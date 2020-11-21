Successfully reported this slideshow.
USO RESPONSABLE DE LAS TIC JOSÉ ÁNGEL IBÁÑEZ LÓPEZ
¿CUAL ES LA IMPORTANCIA DE LAS REDES SOCIALES EN LA ACTUALIDAD?  EL INTERNET  LAS REDES SOCIALES  LAS TIC Y EL APRENDIZ...
JÓVENES Y NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS ¿PARA QUÉ SÉ UTILIZAN LOS TELÉFONOS CELULARES?  COMUNICACION  CONTENIDOS MULTIMEDIA  OCIO ...
PRIVACIDAD EN LAS REDES SOCIALES MEDIDAS PARA PROTEGER LA PRIVACIDAD:  ACEPTAR SOLO A GENTE CONOCIDA.  NO PONER DATOS PE...
RIESGOS ASOCIADOS AL USO DE LAS TICS.  LAIDENTIDAD DIGITAL ¿CÓMO CUIDAR NUESTRA IDENTIDAD EN LAS REDES SOCIALES?  SELECC...
PELIGOS DEL INTERNET APROVECHAMIENTO DE LA INGENUIDAD DE LA GENTE.  GUSANOS: SON PROGRAMAS "MALWARE" QUE SUELEN ACOMPAÑAR...
ACCESO A CONTENIDOS INADECUADOS  SITIOS PORNOGRAFICOS.  VISUALIZACION DE CONDUCTAS AGRESIVAS.  INDUCIR A CONDUCTAS NO S...
CONSEJOS PARA LOS MENORES ● Respetar las restricciones de uso de la cámara del móvil en ciertos lugares públicos. ● Si te ...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION
  1. 1. USO RESPONSABLE DE LAS TIC JOSÉ ÁNGEL IBÁÑEZ LÓPEZ
  2. 2. ¿CUAL ES LA IMPORTANCIA DE LAS REDES SOCIALES EN LA ACTUALIDAD?  EL INTERNET  LAS REDES SOCIALES  LAS TIC Y EL APRENDIZAJE ● LOS PLE Y LA ESCUELA ● LAS TIC EN LOS CURRÍCULOS ● DISMUNUCION DE LA BRECHA DIGITAL: 1. NATIVOS DIGITALES 2. INMIGRANTES DIGITALES 3. ANALFABETOS DIGITALES.
  3. 3. JÓVENES Y NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS ¿PARA QUÉ SÉ UTILIZAN LOS TELÉFONOS CELULARES?  COMUNICACION  CONTENIDOS MULTIMEDIA  OCIO  CREACIÓN DE CONTENIDOSLOS HÁBITOS DE LOS JÓVENES EN EL INTERNET LAS APLICACIONES Y SERVICIOS PREFERIDOS DE LOS JÓVENES EL CAMBIO DEL OCIO EN LOS JÓVENES DURANTE LOS ÚLTIMOS AÑOS EFECTO DEL USO DE LAS REDES SOCIALES AL RENDIMIENTO ACADÉMICO
  4. 4. PRIVACIDAD EN LAS REDES SOCIALES MEDIDAS PARA PROTEGER LA PRIVACIDAD:  ACEPTAR SOLO A GENTE CONOCIDA.  NO PONER DATOS PERSONALES NI PRIVADOS.  BLOQUEAR EL PERFIL DE USUARIOS SOSPECHOSOS.  CAMBIAR LAS CONTRASEÑAS.  USAR UN PSEUDÓNIMO.
  5. 5. RIESGOS ASOCIADOS AL USO DE LAS TICS.  LAIDENTIDAD DIGITAL ¿CÓMO CUIDAR NUESTRA IDENTIDAD EN LAS REDES SOCIALES?  SELECCION DEL NIVEL DE ACCESO A INFORMACIÓN PERSONAL.  SELECCION ADECUADA DE CONTACTOS.  SELECCIÓN DE LOS CONTENIDOS COMPARTIDOS.  TENER CUIDADO CON LA WEBCAM.  RESPETO A LOS DEMÁS.  EXIGIR RESPETO.  BUENA GESTIÓN DE CONTRASEÑAS
  6. 6. PELIGOS DEL INTERNET APROVECHAMIENTO DE LA INGENUIDAD DE LA GENTE.  GUSANOS: SON PROGRAMAS "MALWARE" QUE SUELEN ACOMPAÑAR A UN CORREO ELECTRÓNICO COMO ARCHIVO ADJUNTO O UN ENLACE.  TROYANOS: SON PROGRAMAS QUE TOMAN EL CONTROL DE LA MÁQUINA PERO SIN ALTERAR SU FUNCIONAMIENTO  SPYWARE: SEGUIMIENTO PERSONAL. (CAT) PHISHING VIENE A SIGNIFICAR "PESCAR, PESCANDO INCAUTOS". ES UNA TÉCNICA QUE SE BASA EN INTENTAR ENGAÑAR AL USUARIO, NORMALMENTE MEDIANTE UN CORREO ELECTRÓNICO.
  7. 7. ACCESO A CONTENIDOS INADECUADOS  SITIOS PORNOGRAFICOS.  VISUALIZACION DE CONDUCTAS AGRESIVAS.  INDUCIR A CONDUCTAS NO SALUDABLES.Consejos para padres y educadores: ● Dilatar al máximo la edad de posesión del móvil (en la actualidad se sitúa en 10-12 años). ● Acordar junto al menor normas de uso (espacios y tiempos de uso, servicios a los que puede acceder,.... ● Una buena comunicación entre padres e hijos. ● En definitiva, incidir más en la educación de la responsabilidad que en la restricción.
  8. 8. CONSEJOS PARA LOS MENORES ● Respetar las restricciones de uso de la cámara del móvil en ciertos lugares públicos. ● Si te sientes acosado, hablar con adulto o profesor. ● Leer atentamente los términos y condiciones de los formularios antes de dar tu número de teléfono. ● Desconectar el bluetooth ● Desactivar el sistema de localización (GPS) ● En caso de extravío bloquear inmediatamente la tarjeta SIM.
  9. 9. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION

