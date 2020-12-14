Jose armando_molina_linan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JOSE ARMANDO MOLINA LIÑAN REPOSITORIOS DIGITALES EDUCATIVOS
ITESO • El Repositorio Institucional del ITESO (ReI), es un depósito digital que integra la producción académica de la uni...
CC-DOC • El Repositorio Institucional del CCDOC (GUADALAJARA), es un depósito digital que integra la producción académica ...
CATALOGO ARQUITECTURA • Esta investigación, que ha dado como resultado el Catálogo Arquitectura Movimiento Moderno Perú (C...
Repositorio América Latina y el Caribe • El Repositorio facilita el acceso libre y abierto a los recursos de información d...
Red de bibliotecas virtuales • El Repositorio Digital de CLACSO ofrece acceso libre y gratuito a producción de los 611 cen...
repositorios educativos digitales

Published in: Education
  1. 1. JOSE ARMANDO MOLINA LIÑAN REPOSITORIOS DIGITALES EDUCATIVOS
  2. 2. ITESO • El Repositorio Institucional del ITESO (ReI), es un depósito digital que integra la producción académica de la universidad, quien administra, conserva y pone a disposición de todo el mundo, en modo de acceso abierto, los trabajos de investigadores, profesores y estudiantes de esta casa de estudios.
  3. 3. CC-DOC • El Repositorio Institucional del CCDOC (GUADALAJARA), es un depósito digital que integra la producción académica de la universidad, quien administra, conserva y pone a disposición de todo el mundo, en modo de acceso abierto, los trabajos de investigadores, profesores y estudiantes de esta casa de estudios.
  4. 4. CATALOGO ARQUITECTURA • Esta investigación, que ha dado como resultado el Catálogo Arquitectura Movimiento Moderno Perú (CAMMP), es la primera iniciativa por inventariar y documentar los edificios más importantes de la producción nacional comprendida en el período moderno. No obstante, no ha concluido aún, pues se seguirá enriqueciendo en la medida en que vayamos recibiendo información y accediendo a otros archivos de arquitectura.
  5. 5. Repositorio América Latina y el Caribe • El Repositorio facilita el acceso libre y abierto a los recursos de información de la Comisión y sigue siendo una herramienta de investigación clave dentro de América Latina y el Caribe y en todo el mundo
  6. 6. Red de bibliotecas virtuales • El Repositorio Digital de CLACSO ofrece acceso libre y gratuito a producción de los 611 centros asociados de CLACSO en 47 países. Es un servicio de CLACSO con la participación del los grupos publicaciones, biblioteca y multimedia de los centros asociados de CLACSO. Actualmente, pueden acceder a más de 100.000 textos completos de artículos, documentos de trabajo, libros y ponencias publicados por la red CLACSO.

