Arte sesio-19

ACTIVIDAD N° 19 APRENDO EN CASA Área: Arte y Cultura Tema: El color de mis emociones. (Adaptado del Minedu) DATOS INFORMAT...
ACTIVIDAD N° 2. Conocemos las características del color. “El sonido de los colores es tan definido que sería difícil encon...
Ejemplo de degradación de colores: Color saturado o puro Alta luminosidad Baja luminosidad A continuación, te sugerimos ut...
Planifica la ejecución de tu dibujo o pintura teniendo en cuenta las siguientes preguntas: a) ¿Qué colores utilizarás? b) ...
  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD N° 19 APRENDO EN CASA Área: Arte y Cultura Tema: El color de mis emociones. (Adaptado del Minedu) DATOS INFORMATIVOS: INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA : “Sor Ana de los Ángeles” ÁREA : Arte y Cultura GRADO : 3°4º PROFESOR : Jose Luis Ramos Flores DIRECTORA : Lic. Ana María Monteza Rodríguez Competencias Capacidades Desempeños Aprecia de manera crítica manifestaciones artístico- culturales. Percibe manifestaciones artístico-culturales. Planifica la elaboración de una pintura según el desarrollo de sus ideas, la música que escucha, los significados y las emociones que quiere representar. Crea proyectos desde los lenguajes artísticos. Explora y experimenta los lenguajes artísticos. Explora con la monocromía (saturación y luminosidad) del color de su preferencia, según la música que escucha. Descripción: La música es un lenguaje universal que despierta y facilita la expresión de las emociones y los sentimientos a lo largo de nuestra vida. Influye en nuestro desarrollo personal, social y también intelectual, al abrir nuevos espacios creativos y hacer aflorar nuestra imaginación. La música nos llena de energía y también nos relaja, a la vez que alivia temores y ansiedades. RETO DE LA SEMANA: El reto de esta semana es, elaborar un cuadro de pintura en base a la canción de tu preferencia y que represente las emociones que te genera al escuchar, asociarla a un color o colores de tu agrado e inspirarte a crear ¡una pintura! ¿QUE NECESITAMOS? Voluntad, predisposición y mucha creatividad. Cuaderno de apuntes, hojas bond, cartulina, lápices, lapiceros, temperas, plumones, entre otras. ACTIVIDAD N° 1. Exploramos nuestros saberes. ¿Qué color crees que representa tus emociones? (Alegría, tristeza, ira, pena, …etc.) ¿Qué asociaciones puedes hacer entre el color que te representa y la música de tu agrado? ¿Se puede representar la música a través de colores? ¿Cómo?
  2. 2. ACTIVIDAD N° 2. Conocemos las características del color. “El sonido de los colores es tan definido que sería difícil encontrar a alguien expresara el amarillo fuerte con notas bajas o el lago oscuro con agudos” Wassily Kandinsky. Wassily Kandinsky, pintor ruso y precursor del arte abstracto, señala que “las artes aprenden unas de otras y sus objetivos a veces se asemejan” (Kandinsky, 1989, p.31). Esta frase se relaciona mucho con la actividad que realizarás en esta oportunidad, porque con base en la canción que elegiste, elaborarás una pintura que representa las emociones que te hace sentir cuando la escuchas. Todo lo que nos rodea está lleno de colores, incluso los asociamos a situaciones de nuestras vidas, estados de ánimo y emociones, por lo que les hemos dado significados. Por ejemplo, el color rojo en el semáforo nos advierte que debemos detenernos, el color ámbar que debemos esperar el cambio de luz y, cuando vemos la luz verde, entendemos que podemos cruzar la calle. Al color de la vestimenta también le otorgamos significados. Por ejemplo, cuando las personas visten de negro, en muchas culturas, es símbolo de luto; para recibir el año, algunas personas usan prendas amarillas, puesto que al color le atribuyen que atraerá un nuevo año de felicidad, prosperidad y buena energía en sus vidas. Responda: 1. ¿Qué otros significados le dan a los colores en la comunidad en la que vives? 2. ¿Cómo interpretas la frase “El sonido de los colores es tan definido que sería difícil encontrar a alguien expresara el amarillo fuerte con notas bajas o el lago oscuro con agudos” de Wassily Kandinsky? 3. ¿Qué color se utiliza para dar mayor luminosidad a un color? 4. ¿Qué color se utiliza para dar baja luminosidad a un color? 5. ¿Qué diferencia encuentras entre el valor y matiz de un color? 6. ¿Qué color se obtiene mezclando el color azul con amarillo? Cualidades del color Valor o luminosidad. Se obtiene al mezclar un tono con blanco y negro. A mayor de blanco, mayor luminosidad. Saturación o intensidad. Es el grado de pureza de un color. A mayor pureza mayor saturación. En la práctica los colores suelen mezclarse con otros y pierden saturación. Matiz o tono. Es la variación tonal de un color; es el tinte de un color dentro de su gama cromática. Por ejemplo, el verde es la mezcla de azul y amarillo; por tanto, sus matices pueden pasar desde el azul verdoso al verde con tonos amarillos.
  3. 3. Ejemplo de degradación de colores: Color saturado o puro Alta luminosidad Baja luminosidad A continuación, te sugerimos utilizar lápices de colores y una hoja de papel blanco para explorar con la escala monócroma utilizando el color que hayas elegido y el color negro, porque el color blanco lo tienes en el mismo papel. Elabora un recuadro con 9 espacios. En el recuadro del medio, pinta el color elegido y, poco a poco, hacia los recuadros de la izquierda colorea con mayor suavidad, hasta llegar al primer recuadro casi blanco. Hacia el lado derecho, pinta con el color elegido hasta el recuadro final y encima, colorea poco a poco apretando cada vez más fuerte el lápiz de color negro, hasta llegar al último recuadro más oscuro. Ahora, observa las imágenes, cómo el artista utilizó la monocromía del color. Si bien el artista ha utilizado varios tipos de color azul, claramente se puede observar la saturación y luminosidad en su trabajo. ACTIVIDAD N° 3. Realizo mi cuadro de dibujo/pintura. 1. La música abre nuevos espacios creativos y hace que aflore nuestra imaginación. Escucha con atención la música que elegiste. 2. Presta atención a los mensajes, ritmos, emociones y sensaciones que te genera. 3. Asocia la música con algún color o colores que te represente para explorar el valor, saturación y el matiz.
  4. 4. Planifica la ejecución de tu dibujo o pintura teniendo en cuenta las siguientes preguntas: a) ¿Qué colores utilizarás? b) ¿Cómo utilizarás la monocromía del color? c) ¿Qué colores matizarás? d) ¿Qué relación haces entre la música y el color que elegiste? e) ¿Qué materiales utilizarás para elaborar tu pintura? f) ¿De qué tamaño será tu pintura? g) ¿Qué título le pondrías? Elabora un primer boceto sobre lo que quieres representar. Muestra a un familiar o alguna amistad tu trabajo para que te dé sugerencias de mejora. Modifica tu trabajo según seanecesario. Pinta tu trabajo escuchando la música que te representa y,cuando termines, firma en la parte inferior derecha de tu trabajo. Comparte tu creación con tus amigas, amigos o familiares para reflexionar juntos sobre cómo la música y la pintura permiten gestionar emociones para sentirse mejor. Registra de manera escrita o gráfica todo tu proceso de creación, porque ello te servirá para saber lo que aprendiste. Guarda tu trabajo sobre la exploración de la monocromía, tu planificación y el registro de todo tu proceso de aprendizaje y tu pintura en tu portafolio personal para tener evidencia de tu aprendizaje. Autoevaluación • ¿Qué he aprendido al desarrollar esta actividad? • ¿Qué dificultades he tenido y cómo las he superado? • ¿Cómo me he sentido al desarrollar esta experiencia? • ¿Cómo la música y la pintura pueden ayudarme a gestionar mejor mis emociones? ¡Felicitaciones! ¡Acabas de pintar tus emociones con la ayuda de la música que te representa!

