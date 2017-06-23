Apresentação Musaz Azenka 2017

PROJETO
ESTADOS QUE PERCORREMOS COM O PROJETO MUSAZ • São Paulo • Salvador • Belém • Amapá • Fortaleza • Manaus • Rio de Janeiro •...
DADOS DO MÊS DE ABRIL DO PROJETO MUSAZ • Somos 60 líderes VIP. • Só em abril, foram realizadas mais de 440 reuniões caseir...
PROGRAMA DE INCENTIVO “VOCÊ FELIZ E PODEROSA” CICLO 2
DISTRIBUIDORA INDEPENDENTE 2.000 PONTOS
DISTRIBUIDORA INDEPENDENTE 2.300 PONTOS
EXECUTIVA 3.000 pontos
EXECUTIVA 4.300 pontos
MASTER EXECUTIVA 7.500 pontos
MASTER EXECUTIVA 8.000 pontos
MASTER EXECUTIVA 9.500 pontos
SENIOR EXECUTIVA 23.500 pontos
TOP LEADER 35.000 pontos
DIAMANTES 45.000 pontos
REGULAMENTO • Todas as mulheres cadastradas na Azenka® podem participar do incentivo. • Você deverá ser Club-300 para faze...
RECONHECIMENTO PINS MUSAZ Líderes VIP 100 Líderes VIP 80 Líderes VIP 60
×