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Perfectionists: How Precision Engineers Created the Modern World Simon Winchester
(4.5/5)
Free
Elon Musk: Tesla, Spacex, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future Ashlee Vance
(4.5/5)
Free
Stuff Matters: Exploring the Marvelous Materials That Shape Our Man-made World Mark Miodownik
(4.5/5)
Free
Four Fish: The Future of the Last Wild Food Paul Greenberg
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Encuesta transversal semana9

  1. 1. EDAD (AÑOS) SEXO ¿CUAL ES DISPOSITIVO DE USO? ¿QUE USO LE DA AL DISPOSITIVO? LEY OLIMPIA PADRON DE DATOS MOVILES 18-25 FEMENINO CELULAR LLAMADAS Difusión de contenido sexual sin consentimiento, textos, fotos, videos o datos personales a través de internet, redes sociales, correo, apps, o cualquier otro entorno digital. Obligatorio los datos de una linea movil: Nombre, INE, Curp, Biometricos, numero, fecha y hora activación 26-50 MASCULINO TABLETA COMPARTIR INFORMACION Sanción de 3 a 6 años sin parentezco, 9 años familiar, conocido, dobierno Delito: a quienes alteren, omitan, simulen, o permitan registros o avisos en forma ilícita 51-65 COMPUTADORA O PC MENSAJES O CHAT Multa: $61,610 a $123,220 MN Multa:$ 1,848,300 a 2,464,400 MN MAS DE 65 PORTATIL ENTRETENIMIENTO Desconozco Desconozco PREGUNTAS DE SONDEO DE LA LEY OLIMPIA Y PADRON DE DATOS MOVILES
  2. 2. No. NOMBRE EDAD (AÑOS) SEXO ¿CUAL ES DISPOSITIVO DE USO? ¿QUE USO LE DA AL DISPOSITIVO? LEY OLIMPIA PADRON DE DATOS MOVILES 1 oziel nuñez 18-25 masculino celular llamadas desconozco desconozco 2 juanita nonigo 26-50 femenino celular llamadas desconozco desconozco 3 juan nuñez 26-50 masculino celular llamadas desconozco desconozco 4 gabriel jimenez 26-50 masculino celular llamadas desconozco desconozco 5 sagrario salazar 26-50 femenino celular llamadas desconozco desconozco 6 paola nonigo 26-50 femenino tableta mensajes o chat Difusión de contenido sexual sin consentimiento, textos, fotos, videos o datos personales a través de Delito: a quienes alteren, omitan, simulen, o permitan registros o avisos en forma ilícita 7 maricruz hernandez 18-25 femenino celular llamadas Difusión de contenido sexual sin consentimiento, textos, fotos, videos o datos personales a través de Delito: a quienes alteren, omitan, simulen, o permitan registros o avisos en forma ilícita 8 daniel segoviano 18-25 masculino tableta ENTRETENIMIENTO Multa: $61,610 a $123,220 MN Delito: a quienes alteren, omitan, simulen, o permitan registros o avisos en forma ilícita 9 isabel nonigo 26-50 femenino celular mensajes o chat Difusión de contenido sexual sin consentimiento, textos, fotos, videos o datos personales a través de desconozco 10 rene avalos 51-65 masculino celular mensajes o chat desconozco Delito: a quienes alteren, omitan, simulen, o permitan registros o avisos en forma ilícita 11 fernando avalos 51-65 masculino celular compartir informacion Sanción de 3 a 6 años sin parentezco, 9 años familiar, conocido, dobierno desconozco 12 wendy gonzales 26-50 femenino celular llamadas desconozco desconozco 13 gerardo nonigo 26-50 masculino tableta compartir informacion Sanción de 3 a 6 años sin parentezco, 9 años familiar, conocido, dobierno Multa:$ 1,848,300 a 2,464,400 MN 14 evelin vargas 26-50 femenino celular ENTRETENIMIENTO Multa: $61,610 a $123,220 MN Obligatorio los datos de una linea movil: Nombre, INE, Curp, Biometricos, numero, fecha y hora activación 15 ruben jimenez 26-50 masculino tableta llamadas desconozco desconozco ENCUESTA (NORMATIVIDAD INFORMATICA)
  3. 3. TOTAL DE ENCUESTADOS 15 EDAD 18-25 3 26-50 10 51-65 2 MAS DE 65 0 SEXO MASCULINO 8 FEMENINO 7 DISPOSITIVO CELULAR 11 TABLETA 4 COMPUTADORA O PC 0 PORTATIL 0 Desconoce ley Olimpia 8 Desconoce ley Padron de Datos 9

×