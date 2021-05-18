Successfully reported this slideshow.
RESULTADOS PRIMER CUATRIMESTRE
CINE MEXICANO
¡G R A C I A S!
Estadísticas del primer cuatrimestre del cine en México
May. 18, 2021

Estadísticas del primer cuatrimestre del cine en México

La presentación fue sacada de: http://canacine.org.mx/informacion-de-la-industria/estadisticas/

Estadísticas del primer cuatrimestre del cine en México

  1. 1. RESULTADOS PRIMER CUATRIMESTRE
  2. 2. 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 956 2,887 5,215 4,425 5,398 4,428 4,075 3,540 3,044 2,851 Ingresos de taquilla en México Millones de pesos vendidos Corte al 25 de Abril Fuente: Comscore 956 MILLONES DE INGRESOS EN TAQUILLA -67%
  3. 3. 15 MILLONES DE BOLETOS VENDIDOS 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 15 50 98 88 112 99 85 77 63 59 Asistencia al cine en México Corte al 25 de Abril Fuente: Comscore. -70%
  4. 4. 2019 2020 2021 956 2,887 5,215 Taquilla y asistencia global en México Montos expresados en millones Corte al 25 de Abril Fuente: Comscore RESULTADOS DURANTE LA PANDEMIA 1o ENERO AL 25 ABRIL 2019 VS 2020 VS 2021 2019 2020 2021 15 50 98 Taquilla Asistentes -44% -67% -48% -70% -85% -81%
  5. 5. PELÍCULAS MÁS TAQUILLERAS 2021 Cifras en millones de pesos y millones de asistentes Resultados al 25 de Abril # Película Ingresos Asistentes Distribuidora 1 Godzilla vs Kong $375 5.7 Warner 2 Tom y Jerry $58 0.994 Warner 3 * Wonder Woman 1984 $41 0.637 Warner 4 * Los Croods 2 $39 0.704 Universal 5 En Guerra con mi Abuelo $34 0.544 Diamond 6 El Protector $31 0.482 Zima 7 Monster Hunter $31 0.503 Sony 8 Juega Conmigo $30 0.525 Videocine 9 Mortal Kombat $28 0.399 Warner 10 Ruega por Nosotros $25 0.406 Sony Fuente: Comscore. * Películas estrenadas en diciembre del 2020, sólo se toman en cuenta los ingresos durante 2021
  6. 6. CINE MEXICANO
  7. 7. 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 50 337 903 591 402 228 270 332 303 147 50 MILLONES DE PESOS EN TAQUILLA DE CINE MEXICANO Cifras en millones Corte al 25 de Abril Fuente: Comscore -85 %
  8. 8. 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 0.9 6.2 17.6 12.7 8.7 5.5 6.0 8.1 6.4 3.3 0.9 MILLONES DE BOLETOS VENDIDOS DE CINE MEXICANO Cifras en millones Corte al 25 de Abril Fuente: Comscore -85 %
  9. 9. 2019 2020 2021 0.9 6.2 17.6 Fuente: Comscore 2019 2020 2021 50 337 903 Taquilla y asistencia del cine mexicano Montos expresados en millones Corte al 25 de Abril RESULTADOS DEL CINE MEXICANO DURANTE LA PANDEMIA 1o ENERO AL 25 ABRIL 2019 VS 2020 VS 2021 Taquilla Asistentes -63% -85% -94% -65% -85% -95%
  10. 10. PELÍCULAS MEXICANAS MÁS TAQUILLERAS 2021 Cifras en millones de pesos y millones de asistentes Resultados al 25 de Abril # Película Ingresos Asistentes Distribuidora 1 Juega Conmigo $30 0.525 Videocine 2 *Dime Cuando Tú $9.2 0.144 Cinépolis Distribución 3 Después de Ti $7.6 0.117 Videocine 4 Todo lo Invisible $1.6 0.021 Cinépolis Distribución 5 *Nuevo Orden $0.528 0.007 Videocine 6 Los Días Más Oscuros de Nosotras $0.227 0.004 Chonchas 7 *Leona $0.214 0.004 Independiente 8 *El Baile de los 41 $0.122 0.002 Cinépolis Distribución 9 *Danyka $0.092 0.002 Videocine 10 La Paloma y el Lobo $0.054 0.0007 Piano Fuente: Comscore. * Película estrenada en diciembre del 2020, sólo se toman en cuenta los ingresos durante 2021
  11. 11. ¡G R A C I A S!

