Watercad ok

B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú INTEGRACION CIVIL 3D - WATERCAD Y ARCGIS PARA MODEL...
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Exportar a DXF en WaterCADv8i el trazo File-Export-...
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Guardo solo la polilinea celeste una vez trazada co...
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Luego hacer este paso según el cuadro con el cual s...
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Se muestra el Área total de demanda del proyecto el...
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Luego Entro Al WaterCAD V8i Y abrir el archivo guar...
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Next o siguiente Click en cuadro azul y es ahí dond...
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Ahora al abrir el Arcgis 10.2 y el archivo AREAS_TH...
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú En el WaterCAD V8i entro al Load Builder cuadro LOA...
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Se observa el cuadro done el software calcula y seg...
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú El resultado final sale un cuadro observen que sale...
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú NOTA: TAMBIEN EXISTE EL METODO POR N° VIVIENDAS EL ...
B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú VRP real instalada en el proyecto según planos y cá...
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú INTEGRACION CIVIL 3D - WATERCAD Y ARCGIS PARA MODELAMIENTOS HIDRAULICOS Tener el plano castastro y si no lo hay realizar un levantamiento topografico con estacion total dibujar las esquinas de los lotes y manzanas con polilinea y si tenemos el plano catastro solo sobreponer con model builder (En este caso se tiene el plano catastro). Nota:  El WaterCAD V8i solo recibe el formato Dxf por que guardar los dibujos de autocad en este formato para luego ser exportados.  Los dibujos tienes que estar georeferenciados  Colocar altura manualmente a los nodos según el levantamiento y sus curvas de nivel en el Civil 3D o con el icono o comando del WC TRex (el cual interpolar y calculas las alturas según la ubicación de los nodos. Luego de haber exportado el plano formato dxf. al WC ello empezar a dibujar los tanques y nodos (red de distribucion por las calles urbanas) aquí entra la experiencia y el criterio del ingeniero). Para luego guardar el trazo File-Save As- TRAZO REDES.wtg (formato WC).
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Exportar a DXF en WaterCADv8i el trazo File-Export-Dxf- para el trazo del area general y guardo con TRAZOYAREA.DXF (que es el formato que habre el WaterCAD V8i).. Abro mi archivo TRAZOYAREA.DXF el cual exporte la red trazada en WC Y el plano catastro para delimitar el area general, en este caso se observa en los linderos no existen lotes esto debido a que para este proyecto se existen casa en estos lugares que no estan dentro del plano catastro por lo cual se proyecto según visita a campo . (Polilinea celeste es el area de Demanda que guardaremos solo en DWG. Para ser llevada al ArcGIS 10.2 y ser transformada a shp que es el formato de este programa que luego sera tranformada en varias subareas según la ubicación de los nodos por el poligono de Thiessen). OBS: En este trabajo se proyecto tuberia en area donde estos nuevos lotes no figruan en el plano catastro al no estar actualizados a la fecha por lo cual según vista en campo y reclamo de los pobladores se trazo tuberia en linderos de la comunidad. (por ello se observa trazo fuera de los lotes) para el caso del ejemplo que manejen solo trazen dentro del plano de lotizacion). Obs:  Todo plano tiene que estar georeferenciado.
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Guardo solo la polilinea celeste una vez trazada con el nombre de AREA_DEMANDA.dwg Nota:  Se observa que existen 2 tanques dentro de este proyecto que no estan dentro del area de demanda, solo los nodos deben estar dentro del area de demanda ya que con ellos se hallaran las subareas según mediatrices (poligono de Thiessen). Abrir el Arcgis 10.2 Add Ad data y busco el archivo AREA_DEMANDA.dwg clik y otro click solo escogo polygon como vemos en el cuadro una vez exportado el dibujo al Cad hay que exportar el dwg a export Data (que es el formato shape) recien con este formato interactuara con el Watercad V8i, luego elimino el layer dwg. y me quedo solo con el layer DEMANDA_AREA este ya convertido en Shape que es el formato del Arcgis 10.2.
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Luego hacer este paso según el cuadro con el cual solo en la tabla de atributos nos quedara FID. Para luego adicionar ID Y QMH Luego abrir tabla de tributos y agregar con Add field ID Y QMH (que es el caudal máximo horario en red de Distribución que ya debemos haber hallado y que luego será repartido según el polígono de thiessen . (El cuadro de atributos nos debe quedar asi ) FID SHAPE FID ID QMH 0 polygon 0 1 17.1
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Se muestra el Área total de demanda del proyecto el cual luego será subdividido en Sub Áreas en la interacción de los Nodos y el Polígono de Thiessen que dará demanda de caudal a cada nodo según sus áreas correspondientes.
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Luego Entro Al WaterCAD V8i Y abrir el archivo guardado TRAZO DE REDES.wtg Click tal como está El Icono Polígono De Thiesenn del WaterCAD V8i en el cual aparecerán los cuadros según la imagen y Click en Juction/All Elementas (SELECT) y Next. Busco el Shape guardado AREA_DEMANDA que creamos pasos atrás (el cual es toda el área ya dibujada) tal como en el cuadro y abrir.
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Next o siguiente Click en cuadro azul y es ahí donde guardaras o crearas AREAS_THIESEEN (shp) el cual guardaras Ahora al abrir tu Arcgis 10.2 buscaras este shape creado en WaterCAD V8i THIESEN_AREAS en el cual te saldrán las subareas ya delimitadas y creadas por el método de Polígono de Thieseen (Mediatrices)
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Ahora al abrir el Arcgis 10.2 y el archivo AREAS_THIESSEN te saldrán delimitado las subareas esto según los nodos encontrados por el software y por el Polígono de Thiessen (aquí la interacción entre estos 02 programas de ingeniería). En el WaterCAD V8i entro click en el icono LOAD BUILDER (ICONO SUPERIOR DE LA PANTALLA) Y new*Área load data *proportional distribución área y Next.
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú En el WaterCAD V8i entro al Load Builder cuadro LOAD BUILDER *new* click en Area load data tal como sale el cuadro y NEXT (Distribución proporcional por área en la cual el software calculara el caudal en cada nudo según las áreas). Como aparece en la imagen Service Area Layer * busco el archivo AREA_DEMANDA.shp y en FLOW BOUNDARY LAYER* busco archivo AREAS_THIESENN (los dos con formato shape OJO). Y busco en los otros cuadros tal como parece la imagen QMH (caudal máximo horario y L/s) Y NEXT Saldra el sgte cuadro el cual aparece el QMH el cual a jalado del Arcgis (recuerdan que colocamos dentro de la tabla de atributos) luego NEXT
  10. 10. B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú Se observa el cuadro done el software calcula y según el área por thiessen coloca demanda a cada nodo.
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú El resultado final sale un cuadro observen que sale 62 Total numbers que es la cantidad de sub áreas calculadas por el Arcgis 10.2 o 62 nodos delimitados por mediatrices (Polígono de Thiessen). Luego VALIDAR Y computer en WC y luego ya conocemos lo demás darle los parámetros según el RNE y manejarlos por colores y hacer que aparezcan las velocidades, diámetros, caudal, presiones, VRP,etc.
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú NOTA: TAMBIEN EXISTE EL METODO POR N° VIVIENDAS EL CUAL EL SHP PUNTOS SE COLOCAN POR VIVIENDAS LA DEMANDA Y AL ENTRAR AL LOAD BUILDER esto más convenientes en redes abiertas (en el cual ya no entra el P.Thiessen), SI NO EL Q unitario por vivienda. Este método es solo para redes abiertas en redes cerradas trabajamos con el WC y el n° viviendas (ejemplo en los saneamientos en sierra y selva del Perú). ABAJO PERFIL EN EL CUAL SE OBSERVA LAS ALTIDUDES, PRESIONES HALLADAS POR HAZEM Y WILLIAMS, RESTANDO se haya el hf o pérdida de carga en cada tramo y la colocación de una VRP (con salida de 10 mca) que se necesitó para este proyecto ya que existían presiones abajo que sobrepasaban los 80 mca (se observa como la VRP disminuye la presión), Nota: si queremos utilizar la VRP como una CRP TIPO VI colocamos de salidas ya no 10 si no "0".
  B. Ing JORGE ORE AROTOMA – Escuela de Agronomía -UNSCH Ayacucho - Perú VRP real instalada en el proyecto según planos y cálculos del watercad para que no quede duda que el software es bueno ya que antes de su instalación las casas finales la presión eran altas haciendo volar llaves y duchas por lo cual la población hizo reclamos. Pues la 3 residencia de esta obra obviaba el plano modelado y la ubicación de la VRP esto debido a su desconocimiento (pues la VRP llego luego de 3 meses que el sistema de distribución ya estaba trabajando por los cual ahora se maneja la presión en este punto). En la foto se observa los 02 manómetros uno de entrada y otro de salida (el que controla). OBS Antes de criticar a Alan Garcia, Odebretch, etc TIREN LA PRIMERA PIEDRA

