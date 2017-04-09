10 8 10 4 6 5 13 2 2 2 3 7 9 3 2 46 8 10 1046 1 0 4 6 1 0 486 1 0 8 4 6 168 4 22 13 2 678 5 2 2 2 5 1 3 2 2 32 7 9 3 3 2 9...
Ecuaciones lineales y cuadraticas

he aqui el resultado final de ejecutar un pequeño programa en excel que resuelve sistemas de ecuaciones 3x3 y cuadraticas, como un elemento de verificacion de resultados

Published in: Education
Ecuaciones lineales y cuadraticas

  1. 1. 10 8 10 4 6 5 13 2 2 2 3 7 9 3 2 46 8 10 1046 1 0 4 6 1 0 486 1 0 8 4 6 168 4 22 13 2 678 5 2 2 2 5 1 3 2 2 32 7 9 3 3 2 9 3 7 3 2 46 8 10 1,543 1 0 4 6 1 0 0,7 17 1 0 8 4 6 2,4 84 22 13 2 X 5 2 2 2 Y 5 1 3 2 2 Z 10 8 10 5 13 2 3 7 9 10 8 10 5 13 2
  2. 2. COEFICI ENTES DE LA PRIMER VARIAB LE COEFICI ENTES DE LA SEGUN DA VARIAB LE COEFICI ENTES DE LA TERCER VARIAB LE TERMIN O INDEPEN DIENTE 2 3 5 38 7 4 1 31 1 1 1 10 1 1,5 2,5 19 0 -6,5 -16,5 -102 0 -0,5 -1,5 -9 1 1,5 2,5 19 0 1 2,53846 1538 15,69230 769 0 0 - 0,23076 9231 - 1,153846 154 1 1,5 2,5 19 0 1 2,53846 1538 15,69230 769 0 0 1 5 1 1,5 2,5 19 0 1 0 3
  3. 3. 0 0 1 5 1 1,5 0 6,5 0 1 0 3 0 0 1 5 1 0 0 2 x 0 1 0 3 y 0 0 1 5 z
  4. 4. 1 1 -72 8 REAL x 1 COEFICI ENTE DE X COEFICI ENTE DE X TERMIN O INDEPEN DIENTE - 9 REAL x 2

