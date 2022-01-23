Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to Whiten Teeth Fast: 16 Ways to Brighten Up Your Smile

Jan. 23, 2022
Good oral hygiene keeps the teeth and mouth fresh, this can give you more confidence. Not only can white and bright teeth give you a little more confidence, they also show that your mouth is in good health condition. So if you're looking to step up your oral care practice, we've got all the advice you need. Read on for the expert tips from dentists on how to whiten teeth fast and easily without a trip to the dentist's office.

  1. 1. How to Whiten Teeth Fast: 16 Ways to Brighten Up Your Smile Unless you've been able to avoid red wine, coffee, or food with any type of color to it, there are high chances at some points that you've probably found yourself wondering how to whiten your teeth fast. Maybe you just want to tackle some yellowing that result from enjoying the finer things in life, or maybe you have a big event with photos coming up or. Either way, we've all been there. Not only can white and bright teeth give you a little more confidence, they also show that your mouth is in good health condition. So if you're looking to step up your oral care practice, we've got all the advice you need. Read on for the expert tips from dentists on how to whiten teeth fast and easily without a trip to the dentist's office. (1) Drink Plenty of Water Chase colored liquids such as red wine or black coffee with water. It takes a few seconds for the pigment to penetrate, so drinking water alongside your wine or coffee will help to wash any would-be stains away. (2) Opt for a Straw It might sound silly, but taking highly pigmented beverages (examples; soda, red wine or coffee) with a straw helps prevent colored pigments from coming in contact with your teeth which may muck up any whitening work you've been doing.
  2. 2. (3) Brush After Eating Dark or Sticky Foods Dark or sticky foods (especially when served hot) can make more intense staining when deeply penetrate the teeth. Red wine and coffee stain the teeth, but according Dr. Emanuel Layliev, director of the New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry, certain foods cause stains that are even difficult to remove. "If it stains a white shirt, it will stain your teeth," warns Dr. Layliev. Other examples of dark or sticky foods are: chocolate syrup, cranberry sauce, soy sauce, barbecue sauce, balsamic vinegar, and chocolate syrup. Though it might look somehow difficult, try to brush immediately after drinking or eating dark foods. But as with wine and coffee stains, swishing your mouth with water can help keep stains at bay until you are able to brush. (4) Add Milk to Your Tea Casein is a protein in milk, it binds to tannins (they are compounds that cause staining in tea), thereby protecting your enamel from stains. Unfortunately, this doesn't apply to coffee, since tannins aren't to blame for your tooth discoloration that is latte-induced. "The addition of milk to tea reduces the tea's ability to stain teeth," as stated by Ava Chow, from the University of Alberta's School of Dentistry. (5) Wear Blue-based Lip Color Wearing a blue-based lip color won't actually change your teeth color, but it can give the illusion of whiter teeth. Reason being that a blue-based pinks, reds and plums are said to offset yellow tones in the teeth.
  3. 3. (6) Brush Your Teeth Twice a Day A good daily dental hygiene practice goes a long way in keeping the teeth healthy. Dentists recommend the use of electric toothbrushes over manual ones due to the fact that an electric brush cleans deeper and also removes more surface stains. For that reason, you might want to consider upgrading your toothbrush to an electric one. Learn More About Natural Ways To Whiten Your Teeth Without Chemicals (7) Stock Up on Celery and Apples Crunchy fruits or veggies are great for polishing the teeth and gums, and also clearing away plaque. They can also increase saliva productions which is a good protection of your oral health, say experts. (8) Snack on Cheese and Strawberries Cheese and strawberries are nature's teeth polishers. Cheese contains a type of lactic acid that helps prevent tooth decay. According to a spokesperson for the Academy of General Dentistry, strawberries produce an enzyme called malic acid, which is said to keep teeth white. (9) Brush with Baking Soda Once a Week Dental experts recommend that using it a few times a month can safely eliminate stains and get your teeth up to two shades brighter. It is effective and safe to brush with a baking soda mixture once a week. However, there is a warning: brushing too often with baking soda can wear away at the enamel on your teeth.
  4. 4. Are you wondering about how you can whiten your teeth with baking soda, it's actually pretty simple. You only need hydrogen peroxide, baking soda and your toothbrush. Place your toothbrush under the faucet to dampen it, then put a bit of peroxide over the bristles. Next step, dip the brush into the baking soda box, bring it out, and brush for two minutes like you usually would with toothpaste. Finally, rinse with lukewarm water, and you're good to go. (10) Floss Food particles and plaques between your teeth can make your smile look dim overall, so you shouldn’t forget to floss. (11) Try Oil Pulling This teeth whitening method was first discovered in ancient Ayurvedic texts, even Gwyneth Paltrow swears by it. Oil pulling is the process of swishing cold- pressed unrefined sunflower oil, sesame oil or organic coconut oil around in your mouth for 5 - 45 minutes duration before spitting it out in order to get rid of any toxins in your mouth and whiten your teeth. As stated by Marc Lowenberg, D.D.S., of Lowenberg, Lituchy & Kantor Dentistry in New York City, the oil absorbs plaque that is sitting on your teeth (the plaque is made up of bacteria), which in turn makes them brighter. (12) Rinse with Apple Cider Vinegar Once a Week This method is effective and fast. Apple cider vinegar is so powerful, there is need to limit the amount being used. Dilute it by adding one teaspoon of the apple cider vinegar to a cup of water. With just a sip, swish it around your mouth for 1 to 2 minutes, then spit it out and rinse with water.
  5. 5. Too much apple cider vinegar can harm tooth enamel, you’re advised to limit your apple cider vinegar rinses to once a week. (13) Rub Your Teeth With Vaseline Though this method might be strange, another trick of keeping red wine stains away is to coat your front teeth with Vaseline, this to protect against staining, says Gregg Lituchy, D.D.S. The Vaseline will act as a barrier between your enamel and the pigment. (14) Cut Back on Sugar A diet filled with excess sugar can lead to tooth decay, cavities, plaque and gingivitis—all of which can reduce your pearly whites. You don't have to completely cut out sugar, but if you're trying to get whiter teeth, watch how much of it you're consuming. For reference purpose, the American Heart Association recommends limiting your sugar intake to 100 calories (25 grams) for women and 150 calories (37.5 grams) for men. (15) Don't Smoke Smoking causes teeth to have multi-colors and this can lead to decay, it can even cause tooth loss. In addition, the exposure to nicotine will make your mouth unable to effectively ward off infection, which causes bacteria to run rampant and plaque to build up. In addition to the several of reasons, smoking will hinder your efforts to whiten your teeth, and can harm your overall health.
  6. 6. (16) Try an At-Home Whitening Kit Teeth whitening kits are designed to hold a hydrogen peroxide solution against your teeth as closely as possible for a long duration each day. You can get a custom-made tray that fits your teeth exactly (plus stronger peroxide) from your dentist, but if that's too expensive, stick-on strips and generic trays are also great options. In fact, for some people, they can yield the same results. However, avoid trays that were not created with a mold of your mouth; this will make the peroxide leak out and irritate your gums. Learn More About Natural Ways To Whiten Your Teeth Without Chemicals

