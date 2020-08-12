Linea de tiempo de la historia universal

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MINISTERIO DE EDUCACI�N DIRECCI�N REGIONAL DE EDUCACI�N PUNO UNIDADDE GESTIONEDUCATIVALOCALCHUCUITOJULI
L�NEA DE TIEMPO DE LA HISTORIA UNIVERSAL HISTORIA UNIVERSAL PRE - HISTORIA HISTORIA Invenci�n de la escritura 300 a�os a.C...
L�NEA DE TIEMPO PRE - HISTORIA EDAD DE LOS METALESEDAD DE PIEDRA PALEOL�TICO COBRENEOL�TICO BRONCE HIERRO Hace 10 000 a�os...
L�NEA DE TIEMPO HISTORIA EDAD MEDIA EDAD ANTIGUA EDAD MODERNA EDAD CONTEMPOR�NEA 476 d.C. 1492 d.C. CAIDADEROMAOCCIDENTE R...
MINISTERIO DE EDUCACI�N DIRECCI�N REGIONAL DE EDUCACI�N PUNO UNIDADDE GESTIONEDUCATIVALOCALCHUCUITOJULI ------------------...
  MINISTERIO DE EDUCACI�N DIRECCI�N REGIONAL DE EDUCACI�N PUNO UNIDADDE GESTIONEDUCATIVALOCALCHUCUITOJULI ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- �rea: CIENCIAS SOCIALES 2020 �Desarrolland o una adecuada ciudadan�a digital en nuestros estudiantes�
  2. 2. L�NEA DE TIEMPO DE LA HISTORIA UNIVERSAL HISTORIA UNIVERSAL PRE - HISTORIA HISTORIA Invenci�n de la escritura 300 a�os a.C. EDAD DE LOS METALES EDAD DE PIEDRA EDAD ANTIGUA EDAD MEDIA EDAD MODERNA EDAD CONTEMPOR�NEA INICIO DE LA HUMANIDAD Hace: 4 millones de a�os Hasta la actualidad 2020 PALEOL�TICO MESOL�TICO NEOL�TICO COBRE BRONCE HIERRO CAIDADELIMPERIOROMANO DELOCCIDENTE476d.C. DESCUBRIMIENTODE AMERIAA�O1492 REVOLUCI�NFRANCESA A�O1789d.C.
  3. 3. L�NEA DE TIEMPO PRE - HISTORIA EDAD DE LOS METALESEDAD DE PIEDRA PALEOL�TICO COBRENEOL�TICO BRONCE HIERRO Hace 10 000 a�os a.C. Hace 6 000 a�os a.C. MESOL�TICO - N�mada - Descubri� el fuego - Cavern�cola - SEDENTARIO - AGRICULTURA - GANADER�A - INICIO CON LAS PRIMERAS CIUDADES - UTILIZACION DE METALES Y SUS ALEACIONES 4millonesdea�osa.C. 300a�osa.C.Aparecelaescritura
  4. 4. L�NEA DE TIEMPO HISTORIA EDAD MEDIA EDAD ANTIGUA EDAD MODERNA EDAD CONTEMPOR�NEA 476 d.C. 1492 d.C. CAIDADEROMAOCCIDENTE REVOLUC�NFRANCESA DESCUBRIMIENTODEAM�RICA 1789 d.C. A�o0nacimientodeJesucristo Hastalaactualidad2020(Cibern�tica) 3000a�osa.C.Aparecelaescritura
  Prof. Jose Noe CARTAGENA CONDORI

