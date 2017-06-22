EL GUION LenguajeTelevisivo
Bibliografía Televisión Pantalla e Identidad, Omar Rincón-Mauricio Estrella. Televisión para periodistas, Ernesto Martinch...
EL GUIÓN  El guión es una guía, un mapa para la grabación, edición y puesta en pantalla la pieza audiovisual.  El guion ...
El Guión  El guión del telenoticiero: se refiere a la estructura general del programa y los textos de los presentadores. ...
El Guión  Presentación y declaración: es cuando el presentador introduce una extracto de una declaración o entrevista sel...
El Guión  Presentador como “voz en Off”. Cuando se tienen imágenes del evento o hecho y estas son de ultima hora y sin ed...
El guión (formato) SECU ENCI A AUDIO VIDEO T/P T/T 1 Aquí se consigna todo lo que es locutado por el periodista en off. En...
Calidad de un Guión  Profundidad: No se reduce solo a mostrar sino a analizar en la esencia los conflicto y problemas.  ...
Calidad de un Guión  Progresión: depende de la técnica empleada (ficticia o documental).considera tres elementos esencial...
Calidad de un Guión  Estructura: Es la manera de narrar la historia a partir de todos los elementos. Una forma usual es l...
El Guión Acuerdos previos antes de grabar ¿Dónde?........ ¿Cuál es el hecho? Quién es el protagonista? ¿posibles entrevist...
Fuentes de Información  Fuentes Locales: Son todas las informaciones que se generan cerca del canal emisor (CanalTro).  ...
Fuentes de Información  Los corresponsales realizan coberturas especialmente pedidas por la producción de cada noticiero....
El guión

El Guión Literario

  1. 1. EL GUION LenguajeTelevisivo
  2. 2. Bibliografía Televisión Pantalla e Identidad, Omar Rincón-Mauricio Estrella. Televisión para periodistas, Ernesto Martinchuk. ProducciónTelevisiva, Carls Hersh.
  3. 3. EL GUIÓN  El guión es una guía, un mapa para la grabación, edición y puesta en pantalla la pieza audiovisual.  El guion es una herramienta utilizada por los periodistas.  Tipos de Guión  El guion de grabación de nota: consiste en llegar acuerdos mínimos entre el periodista y el camarógrafo acerca del enfoque periodístico, el tratamiento informativo, la concepción audiovisual
  4. 4. El Guión  El guión del telenoticiero: se refiere a la estructura general del programa y los textos de los presentadores.  Tipos de presentación de la información  Nota leída por el presentador es la relatada por el presentador (voz e imagen). Se usa normalmente para avances o notas rápidas.
  5. 5. El Guión  Presentación y declaración: es cuando el presentador introduce una extracto de una declaración o entrevista seleccionada previamente y grabada fuera del estudio.  A esta declaración, con presencia de audio y video y sin ningún otro tipo de trabajo de video se le denomina sound bite.
  6. 6. El Guión  Presentador como “voz en Off”. Cuando se tienen imágenes del evento o hecho y estas son de ultima hora y sin editar, el proceso adecuado consiste en escribir la narración a partir de la imágenes, en vez de escribir la narración primero y luego buscar las imágenes para taparla.  Presentador en “voz en off “y declaración. Esta es una combinación de las dos anteriores
  7. 7. El guión (formato) SECU ENCI A AUDIO VIDEO T/P T/T 1 Aquí se consigna todo lo que es locutado por el periodista en off. En este lugar se describe los planos de las entrevistas y fulles de periodista, así como también, la imágenes de apoyo que se relacionan con los off y se trascribe parte de la entrevista o testimonios
  8. 8. Calidad de un Guión  Profundidad: No se reduce solo a mostrar sino a analizar en la esencia los conflicto y problemas.  Originalidad: La riqueza de un guión está en hacer que todo, por conocido que sea, parezca como nuevo ante los ojos de los televidentes.  Organicidad: Es cuando el guión toma la forma de un sistema orgánico que supera en si mismo la suma de todas sus partes
  9. 9. Calidad de un Guión  Progresión: depende de la técnica empleada (ficticia o documental).considera tres elementos esenciales:  La velocidad es la cantidad de información por unidad de tiempo.  El ritmo: Es la cadencia de la narración.  El tiempo: Es la duración entre lo que se comunica y lo que tardaría el sujeto para asimilar la información.
  10. 10. Calidad de un Guión  Estructura: Es la manera de narrar la historia a partir de todos los elementos. Una forma usual es la línea narrativa central y hacer digresiones para volver al tema central. Interés: Es requisito de todo buen guión elevar constantemente el punto de interés sobre el tema para renovar también el punto de atención.
  11. 11. El Guión Acuerdos previos antes de grabar ¿Dónde?........ ¿Cuál es el hecho? Quién es el protagonista? ¿posibles entrevistados: fuentes y contra fuente?.... ¿Cuál es el enfoque periodístico de la historia?... ¿Cuál es el tratamiento audiovisual que se quiere hacer?... ¿Datos sobre el hecho?... ¿Preguntas posibles para entrevistados?....
  12. 12. Fuentes de Información  Fuentes Locales: Son todas las informaciones que se generan cerca del canal emisor (CanalTro).  Fuentes del Interior del País: son las que se generan en las provincias municipales y departamentales.  Fuentes del exterior del país: esta llega a través de los servicios de cables o las agencias de noticias.
  13. 13. Fuentes de Información  Los corresponsales realizan coberturas especialmente pedidas por la producción de cada noticiero.  Los diarios: a la hora de planificar la actividad periodística del día, los diarios brindan un panorama de cuales van a ser los temas mas importantes de la jornada.

