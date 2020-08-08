Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FUNCIONES DE LA PUBLICIDAD JOSE MIGUEL ANDRANGO DISEÑO GRÁFICO PUBLICIDAD Y MARKETING 07-AGOSTO -2020
FUNCIONES DE LA PUBLICIDAD INFORMAR POSICIONAR RECORDAR PRODUCTO TOPE MAXIMOINICIO MORIR
INFORMAR: • PARA CUALQUIER PRODUCTO SIEMPRE TENEMOS UNA FASE LA FASE INICIAL, EL PUNTO TOPE O LA CAIDA DEL PRODUCTO, EN LA...
POSICIONAR • EL POSECIONAMIENTO SE LE LLAMA CUANDO LA MARCA O EL PRODUCTO INICIA A ELEVARSE LENTAMENTE ASTA LLEGAR AL TOPE...
RECORDAR • UNA VEZ QUE YA ESTYEMSO EN EL TOPE MAXIMO VAMSO A TENER QUE ESTAR SIEMPRE RECORDANDO A LOS CLIENTES FINALES QUE...
PRODUCTO • INICIO.- EL PRODUCTO TIENE UN INICIO DE VIDA CUNADO EL PRODUCTO ES RECIEN CREADO Y AHÍ EL MANEJO ADMINISTRATIVO...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Funciones publicitarias

18 views

Published on

LA FUNCIÓN DE LA PUBLICIDAD DE UN PRODUCTO

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Funciones publicitarias

  1. 1. FUNCIONES DE LA PUBLICIDAD JOSE MIGUEL ANDRANGO DISEÑO GRÁFICO PUBLICIDAD Y MARKETING 07-AGOSTO -2020
  2. 2. FUNCIONES DE LA PUBLICIDAD INFORMAR POSICIONAR RECORDAR PRODUCTO TOPE MAXIMOINICIO MORIR
  3. 3. INFORMAR: • PARA CUALQUIER PRODUCTO SIEMPRE TENEMOS UNA FASE LA FASE INICIAL, EL PUNTO TOPE O LA CAIDA DEL PRODUCTO, EN LA CUAL LA FUNCION DE INFORMAR ESTA ENCARAGADA EN LA FASE INICIAL DE LA CREACION DE UN PRODUCTO YA QUE MEDIANTE LA INFORMACION LLEGARIAMOS ASER QUE EL PRODUCTO TENGO UN BUEN RECONOCIMIENTO A NIVEL LOCAL O NACIONAL, TENER EN CUENTA QUE MEDIANTE LA PUBLICIDAD PODRIAMSO LLEGAR A TENER UNA BUENA PROMOCION DEL PRODUCTO Y LLEGAR AL TOPE MAXIMO Y MANTENER LAS ESTRATEGIAS PARA MANTENER EN LA CIMA.
  4. 4. POSICIONAR • EL POSECIONAMIENTO SE LE LLAMA CUANDO LA MARCA O EL PRODUCTO INICIA A ELEVARSE LENTAMENTE ASTA LLEGAR AL TOPE MAXIMO YA QUE EMPIEZA DESDE LA NADA, ENFRENTANDO A SUS OPONENTES Y OBSTACULOS EN EL CAMPO PUBLICITARIO,Y SE LLAMA POSECIONAMIENTO POR QUE INICIA UN DESARROLLO DE COMO PROGRESAR AL PRODUCTO ASTA LLEGAR AL PUNTO TOPE DEL MERCADO Y ASI TENER QUE MANTENER MEDIANTE ESTRATEGIAS MERCANTILES.
  5. 5. RECORDAR • UNA VEZ QUE YA ESTYEMSO EN EL TOPE MAXIMO VAMSO A TENER QUE ESTAR SIEMPRE RECORDANDO A LOS CLIENTES FINALES QUE EL PRODUCTO ES BUENO, EL MEJOR PARA QUE EL PRODUCTO SE PUEDA MANTENER EN EL TIEMPO Y POR NADA DEL MUNDO SE ATREVA A DAR DE BAJA O DE OTRAS SITUACIONES LLEGAR A MORIR • MEDIANTE LAS TRES FUNCIONES LLEGA A LA CONCLUCION DE QUE LA PRINCIPAL FUNCION DE LA PUBLICIDAD ES VENDER MAS YA QUE MEDIANTE LA PUBLICIDAD LLEGAMOS A INCREMENTAR VENTAS
  6. 6. PRODUCTO • INICIO.- EL PRODUCTO TIENE UN INICIO DE VIDA CUNADO EL PRODUCTO ES RECIEN CREADO Y AHÍ EL MANEJO ADMINISTRATIVO VA TENER UN CICLO Y VA LLEGAR A UN TOPE MAXIMO. • TOPE MAXIMO.- LO IDEAL ES CUANDO LLEGUE AL TOPE MAXIMO EL PRODUCTO SE QUEDE EN LINEA RECTA. • MORIR.- CUANDO EL PRODUCTO LLEGA A UN TOPE MAXIMO Y EMPIEZA A DEACAER • EN CONCLUCION NUESTRO PRODUCTO NACE COMO TAMBIEN PUEDE MORIR POR LO TANTO EL TRABAJO DE UN DISEÑADOR ES CREAR ESTRATEGIAS PARA QUE NUESTRO PRODUCTO NO DECAIGA

×