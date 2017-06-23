Emerging Trends in the Venture Capital Investment Sphere By: JR Ahn
Emerging Trends in the Venture Capital Investment Sphere

  1. 1. Emerging Trends in the Venture Capital Investment Sphere By: JR Ahn
  2. 2. Emerging Trends in the Venture Capital Investment Sphere A respected presence in the San Francisco Bay Area venture capital sphere, JR Ahn leverages a background in investment and technology as Sutter Hill Ventures’ executive in residence. JR Ahn has extensive experience in building viable, exit-focused firms across industries in ways that generate significant returns.
  3. 3. Emerging Trends in the Venture Capital Investment Sphere As reported in Forbes in late 2016, a pair of macro trends is transforming the VC sphere, with one involving the gradual development of a barbell structure within the funding landscape. On one end are megafunds such as Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia, and Bessemer that function as relative generalists and pursue investments in a wide range of sectors. On the other end are agile seed funds that pursue niche opportunities in specialized technologies in which they have a competitive advantage.
  4. 4. Emerging Trends in the Venture Capital Investment Sphere A key aspect of the VC transformation process involves the emergence of a newly defined frontier tech area, with companies investing in technologies encompassing virtual and augmented reality, space travel, and drones. While mirroring previous trends in areas such as photonics, nanotech, and cleantech, these frontier tech companies are notably diverse and difficult to pin down in terms of technologies used.

