Sesion 20

ARTE Y CULTURA

Sesion 20

  1. 1. SESIÓN N° 20 APRENDO EN CASA Área: Arte y Cultura Tema: Bailar para mejorar la salud. (Adaptado del Minedu) DATOS INFORMATIVOS: INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA : “MRCM” ÁREA : Arte y Cultura GRADO : 1º, 2° PROFESOR : Jose Luis Ramos Flores DIRECTOR : Lic. Eduvina Vera Palomino. SUB DIRECTOR : Lic. Rosario Castañeda. Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Aprecia de manera crítica manifestaciones artístico- culturales. Percibe manifestaciones artístico-culturales. Describe la representación de baile del elenco ángeles de la asociación cultural D1, asociándola a experiencias, mensajes, emociones e ideas. Interpreta haciendo comentarios sobre cómo la práctica de la danza permite mantener una vida emocional saludable. Descripción. Bailar es el arte de mover el cuerpo de un modo rítmico, con frecuencia al son de una música, para expresar nuestras emociones, ideas, narrar una historia o, simplemente, disfrutar del movimiento mismo. Reto de la semana: Apreciarás una manifestación artística para asociarla a alguna danza de tu región para reflexionar y comentar, a través de un texto escrito, sobre cómo la práctica de la danza ayuda a las personas a mantener una vida emocional saludable. RECURSOS PARA LAS ACTIVIDADES. Predisposición, voluntad y mucha creatividad. Cuaderno, lapiceros, equipo de sonido, etc. ACTIVIDAD N° 1. Exploramos nuestros saberes. Responda las preguntas, con tus propias palabras: 1. ¿Qué danzas se bailan en tu región? 2. ¿Alguna vez bailaste o danzaste? ¿Cuándo? 3. ¿Qué emociones sientes cada vez que bailas u observas?
  2. 2. ACTIVIDAD N° 2. Conozcamos más sobre danza y/o baile. DANZA: BREVE HISTORIA La danza nace con la propia humanidad siendo un fenómeno universal que está presente en todas las culturas, en todas las razas y en todas las civilizaciones. Es considerada, generalmente, como la expresión de arte más antigua, a través de ella se comunican sentimientos de alegría, tristeza, amor, vida, muerte. El hombre a lo largo de la historia, no sólo ha utilizado la danza como liberación de tensiones emocionales, sino también, desde otros aspectos, tales como: ritual, mágico, religioso, artístico, etc. (García. p. 345) Responde las siguientes preguntas, para conocer los aspectos básicos de la danza. 1. ¿Cuál es el lenguaje o medio de expresión de la danza? 2. ¿Qué entiendes, de que la danza nace con la propia humanidad? 3. Generalmente, ¿Qué transmite una danza? 4. ¿Qué elementos emplean los danzantes para transmitir mensajes? 5. ¿Cuál de los elementos es más importante para transmitir un mensaje emotivo? 6. A tu criterio, ¿Cuál es la diferencia principal entre danza y baile? 7. Danza y baile. ¿Cuál de estas dos, es mejor para la liberación de tensiones emocionales? ¿por qué? Bailar es realizar movimientos con el cuerpo entero, siguiendo el ritmo de una determinada música, donde están involucrados diferentes partes del cuerpo como brazos, piernas, caderas, cabeza, hombros y pies. Por otro lado, danzar es la serie de movimientos corporales donde se siguen esquemas específicos, es decir, en la danza siempre se hace de manera rítmica y está involucrado un cierto valor estético. Elementos básicos de la danza a) Cuerpo: Es el elemento principal de la danza. Por medio del cual se expresa toda la belleza de este arte. b)Movimiento: Es la forma en la que expresas tus sentimientos por medio de tu cuerpo, tu rostro, etc. c) Ritmo: Es un flujo de movimiento controlado o medido, sonoro o visual. El ritmo es una característica básica de todas las artes. d)Espacio: Puede ser Parcial (un espacio reducido alrededor tuyo) o Total (todo el espacio donde puedas desplazarte y moverte). e) Tiempo: Es el lapso, que se utiliza al realizar un movimiento con o sin acompañamiento de sonidos. En él, se manifiesta el ritmo de la danza).
  3. 3. Ahora que has terminado de responder, vamos a ver el video Elenco Ángeles de la Asociación Cultural D1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yXQ- vDNGsI&list=PLLQBBEWnUFl9DaRfPqq VNt2nltPtITxIG&index=5 Ahora que has visualizado el video, responde las siguientes preguntas: 1. ¿Qué observaste en el video? ¿Es danza o baile? 2. ¿Cómo lo bailan? 3. ¿Qué música usan para bailar? 4. ¿Cómo es la vestimenta de los bailarines? 5. ¿Cómo es la locación? (sitio de grabación). 6. ¿Qué ideas o emociones transmiten los movimientos de los bailarines? 7. ¿Cuál es el mensaje que crees quieren transmitir? 8. ¿El diseño de la vestimenta y la música guardan relación con este mensaje? 9. ¿Qué aspectos artísticos y culturales de la sociedad actual se destacan en este video? 10. ¿Qué emociones te ha generado y por qué? ACTIVIDAD N° 3. Elegimos una danza para cumplir el reto. A continuación, conversa con tu familia para preguntarles sobre las danzas que se practican en parejas en tu región, teniendo en cuenta si tú o algún familiar la practica para contestar las siguientes preguntas: Elige una danza. 1. ¿A qué región o regiones pertenece la danza? 2. ¿Quiénes la bailan? y ¿Cómo se baila? 3. ¿De qué trata la danza? ¿Cuáles son sus mensajes y significados transmite? 4. ¿Cómo es la vestimenta? 5. ¿Cuándo o en qué época se baila? 6. ¿Cómo es su música? 7. ¿En qué espacios la bailan? 8. ¿Tú o alguien de tu familia la baila? 9. ¿Qué emociones sientes cada vez que la bailas o la observas bailar? Con base en las preguntas que contestaste y de acuerdo a las conversaciones con tu familia y tu experiencia con la ejecución de alguna danza, escribe un texto en el cual comentes sobre cómo la práctica de la danza podría ayudar a las personas a mantener una vida emocional saludable. Al terminar, guarda lo realizado en tu portafolio personal como evidencia de aprendizaje y porque lo utilizarás en la actividad de semana siguiente.
  4. 4. AUTOEVALUACIÓN • ¿Qué cosas ya sabía y qué otras he aprendido? • ¿Cómo he superado las dificultades que se me han presentado? • ¿Qué emociones siento cada vez que bailo? • ¿De qué me ha servido contestar las preguntas y elaborar mi texto? ¡Felicitaciones! ¡Acabas de escribir el texto de cómo la práctica de la danza mejora la salud emocional!

