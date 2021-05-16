Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 16, 2021

Guia registro slideshare

Guia registro slideshare

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD  DEL  QUINDÍO     GUÍA  PARA  REGISTRARSE  EN  SLIDESHARE.NET     1. Ingresar  el  sitio  www.slideshare.net  a  través  de  su  navegador     2. Tendrá  en  su  pantalla  el  sitio  con  una  presentación  muy  similar  a  lo  mostrado   en  la  siguiente  gráfica:         3. Vaya  al  final  de  la  página  y  seleccione  el  idioma  español  si  es  su  preferido          
  2. 2.       4.  En  la  parte  superior  dé  clic  en  la  opción  Regístrese:             5. Aparecerá  una  ventana  invitándole  a  unirse  ahora  a  la  comunidad  Slideshare,   dé  clic  sobre  el  botón  Únete  ahora:                
  3. 3.   6.  Siga  las  instrucciones  en  pantalla  y  digite  sus  datos,  recuerde  las  indicaciones  dadas   en  el  curso  para  los  registros  en  los  diferentes  sitios           7.   Luego   de   digitar   su   correo   electrónico,   su   nombre   de   usuario   o   alias   y   su   contraseña,  debe  dar  un  clic  sobre  el  recuadro  así:      
  4. 4. 8.  Acto  seguido  y  para  confirmar  que  no  es  un  robot,  le  daraa  unas  instrucciones  que   debe  realizar  correctamente         9.  Verificado  que  no  es  un  robot,  en  su  pantalla  aparece  la  siguiente  ventana,  dé  clic  en   el  botón  Únete  ahora        
  5. 5. 10.  Ahora  es  parte  de  la  comunidad  Slideshare,  ya  esta  registrado                     Ahora  debe  ir  a  su  correo  electrónico  registrado  en  el  sitio  y  confirmar  su  registro,  de   esta   manera     queda   habilitado   para   subir   o   descargar   documentos,   deber   tener   presente   que   en   ocasiones   puede   este   correo   de   confirmación   demorarse   unos   minutos  o  llegar  a  su  buzón  de  Spam.                              
  6. 6. 11.  Para  subir  documentos,  dé  clic  en  el  botón  Cargar       12.  Si  su  registro  esta  confirmado  por  medio  de  su  correo  electrónico,  puede  cargar  el   archivo  entregado  en  plataforma  para  realizar  la  actividad.        

