Prof ts, codigo etica dilemas y conceptos otros

CONCEPTOS RELEVANTES A LA PROFESIÓN DEL TRABAJO SOCIAL 1Edda E. Cruz Santiago, Ph.D., MSW
DISCIPLINA Cuerpo de conocimientos que se genera respecto a una unidad teórica y se queda a nivel teórico. PROFESIÓN Aplic...
¿QUÉ ES TRABAJO SOCIAL? Asistencia Social – Beneficiencia – Asistencial Servicio Social – Desarrollista – Integración y A...
LEY NUM. 171 DEL 11 DE MAYO DE 1940, SEGÚN ENMENDADA  Ley que crea la Junta Examinadora de Trabajadores/as Sociales (Art....
LEY NUM. 171 DEL 11 DE MAYO DE 1940, SEGÚN ENMENDADA  Art. 12 - Define Trabajador Social: Persona que cumple con los requ...
ART. 5. CREA LA JUNTA EXAMINADORA DE TS  COMPUESTA POR SIETE (7) INTEGRANTES NOMBRADOS POR EL GOBERNADOR DE PR CON EL CON...
ART. 2. FACULTADES DEL COLEGIO Subsistir a perpetuidad bajo ese nombre, demandar y ser demandado, como persona jurídica. ...
ART. 3. COLEGIACION OBLIGATORIA o Una vez se celebre la primera reunión de la directiva del Colegio, ninguna persona que n...
LEY NUM. 249 DEL 30 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2010 Ley de Educación Continuada Sección 5.- Enmendar Art. 6 de la Ley 171 del 1940 ...
LEY NUM. 249 DEL 30 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2010 Ley de Educación Continuada Sección 5.- Enmendar Art. 6 de la Ley 171 del 1940 ...
LEY NUM. 249 DEL 30 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2010 Ley de Educación Continuada Sección 1.- Enmendar Art. 1 de la Ley 171 del 1940 ...
CÓDIGO DE ÉTICA PROFESIONAL COLEGIO DE PROFESIONALES DEL TRABAJO SOCIAL DE PUERTO RICO (Revisado - 2010) Documento que di...
CÓDIGO DE ÉTICA: PRINCIPIOS GUIAS DE LA PROFESION (6) 1. VALOR DEL SERVICIO 2. VALOR DE LA JUSTICIA SOCIAL 3. VALOR DE LA ...
SIETE (7) CANONES  1. El y la Trabajador/a Social como profesional  2. El y la Profesional del Trabajo Social y los y la...
CÓDIGO DE ÉTICA: CONFIDENCIALIDAD Está formulada en la ética profesional Responsabilidad moral y legal Tiene sus raíces...
CÓDIGO DE ÉTICA: CONFIDENCIALIDAD  Establecer los límites a la confidencialidad.  Está prohibida la divulgación de infor...
Derecho de la Intimidad Está consagrado en la Carta de Derechos de la Constitución del Estado Libre Asociado de Puerto Ri...
LEY FEDERAL DE PRIVACIDAD Reglamenta a nivel federal el derecho que tiene el paciente a que se mantenga la confidencialid...
DILEMA ÉTICO: surge cuando dos o más Principios Éticos entran en conflicto, por ejemplo: •El derecho de la persona partici...
20Edda E. Cruz Santiago PASOS AL CONCEPTUALIZAR UN DILEMA ETICO 1- RECONOCER EL PROBLEMA:  Es un hecho, tengo o estoy ant...
21Edda E. Cruz Santiago PASOS AL CONCEPTUALIZAR UN DILEMA ETICO 3- BUSCA TRASFONDO Y OPINIÓN DE OTROS:  Con otros profesi...
22Edda E. Cruz Santiago PASOS AL CONCEPTUALIZAR UN DILEMA ETICO 5 - EVALUAR EL DILEMA :  Basado en principios éticos. Est...
23Edda E. Cruz Santiago PASOS AL CONCEPTUALIZAR UN DILEMA ETICO 6- IDENTIFICAR POSIBLES ALTERNATIVAS A SEGUIR 7- PONDERAR ...
24Edda E. Cruz Santiago PASOS AL CONCEPTUALIZAR UN DILEMA ETICO 1. Recognize the problem.   2. Investigate the variables...
REFERENCIAS: • Ander-Egg , E. (1995). Diccionario del Trabajo Social. Argentina: LUMEN • Colegio de Profesionales del Trab...
GRACIAS ! Edda E. Cruz Santiago 26 ¿PREGUNTAS?
EJERCICIOS DE PRÁCTICA Edda E. Cruz Santiago 27
