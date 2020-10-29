Arte ses 30_1 DANZA PARA LA SALUD

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DATOS INFORMATIVOS I.E. "MRCM" Callao DIRECTORA: Eduvina Vera P. TEMA: Danza para la salud
ACTIVIDAD N° 2. Conociendo direcciones del movimiento. Esta semana vas a explorar y experimentar con el movimiento corpora...
Para empezar a explorar y experimentar con las direcciones a través del movimiento de tu cuerpo, busca un lugar en casa en...
EJEMPLO ACTIVIDAD N° 3. Elaboro mi secuencia de movimientos. Con base en tu exploración, debes proponer una secuencia de m...
ARTE Y CULTURA

  1. 1. ASESIÓN N° 30 APRENDO EN CAS DATOS INFORMATIVOS I.E. “MRCM” Callao DIRECTORA: Eduvina Vera P. TEMA: Danza para la salud SEMANA: 30 ÁREA: Arte y Cultura FECHA: Del 26 al 30 de octubre. DOCENTE: Jose Luis Ramos Flores GRADO: 1º 2º APRENDIZAJE ESPERADO COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES DESEMPEÑOS Crea proyectos desde los lenguajes artísticos. • Explora y experimenta los lenguajes artísticos. • Aplica, evalúa y comunica sus procesos y proyectos. • Explorar y experimentar con los movimientos en las distintas direcciones en el espacio parcial. • Elaborar un plan y ejecutarlo según su exploración y experimentación de movimientos corporales para proponer una secuencia gráfica de movimientos. • Registrar el proceso de creación de su secuencia de movimientos e ideas para reflexionar sobre la práctica de movimientos corporales para mejorar su salud física y mental. Descripción. Los seres humanos tenemos la capacidad innata de bailar al ritmo de la música, tanto de manera individual como en grupo. Incluso empezamos a movernos al ritmo de la música antes de hablar o de caminar. Nos aporta beneficios físicos y mentales, estimulando varias áreas del cerebro y las facultades del equilibrio y la coordinación. RETO DE LA SESIÓN: Explorar y experimentar con tus movimientos corporales para planificar y ejecutar una propuesta de movimientos para registrarlos de manera gráfica y luego presentarlos a los integrantes de tu familia; podrás invitarlos a que los practiquen para así mejorar su salud física y mental. RECURSOS PARA LAS ACTIVIDADES. • Predisposición, voluntad y mucha creatividad. • Cuaderno, lápiz, lapiceros, temperas, acuarelas, etc. ACTIVIDAD N° 1. Exploramos nuestros saberes. Responda las preguntas, con tus propias palabras: 1. ¿Cuáles son los pasos de baile que más disfruto? 2. ¿Qué movimientos corporales que hayas experimentado aconsejarías realizar a tu familia para cuidar su salud física y mental
  2. 2. ACTIVIDAD N° 2. Conociendo direcciones del movimiento. Esta semana vas a explorar y experimentar con el movimiento corporal en distintas direcciones en tu espacio personal, para planificar y ejecutar una propuesta de movimientos articulados y registrarlos de manera gráfica. Luego podrás proponerle a tu familia que los ejecute para mejorar su salud física y mental. El espacio es el área física en la que el cuerpo realiza sus movimientos; el espacio parcial es aquel que rodea nuestro cuerpo sin que este se desplace. El coreógrafo, filósofo, pintor y arquitecto Rudolf von Laban nació en Austria (1879-1958), precursor de la danza moderna en Europa central, trabajó en el campo del análisis del movimiento y su relación con el espacio, y propone conceptos fundamentales sobre el espacio utilizando la kinesfera, una especie de esfera en tres dimensiones que rodea el cuerpo, dimensiones que se alcanzan al extender las extremidades sin desplazarnos en el espacio.
  3. 3. Para empezar a explorar y experimentar con las direcciones a través del movimiento de tu cuerpo, busca un lugar en casa en el que sientas comodidad y tranquilidad. Utiliza una canción que te agrade, en volumen bajo y, si deseas, puedes trabajar descalza o descalzo en el espacio parcial repasando las siguientes 8 direcciones que te rodean: ¡Empecemos! Estando de pie y mirando al frente, empieza a explorar y experimentar con tus movimientos corporales. Al ritmo de la música y siguiendo la secuencia, mueve tus manos y pies para marcar la dirección, como te sugerimos en los ejercicios a continuación: Ejercicio 1. Utiliza primero la mano derecha para seguir la secuencia de movimientos según el orden de la numeración. Repite la acción con el brazo izquierdo y luego repite toda la secuencia, un lado a la vez, pero másrápido. Ejercicio 2. Utiliza el pie derecho para seguir la secuencia de movimientos según el orden de la numeración. Repite la acción con el pie izquierdo y vuelve a repetir toda la secuencia, pero más rápido. Ejercicio 3. Ahora, al ritmo de la música articula los movimientos en el espacio parcial. Por ejemplo, proyecta el brazo derecho adelante y el pie izquierdo atrás, luego el brazo izquierdo adelante y el pie derecho hacia atrás. Enseguida, al mismo tiempo proyecta ambos brazos hacia la izquierda y derecha, mientras mueves el pie izquierdo a la izquierda y luego el pie derecho a la derecha. Repite los movimientos varias veces al ritmo de la música y repite la secuencia. ¿Qué otra combinación de movimiento se te ocurre? Sigue explorando y experimentando, articulando otros movimientos en las 8 direcciones, incluye los codos, hombros y otras partes de tu cuerpo.
  4. 4. EJEMPLO ACTIVIDAD N° 3. Elaboro mi secuencia de movimientos. Con base en tu exploración, debes proponer una secuencia de movimientos corporales incluyendo las 8 direcciones básicas. Para ello, primero planifica tu trabajo sobre la base de las siguientes preguntas: • ¿Qué música será la más apropiada para realizar tu secuencia de movimientos? • ¿Cuánto tiempo durará tu secuencia? • ¿Los movimientos serán rápidos o lentos? • ¿Los movimientos de las extremidades serán más pegados al cuerpo o más extendidos? • ¿Qué movimientos podrá realizar toda tu familia? • ¿Cómo será el registro gráfico de movimientos para que todos lo entiendan? • ¿Incluirás algún texto? Crea tu secuencia de movimientos probando una y otra vez para luego realizar algunos bocetos de cómo quedaría la secuencia. Puedes pedirle a algún familiar que realice los movimientos de tu boceto para comprobar que los entiende y los puede realizar; además, para recibir sugerencias de mejora. Realiza los ajustes, de ser necesario. fotos Reúne a tu familia para que juntos realicen tu propuesta de movimientos para mejorar la salud física y mental, y explícales cómo fue tu proceso de creación; si es posible, obséquiales a cada uno la copia de tu secuencia de movimientos para que la practiquen. Pregúntales cómo se sintieron al realizar los movimientos. Registra todo tu proceso de creación para saber cómo creaste tu secuencia de movimientos y reflexionar sobre cómo empezaste y culminaste tu trabajo. Guarda tu planificación, tu boceto, el registro gráfico de movimientos y la autoevaluación que realizarás a continuación en tu portafolio personal, como evidencia de tu aprendizaje. PREGUNTAS DE AUTOEVALUACIÓN • ¿Cómo me he sentido al realizar esta actividad? • ¿Qué ejercicios disfruté más y cuál de ellos me costó realizar? • ¿Qué he descubierto sobre mi cuerpo y mis movimientos en esta actividad? • ¿Cómo mejorará la salud física y mental de mi familia con los movimientos que les propuse realizar? ¡Felicitaciones! ¡Acabas de representar tu propia secuencia de movimientos corporales a través de dibujo lineal, para practicarla y compartirla con tus amistades para mejorar la salud física y mental!ç

