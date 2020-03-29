Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ensayo

Daño colateral

Published in: Education
Ensayo

  1. 1. 1 DAÑOS COLATERALES CAUSADOS POR GAS LACRIMÓGENO EN OPERACIONES MILITARES DE ÁMBITO INTERNO Capt. de E. Xavier Ordóñez Márquez; Curso de Orientación Avanzada de Armas y Servicios No 37, Academia de Guerra del Ejército del Ecuador, Octubre 2019 A. INTRODUCCIÓN La protesta ciudadana en contra del régimen de gobierno de turno, ha ido absorbiendo técnicas para elevar el nivel violencia, en Ecuador durante el mes de Octubre del 2019, se apreció actos vandálicos por parte de la fuerza oponente, que comprometieron la integridad física de Fuerzas Armadas y Policía Nacional, motivando el uso progresivo de la fuerza y la utilización de medios disuasivos que permitieron frenar, en un poco porcentaje, el avance de la protesta no pacífica y el cometimiento de actos que atentaron contra la seguridad y el orden público. El principal método de disuasión es la aplicación de gas lacrimógeno, cuyo fin es incapacitar temporalmente mediante la irritación de los ojos o del aparato respiratorio. El presente ensayo analizará el daño colateral provocado por la dispersión de gas lacrimógeno, mereferiré a los efectos físicos y psicológicos que afectaron al recursohumano que no fue parte de la protesta y de alguna manera inhalaron el químico, especialmente a niños, ancianos y enfermos crónicos. Finalmente se emitirá recomendaciones para reducir los efectos en mención. B. DESARROLLO Referirnos a daño colateral, es entrar en un variado concepto que muchos autores definen de acuerdo a la circunstancia que se vive, sin embargo el espíritu del contexto nace a raíz de las guerras convencionales donde las fuerzas militares provocaron daños a recursos humanos y materiales que no intervinieron en el conflicto, daños que buscaron ser justificados por tratarse de operaciones en momento tácticos decisivos; la revista electrónica El Mundo.com, define a daño colateral como: “daño no intencional o daño accidental que afecta a personas, construcciones, etc., de civiles u organizaciones neutrales, e incluso, de fuerzas amigas, como resultado de acciones militares dirigidas contra blancos enemigos” (Monsalve Alfonso, 2012). El gas lacrimógeno es un medio disuasivo elaborado por compuestos irritantes tales como el clorobencilo-malononitrilo, la cloroacetofenona a difenzoxacepina, la oleoresina de Capsicum, la vanillilamida del ácido pelargónico (PAVA) o el adamsite difenilamino- cloroarsénico. La exposición masiva a estos compuestos se ocasiona inflamación de vías aéreas superiores, lesión de vías aéreas inferiores y parenquimatosa, estos agentes interactúan con los receptores nerviosos (canales de sodio) mucocutáneos y otros con una estimulación directa de las terminales nerviosas que liberan sustancias inflamatorias (Bermúdez, Vega, Lombard, & Hernández, 2009). Según el acuerdo a los artículos 19 y 20 de la Declaración de las Naciones Unidas sobre los Derechos Humanos, esto conllevaría a una violación de los derechos humanos, debido a que vulnera la libertad de manifestación pacífica y de expresión, los cuales son derechos fundamentales de los seres humanos (Brewer-Carías, 2006), sin embargo se considera no aplicable por ser utilizados cuando los niveles de violencia califican la protesta como no pacífica.
  2. 2. 2 Actualmente la escases de información en cuanto a los efectos nocivos graves que produce el gas lacrimógeno, no permite definir límites del daño colateral, sin embargo, en un estudio realizado en la India entre 2008 y 2009, cuando de vivía altos ambientes de protesta ciudadana, se tuvo un estudio prospectivo en base a 202 pacientes que ingresaron lastimados por impactos de bomba lacrimógena, de los cuales 18 fueron heridos gravemente con lesiones vasculares y el restomantuvo problemas pulmonares o sistémicas alargo plazo, la información es muy deficiente, no existen estudios con alto nivel de evidencia que analicen los daños específicos que pueden producir estos gases. Si bien el tratamiento es en gran medida sintomático y de apoyo conénfasis en la descontaminación,el seguimiento y el apoyo de la función respiratoria, no se conocen efectos a largo plazo (Ríos Carlos, De Benedictis Ginno, & Visconti Rosmina, 2017). Analizando el espíritu del daño colateral a causa del gas lacrimógeno, se puede considerar varios aspectos, entre los más importantes están: el físico, psicológico y social; el primero se relaciona con la información expuesta anteriormente, sin considerar el daño físico que podría causara los neonatos y grupos de enfermos crónicos con problemas respiratorios; el segundo aplica a la creación de un ambiente de pánico principalmente en la población infantil y de la tercera edad, que al no poder mantener la calma, serían altamente susceptibles a los efectos del químico; finalmente el daño social se reflejaría al provocar una corriente de ira que permita incrementar el nivel de manifestantes y elevar los niveles de violencia en la protesta. Las Fuerzas Armadas y Policía Nacional, como parte de sus competencias, deberían ejecutar paralelamente a las operaciones de control de orden público, campañas informativas u operaciones psicológicas, que permitan a través de los medios de comunicación la difusión de procedimientos para reducir los efectos ocasionados por el gas lacrimógeno, a fin de cumplir un trabajo integral con la ciudadanía que no interviene en las acciones de protesta y, mantenerlos capacitados para la protección de la población más vulnerable a los efectos químicos disuasivo. Preparar psicológicamente a los infantes, tercera edad y enfermos crónicos, es un trabajo ejecutado directamente desde el núcleo familiar. El uso de gas lacrimógeno depende de la existencia de violencia en la protesta, es decir, si se vive un ambiente pacífico, no será necesario el uso de agentes de disuasión, este concepto también se debe fortalecer con la ayuda de los medios de comunicación, esto evitaría los daños colaterales y sobretodo el empleo de la fuerza pública en el control del orden, los derechos y garantías ciudadanas. C. CONCLUSIONES El daño colateral es un concepto con el que sepretende justificar los perjuicios físicos, psicológicos, sociales, etc.., ocasionados a la población que no intervino en las jornadas de manifestación o protesta que se tornó en no pacífica, se lo concibe así porque es la condición que permite el empleo de medios disuasivos. No existe estudios amplios que permitan definir claramente los daños que puede causar el gas lacrimógeno, sin embargo, no se descarga afectaciones en la población de neonatos, infantes, tercera edad y enfermos crónicos, físicamente en las vías respiratorias, psicológicamente creando un ambiente de pánico y socialmente al generar ira en terceros e incrementar el volumen de manifestantes y niveles de violencia.
  3. 3. 3 Se recomienda que la fuerza pública emprenda campañas informativas a través de los medios de comunicación, para dictar procedimientos que tiendan a reducir los efectos ocasionados por la aspiración de gas lacrimógeno. Quito, 30 de Octubre del 2019 D. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Bermúdez, L. A., Vega, M. F., Lombard, J. R., & Hernández, J. S. (2009). Síndrome de disfunción reactiva de la vía aérea por gas lacrimógeno. Reporte de un caso. Revista del Instituto Nacional de Enfermedades Respiratorias, 22(2), 98-100. Brewer-Carías, A. R. (2006). LA APLICACION DE LOS TRATADOS INTERNACIONALES SOBRE DERECHOS HUMANOS EN EL ORDEN INTERNO. ESTUDIO DE DERECHO CONSTITUCIONAL COMPARADO LATI-NOAMERICANO. Monsalve Alfonso. (2012, mayo 13). Los daños colaterales. elmundo.com. Recuperado de https://www.elmundo.com/portal/opinion/columnistas/los_danios_colaterales.php#.X bCh2uhKhPZ Ríos Carlos, De Benedictis Ginno, & Visconti Rosmina. (2017, agosto 17). El uso de gas lacrimógeno en protestas como factor nocivo para la salud.

