Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A Modern Communications Company TELETRABAJO
Seg�n la Ley 1221 de 2008 (Decreto reglamentario 0884 de 2012) el Teletrabajo es una forma de organizaci�n laboral que con...
En Colombia, Ley 1221 de 2008 establece tres modalidades de teletrabajo o tipo de teletrabajador, que responden a los espa...
Teletrabajo Suplementario: Trabajadore s con contrato laboral que alternan sus tareas en distintos d�as de la semana entre...
Teletrabajo M�vil: Trabajadores que utilizan dispositivos m�viles para ejecutar sus tareas. Su actividad laboral les permi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Teletrabajo

31 views

Published on

En esta presentacion podemos encontrar informacion sobre el teletrabajo, ventajas, modalidades y medios para desarrollarlo.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Teletrabajo

  1. 1. A Modern Communications Company TELETRABAJO
  2. 2. Seg�n la Ley 1221 de 2008 (Decreto reglamentario 0884 de 2012) el Teletrabajo es una forma de organizaci�n laboral que consiste en el desempe�o de actividades remuneraras o prestaci�n de servicios a terceros utilizando como soporte las tecnolog�as de informaci�n y comunicaci�n para el contacto entre el trabajador y la empresa, sin requerirse la presencia f�sica del trabajador en sitio espec�fico de trabajo.
  3. 3. En Colombia, Ley 1221 de 2008 establece tres modalidades de teletrabajo o tipo de teletrabajador, que responden a los espacios de ejecuci�n del trabajo, las tareas a ejecutar y el perfil del trabajador.
  4. 4. Teletrabajo Suplementario: Trabajadore s con contrato laboral que alternan sus tareas en distintos d�as de la semana entre la empresa y un lugar fuera de ella usando las TIC para dar cumplimiento. Se entiende que teletrabajan al menos dos d�as a la semana. Consulte aqu�:
  5. 5. Teletrabajo M�vil: Trabajadores que utilizan dispositivos m�viles para ejecutar sus tareas. Su actividad laboral les permite ausentarse con frecuencia de la oficia. No tienen un lugar definido para ejecutar sus tareas.

×