PROYECTO INDISIPLINARIO SALUD Y BIENESTAR GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES • INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” •...
MATEMATICAS MATEMATICAS • INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” • GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES • JUAN SEBASTIAN ...
PROCESO ABP (Aprendizaje basado en proyectos) DESARROLLO. RESOLUCIÓN DE LA PREGUNTA ELABORACIÓN DE UN PRODUCTO FINAL.
PREZZI ES UNA HERRAMIENTA QUE NOS FACILITA HACER ALGUNOS TRABAJOS DE TIPO (PRESENTACIONES) Y EN EL DESEMPEÑO ESCOLAR NOS A...
LENGUA Y LITERATURA LENGUA Y LITERATURA • INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” • GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES •...
APP DIAGRAMS ESTA HERRAMIENTA NOS SIRVE A CREAR MAPAS CONCEPTUALES CUALQUIER TIPO DE MAPAS Y NOS AYUDA EN QUE AVECES NO TE...
CIENCIAS NATURALES CIENCIAS NATURALES • INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” • GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES • J...
CANVA: CANVA IS A DIGITAL TOOL THAT HELPS US TO MAKE INFOGRAPHS AND MAPS OF BUBBLES AND DIFFERENT DESIGNS THAT WE USE TO P...
ESTUDIOS SOCIALES ESTUDIOS SOCIALES • INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” • GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES • JUA...
INGLES INGLES • INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” • GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES • JUAN SEBASTIAN ARIAS REIN...
EDUCACION CULTURAL Y ARTISTICA EDUCACION CULTURAL Y ARTISTICA • INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” • GUIA D...
PROYECTOS ESCOLARES PROYECTOS ESCOLARES • INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” • GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES •...
EDUCACION FISICA EDUCACION FISICA • INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” • GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES • JUAN ...
DESARROLLO HUMANO INTEGRAL DESARROLLO HUMANO INTEGRAL • INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” • GUIA DE RECURS...
LIC ESTE ES MI PROYECTO INDISIPLINARIO TRABAJO
  1. 1. PROYECTO INDISIPLINARIO SALUD Y BIENESTAR GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES • INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA FISCAL “MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO” • GUIA DE RECURSOS DIGITALES • JUAN SEBASTIAN ARIAS REINOSO • NOVENO “B” • DARIO ROCHA 2020 - 2021
  3. 3. PROCESO ABP (Aprendizaje basado en proyectos) DESARROLLO. RESOLUCIÓN DE LA PREGUNTA ELABORACIÓN DE UN PRODUCTO FINAL.
  4. 4. PREZZI ES UNA HERRAMIENTA QUE NOS FACILITA HACER ALGUNOS TRABAJOS DE TIPO (PRESENTACIONES) Y EN EL DESEMPEÑO ESCOLAR NOS AYUDA MUCHO POR QUE NO NESECITAMOS IR A UN CYBER Y ARRIESGARNOS AHORA POR ESTA PANDEMIA Y TAMPOCO ES PAGADA ASI QUE ES UNA HERRAMIENTA ELECTRONICA BASTANTE UTIL.
  7. 7. APP DIAGRAMS ESTA HERRAMIENTA NOS SIRVE A CREAR MAPAS CONCEPTUALES CUALQUIER TIPO DE MAPAS Y NOS AYUDA EN QUE AVECES NO TEEMOS APLICACIONES QUE NOS AYUDEN DE ESTE MODO PERO ESTA HERRAMIENTA TECNOLOGICA SI NOS AYUDA POR QUE ES BASTANTE UTIL Y EFICIENTE EN ESTOS TIEMPOS POR QUE NO TENEMOS QUE COMPRARALA PAGARLA O IR A UN CIBER PARA QUE NOS AYUDEN. Y EN EL DESEMPEÑO ESCOLAR SI ES BASTANTE BASTATE… EFICIENTE.
  10. 10. CANVA: CANVA IS A DIGITAL TOOL THAT HELPS US TO MAKE INFOGRAPHS AND MAPS OF BUBBLES AND DIFFERENT DESIGNS THAT WE USE TO PRESENT SOME THINGS. AND IT IS VERY USEFUL IN THIS SCHOOL YEAR SINCE WE DO NOT NEED ANOTHER RESOURCE EU TO BE PAID HARD TO GET BUT A VERY EFFICIENT AND PRACTICAL APPLICATION. CANVA ES UNA HERRAMIENTA DIGITAL QUE NOS AYUDA A REALIZAR INFOGRAFIAS Y MAPAS DE BURBUJAS Y DIFERENTES DISEÑOS QUE NOSOTROS UTILIZAMOS PARA PRESENTAR ALGUNAS COSAS. Y ES MUY UTIL EN ESTE ANBITO ESCOLAR YA QUE NO NECESITAMOS OTRO RECURSO UE SEA PAGADO DIFICIL DE CONSEGUIR SINO UNA APLICACIÓN BASTANTE EFICIENTE Y PRACTICA.
