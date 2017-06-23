Solucion problemas de cinemetica 2

“Año de la Consolidación del Mar de Grau” Escuela Profesional de Ingeniería Civil Tema: SOLUCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS FÍSICA ALONS...
SOLUCION PROBLEMAS DE CINEMETICA “ALONSO-FINN” 5.46 La posición angular de una partícula que se mueve a lo largo de la cir...
5.47. La rueda A (Fig. 5-29) cuyo radio tiene 30cm parte del reposo y aumneta su velocidad angular uniformemente a razon d...
  1. 1. “Año de la Consolidación del Mar de Grau” Escuela Profesional de Ingeniería Civil Tema: SOLUCIÓN DE PROBLEMAS FÍSICA ALONSSO- FINN Curso: DINAMICA Profesor: ING. CARLOS SILVA CASTILLO Estudiante: RAMIREZ BRUNO JONATAN MARCOS Ciclo: V Ciclo
  2. 2. SOLUCION PROBLEMAS DE CINEMETICA “ALONSO-FINN” 5.46 La posición angular de una partícula que se mueve a lo largo de la circunferencia de un círculo de 5 pies de radio está dado por la expresión 𝜽 = 𝟑𝒕 𝟐 , donde 𝜃 se da en radianes y t en segundos. Calcular las aceleraciones tangencial, normal y total de la partícula cuando t=0,5s. DESARROLLO: CALCULANDO LA ACELERACION TANGENCIAL Si: 𝜃 = 3𝑡2 ... (1),espacio barrido de la partícula Sé conoce que 𝝎 = 𝒅𝜽 𝒅𝒕 -Entonces de la ecuación (1) tenemos: 𝜔 = 𝑑𝜃 𝑑𝑡 = 6𝑡 𝑟𝑎𝑑/𝑠…(2) ,velocidad de la particula Y: 𝛂 = 𝐝 𝟐 𝛉 𝐝𝐭 𝟐 ; aceleracion tangencial de la particula -Derivando la ecuacion 2 tenemos que : 𝛼=6 𝒓𝒂𝒅/𝒔 𝟐 …(3) aceleracion tangencial de la particula AHORA CALCULANDO LA ACELERACION NORMAL se sabe que: 𝒂 𝑵 = 𝝎 𝟐 t , reemplazando la ecuacion (2) y t=0.5s: 𝒂 𝑵 = ( 𝟔𝒕) 𝟐 𝒙𝟓 𝒂 𝑵 = 𝟑𝟔𝒕 𝟐 𝒙𝟓 𝒂 𝑵 = 𝟑𝟔𝒙(𝟎. 𝟓) 𝟐 𝒙𝟓 𝒂 𝑵= 𝟒𝟓 𝒓𝒂𝒅/𝒔 𝟐 ACELERACION TOTAL DE LA PARTICULA 𝒂𝒕=√(𝒂 𝑵) 𝟐 + (𝒂 𝑻) 𝟐 𝒂𝒕=√𝟒𝟓 𝟐 + 𝟔 𝟐 = 𝟒𝟓. 𝟑𝟗𝒓𝒂𝒅/𝒔 𝟐 ….RPTA at= 𝑑2 𝜃 𝑑𝑡2
  3. 3. 5.47. La rueda A (Fig. 5-29) cuyo radio tiene 30cm parte del reposo y aumneta su velocidad angular uniformemente a razon de 0.4𝜋𝑟𝑎𝑑/𝑠 . la rueda transmite su movimiento a la rueda B mediante la correa C. obtener una relacion entre las aceleraciones angulares y los radios de las dos ruedas .Encontrar el tiempo necesario para que la rueda B,(r=12cm) alcance una veocidad angular de 300rpminuto. DESARROLLO: La transmision de la faja C hace que las aceleraciones tangenciales en ambas ruedas sean iguales. Por lo tanto : 𝑎 𝑡 𝐴 = 𝑎 𝑡𝐵…(1) de esto se obtiene: 𝛼 𝐴 𝑅 𝐴 = 𝛼 𝐵 𝑅 𝐵 remplazando valores  𝛼 𝐵 𝛼 𝐴 = 𝑅 𝐴 𝑅 𝐵 = 30 12 = 2.5 Ahora encontrar el tiempo para que alcance 𝜔 𝐵 = 300 𝑟𝑒𝑣 𝑚𝑖𝑛 𝑥 1 𝑚𝑖𝑛 60𝑠 𝑥 2𝜋 1 𝑟𝑒𝑣 = 10 𝜋𝑟𝑎𝑑 𝑠𝑒𝑔 ( 𝑟 𝐴 𝑟 𝐵 ) . 𝛼 𝐴. (𝑡 𝑓) = 𝜔 𝐵. 𝑡𝑓, remplazando datos del problema tenemos: 𝑡𝑓 = 12 30 𝑥2.5𝑥10 = 10𝑠𝑒𝑔 A B

