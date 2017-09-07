CARLOS NORIEGA
Trayectoria : Graduado en la Wilcox High School, Santa Clara, California, en 1977. Titulado en informática por la Universi...
Seleccionado por la NASA en diciembre de 1994, Noriega fue enviado al Johnson Space Center, en marzo de 1995. En mayo de 1...
• VUELOS ESPACIALES: STS-84 (1997) - Sexta misión a la estación espacial rusa MIR. Durante la misión, de ocho días, el equ...
Carlos Noriega
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Carlos Noriega

28 views

Published on

Un reconocido astronauta de la NASA, con orígenes peruanos.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Carlos Noriega

  1. 1. CARLOS NORIEGA
  2. 2. Trayectoria : Graduado en la Wilcox High School, Santa Clara, California, en 1977. Titulado en informática por la Universidad del Sur de California, Máster en informática y otro en operaciones de sistemas por la Naval Postgraduate School, ambos obtenidos en 1990.
  3. 3. Seleccionado por la NASA en diciembre de 1994, Noriega fue enviado al Johnson Space Center, en marzo de 1995. En mayo de 1996, fue asignado como especialista a una misión espacial. Noriega voló en la STS-84 en 1997 y en la STS-97 en 2000. Ha permanecido unas 461 horas en el espacio que incluyen 19 horas de paseo espacial en 3 oportunidades. Noriega fue nombrado comandante de reserva de la Expedición 6 de la Estación Espacial Más adelante formó parte del equipo de la STS-121 aunque en julio de 2004, sería sustituido del debido a un informe médico desfavorable que lo apartó momentáneamente.
  4. 4. • VUELOS ESPACIALES: STS-84 (1997) - Sexta misión a la estación espacial rusa MIR. Durante la misión, de ocho días, el equipo del transbordador Atlantis llevó a cabo un buen número de experimentos secundarios STS-97 (2000) - Quinta misión dedicada al montaje de la Estación Espacial Internacional. Durante su acople a la el equipo instaló el primer sistema de placas solares

×