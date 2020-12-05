Successfully reported this slideshow.
Deporte m�s antiguo del mundo Palabra griega "atletes" Disciplinas Carreras Saltos Lanzamientos Pruebas combinadas HISORIA...
Movimientos naturales: Correr, caminar, lanzar y saltar Remonta al a�o 776 a. C. en Grecia ANTIG�EDAD PER�ODO CL�SICO (EDA...
SIGLO XIX La primera reuni�n en Inglaterra se celebr� en 1825 en Newmarket Road Con los inicios del cronometraje el�ctrico...
FEDERACI�N INTERNACIONAL DE ATLETISMO - Sus siglas IAAF creada en 1912 siendo el �rgano regulador del atletismo mundial - ...
Unidad 1 Historia del Atletismo
Historia del Atletismo

  1. 1. Deporte m�s antiguo del mundo Palabra griega "atletes" Disciplinas Carreras Saltos Lanzamientos Pruebas combinadas HISORIA DEL ATLETISMO
  2. 2. Movimientos naturales: Correr, caminar, lanzar y saltar Remonta al a�o 776 a. C. en Grecia ANTIG�EDAD PER�ODO CL�SICO (EDAD MEDIA AL SIGLO XIX) - Carreras en Inglaterra desde el siglo XI. - Seg�n los historiadores, el rey Enrique II de Inglaterra hizo construir campos de deportes en las cercan�as de Londres para la pr�ctica de lanzar el martillo, la barra y la pica y tambi�n para juegos de pelota. - La juventud de Londres se desafiaba en largas carreras.
  3. 3. SIGLO XIX La primera reuni�n en Inglaterra se celebr� en 1825 en Newmarket Road Con los inicios del cronometraje el�ctrico en 1892 en Inglaterra y la renovaci�n de los Juegos Ol�mpicos, el atletismo entr� en la era moderna. ERA MODERNA DEL ATLETISMO DEL AMATEURISMO AL PROFESIONALISMO Mientras que el deporte amateur se fue organizando poco a poco, se disputaron en ambos lados del Atl�ntico muchas carreras profesionales. El bar�n Pierre de Coubertin fue el arquitecto de la creaci�n de los Juegos Ol�mpicos modernos cuya primera edici�n se celebr� en 1896 en Atenas
  4. 4. FEDERACI�N INTERNACIONAL DE ATLETISMO - Sus siglas IAAF creada en 1912 siendo el �rgano regulador del atletismo mundial - Establece en su Constituci�n el principio del amateurismo, a imagen del credo del Comit� Ol�mpico Internacional que protege la pureza de la competici�n amateur sobre la carrera profesional.

