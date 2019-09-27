Manual de diseno de pisos industriales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Primera Edición
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 2
3 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Autor: Ricardo Salsilli Murúa
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 44 Créditos Manual de Diseño de Pisos Industriales Escrito por: Ricardo ...
5 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Prólogo Debido a la necesidad que genera la creciente demanda de pro...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 6
7 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH ÍNDICE CAPÍTULO 1: INTRODUCCIÓN .......................................
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 8 CAPÍTULO 7: ANÁLISIS ESTRUCTURALES DE LOSAS .............................
9 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH CAPÍTULO 9: EJEMPLOS DE DISEÑO ........................................
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 10
11 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH CAPÍTULO 1 Introducción Uno de los principales problemas a que se e...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 12 Para conseguir los objetivos propuestos, este libro se estructura en ...
13 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Estructuras de Pavimentos Un piso industrial normalmente se estruct...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 14 no siempre los pisos se encuentran limpios y secos. Por lo anterior, ...
15 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Porotrolado,elusodefibraseliminaprácticamenteloscostosde mano de ob...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 16 Tabla 2.1. Cuadro comparativo de Pisos Industriales de Hormigón. (ACI...
17 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH TABLA 2.2 Clases de pisos de acuerdo a su uso. (ACI 302.1R-04) Capí...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 18
19 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH CAPÍTULO 3 Regularidad superficial de pavimentos industriales Intro...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 20 De igual forma si existe un desnivel en el sentido transversal, el eq...
21 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Se calcula la media y la desviación típica de los valores q (q y sq...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 22 Figura 3.5. Clasificación general de pisos según los Números F, ACI. ...
23 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH En las zonas de juntas de construcción no se debe aplicar las toler...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 24 SegúnelTR34,lospavimentoscontránsitoaleatorioseclasifican en cuatro c...
25 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH En las Figuras 3.7 a 3.9 se ilustran las propiedades antes señalada...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 26 En el informe TR34 se clasifican los pavimentos con tránsito guiado e...
27 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Métodos para Evaluar la Regularidad Superficial Tradicionalmente, e...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 28 Con los niveles ópticos o de láser, se puede lograr cuantificar los n...
29 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH CAPÍTULO 4 Caracterización del suelo de fundación La modelación del...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 30 En la Figura 4.1 se muestra esquemáticamente el comportamiento del su...
31 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Experiencias de la Asociación de Cemento Portland de EEUU (PCA) mue...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 32 Tabla 4.1. Rango de valores de K para suelos granulares. Fuente: Manu...
33 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Tabla4.2.Caracterizacióndesuelosdefundacióndeunpavimento.Fuente:FAA...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 34 Exploración Geotécnica El objetivo fundamental de la exploración geot...
35 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH CAPÍTULO 5 Cargas Tipología de la carga Los pisos industriales se e...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 36 La capacidad de los equipos de levante por lo general no essuperior a...
37 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH A continuación se presentan fotos que muestran diferentes tipos de ...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 38
39 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH CAPÍTULO 6 Juntas Frecuentemente, en los pavimentos de hormigón se ...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 40 Figura 6.2. Juntas de aislación en muros y pilares. (ACI 360R-10) cam...
41 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Para el caso de pavimentos de hormigón de retracción compensada, la...
Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 42 Juntas en Puertas de Carga y Descarga Los pisos alrededor de las puer...
  1. 1. 1 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Primera Edición
  2. 2. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 2
  3. 3. 3 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Autor: Ricardo Salsilli Murúa
  4. 4. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 44 Créditos Manual de Diseño de Pisos Industriales Escrito por: Ricardo Salsilli Murúa Publicado por: Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile Revisión Técnica: Ingeniero Mauricio Salgado Torres Ingeniero Renato Vargas Beatriz Cabrera Diseño y Diagramación Sebastián García Gestión y Producción Registro de Propiedad Intelectual 240.969 Miembros del Comité de Pisos Industriales (2011 - 2013) Manuel Anguera Pablo Castro Pablo Caviedes Paolo Chioma Carlos Curotto José Maria Espinosa Antonio González Alfredo Grez Carlos Henriquez Natalia Orellana Tamara Orellana Julio Rossi Nestor Squadrito Dino Tapia Ricardo Torres Renato Vargas Mauricio Salgado Grupo Polpaico Grupo Polpaico Melón S.A. EPC Leis Bekaert VSL Katemu Sika Prodalam Melón S.A. Rinol-Hormipul Prodalam Basf TyC Pavimentos ICH ICH Josue Smith Solar Nº 360 Providencia, Santiago - Chile Fono: (56-2) 2 726 0300 - Fax: (56-2) 2 726 0323 E-mail: info@ich.cl www.ich.cl
  5. 5. 5 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Prólogo Debido a la necesidad que genera la creciente demanda de proyectos de pisos industriales que requieren contar con superficies pavimentadas, de dimensiones cada vez mayores y que deben ser capaces de responder tanto a una mayor complejidad de las solicitaciones a soportar, así como también a especificaciones cada vez más exigentes; el Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile – ICH conforma con el apoyo de un grupo de profesionales conocedores de la mencionada problemática y expertos en la materia el Comité de Pisos Industriales. Este Comité identifica en su momento que es de vital importancia proporcionar a Mandantes, Consultores, herramientas que faciliten y contribuyan a mejorar la labor de diseño y especificación de proyectos de pavimentación de pisos industriales, mediante la adopción de la alternativa de solución más adecuada para cada caso, según el tipo de carga, uso y aplicación a la que se destinara el respectivo piso. En este sentido, la ausencia de un documento actualizado aplicable al contexto local motivó al Comité para que emprendiera la tarea de elaborar un manual de diseño de pisos industriales, que permitiera una adecuada orientación para aquellos que necesitan dimensionar, diseñar y especificar un piso industrial, teniendo en cuenta aquellas consideraciones que permitan el cumplimiento de los requisitos y especificaciones que se espera cumpla la superficie pavimentada y garanticen un óptimo desempeño del piso en el tiempo. El objetivo trazado finalmente se logró gracias al desarrollo del presente documento, elaborado por el Ingeniero Ricardo Salsilli M. contando con el apoyo, revisión y colaboración de losmiembrosdelCómitePisosIndustriales,acompañadosen la Secretaría técnica del Comité por los ingenieros Señores Renato Vargas y Mauricio Salgado. ® ® Melón Cementos Bio Bio Leis Elasto Plastic Concrete Bekaert VSL Sika Chile Katemu Rocland TyC Pavimentos
  6. 6. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 6
  7. 7. 7 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH ÍNDICE CAPÍTULO 1: INTRODUCCIÓN ............................................................................................................... CAPÍTULO 2: TIPOS DE PAVIMENTOS .................................................................................................. Estructura de Pavimento ......................................................................................................................................... Pavimentos de Hormigón Simple con Juntas c/s Dispositivos de Traspaso de Carga ........................................ Pavimentos de Hormigón Reforzado ..................................................................................................................... Fibras metálicas ............................................................................................................................................................................... Fibras sintéticas ............................................................................................................................................................................... Pavimentos de Hormigón de Retracción Compensada ........................................................................................ Pavimentos de Hormigón Post Tensado ................................................................................................................ CAPÍTULO 3: REGULARIDAD SUPERFICIAL DE PAVIMENTOS INDUSTRIALES .................................. Introducción ............................................................................................................................................................. Parámetros del Pavimento que Afectan al Funcionamiento de los Equipos de Levante ................................... Sistema de Números F (Floor Numbers) ................................................................................................................ Números FF y FL para Tránsito Aleatorio ............................................................................................................................... Números FMIN para Tránsito Guiado ........................................................................................................................................... Método del TR34 (4a Edición) ................................................................................................................................. TR34 para Tránsito Aleatorio ....................................................................................................................................................... TR34 para Tránsito Guiado ........................................................................................................................................................... Equivalencia entre Números F y Valores TR34 ....................................................................................................... Equivalencias en Tránsito Aleatorio .......................................................................................................................................... Equivalencias en Tránsito Guiado ............ .............................................................................................................. Métodos para Evaluar la Regularidad Superficial ................................................................................................ Regla Fija de Tres Metros .............................................................................................................................................................. Regla Rodante de Tres Metros (HI-LO) ..................................................................................................................................... Especificaciones con Reglas .................................................................................................................................... CAPÍTULO 4: CARACTERIZACIÓN DEL SUELO DE FUNDACIÓN .......................................................... Fundación Winkleriana ........................................................................................................................................... Modelo Sólido Elástico ............................................................................................................................................ Situación Real ........................................................................................................................................................... Determinación del Módulo de Reacción de la Subrasante (Constante de Balasto)............................................ Ensaye De Placa de Carga ............................................................................................................................................................ Correlaciones .................................................................................................................................................................................... Exploración Geotécnica ........................................................................................................................................... CAPÍTULO 5: CARGAS ............................................................................................................................ Tipología de carga ................................................................................................................................................... CAPÍTULO 6: JUNTAS ............................................................................................................................. Juntas de Aislación-Dilatación ............................................................................................................................... Juntas de Contracción ............................................................................................................................................. Juntas de Construcción ........................................................................................................................................... Juntas en Puertas de Carga y Descarga ................................................................................................................. Dispositivos de Transferencia de Carga ................................................................................................................. Sellado de Juntas ..................................................................................................................................................... 11 13 13 14 14 15 15 15 15 19 19 19 20 20 23 24 24 24 26 26 26 27 27 27 28 29 29 29 29 30 30 31 34 35 35 39 39 40 40 42 43 47
  8. 8. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 8 CAPÍTULO 7: ANÁLISIS ESTRUCTURALES DE LOSAS ........................................................................... CAPÍTULO 8: MÉTODOS DE DISEÑO DE PAVIMENTOS INCORPORADOS EN LA ACI 360R-10 ........... Introducción ............................................................................................................................................................. Tensiones Debidas a Carga ....................................................................................................................................... Carga de Esquina ...................................................................................................................................................... Carga de Borde ......................................................................................................................................................... Corrección por Diferentes Condiciones de Borde .................................................................................................. Radio Equivalente de Carga Aislada ......................................................................................................................................... Efecto de la longitud de losa ....................................................................................................................................................... Distancia de la Carga al Borde de la Losa ................................................................................................................................ Transferencia de Carga de Losa Adyacente .......................................................................................................................... Carga Interior ............................................................................................................................................................ Carga Distribuida ..................................................................................................................................................... Tensiones Debidas al Alabeo por Temperatura ..................................................................................................... Características de la Fatiga del Hormigón ............................................................................................................. Espesor de Losa Mediante uso de Factores de Seguridad .................................................................................... Pavimento de Hormigón Simple c/s Dispositivos de Transferencia de Carga ..................................................... Métodos de Diseño ......................................................................................................................................................................... Caso 1 Carga de esquina de losa ................................................................................................................................................ Caso 2. Carga Interior de losa (rueda alejada de los bordes) ........................................................................................... Caso 3. Carga de rueda en el borde de la losa ....................................................................................................................... Caso 4 Carga distribuida en áreas parciales ........................................................................................................................... Método de Diseño de la Asociación Cemento Portland (PCA) ....................................................................................... Cargas de Ruedas ............................................................................................................................................................................. Cargas Concentradas ...................................................................................................................................................................... Cargas Uniformes ............................................................................................................................................................................ Cargas de Construcción ................................................................................................................................................................ Método de Diseño del Instituto de Refuerzo con Cable (WRI) ............................................................................. Cargas Concentradas ..................................................................................................................................................................... Cargas Uniformemente Distribuidas ........................................................................................................................................ Cargas de Construcción ................................................................................................................................................................. Método de Diseño del Cuerpo de Ingenieros, COE ................................................................................................ Pavimento de Hormigón Reforzado (Para el Control de Ancho de Grietas) ........................................................ Diseño de Espesor de Losa .......................................................................................................................................................... Refuerzo Sólo Para el Control de Ancho de Grieta .............................................................................................................. Pavimentos de Hormigón de Retracción Compensada (HRC) .............................................................................. Consideraciones de Diseño ......................................................................................................................................................... Pavimentos de Hormigón Post Tensados ............................................................................................................... Requisitos de la Plataforma de Apoyo ..................................................................................................................................... Diseño de Pavimento ..................................................................................................................................................................... Conceptos de Diseño Elástico ..................................................................................................................................................... Tensado Efectivo .............................................................................................................................................................................. Tensiones por Fricción ................................................................................................................................................................... Pérdida de Pretensado .................................................................................................................................................................. Pérdida en Sistema de Anclaje ................................................................................................................................................... Pérdida Fricción Cable - Hormigón............................................................................................................................................ Relajación y Creep ........................................................................................................................................................................... Creep del Hormigón ....................................................................................................................................................................... 55 55 55 55 56 56 56 57 57 57 57 57 57 57 57 57 57 58 58 58 58 59 61 61 61 61 62 62 62 62 63 63 63 49 49 49 50 50 50 51 51 51 52 52 53 53 54 54
  9. 9. 9 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH CAPÍTULO 9: EJEMPLOS DE DISEÑO ..................................................................................................... Pavimentos de Hormigón con Fibras ...................................................................................................................... Principios de Diseño ....................................................................................................................................................................... Tenacidad a la Flexión .................................................................................................................................................................... Resistencia al Impacto ................................................................................................................................................................... Resistencia a la fatiga por flexión ............................................................................................................................................... Resistencia al corte .......................................................................................................................................................................... Métodos de Diseño ......................................................................................................................................................................... Método de la Asociación de Cemento Portland (PCA) ........................................................................................... Introducción ....................................................................................................................................................................................... Diseño de Espesor de Losa Según el Método de la PCA Para el Caso de una Carga de Eje Simple.................... Método de la PCA para una Carga de Estantería .................................................................................................................. Información de diseño adicional de la PCA ............................................................................................................................ Diseño de Espesor de Losa según el Método deI Instituto de Refuerzo con Cable (WRI) ................................... Selección del Espesor de Losa Según el Método del WRI Para el Caso de una Carga de Eje Simple ................. Momento en un Pasillo Debido a Carga Uniforme............................................................................................................... Método de Diseño Cuerpo de Ingenieros de EEUU ................................................................................................ Carga de rueda vehicular .............................................................................................................................................................. Carga Pesada de Grúa Horquilla ................................................................................................................................................. Pavimentos de Hormigón de Retracción Compensada (HRC) ............................................................................... Pavimento de Hormigón Post Tensado ................................................................................................................... Piso de Hormigón con Fibras (Método de Fluencia) .............................................................................................. Cálculos para una carga interior ............................................................................................................................... Cálculo para una carga de borde ............................................................................................................................. REFERENCIAS.......................................................................................................................................... ANEXOS................................................................................................................................................... 64 65 65 65 65 66 66 67 67 67 67 68 69 71 71 73 73 74 74 74 75 76 76 77 79 81
  10. 10. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 10
  11. 11. 11 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH CAPÍTULO 1 Introducción Uno de los principales problemas a que se encuentra enfrentado un propietario o inversionista de una futura bodega o patio industrial tiene relación con el tipo de pavimento que deberá considerar para su construcción. Es frecuente que profesionales y/o proyectistas involucrados en los diseños de este tipo de infraestructuras no conozcan cabalmente las diferentes tecnologías que existen y que permite entregar una adecuada solución de pavimento para un piso. Entre los distintos tipos de pavimentos, se pueden enumerar los siguientes: Cada uno de los tipos de pavimentos enunciados anteriormente presenta ventajas y desventajas, las que deben evaluarse cuidadosamente al momento de definir la solución de piso que se desee. Los pisos de hormigón, sean éstos industriales o comerciales, deben ser diseñados y construidos sin olvidar los aspectos económicos a los que se encuentran ligados. El diseño y construcción de un piso industrial requiere de una comunicación estrecha de todos los involucrados en el proyecto y que son el propietario o inversionista, arquitecto, ingeniero, proyectistas y constructores, con un mutuo entendimiento del nivel de calidad necesaria para un proyecto en particular. En efecto, consultas o inquietudes como las que se indican a continuación deben estar claramente definidas para un adecuado diseño de un piso. En respuesta a las inquietudes planteadas precedentemente, se puede distinguir por ejemplo que partes de un piso pueda estar destinado al almacenamiento de pallets en racks o sistemas de estanterías con cargas puntuales, cargas distribuidas a piso y condiciones de carga de pasillo, mientras que otras estén destinadas a vías de circulación de los diversos equipos de transporte. Entre los equipos de transporte se distinguen cargas vehiculares, montacargas, grúas horquilla, etc. Por lo anterior, el espíritu de este libro es entregar a los profesionales involucrados en el tema de bodegas o patios industriales los elementos básicos del comportamiento y diseño de los distintos tipos de pisos que actualmente se construyen y que contribuya al entendimiento de los pisos a considerar para un proyecto en particular. Capítulo 1: Introducción • • • • • Pavimentos de hormigón simple con juntas con o sin dispositivos de transferencia de carga. Pavimentos de hormigón reforzados para el control de ancho de grietas. Pavimentos de hormigón con fibras. Pavimentos de hormigón de retracción compensada. Pavimentos de hormigón postensados. • • • • ¿Cuál será el uso del piso? ¿Tipo de cargas y magnitud que solicitarán el piso? ¿Cuáles serán las características de regularidad superficial mínimas requeridas para el adecuado funcionamiento del piso? ¿Cuáles serán las características ambientales en las que se encontrará el piso?
  12. 12. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 12 Para conseguir los objetivos propuestos, este libro se estructura en 9 capítulos. El Capítulo 2 entrega una descripcióndelosdistintostiposdepavimentosdehormigón que se utilizan en patios y/o bodegas industriales. El capítulo 3 presenta un detalle de la caracterización superficial de un piso de hormigón incluyendo el sistema de los números F incluido en el método del ACI y el descrito en el TR34. El capítulo 4 presenta una breve reseña sobre la caracterización del suelo de fundación o subrasante requerida para el diseño de pavimentos. El capítulo 5 entrega un detalle de los distintos tipos de cargas que se normalmente se presentan en los pisos industriales. El capítulo 6 presenta los distintos tipos de juntas que se consideran en los distintos tipos de pisos de hormigón. El capítulo 7 presenta en forma detallada el análisis estructural de losas que incluye la determinación de las tensiones inducidas en la losa como consecuencia de las cargas solicitantes, incluyendo cargas de esquina de losa, borde, interior, y distribuida. Se incluye además, las tensiones debidas al alabeo por temperatura. El capítulo 8 entrega el detalle de los métodos de diseño para cada uno de los tipos de pavimentos considerados. Por último, el capítulo 9 presenta ejemplos de diseño para cada uno de los métodos descritos en el capítulo anterior.
  13. 13. 13 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Estructuras de Pavimentos Un piso industrial normalmente se estructura con una subbase granular sobre la cual se construye el pavimento de hormigón. Esta estructura de pavimento (losa de hormigón y subbase) se emplaza sobre una superficie especialmente preparada y que se denomina subrasante y que corresponde al suelo de fundación que soporta la estructura de pavimento. La principal función de la capa de subbase es proporcionar una plataforma uniforme y estable para el proceso constructivo del pavimento de hormigón. Dependiendo de las características propias del proyecto, la superficie del pavimento puede incorporar endurecedores de superficie de cuarzo o metálicos, también líquidos, conocidos normalmente como “Toppings”, cuya función es suministrar una mayor resistencia al desgaste superficial del piso (endurecedores de superficie) como consecuencia de las cargas que solicitan al piso. Una alternativa a lo anterior es densificar la superficie del piso en la etapa de terminación. También, para casos en que se requiera aislar el piso del suelo de fundación, ya sea por exigencias de humedad sobre el pavimento de hormigón, especialmente en zonas con napas muy superficiales puede requerirse la colocación de una membrana impermeable que sirva de barrera a la humedad, la que normalmente se coloca bajo la subbase o por ejemplo, en frigoríficos requerirse elementos de aislación para evitar posible congelamiento del suelo de fundación. También se utilizan membranas impermeables (láminas de polietileno) en caso que se requiera minimizar la fricción entre la losa y la subbase como por ejemplo en los pavimentos de hormigón postensados. La Figura 2.1 muestra esquemáticamente los elementos de un piso industrial de hormigón. Previo al diseño de un piso o selección de un tipo de piso es fundamental conocer el objetivo del mismo (uso para el cual se construirá), nivel de servicio requerido, equipos que operaran sobre el piso, cargas solicitantes, resistencia al desgaste superficial, resistencia química, grado de terminación superficial, etc. Los mecanismos de abrasión o desgaste son un proceso complejo y consecuencia de la acción conjunta de diversas solicitaciones como por ejemplo acciones de las ruedas de los equipos de levante o tránsito, cargas de impacto, etc., Actualmente no existe un criterio normalizado para la evaluación de la resistencia al desgaste de un piso, y no es posible especificar una calidad de hormigón en términos de su capacidad para resistir el desgaste. La resistencia al desgaste está directamente relacionada, entre otros, con el diseño de la mezcla del hormigón, tipo de áridos, terminación y curado. Elataquequímicoalospisosdehormigónresultadelderrame de productos químicos agresivos al hormigón. La intensidad del ataque depende de varios factores, entre otros, de la composición y concentración del agente químico agresivo, del pH, permeabilidad del hormigón, y tiempo de exposición. Ejemplos de sustancia comunes que pueden entrar en contacto con el hormigón son ácidos, vinos, cervezas, leche, azúcares y aceites minerales y vegetales. En este sentido, cualquier agente que ataque al hormigón eventualmente producirá un daño superficial al piso, dependiendo del tiempo de contacto con los agentes agresivos. En estos casos, puede considerarse la colocación de un protector superficial del piso como por ejemplo productos en base a resinas . Un aspecto que debe tenerse presente dice relación con la resistencia al deslizamiento de los pisos. Normalmente la terminación superficial de los pisos se obtiene con el uso de helicópteros de distinto peso, obteniéndose un hormigón de mejores características resistentes superficiales con los equipos de mayor peso. Sin embargo, esta técnica resulta con una terminación de piso más lisa y en consecuencia con una menor resistencia al deslizamiento. No obstante lo anterior, como regla general, un piso de hormigón limpio y seco es razonablemente resistente al deslizamiento para la mayoría de calzados y materiales de ruedas. Sin embargo, CAPÍTULO 2 Tipos de pavimentos Figura 2.1. Elementos de un piso industrial de hormigón. Capítulo 2: Tipos de pavimentos
  14. 14. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 14 no siempre los pisos se encuentran limpios y secos. Por lo anterior, ante la necesidad de obtener pisos con mayor resistencia al deslizamiento las opciones dependerán del tipo de piso, características de uso, etc. Entre ellas destacan el granallado, chorro de arena, aplicación de productos granulares ligados con resina, etc. En la Tabla A.1 del Anexo se entrega, a modo de ejemplo, un detalle básico a considerar parael diseño de un piso industrial. Pavimentos de Hormigón Simple con Juntas c/s Dispositivos deTraspaso de Carga El concepto básico del diseño de pavimentos de hormigón simple con o sin dispositivos de traspaso de carga es proporcionar un espesor de losa adecuado para prevenir el agrietamiento por fatiga (transversal, longitudinal y esquina), espaciamiento entre juntas apropiado para minimizar el agrietamiento transversal por tensiones de alabeo y contracción y abertura de juntas adecuado. En los pavimentos de hormigón, se construyen juntas para el control del agrietamiento longitudinal y transversal que resultan de los fenómenos de retracción y alabeo. Sin este control de agrietamiento, los pavimentos desarrollarían un agrietamiento aleatorio resultando en una falla prematura del pavimento, tanto desde el punto de vista funcional como estructural. Las losas de pavimento deben estar libres para expandirse o contraerse con los cambios de humedad y temperatura. Una restricción excesiva al movimiento de losa, puede resultar en agrietamiento de ella. La transferencia de carga en las juntas depende principalmente de la trabazón mecánica entre las dos caras de la grieta en la junta. La pérdida de transferencia de carga por aumento en la abertura de juntas, permite una mayor deflexióndelaesquinadelalosafacilitandosuagrietamiento. El aumento paulatino de los deterioros recién mencionados, pueden eventualmente conducir a una pérdida de soporte bajo la losa, lo que aumentaría los estados tensionales de ésta al ser sometida a la acción conjunta de las cargas de tránsito y temperatura, produciéndose agrietamiento por fatiga. El agrietamiento de esquina se puede producir por la acción conjunta de cargas de tránsito pesadas, transferencia de carga baja, y alabeo. Para minimizar este deterioro se debe mejorar la transferencia de carga y/o aumentar el espesor de losa. De lo anterior se desprende que dichas soluciones apuntan a disminuir la deflexión de esquina producto de la carga de esquina. Un factor adicional que podría aumentar las posibilidades de agrietamiento de esquina, es la existencia de subbases erosionables donde se podrían producir cavidades, resultando en un apoyo de losa irregular aumentando las deflexiones y tensiones de esquina. El agrietamiento longitudinal, se asocia por lo general a defectos constructivos. Sin embargo, la acción conjunta de las cargas de tránsito con alabeos cóncavos facilitaría el desarrollo de este tipo de deterioro, siendo en este caso producto del consumo de fatiga. En un pavimento de hormigón bien construido, donde no se ha producido agrietamiento por defectos o deficiencias constructivas, el desarrollo de grietas es causa de falla por fatiga, la que se produce por los estados de tensiones que se producen en la losa por la acción conjunta de las cargas de tránsito y alabeo. De ahí la importancia en limitar los niveles de las tensiones de tracción por flexión que se generan en la losa. Las variables más significativas en la falla por fatiga, corresponden al espesor de losa y la resistencia a flexotracción del hormigón. Pavimentos de Hormigón Reforzado El concepto básico del diseño de un pavimento de hormigón reforzadoeselcontroldelanchode grietasderetracciónentre juntas. El refuerzo normalmente consiste en barras de acero, mallas de acero electro soldadas, fibras metálicas o sintéticas. Las barras y mallas deben colocarse a una profundidad igual a 1/3 del espesor de la losa. Este refuerzo se utiliza para controlar la abertura de las grietas. Para losas con espesor insuficiente para resistir las cargas como en el caso de losas de hormigón simple, el refuerzo requerido debe dimensionarse utilizando las técnicas de hormigón armado, recomendándose para este efecto el método descrito en el ACI 318. El uso de este método con altos niveles de tensiones en la armadura, puede sin embargo resultar en anchos de grietas excesivos. Existen varios tipos de fibras usados en el hormigón, sin embargo, las más comunes son las fibras metálicas y las de polipropileno. La distribución de las fibras en el hormigón, permite absorber de manera más eficiente los esfuerzos de retracción por secado del hormigón ya endurecido, así como los esfuerzos generados por cambios de temperatura, disminuyendo de esta forma la posibilidad de agrietamientos originados por estos esfuerzos. Así mismo, la incorporación de fibras aumenta la tenacidad del hormigón (área bajo la curva tensión – deformación). Además, este refuerzo permite una mayor separación entre juntas y una mejor transferencia de cargas a través de las juntas de contracción, ya que las mantiene más cerradas y de esta forma conservando en el tiempo la trabazón mecánica entre los áridos a cada lado de la grieta.
  15. 15. 15 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Porotrolado,elusodefibraseliminaprácticamenteloscostosde mano de obra, de supervisión y pérdida de material, asociados con la utilización de sistemas de refuerzo tradicional, donde se requiere varios trabajadores para el armado de las losas y una gran cantidad de tiempo. Es así, que en la construcción de pisos de hormigón reforzados con fibras, el tiempo de ejecución llega a reducirse a más de la mitad en comparación con un piso reforzado con sistemas tradicionales. Normalmente se recomienda que las fibras se agreguen al hormigónfrescoenlaplantadehormigónconlafinalidadquese integren uniformemente a la mezcla por la acción de mezclado duranteeltrayectodeloscamionesmixer.Esnormalesperarque con el uso de fibras en la mezcla de hormigón se vea afectada la docilidad delhormigón,sinembargo,mediantepruebasprevias a los trabajos a realizar, se puede estimar de muy buena manera y ser considerado en el diseño de mezcla original. Fibrasmetálicas Son fibras de acero de diferentes formas, con longitudes que van de 0,75 a 2,5 pulgadas, las cuales se vacían directamente al camión para mezclarlas con el hormigón, de manera que se obtiene una masa de hormigón homogénea, donde el refuerzo se encuentra distribuido de manera aleatoria en toda la masa de hormigón, brindando así, un refuerzo multidireccional. Algunas de las características más importantes de las fibras metálicas son la forma que tenga para lograr un buen anclaje en el hormigón y la relación entre la longitud y el diámetro equivalente de la fibra. Esta relación es uno de los principales parámetros que diferencia a las fibras metálicas entre sí, ya que generalmente a un mayor valor de esta relación resulta en un mejor comportamiento, a cambio de una mayor dificultad en el mezclado, vaciado y acabado del hormigón. Las fibras de acero mejoran las propiedades de ductilidad, dureza, resistencia al impacto y resistencia al desgaste, lo que depende del tipo de fibra y su dosificación. Es decir, dependen de la longitud de las fibras, de su diámetro, densidad, resistencia a la flexión y módulo de elasticidad. Fibrassintéticas Estetipodefibrasseagregan directamenteenelcamión,paraser mezcladas con el hormigón, formando una mezcla homogénea, compuesta por millones de fibras dispersas en el hormigón. Una de las ventajas principales de las fibras sintéticas es que proporcionanunsistemadesoporteinternoalhormigón,locual llevaaunaexudaciónmásuniformeyaevitarlasegregacióndelos materiales, además de disminuir la posibilidad de agrietamiento por retracción plástica durante la etapa de rigidización y contracción inicial del hormigón, que es justamente cuando se llega a presentar la formación de microfisuras. En la etapa plástica, las fibras sintéticas mantienen estas microfisuras más cerradasdebidoalafricciónqueexisteentrelasfibrasylosáridos. Pavimentos de Hormigón de Retracción Compensada El Hormigón de Retracción Compensada (HRC) es un hormigón expansivo que, cuando está debidamente restringido por la armadura que se coloca a una profundidad igual a 1/3 del espesor de la losa y la fricción entre la losa y la subbase granular, experimenta una expansión inicial igual o ligeramente superior a la retracción de fraguado prevista. De esta forma, debido a la restricción, durante la etapa de expansión el hormigón experimentará una cierta pre compresión, la que luego se irá liberandodurantelaetapaderetracción.Elresultadoesperadoes que,ensuestadofinaldeequilibrio,elhormigónpermanezcacon tensión nula o con una ligera compresión residual, minimizando elriesgodefisuraciónyalabeo.Asimismo,conuncorrectodiseño del piso los HRC reducen el alabeo de construcción de las losas y permite tamaños de paños de mayores dimensiones. El diseño delespesordelosadeestetipodepavimentoseselmismoqueel utilizado para el diseño de pavimentos de hormigón simple con juntas. La longitud de los paños es de hasta 45 m. Normalmente, las juntas de este tipo de pavimento se diseñan de manera que coincida con las líneas de pilares de la estructura. PavimentosdeHormigónPostTensado El principio del diseño de un pavimento de hormigón postensado, es proporcionar un estado de compresión en el pavimentodehormigónmedianteeltensadodecablesdeacero queseencuentraninsertosenlalosadehormigón.Puedenestar dispuestos en una o en las dos direcciones. De esta forma, el hormigón se encuentra en un estado tensional de compresión el que por la acción de las cargas el nivel de compresión en la losa disminuye. De esta manera, es posible diseñar espesores de losa menor que los pavimentos de hormigón simple o reforzado. Además, con esta técnica es posible el diseño de grandes paños sin la existencia de juntas o bien con juntas que se encuentran totalmente inadvertidas por la compresión que se le entrega al hormigón y de esta forma“desaparecen”las juntas. EnlaTabla2.1siguientesemuestrauncuadrocomparativodelos distintos tipos de pisos de hormigón incluyendo sus principales ventajas y desventajas. Además, en la Tabla 2.2 se presenta un cuadro con las diferentes clases de pisos en base a su uso y técnicas de terminación final recomendada. Capítulo 2: Tipos de pavimentos
  16. 16. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 16 Tabla 2.1. Cuadro comparativo de Pisos Industriales de Hormigón. (ACI 360R-10) TIPOS DE PISO VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS Hormigón simple sin refuerzo con juntas con/sin dispositivos de traspaso de carga Continuamente reforzado con barras o mallas electrosoldadas Postensado Fibras sintéticas están expuestas a las deformaciones por creep Juntas de Construcción de hasta 150 m Proceso constructivo más complejo El contratista debe tener experiencia en hormigón postensado Ayuda a reducir el agrietamiento por retracción plástica Fácil de construir Elimina las juntas de contracción y su mantenimiento Mayor supervisión para garantizar la adecuada colocación y tensado de los cables Minimiza el alabeo de las losas Tiene un comportamiento elástico cuando es sobrecargado Requiere el detalle para perforaciones en la losa y del perímetro para los movimientos de la losa Evaluación del impacto del corte de tendones por perforaciones del piso después de construido Menores espesores de piso Mejor estándar de planeidad en el largo plazo No requiere juntas de contracción Requiere cuantía de armadura relativamente alta (por lo menos 0,5%) colocada cerca de la parte superior de la losa para eliminar las juntasRestringe el alabeo de la losa Menores cambios en la planeidad del piso con el tiempo Reforzado con barras o mallas electrosoldadas Hormigón de retracción compensada Posee una mayor resistencia al impacto y a las cargas de fatiga que un piso de hormigón reforzado con armadura o malla Fácil de construir Puede requerir ajustes en los procedimientos estándares para la fabricación, colocación y terminación del hormigón Permite la construcción de paños con juntas de construcción entre 12 a 46 m No requiere juntas de contracción Debe permitirse que el hormigón se expanda antes que comience la contracción por secado Debe considerarse la secuencia constructiva de los paños adyacentes que permita el desarrollo de la expansión del hormigón El contratista debe tener experiencia con este tipo de hormigónMinimiza el alabeo de las losas Reduce el costo por mantenimiento de las juntas debido al mayor tamaño de los paños El refuerzo se utiliza para limitar el ancho de las grietas Normalmente de mayor costo que un piso de hormigón simple con juntas El agrietamiento que pueda experimentar el piso es en función del tamaño de los paños Esta solución de pavimento está más expuesta a que experimente alabeo La transferencia de carga en las juntas es variable si no posee dispositivos de transferencia de carga Fácil de construir Requiere la conformación de juntas de contracción a una distancia del orden de los 3 m Esta solución de pavimento está más expuesta a que experimente alabeo y deterioro de juntas Gran cantidad de juntas que mantener La transferencia de carga en las juntas es variable si no posee dispositivos de transferencia de carga La planeidad de la losa puede disminuir en el tiempo Por lo general esta solución de pavimento es la más económica constructivamente
  17. 17. 17 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH TABLA 2.2 Clases de pisos de acuerdo a su uso. (ACI 302.1R-04) Capítulo 2: Tipos de pavimentos CLASE TIPO DE USO CONSIDERACIONES ACABADO FINAL TRÁNSITO PREVISTO ESPECIALES 1.- Una Capa. 2.- Una Capa. Losas planas y a nivel adecuado para la aplicación de revestimi- entos, curado. Coordinar las juntas con los revestimientos aplicados. Acabado ligero con llana de acero 4.- Una Capa. Institucional o comercial Acabado normal con helicóptero 6.- Una Capa. Pisos industriales sometidos a tránsito pesado; puede estar sometido a cargas de impacto. Subrasante uniforme, distribución de juntas, transferencia de carga, resistencia a la abrasión, curado. 8.- Dos Capas. Al igual que en las clases 4, 5 o 6. Recubrimiento no adherido en pisos nuevos o existentes. Antiadherente en la losa base, espesor mínimo de 100 mm, resistencia a la abrasión, curado. Al igual en que las clases 4, 5 o 6. Acabado normal con llana de acero, terminación antideslizante cuando sea necesario. Decorativo. Agregado mineral de color, pigmentación de color, o agregado expuesto, estampada o patrones de incrustaciones, disposición de junta artística, curado. Cuando sea necesario. 3.- Dos Capas. 5.- Una Capa. Plantas industriales para la fabricación, procesamiento y almacenamiento. Subrasante uniforme, distribución de juntas, resistencia a la abrasión, curado. Acabado con helicóptero pesado. 7.- Dos Capas. 9.- Una capa o recubrimi- ento. Pisos en dos capas adheridas sometidas a tránsito pesado y cargas de impacto. Pisos estrechos, almacenes de gran altura; estudios de televisión, pistas de patinaje de hielo, o gimnasios. Diversos requerimientos de calidad del hormigón. Procedimientos de aplicación especiales y se recomienda un control exhaustivo a los detalles cuando se utilizan endurecedores. FF 50 a FF 125. Curado. Aislar de efectos ambientales. Hormigonado en franjas de 6 m de ancho máximo. Se requiere suministro continuo del hormigón.
  18. 18. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 18
  19. 19. 19 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH CAPÍTULO 3 Regularidad superficial de pavimentos industriales Introducción El concepto de regularidad superficial de un pavimento se asocia al grado de planicidad con que ha quedado la superficie del pavimento. Lo anterior es una propiedad del pavimento terminado y que tiene una incidencia directa en el servicio que otorga el pavimento a los usuarios y que corresponde a los equipos de transporte y carga que utilizan estos pavimentos. Mientras mayor sea la altura en que se debe almacenar la carga, mayor relevancia toma la planicidad del pavimento. Es importante reconocer que una superficie perfectamente plana no se puede conseguir y que el costo de terminación aumenta a medida que se requieren mejores terminaciones superficiales, como por ejemplo pisos planos o súper planos. En lo que afecta a la regularidad superficial conviene distinguir entre las que tienen un tránsito de vehículos con trayectorias determinadas, normalmente porque los vehículos están guiados por perfiles metálicos o por inducción magnética, que denominan instalaciones con tránsito definido o guiado; y las que tienen un tránsito vehicular o peatonal sin trayectorias determinadas. Las primeras suelen ser almacenes con estanterías de diversas alturas y con pasillos muy estrechos, normalmente de menos de dos metros de anchura. Las segundas suelen ser almacenes en donde el tráfico es variable. Parámetros del Pavimento que Afectan al Funcionamiento de los Equipos de Levante Los equipos de levante están diseñados para operar a pleno rendimiento y con seguridad en pavimentos planos y horizontales. Si las condiciones del pavimento no cumplen con lo anterior, los equipos de levante pueden ser inestables disminuyendo significativamente su rendimiento. Por ejemplo, en el caso de existir un desnivel en el sentido longitudinal como el que se esquematiza en la Figura 3.1, puede generarse un momento solicitante como consecuencia de la carga y eventualmente que el equipo de levante pierda estabilidad pudiendo caerse la carga o en una condición extrema volcar el equipo de levante. Lo anterior se agrava con la velocidad de avance del equipo de levante, ya que estas irregularidades inducen esfuerzos dinámicos los que aumentan la factibilidad de volcamiento del equipo de levante. Figura 3.1- Estabilidad longitudinal de equipos de levante Capítulo 3: Regularidad superficial de pavimentos industriales
  20. 20. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 20 De igual forma si existe un desnivel en el sentido transversal, el equipo de levante puede experimentar movimientos oscilatorios transversales, tal como se esquematiza en la Figura 3.2. Figura 3.2- Estabilidad transversal de equipos de levante Es claro que a medida que los desniveles o irregularidades aumentan,amayoralturadelocalizacióndelacarga,mayores serán las desviaciones entre la ubicación de la carga en el equipo de levante y su posición final de almacenamiento. Ello se traduce en una pérdida de rendimiento en el proceso de almacenaje y retiro de la carga. Si, además, el vehículo está en movimiento, se producirán fuerzas dinámicas horizontales en la parte superior y en consecuencia los desplazamientos laterales aumentarán significativamente. Sistema de Números F (Floor Numbers) Números FF y FL paraTránsito Aleatorio El sistema de números F está definido con todo detalle en la norma ASTM E1155 y su versión métrica ASTM E1155M. El sistema de números F utiliza dos parámetros para caracterizar la regularidad superficial, el número FF (FloorFlatness) que define la planicidad y el número FL (FloorLevelness) que define la nivelación u horizontalidad del pavimento. La medida básica de los números FF y FL se realiza sobre líneas rectas de la superficie del pavimento en las que se debe determinar el perfil longitudinal a intervalos de longitud constante del orden de 300 mm. El procedimiento requiere que una superficie con los mismos requisitos de regularidad se divida en secciones rectangulares. En cada una de las secciones se replantean líneas de medida de tal forma que la longitud total que se mida, en metros, sea al menos igual a una décima parte del área de la sección, en metros cuadrados. Sobre cada una de las líneas rectas en las que se realizan las medidas se calcula el desnivel entre puntos colindantes (separados 300 mm), obteniéndose una representación de las pendientes; y por diferencia de pendientes contiguas se obtiene una representacióndelascurvaturasdelasuperficie.Lacurvatura se representa mediante el parámetro, q, en milímetros tal como se ilustra en la Figura 3.3. Figura 3.3. Valoración de la curvatura, q. Asimismo se miden los desniveles entre puntos separados tres metros, z (mm), como indicadores de la horizontalidad según se ilustra en la Figura 3.4. Figura 3.4. Valoración del desnivel, z. 300 mm 300 mm q
  21. 21. 21 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Se calcula la media y la desviación típica de los valores q (q y sq) y de los valores z (z y zq) y se definen los números F de la línea de medida como: ParaobtenerlosnúmerosFdeunaseccióncompuestadedos o más líneas de medida, se calcula un número F, combinado de cada dos originales, utilizando la fórmula siguiente: siendorj y rk los números de medidas realizadas en las líneas j y k, y Fj+k el valor del número F combinado de ambas líneas Procediendo de forma iterativa con todas las líneas de la sección, se obtendrían los números F de la sección. La disposición de las líneas en la sección debe ser tal que no se favorezca a ninguna dirección en particular por lo que normalmente se efectúan las mediciones en líneas dispuestas a 45°. La aplicación del sistema de números F está definida en los documentos ACI 117 y ACI 302.1R-04 del Instituto Norte Americano del Hormigón (ACI). El valor de los números F varía normalmente entre 10 y 100, siendo este número mayor cuanto mejor sea la regularidad superficial del pavimento Las especificaciones con números F se dan según dos niveles. Por un lado los valores totales que se aplican al conjunto del pavimento (superficies), que se denominan valores globales y que definen la calidad media de toda la obra; y por otro los valores locales o individuales, correspondientes a cada una de las secciones y que suelen ser del orden de 2/3 de los valores globales y que definen la calidad mínima permitida. No se permite que ninguna sección presente unos números F inferiores a los locales. Si en una superficie una sección tiene valores superiores a los mínimos locales aunque inferiores al global, deberá compensarse en otras secciones que tengan valores superiores al especificado como global. Si el pavimento cumple la especificación global y local, el pavimento se acepta. Las secciones en donde no se cumpla la especificación local, será necesario corregirlas mediante cepillado u otro procedimiento. Si se cumple la especificación local en todas las secciones pero no se cumple la especificación global, el pavimento no se acepta, o si se acepta se le impone una multa. En la Tabla 3.1 se muestran los valores globales de los números F para distintos tipos de pavimentos de hormigón, de acuerdo con las recomendaciones entregadas en el documento ACI 302.1R-04. Tabla 3.1 - Números FF y FL En la Figura 3.5 se muestra en forma esquemática una clasificación general de pisos según los números F. Capítulo 3: Regularidad superficial de pavimentos industriales 3.1 3.2 3.3 REGULARIDAD F F Corriente 20 15 Plana 35 25 Normal 25 20 Muy Plana 45 35 Súper plana >50 >50 F L
  22. 22. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 22 Figura 3.5. Clasificación general de pisos según los Números F, ACI. Super Plano Planicidad(FL) Nivelación (FL) Pisos con cubierta delgada Pisos de gimnasios Vehicular Alfombrado No crítico 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 PLANICIDAD GENERAL (FF) NIVELACIÓN GENERAL (FL) USO TÍPICO CLASE TÍPICA 15 25 20 2535 Pisos con cubiertas delgadas o pisos de bodegas con tránsito medio a pesado 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 u 8 20 2 3545 Almacén con uso de pallet aéreos, pistas de patinaje sobre hielo o de ruedas, pisos de gimnasios 9 >50 Estudios de cine ytelevisión>50 3 ó 9 1 ó 2 LOSAS SOBRE SUELO
  23. 23. 23 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH En las zonas de juntas de construcción no se debe aplicar las tolerancias generales de la superficie, pues se trata de zonas singulares del pavimento. De hecho, la norma ASTM E1155 establece que no deben realizarse medidas a una distancia inferior a 600 mm de las mismas. El método de evaluación de la regularidad superficial con los númerosFpresentamúltipleventajasentrelasquedestacan: • Controla tanto la amplitud como la longitud de onda de las irregularidades, es decir la planicidad de la losa. • Controla la horizontalidad del pavimento, es decir su nivelación. • • • • Es un método de medida sencillo, normalizado, muy bien definido y reconoce la naturaleza estadística del ensayo. Permite catalogar muy fácilmente los pavimentos mediante dos números. Permite obtener resultados parciales según se va construyendo el pavimento, lo cual permite a la empresa constructora corregir sus métodos para ajustarse a las especificaciones establecidas. Facilita la recepción de las obras y permite establecer multas y premios según sean las especificaciones establecidas y los resultados obtenidos. Números FMIN paraTránsito Guiado El sistema de números F está pensado principalmente para pavimentos sometidos a tránsitos de trayectoria indeterminada. Existe una variante al sistema que permite extender el cálculo de los números F a pavimentos para tránsitos con trayectoria definida. En este tipo de instalaciones en las que se conoce la trayectoria de los equipos de levante, es preferible medir directamente los parámetros que afectan al funcionamiento de estos equipos y que según se ha descrito anteriormente son: la inclinación longitudinal, transversal y la variación de inclinaciones a lo largo de la trayectoria. Estos parámetros se miden y se convierten a números F. Para aplicar el sistema FMIN es necesario conocer las características geométricas del equipo de levante, en particular la separación transversal entre las ruedas delanteras y la distancia entre el eje delantero y trasero del equipo de levante. Si para una instalación se especifica un número FMIN es necesario calcular los desniveles (∆h) máximos permitidos entre las ruedas del equipo de levante, tanto longitudinales como transversales; y las variaciones máximas de pendiente (∆p) permitidas tanto longitudinales como transversales, a lo largo del pasillo. Las ecuaciones que permiten calcular estos valores máximos son: y, En estas fórmulas L es la distancia, en metros, entre el eje delanteroy traserodelequipodelevante,cuandosecalculen los desniveles y variaciones de pendientes longitudinales; y la separación entre las ruedas izquierda y derecha del equipo de levante, cuando se calculen los parámetros transversales. Los valores de ∆hmax son en milímetros y los de ∆pmax en porcentaje (%, mm/dm, cm/m). El sistema de números FMIN es, junto con el método del TR34, el más adecuado para evaluar la regularidad superficial en instalaciones con pasillos muy estrechos. Como, además, en estos casos la altura de almacenamiento suele ser muy alta es normal que las tolerancias de regularidad superficial sean muy estrictas. Este tipo de pavimento de alta planimetría suele tener especificaciones con números altos los cuales son difíciles de conseguir. Lastoleranciasnecesariasdependendelaalturadeelevación de los equipos de levante, del espacio libre existente entre el equipo de levante y estantería, y de la velocidad de operación del equipo de levante. A nivel indicativo, en pasillos muy estrechos con márgenes entre las cargas en los equipos de levante y las estanterías del orden de 100 o 150 mm, se pueden utilizar las siguientes tolerancias: • Pasillos con estanterías de altura hasta 8 m, FMIN > 60 • Pasillos con estanterías de altura entre 8 y 12 m, FMIN > 80 • Pasillos con estanterías de altura superiores a 12 m, FMIN > 100 Capítulo 3: Regularidad superficial de pavimentos industriales 3.4 3.5 3.6
  24. 24. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 24 SegúnelTR34,lospavimentoscontránsitoaleatorioseclasifican en cuatro categorías: FM1, FM2, FM3 y FM4. La categoría FM1 se especifica para pavimentos con requisitos estrictos de regularidad superficial, altura de almacenamiento sobre los 13m y sin acomodo lateral de la horquilla. La categoría FM2 es apropiada para altura de almacenamiento entre 8 y 13m sin acomodo lateral de la horquilla. La FM3 es la adecuada para pasillos anchos con alturas de almacenamiento inferiores a ocho metros sin acomodo lateral de la horquilla y de hasta 13 m con acomodo lateral de la horquilla. Por último la categoría FM4 donde las alturas de almacenamiento son inferiores a los 4m. Los criterios de clasificación se presentan en laTabla 3.2. Método delTR34 (4º Edición) La revisión actual del TR34 considera básicamente cuatro propiedades del piso para valorar la regularidad superficial: dX: El desnivel longitudinal entre el eje delantero y trasero F: La variación de inclinación longitudinal cada 300 mm, como indicador de la curvatura del pavimento. dZ: El desnivel transversal entre rodadas, como indicador de la inclinación transversal. E: Desnivel entre puntos separados tres metros, como indicador de la horizontalidad. Las propiedades F y E son idénticas a los valores q y z, usados para la valoración de los números FF y FL del sistema de números F de la ACI y la ASTM. El sistema distingue entre pavimentos con tránsito aleatorio y con tránsito guiado. TR34 paraTránsito Aleatorio En estos pavimentos se define sobre la superficie una malla cuadriculada de puntos espaciados tres metros entre sí. Sobre la cuadrícula se replantean líneas de tres metros en número tal que su longitud total sea igual o superior a una décima parte del área de la superficie, y sobre estas líneas se miden las propiedades F y E tal como se muestra en la Figura 3.6. Figura3.6.-Propiedadesmedidaseninstalacionescontráficoaleatorio. Se exige que para cada clase de pavimento y propiedad medida el 95 percentil no exceda los valores indicados en la tabla. Además todos los puntos evaluados según la propiedad E deben estar por debajo de ± 15 mm TR34 paraTránsito Guiado En pavimentos con tránsito guiado el método delTR34 requiere la medición de las siguientes propiedades: Z: Distancia entre los centros de las ruedas delanteras, m X: Distancia entre los centros de ruedas del eje delantero y trasero. Se toma como un valor fijo e igual a 2m. ZPENDIENTE : Pendiente del eje delantero, mm/m dZ : Desnivel entre los centros de ruedas del eje delantero, mm dX : Desnivel entre el centro del eje delantero y trasero, mm d2 Z : Cambio en dZ al desplazarse el equipo 300 mm en el sentido de avance d2 X : Cambio en dX al desplazarse el equipo 300 mm en el sentido de avance CLASE DE PAVIMENTO TOLERANCIAS (PERCENTIL 95) VARIACIÓN DE PENDIENTE PROP. F PROP. E DESNIVEL FM1 1,8 4,5 FM3 2,2 8,0 FM2 2,0 6,5 FM ,4 10,024 : Variación de pendiente longitudinal cada 300 mm F : Desnivel entre puntos separados 3m E Tabla3.2.-Clasificacióndepavimentoscontráficoaleatorio(segúnTR34).
  25. 25. 25 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH En las Figuras 3.7 a 3.9 se ilustran las propiedades antes señaladas. Figura 3.7. Propiedades medidas en pavimentos con tránsito guiado. Figura 3.8. Propiedades medidas en pavimentos con tránsito guiado. Figura 3.9. Propiedades medidas en pavimentos con tránsito guiado. Capítulo 3: Regularidad superficial de pavimentos industriales
  26. 26. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 26 En el informe TR34 se clasifican los pavimentos con tránsito guiado en tres categorías: DM1, DM2 y DM3 según se indica en la Tabla 3.3. Equivalencia entre Números F yValoresTR34 Equivalencias enTránsito Aleatorio En ambos casos se utilizan los mismos parámetros y ambos consideran que la distribución de medidas asemeja una distribución normal. Tabla 3.3.- Límites Aceptables para las Propiedades dZ, dX, d2 Z y d2 X para zonas de tránsito guiado. TR34 (95% de Prop. F) (mm) 15 LFFF 2,5730 30 6,99 5,15 10 20,98 1,5450 50 4,2 0,77 100100 2,1 TR34 (95% de Prop. E) (mm) PLANICIDAD NIVELACIÓN En la Tabla 3.4, se presenta equivalencia entre los valores de los números F y los valores utilizados por el TR34. Equivalencias enTránsito Guiado Los parámetros que se utilizan en el sistema de números FMIN y en el sistema del TR34 son exactamente los mismos. Es por tanto posible utilizar una equivalencia directa entre las tolerancias de ambos sistemas. Tabla 3.5.- Equivalencia entre tolerancias del TR 34 y números FMIN Tabla 3.4.- Equivalencia entree números Fy y valores TR34 para tránsito aleatorio. CLASIFICACIÓN ANCHO TRANSVERSAL DESNIVEL Z PENDIENTE Z (m) PENDIENTE FMIN FMIN LONGITUDINAL DESNIVEL dX PENDIENTE DM1 DM3 DM2 1 1,2 1,4 1,6 1,8 1,3 1,6 1,8 2,1 2,3 128 119 111 105 100 1,0 92,5 107,9 123,4 138,8 100 84 73 63 56 2,9 2,9 2,9 2,9 2,9 87 87 87 87 87 1,5 1,5 1,5 1,5 1,5 66 66 66 66 66 1 1,2 1,4 1,6 1,8 2,5 3,0 3,5 4,0 4,5 66 62 58 55 52 1,9 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 52 44 38 33 29 5,5 5,5 5,5 5,5 5,5 45 45 45 45 45 2,5 2,5 2,5 2,5 2,5 40 40 40 40 40 1 1,2 1,4 1,6 1,8 2,0 2,4 2,8 3,2 3,6 83 77 72 69 65 1,5 74,0 86,4 98,7 111,0 65 55 47 41 37 4,4 4,4 4,4 4,4 4,4 57 57 57 57 57 2,0 2,0 2,0 2,0 2,0 50 50 50 50 50 FMIN FMIN
  27. 27. 27 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Métodos para Evaluar la Regularidad Superficial Tradicionalmente, el método empleado para evaluar la calidad de la terminación de un pavimento, su “planicidad, ha sido mediante reglas de diferente longitud, normalmente de tres metros. Regla Fija deTres Metros La medida con regla fija se realiza colocando la regla sobre la superficie del pavimento, que queda apoyada en dos puntos altos, y midiendo los desniveles entre la regla y la superficie del pavimento tal como se ilustra en la Figura 3.10. Figura 3.10. Desniveles con regla fija. La utilización de las medidas con regla tiene tres inconvenientes: • la medida con regla no está sujeta a un ensayo normalizadoenelqueseexpliquecómohayquehacer la medida, cuantas medidas y donde realizarlas. • sistema no permite distinguir si el pavimento está horizontal o no. • Regla Rodante deTres Metros (HI-LO) El detector Hi-Lo es una regla rodante conformada por una viga metálica indeformable que se apoya en tres ruedas. Al trasladar el instrumento, la rueda dispuesta al centro de la viga y que es la rueda detectora, experimenta desplazamientos verticales debido a las irregularidades de la superficie (altos y bajos). Figura 3.11. Equipo Hi-Lo (LNV). Existen diferentes equipos para medir la regularidad superficial, entre los más usuales destacan: • Reglas. • Inclinómetros digitales DIPSTICK. • Niveles ópticos. • Niveles láser. • Perfilógrafos. Concretamenteparalasreglas,yapesarquesuusoseencuentra muy difundido por todo el mundo, no existe normativa que especifique las condiciones requeridas para la medición de la regularidad superficial. Los aparatos del tipo DIPSTICK miden la inclinación a través de la diferencia de nivel existente entre dos puntos separados entre sí 300 mm. Con este tipo de equipo se consigue una precisión del orden de ± 0,1 mm. Suelen estar equipados con un pequeño computador portátil, con capacidad suficiente para guardar las medidas realizadas y generar los cálculos necesarios. Los DIPSTICK son los equipos más apropiados para cuantificar la regularidad superficial de cualquier pavimento pues tienen una gran precisión, son fáciles de transportar y usar, pueden adaptarse para medir los parámetros de los números F, del TR-34 y de las normas DIN, proporcionando perfiles longitudinales bastante exactos del pavimento. También pueden ser empleados en la verificación de la nivelacióndelosmoldajes,aspectoqueresultaserfundamental para la ejecución de pavimentos de alta planimetría. Capítulo 3: Regularidad superficial de pavimentos industriales método mide únicamente la amplitud de la irregularidad pero no su longitud de onda, que tiene una importante incidencia en la circulación de vehículos.
  28. 28. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 28 Con los niveles ópticos o de láser, se puede lograr cuantificar los números F, aunque, por veces, puedan no presentar la suficiente precisión. Por último, los perfilógrafos son equipamientos móviles de medida equipados con ruedas sensoras, capaces de registrar, de forma continua, el desnivel entre las mismas. Por norma están equipados con 4 ruedas sensoras, pudiendo adaptarse su separación de acuerdo con la separación de las ruedas de cualquierequipodelevanteovehículodecarga,permitiendo obtenerlasdiferenciasdeniveltransversalesylongitudinales delazonadondeefectivamentecirculan.Comolimitación,no consiguen proporcionar el perfil longitudinal de cotas. Estos instrumentos están especialmente indicados para pasillos con tráfico definido y para cuando se conoce concretamente el tipo de equipo de levante que será utilizado. Su Precisión depende de la distancia entre las ruedas sensoras, pero se puede decir que, para separaciones del orden de los 2 metros, la precisión es de ± 0,1 mm. Generalmente, se puede decir que el cuidado puesto en la colocación de los encofrados y durante la colocación y extendido del hormigón, afecta principalmente la horizontalidad del pavimento (FL), mientras que el cuidado y dedicación durante la fase de acabado superficial serán los responsables de los valores de planicidad (FF). Foto 3.1. Equipo que determina la regularidad superficial de un pavimento y entrega los números F. Especificaciones con Reglas Aunque no existe una correlación directa entre números F y desniveles medidos con regla de tres metros, se presenta a continuación una tabla con equivalencias aproximadas, que puede servir de referencia. Tabla 3.6.- Equivalencias aproximadas entre números F y regla de tres metros. DESNIVEL CON REGLA DE TRES METROSF F 12 12 mm 25 6 mm 20 8 mm 32 5 mm 50 3 mm
  29. 29. 29 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH CAPÍTULO 4 Caracterización del suelo de fundación La modelación del suelo de fundación se efectúa utilizando una fundación Winkleriana caracterizada por la constante de balasto o módulo de reacción de la subrasante (rigidez de la cama de resortes) o una fundación del tipo sólido elástico caracterizado por su módulo elástico, E, y razón de Poisson, μ FundaciónWinkleriana Esta modelación considera que el suelo de fundación se representa por un conjunto de resortes sin interacción entre ellos, por lo que la fundación se deflecta proporcionalmente a la carga aplicada, sin que se produzcan esfuerzos de corte en las áreas adyacentes. La constante de proporcionalidad entre la deflexión y la fuerza aplicada es el valor K. Este modelo se puede interpretar como una fundación que actúa de forma similar a una cama de resortes o como un líquido denso con una densidad igual a K veces la deflexión producto de una carga. Esta modelación supone que la deflexión bajo el plato de carga es igual a la presión aplicada dividida por la rigidez de los resortes, K. Considera además, que la deflexión es cero fuera del plato de carga. Se define como la constante de proporcionalidad entre la presión aplicada y la deflexión de la placa de carga y es el parámetro que representa la rigidez de los resortes de una fundación deWinkler. El modelo asume que la resistencia al corte de la subrasante es despreciable e indica que la fuerza vertical en un punto solo depende de la deflexión vertical del mismo punto y es independiente a las deflexiones en los demás puntos. Es decir, las deformaciones se producen solo bajo la carga aplicada. Además, son elásticas o recuperables, después de retirar la carga. Idealmentesedeterminaporensayosdeplacadecarga,según el procedimiento establecido en la norma AASHTO T222. Una práctica habitual es corregir o ajustar el valor del módulo de reacción de la subrasante por diversos factores, entre los que destacan, variaciones en el contenido de humedad del subsuelo, asociado a variaciones estacionales y a la presencia de una capa granular sobre el suelo de fundación. Con respecto a la incorporación del efecto estacional, existen antecedentes en el país que la variación en el contenido de humedad a lo largo del año no es significativa como para justificar la corrección por dicho efecto. Con respecto a la presencia de una capa granular sobre el suelo de fundación, es de opinión del autor de este manual no incorporar este efecto, ya que la presencia de una capa granular afecta fuertemente los resultados del ensaye de placa de carga, no así el comportamiento de una losa de hormigón debido a la diferencia de rigideces entre los distintos materiales. Modelo Sólido Elástico En este modelo se asume que se produce una deflexión continua e infinita de acuerdo a la carga aplicada en la superficie de la fundación. Esta modelación considera que la deflexión depende del módulo elástico del suelo de fundación, del área de la carga, y de la distancia desde el centro de la carga. Considera además que el cuenco de deflexiones es continuo e infinito y que platos rígidos y flexibles producen diferentes deflexiones. Situación Real Ambos modelos descritos son idealizaciones del comportamiento real del suelo. El modelo desarrollado por Winklerproduce una mejor representación para materiales de baja resistencia al corte, en cambio, el modelo sólido elástico sería más adecuado para materiales con alta resistencia al corte. Como se puede ver, la respuesta elástica de un suelo real se encuentra entre los dos modelos anteriores, presentando las siguientes características. Capítulo 4: Caracterización del suelo de fundación El platosehundeproduciendounadeflexióndiscontinua al ser cargado. Se produce una deflexión en la superficie fuera del plato de carga. La deflexión es igual a cero en una distancia finita. Para una presión y deflexión dada, el valor k varía según al tamaño del plato de carga. • • • •
  30. 30. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 30 En la Figura 4.1 se muestra esquemáticamente el comportamiento del suelo según las modelaciones antes señaladas. Figura 4.1. Esquema de la modelación del suelo. El modelo de Winkler (líquido denso) queda representado por el módulo de reacción de la subrasante o constante de balasto, K. Por su parte, el modelo sólido elástico queda caracterizado por el módulo elástico de la subrasante o suelo de fundación (E). De las múltiples investigaciones sobre la caracterización del suelo de fundación y comportamiento de pavimentos de hormigón, se ha concluido que el tipo de modelación que mejor representa las características del subsuelo para el análisis de pavimentos de hormigón es mediante una fundación del tipo Winkleriana. Lo anterior, tiene además la ventaja de la simplicidad de esta modelación. Determinación del Módulo de Reacción de la Subrasante (Constante de Balasto) La determinación de este parámetro se realiza mediante la ejecución del Ensayo de Placa de Carga. Alternativamente puede estimarse a través de correlaciones con ensayos de suelo rutinarios y/o a través de las características físicas del suelo. Existen dos tipos de ensayos de placa de carga: ensayos con cargas estáticas repetitivas (AASHTO T221) y ensayos con cargas estáticas no repetitivas (AASHTO T222). El valor de K que se requiere para el diseño de un pavimento de hormigón se puede determinar con cualquiera de los dos ensayos indicados. En el ensayo de carga repetitiva, el valor K se determina como la razón entre la carga y la deformación elástica (la parte que se recupera de la deformación total), en cambio para el ensayo de carga no repetitiva, se define como la razón entre la carga y deformación para una deformación de 1,25 mm (0,05”). En ambos ensayos se realiza con un plato o placa de 762 mm (30”). En la Foto 4.1 se muestra un aspecto de un ensayo de placa de carga. Para evaluar el poder soportante de la subrasante, se emplean placas circulares de diferentes tamaños, dispuestas sobre la superficie que se deberá ensayar, de mayor a menor, concéntricas con el fin de reducir la flexión de la placa base. La carga se aplica por medio de un gato hidráulico y la deflexión producida se mide con diales micrométricos colocados cerca del borde de la placa inferior y distribuida regularmente en su perímetro. Es esencial que el elemento de soporte de los diales esté apoyado lejos, tanto del área cargada como de los apoyos del sistema de reacción para evitar su influencia. Foto 4.1. Ensayo de placa de carga. Con los resultados obtenidos de la prueba de carga realizada según AASHTO T-222, se determina el módulo de reacción, definido por la relación: K = p / δ En que: K = módulo de reacción, (FL-2 /L) p = presiónunitariaaplicadapormediodeplaca rígida,(FL-2 ) δ = deflexión correspondiente, (L) Donde: F = unidad de fuerza L = unidad de longitud De los resultados del ensayo de placa de carga, se ha verificado lo siguiente: • Para variaciones de presión elevadas en una prueba de carga, el diagrama presión-deformación resultante no es lineal y el valor de K depende de la deformación que se tome como referencia. • La medición del módulo de reacción es sensible al diámetro de la placa empleado y esa variación deja de tener importancia para ensayes efectuados con placas de diámetro superior a 760 mm. • El valor del módulo de reacción depende del estado de humedad del suelo. Modelo Líquido Denso Suelo Real Modelo Sólido Elástico
  31. 31. 31 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Experiencias de la Asociación de Cemento Portland de EEUU (PCA) muestran que para una buena correlación con la teoría de Westergaard, el módulo de reacción debe determinarse con placas de 760 mm o más de diámetro, tomando como referencia la deflexión de 1,25 mm (0,05”). Correlaciones En el caso que no se disponga de resultados del ensayo de placa de carga, una forma alternativa de obtener el valor del módulo de reacción de la subrasante es mediante el uso de correlaciones con otras propiedades del material. Entre las correlaciones más utilizadas son las que incluyen el valor de la Razón de Soporte de California (CBR). Otra forma de estimar la constante de balasto es utilizando valores referenciales asociados a los distintos tipos de suelos, como por ejemplo, los indicados en la Tabla 4.1, Tabla 4.2 y Figura 4.2. Sin embargo, se recomienda que como mínimo se efectúen determinaciones del ensayo CBR y de preferencia el ensayo de placa de carga. i) Manual de Carreteras (Vol. 3, MOP, 2012) La siguiente relación permite estimar el valor de K cuando se conoce el CBR. K = 69,78 log CBR – 10,16 Donde, K = Módulo de reacción de la subrasante, [MPa/m] ii) Correlaciones según Administración Federal de Aviación (FAA) Capítulo 4: Caracterización del suelo de fundación La conversión de CBR a valor de K para la subrasante se puede lograr utilizando la siguiente expresión: Donde, K = Módulo de reacción de la subrasante, [psi/in] CBR = Razón de soporte de California, [%]
  32. 32. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 32 Tabla 4.1. Rango de valores de K para suelos granulares. Fuente: Manual de Carreteras Volumen 3, 2012 Figura 4.2. Relación aproximada entre la clasificación del suelo y sus valores de resistencia. CLASIFICACIÓN AASHTO DESCRIPCIÓN U.S.C. S CBR (%) k (MPa/m) A- 1 -a, bien graduado A- 1 -a, mal graduado A- 1 -b SUELOS GRUESOS Grava Arena gruesa GW, GP SW 2.000 - 2.250 1.900 - 2.100 1.750 - 2.100 60 - 80 35 - 60 20 - 40 80 - 120 80 - 110 A- 2 -4, arenosa A- 2 -5, arenosa Arena limosa Grava areno limosa SM 1.900 - 2.150 20 - 80 80 - 110 A- 2 -6, arenoso Arena arcillosa Arena gravo arcillosa SC 1.680 - 2.100 A- 2 -4, grava A- 2 -5, grava Grava limosa Grava limo arenosa GM 1.100 - 2.300 40 - 80 80 - 135 A- 2 -6, grava A- 2 -7, grava Grava arcillosa Grava areno arcillosa GC 1.900 - 2.250 20 - 40 55 - 120 55 - 110 A- 3 SP 1.680 - 1.900 15 - 25 40 - 80 A- 2 -7, arenoso 10 - 20 40 - 95
  33. 33. 33 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Tabla4.2.Caracterizacióndesuelosdefundacióndeunpavimento.Fuente:FAA:AC150/5320-6E Capítulo 4: Caracterización del suelo de fundación TIPODE SUELO SIMBOLOGÍANOMBRE USOCOMOFUNDACiÓN CUANDONOESTÉSUJETO ALAACCIÓNDEHELADAS VALORCOMOBASE DIRECTAMENTEBAJO SUPERFICIEDERODADO EFECTOALA ACCIÓNDE HELADAS COMPRESIBILIDAD YEXPANSIÓN CARACTERÍSTICA DEDRENAJE PESOUNITARIO SECO(T/M3) CBR MÓDULODELA REACCIÓNDELA SUBRASANTEk(MPa/m) 123456789101112 Suelos gruesos GW Gravas y suelos gravosos Arena ysuelos arenosos Gravaograva arenosa,bien graduada. ExcelenteBuenoNingunaa muyleveCasiningunoExcelente2,0-2,260-802,0-2,283omás GP Gravaograva arenosa,mal graduada. BuenoMaloaregularNingunaa muyleveCasiningunoExcelente1,9-2,135-6083omás GM Gravalimosa ogravaareno limosa BuenoMaloaregularLeveamedioMuyleveRegularamala2,1-2,340-8083omás CC Gravaarcillosa ogravaareno arcillosa BuenaexcelenteMaloLeveamedioLeveMalapracticamente impermeable1,9-2,220-4055-83 SWArenabien graduadaBuenoMalonorecomendado Ningunaa muyleveCasiningunoExcelente1,8-2,120-4055-83 SP Arena pobremente graduada RegularabuenaNorecomendado Ningunaa muyleveCasiningunoExcelente1,7-1,915-2555-83 SUArena uniformeRegularabuenaMalo Ningunaa muyleveCasiningunoExcelente1,6-1,810-2055-83 SMArena limosa BuenoNorecomendadoLeveaaltaMuyleveRegularamala1,9-2,220-4055-83 SCArena arcillosa RegularabuenoNorecomendadoLeveaaltaLeveamedioMalapracticamente impermeable1,7-2,110-2055-83 GU Gravaograva arenosa, uniformemente graduada. BuenoaexcelenteMaloNingunaa muyleveCasiningunoExcelente1,8-2,025-5083omás MLLimo,limo arenoso RegularabuenoNorecomendadoMediaa muyalta LevaamedioRegularamala1,6-2,05-1528-55 CL Arcillas, arcilla arenosa RegularabuenoNorecomendadoMediaa muyalta MedioPracticamente impermeable 1,6-2,05-1528-55 OLLimosoarcillas orgánicas MaloNorecomendadoMediaa muyalta MediaaaltaMala1,4-1,74-828-55 MH Limos altamente compresibles MaloNorecomendadoMediaa muyalta AltaRegularamala1,3-1,64-828-55 CH Arcillas altamente plásticas MaloamuymaloNorecomendadoMediaAltaPracticamente impermeable 1,4-1,83-5 OHSuelos orgánicos MaloamuymaloNorecomendadoMediaAltaPracticamente impermeable 1,3-1,73-5 14-28 Baja compre- sibilidad LL<50 Alta compre- sibilidad LL>50 14-28 Suelos
  34. 34. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 34 Exploración Geotécnica El objetivo fundamental de la exploración geotécnica es determinar lo más fielmente posible las características del material de subrasante en que se encontrará fundada la estructura de pavimento. Dependiendo del conocimiento que se tenga del área donde se proyecta construir un pavimento industrial, se recomienda que un ingeniero geotécnico proponga la prospección geotécnica de terreno requerida para el proyecto específico y que especifique los lugares de prospección, muestreos y ensayes requeridos. Normalmente, se efectúan calicatas de 2 m de profundidad bajo el terreno natural o subrasante proyectada, en la que debe determinarse como mínimo el perfil estratigráfico, clasificación visual y muestreo para posteriores ensayos de laboratorio. Idealmente deben incluirse ensayos de placa de carga siempre y cuando el subsuelo sea homogéneo. En caso contrario, debería efectuarse este ensayo sobre el estrato más desfavorable. En el caso de efectuar ensayos CBR, este parámetro debe informarse al valor correspondiente de la densidad natural de terreno y no sólo al 95% de la Densidad Máxima Compactada Seca (DMCS) u 80% de la Densidad Relativa (DR). De todas las calicatas se obtiene al menos una muestra representativa de las características locales del suelo; en casosespecialessepuedenrequerirmuestrasadicionales.Las muestrasobtenidassesometenalosensayosdeclasificación, peso unitario o densidad de terreno según corresponda. En algunos casos es conveniente efectuar algunos ensayos CBR sobre muestras inalteradas, lo que normalmente se efectúa ante suelos sensibles. Además se deben efectuar los ensayos necesarios que se pudieran requerir para el análisis de problemas geotécnicos particulares como por ejemplo ensayo de consolidación en el caso de la existencia de suelos arcillosos que puedan estar en condiciones de saturación. El informe de mecánica de suelos debe incluir los perfiles estratigráficos en los que se indican los resultados de los ensayes efectuados a las muestras indicándose el valor del CBR correspondiente a la densidad natural del suelo. Adicionalmente, se debe presentar una sectorización geotécnica destacando aquellos sectores que pudieran requerir un tratamiento especial, para independizarse de los suelos que presentan características de soporte verdaderamente deficientes. En este tipo de casos es frecuente la remoción y reemplazo del material inadecuado por un material que compactado presente una buena capacidad de soporte.
  35. 35. 35 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH CAPÍTULO 5 Cargas Tipología de la carga Los pisos industriales se encuentran sometidos a cargas o solicitaciones en la que se distinguen dos tipos; las provenientes de los sistemas de almacenamiento de la mercadería propiamente tal (carga a piso, cargas de pallets, descarga de pilares de estanterías, etc.) y la de los equipos utilizados para el almacenamiento de las cargas (equipos de levante en general, vehículos motorizados, etc.). En consecuencia los pisos industriales se encuentran sometidos a la acción conjunta de los siguientes tipos de cargas: • Cargas de rueda de vehículos • Cargas concentradas • Cargas distribuidas • Cargas lineales • Cargas de construcción • Efectos ambientales Por lo anterior, para el diseño de las losas deben analizarse las diferentes condiciones de carga posibles, seleccionándose la más crítica. Uno de los aspectos más importantes a que se encuentra sometidoelprofesional almomentodediseñarelpavimento, es que normalmente se desconoce la tipología de carga y configuración (layout) del sistema de almacenamiento de la mercadería, aspecto que hace muy difícil la selección y criterios a adoptar para la selección de las cargas a considerar en el diseño. Uno de los sistemas más comunes del almacenamiento de mercadería es mediante el uso de estanterías o racks los que normalmente son del tipo espalda con espalda y paralelo a la línea o eje de columnas de la bodega. La alineación de las líneas de columnas con frecuencia coincide con juntas de contracción o construcción. Lascargasdistribuidassonlascargasqueconvencionalmente actúan sobre un área grande del piso. Las cargas son el resultado del material almacenado directamente en el piso dentro del área de almacenamiento. Normalmentelascargasdistribuidascolocadasdirectamente sobre la losa de hormigón no son lo suficientemente grandes para provocar asentamientos excesivos de subrasantes bien preparadas y compactadas. Las cargas concentradas son las que normalmente controlan el diseño del piso, pues estas producen esfuerzos a tracción mayores que las cargas distribuidas. La descarga a piso de estanterías individuales varía de 35 a 100 kN. En los depósitos de gran altura las cargas puntuales pueden acercarse a 200 kN. El diseño del piso, bajo la condición de cargas distribuidas tiene por objetivo prevenir la formación de grietas en los pasillos o áreas no cargadas debidas al momento negativo que se produce en la superficie de la losa. En la eventualidad que las cargas distribuidas sean muy elevadas, es posible que se requiera la verificación del comportamiento del subsuelo desde el punto de vista geotécnico en el sentido de verificar que como consecuencia de la carga no se producirán asentamientos especialmente de consolidación en el caso de estar frente a suelos arcillosos. Para el caso de cargas distribuidas con pasillos intermedios, existe el concepto del ancho crítico del pasillo, para el cual se presenta el esfuerzo máximo en la losa. El ancho crítico del pasillo existe cuando el momento actuante máximo debido a la carga de un lado del pasillo, coincide con el punto máximo momento debido a la carga en el otro lado del pasillo, por lo que duplica el momento negativo (tracción en la parte superior de la losa) en el centro del pasillo. Para cualquier otro ancho de pasillo, diferente al crítico, el momento actuante máximo debido a las cargas de cada lado del pasillo no coincide, haciendo que de hecho la carga de un lado contrarreste el esfuerzo causado por la carga en el otro lado. Capítulo 5: Cargas
  36. 36. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 36 La capacidad de los equipos de levante por lo general no essuperior a 3 toneladas, pero puede ser mayor en aplicaciones especializadas. Muchos de estos equipos tienen ruedas pequeñas (normalmente poliuretano) y así las cargas puntuales pueden ser altas. Las superficies del piso en el que operan estos equipos deben estar planas y niveladas. Un problema con el uso de este tipo de vehículos son las juntas de los pavimentos, las que de no presentar una alta transferencia de carga las losas experimentan movimientos verticales diferenciales al paso de la rueda sobre la junta con el consiguiente deterioro de las juntas y de las ruedas de estos equipos convirtiéndose en un eventual elevado costo de mantenimiento. Por lo anteriormente señalado, en los pisos que se proyecte el uso intensivo de este tipo de equipos se recomienda el diseño de un piso“sin juntas”o con un reducido número de ellas. En pasillos muy estrechos, los elevadores recorren rutas definidas por lo que es apropiado medir y controlar la planicidad en cada una de las pistas. La mayoría de estos elevadores tienen tres ruedas, dos en el eje de carga frontal y una rueda motriz en la parte trasera. Algunos tienen dos acoplamientos cerrados y ruedas en la parte trasera que actúan como una rueda. Algunos elevadores tienen cuatro ruedas con una en cada “esquina”. Cuando se opera en los pasillos, los elevadores son guiados por carriles en los lados del pasillo o por alambres de guía inductivos en el suelo y no son controlados directamente por el operador. En la losa la inclusión de los cables de guía inductivos puede afectar el espesor de diseño de la losa. Los alambres de guía tienen que mantenerse alejados de las barras de acero de refuerzo. Las fibras de acero en el hormigón no suelen afectar a los sistemas de orientación. Un aspecto muy importante en el comportamiento y análisis de un piso tiene relación con las variaciones de la temperatura y/o humedad a través del espesor de la losa. Estas variaciones tienen asociados cambios volumétricos en el hormigón los que hacen que las losas experimenten deformaciones, normalmente conocidas como deformaciones de alabeo (por temperatura, hídrico o ambos). Aun cuando en este documento se aborde el tema de pisos industriales (en recintos cerrados), donde el pavimento se encuentra protegido de los efectos medioambientales ello no significa quelaslosasnopuedanalabearse.Loanterior,principalmente debido a que durante el proceso constructivo del pavimento, se produce variaciones de la temperatura y humedad en el espesor de la losa, generándose igualmente deformaciones en el piso. Cuando la temperatura en la superficie de la losa es mayor que en la cara inferior de la losa, la superficie de la losa tiende a expandirse con respecto a la fibra neutra mientras que la fibras inferiores de la losa tienden a contraerse (alabeo convexo). Sin embargo, el peso propio de la losa restringe su expansión y contracción; por lo tanto, se inducen tensiones de compresión en la fibra superior de la losa mientras que en la fibra inferior se producen tensiones de tracción. En caso contrario cuando la superficie de la losa tiene una temperatura menor que la cara inferior de la losa, las fibras superiores tienden a contraerse con respecto a las fibras inferiores (alabeo cóncavo).La variación de humedad en el espesor de la losa produce un efecto similar al de la temperatura. Por lo anterior, los pisos más susceptibles a experimentar alabeo son los pisos de hormigón simple sin armadura. Por el contrario, pisos de hormigón de retracción compensada y de hormigón postensado, minimizan este efecto en forma importante. En la Figura 5.1 se muestra un cuadro que ilustra las condiciones de carga que normalmente controlan el diseño de un piso industrial. Figura 5.1. Condiciones de Carga que controlan el diseño del espesor de un piso. (ACI 360R-10) ÁREA CARGADA (PARA CADA RUEDA, POSTE, ÁREA SIMPLE CARGADA)
  37. 37. 37 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH A continuación se presentan fotos que muestran diferentes tipos de almacenamiento de carga y equipos de levante. Foto 5.1. Carga a piso de pallets y de rollos de alambre. Foto 5.2. Equipo de levante con ruedas de poliuretano. Foto 5.3. Cargas a piso y de estantería (“racks”). Se observa además equipo de levante con ruedas neumáticas. Foto 5.4. Cargas a piso y de estantería (“racks”). Se observa además equipo de levante con ruedas macizas. Capítulo 5: Cargas
  38. 38. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 38
  39. 39. 39 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH CAPÍTULO 6 Juntas Frecuentemente, en los pavimentos de hormigón se producen grietas como consecuencia de la restricción a los cambiosvolumétricosqueexperimentaelhormigóndurante el proceso de fraguado, generándose tensiones de tracción en el hormigón. A este respecto, es importante señalar que los esfuerzos inducidos en el hormigón durante su proceso de fraguado tienen relación con la disminución de volumen del hormigón y en consecuencia con la fricción entre la losa y la subbase. A lo anterior se debe agregar los esfuerzos inducidos por los efectos de alabeo como consecuencia de la presencia de un diferencial de temperatura entre la fibra superior e inferior de la losa, a lo que además debe agregarse el efecto de alabeo por la presencia de un diferencial de humedad en el espesor de la losa. Los fenómenos descritos anteriormente resultan en tensiones en la losa de hormigón, los que en el caso de superar a la resistencia de tracción por flexión del hormigón se traduce en la formación de grietas. Por lo anterior, existen diversos mecanismos a fin de prevenir la ocurrencia de este agrietamiento para lo cual se identifican los siguientes procedimientos: • Formación de juntas en la losa de hormigón para controlar el agrietamiento por retracción de fraguado. • Uso de armadura, permite aumentar el tamaño de los paños. • Uso de fibras, permite aumentar el tamaño de los paños. • Pre comprimir el hormigón de manera que en el caso de producirse variaciones volumétricas o tensiones por efecto de alabeo (hídrico o de temperatura) signifique una disminución en la compresión u ocurrencia de niveles muy bajos de tracción, evitando de esta manera la aparición de grietas. Lo anterior se consigue con hormigones de retracción compensada y con hormigones postensados Juntas de Aislación-Dilatación Este tipo de junta se utiliza en todos aquellos sectores donde se quiere independizar totalmente los movimientos de la losa y elementos estructurales vecinos, como por ejemplo, encuentros con muros, pilares, etc. Estas juntas se forman mediante la inserción de un material de relleno compresible entre la losa y el elemento adyacente empotrado, es el caso de muros. El material de la junta debe extenderse en toda la profundidad o llegar ligeramente por debajo de la parte superior de la losa, para asegurar la completa separación y que no sobresalga por encima de ella, como lo muestra la Figura 6.1 Estas juntas no tienen dispositivos de traspaso de carga y se utilizan en todo tipo de pavimento. Una alternativa, de uso reciente, a las juntas de aislación ante pilares, como se muestra en la Figura 6.2 es que esta junta se conformeenelpilarmismomediantelaaislacióndelpilarcon un material compresible y colocación de una armadura en la losa en torno al pilar. Con ello la losa se puede hormigonaren una sola etapa. Existe experiencia local en que se ha aplicado esta metodología no produciéndose grietas en la losa y en consecuencia mostrando un buen comportamiento. Con respecto a las juntas propiamente tal, existen principalmente tres tipos de juntas dependiendo su función, ubicación y condiciones en obra, y que son las siguientes: • Juntas de Aislación – Dilatación. • Juntas de Contracción (Longitudinal y Transversal). • Juntas de Construcción (Longitudinal y Transversal). Figura 6.1. Junta de aislación en muro. Capítulo 6: Juntas
  40. 40. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 40 Figura 6.2. Juntas de aislación en muros y pilares. (ACI 360R-10) cambios volumétricos, se forme una grieta bajo cada uno de los cortes que se hicieron en el piso, controlando de esta forma el agrietamiento en el hormigón. Estas juntas pueden o no tener dispositivos de traspaso de carga. De preferencia, estas juntas se forman en las líneas de pilares y formando paños, idealmente, cuadrados, o en su defecto, con razones Longitud/Ancho de losa no superiores a 1,25. Además, se recomienda verificar que la relación longitud/ espesor de losa sea inferior a 23 (pisos industriales de bodegas cerradas). Juntas de Contracción Son todas aquellas juntas que se forman mediante un corte con sierra en la superficie de la losa, de profundidad igual a ¼ del espesor de la losa. No se recomienda el uso de insertos para inducir la grieta bajo la junta. Con ello, lo que se hace es introducir un plano de debilidad en la losa de modo que al generarse las tensiones de tracción en el hormigón por los Figura 6.3. Ubicaciones apropiadas para las juntas.(ACI 360R-10) Juntas de Construcción Estas juntas unen losas hormigonadas en diferentes fechas. La práctica común en las juntas de construcción es que contengan algún dispositivo de transferencia de carga especialmente si sobre ellas se contempla el paso de equipos de levante u otro tipo de vehículo. En el caso de juntas de construcción no previstas al inicio del hormigonado, y que por lo tanto no queden alineadas con juntas de contracción, se recomienda que esta junta se conforme con barras de acero estriadas y ancladas a ambos lados de la losa y se realice un tratamiento superficial de forma que en esta junta se consiga una unión monolítica de la losa.
  41. 41. 41 Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile - ICH Para el caso de pavimentos de hormigón de retracción compensada, las juntas de construcción normalmente contienen dispositivos de traspaso de carga. Debido al requerimiento de libertad del movimiento en las dos direccionesdelplano,eshabitualelusodebarrasdetraspaso de carga de sección cuadrada o bien del tipo placa. Además y a fin de proteger los bordes de la losa, se puede colocar un perfil de acero que actúe de cantonera. De esta forma se protegen los bordes de la losa al paso de las cargas de los vehículos, especialmente ante el paso de ruedas rígidas. Una alternativa al uso de las barras de traspaso de carga son las denominadas zapatas de traspaso de carga. En la Figura 6.4 y en las Fotos 6.1 a 6.3 se muestra un detalle de lo anterior. Figura 6.4. Detalle de junta de construcción protegida con cantonera. (ACI 360R-10) Foto 6.1. Aspecto cantonera y vainas para barras de traspaso de carga de sección cuadrada. Capítulo 6: Juntas Foto 6.2. Aspecto de vaina y barra de traspaso de carga de sección cuadrada. Nótese las esponjas laterales en la vaina que permite el desplazamiento lateral de la barra. Foto6.3.Aspectocantoneraancladaalalosadehormigónycantonera apoyada sobre la losa próxima a soldarse con “puntos de soldadura” a la cantonera anclada previo al hormigonado de la losa Para juntas de ancho menor que 3/8" puede rellenarse con un cordón de respaldo y sello elastomérico con conectores soldados cada 12 "(300 mm) entre centros Retracción natural del hormigón Barra de traspaso de carga t Cantonera anclada a la losa Cantonera que se soldará a la cantonera anclada a la losa
  42. 42. Manual de diseño de Pisos Industriales www.ich.cl 42 Juntas en Puertas de Carga y Descarga Los pisos alrededor de las puertas de carga tienen una tendencia a agrietarse debido a su configuración y restricciones. En la Figura 6.5 se muestra una opción que minimiza el agrietamiento de las losas. Enestaconfiguraciónsecreaunasuperficiededeslizamiento en la parte superior del muro del foso que permite el movimiento de contracción de la losa. La Foto 6.4 muestra un aspecto de este tipo de junta. Foto 6.4. Aspecto de plataforma de carga y descarga en acceso a bodega Juntas de construcción Junta discontinua con armadura Planta Línea columna Ángulo perimetral Piso Piso del foso Corte de adherencia Figura 6.5. Configuración de junta en puertas de carga y descarga de bodegas (ACI 360R-10)

