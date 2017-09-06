PROBLEMA : USO INADECUADO DEL SHUT DE BASURAS CONJUNTO RESIDENCIAL PARQUE CENTRAL DE OCCIDENTE
Definición del Problema Las personas hacen mal uso del shut de basuras del conjunto residencial Parque Central De occident...
Espacio : El shut de basuras
Intervención A través de un video creativo, explicaremos a los residentes del Conjunto Residencial Parque Central del Occi...
Concepto Educación: Buscamos a través de una manera creativa y pedagógica enseñar a los residentes del conjunto residencia...
Disrupción La intervención de este espacio a través de un video de capacitación creará conciencia en las personas y cambia...
Experiencia Con la intervención de este espacio buscamos solucionar el problema del mal uso del shut de basuras en el conj...
Gracias Presentado por Juan David Abaunza Diseño Visual
PROBLEMA - MAL USO DEL SHUT DE BASURAS

PROBLEMA - MAL USO DEL SHUT DE BASURAS

