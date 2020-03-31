Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA 171 – 1 “JUAN VELASCO ALVARADO” PLAN DE MEJORA SOPORTE AL DESEMPEÑO DOCENTE MODELO: PONTIFICIA UNIVE...
PLAN DE MEJORA FACTOR: SOPORTEAL DESEMPEÑO DOCENTE ACCIONESPROPUESTASPORLOS DOCENTESPARA SOPORTEAL DESEMPEÑO DOCENTE. #DE ...
MATRIZ DE PROPUESTA DE ACCIONES Y TAREAS AREA PRIORIZADA: SOPORTE AL DESEMPEÑO DOCENTE IDEAS ACCIONES PROPUESTAS TAREAS  ...
PLAN DE MEJORA de COMPETENCIAS PROFESIONALES DEL PERSONAL ÁREA PRIORIZADA: SOPORTEAL DESEMPEÑO DOCENTE ACCIONES PROPUESTAS...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plan de trabajo

18 views

Published on

Excelente

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plan de trabajo

  1. 1. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA 171 – 1 “JUAN VELASCO ALVARADO” PLAN DE MEJORA SOPORTE AL DESEMPEÑO DOCENTE MODELO: PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA DEL PERU ESTÁNDAR: Gestionamoslaasignaciónde unequipodocente idóneoycontamos con mecanismosde soporte continuoparasudesarrolloprofesional y la mejorapermanente de laprácticapedagógica.(IPEBA) RESPONSABLE: EUSEBIO QUISPE PALOMINO
  2. 2. PLAN DE MEJORA FACTOR: SOPORTEAL DESEMPEÑO DOCENTE ACCIONESPROPUESTASPORLOS DOCENTESPARA SOPORTEAL DESEMPEÑO DOCENTE. #DE PERSONAS/TOTAL DE PERSONAS En nuestraI.E.,todoslos docenteselaboramospor lomenosunproyecto de innovaciónpedagógicaenel añode acuerdoa laspautas establecidas por el FONDEP.  Reuniónde coordinación e informaciónsobrepautasde elaboraciónde proyectos,segúnFONDEP 30/30  Banco de problemas 30/30  Priorización de problemas 30/30  Elaboracióndel Proyectoinnovador 30/30  Ejecución de actividadesdel proyecto 30/30  Evaluacióndel proyectoinnovador 30/30  Presentación alaUGEL 05 30/30 2.1. Gestionamoslaasignación de unequipodocenteidóneoycontamosconmecanismos de soporte continuopara sudesarrolloprofesionalylamejorapermanente de lapráctica pedagógica.(IPEBA) 2.1.2 En nuestraI.E.,todoslos docenteselaboramosporlomenosunproyectode innovación pedagógicaenel añode acuerdoa las pautasestablecidasporel FONDEP.
  3. 3. MATRIZ DE PROPUESTA DE ACCIONES Y TAREAS AREA PRIORIZADA: SOPORTE AL DESEMPEÑO DOCENTE IDEAS ACCIONES PROPUESTAS TAREAS  Reuniónde coordinación e informaciónsobre pautasde elaboración de proyectos, según FONDEP Lograr que los docentes se informen sobre como elaborar un proyecto innovador. Convocatoria a los docentes. Informe sobre las pautas para elaboración de un proyecto innovador. Levantar un acta de compromiso.  Banco de problemas Lograr que los docentes creen un banco de problemas de carácter pedagógico Reunión de trabajo . Elaboración de fichas para el registro. Diligenciado de las fichas con un problema pedagógico. Elaborar el listado deproblemas.  Priorización de problemas Lograr que los docentes prioricen un problema pedagógico. Determinarunproblema pedagógico  Elaboracióndel Proyectoinnovador Lograr que los docentes elaboren por lo menos su proyecto innovador Elaborar el árbol de problemas Elaborar el árbol de objetivos Priorizar actividades Cronogramar las actividades Elaborar el proyecto utilizando el esquema de FONDEP  Ejecución de actividadesdel proyecto Lograr que se ejecute el proyecto elaborado Ejecución de actividades propuestas  Evaluacióndel proyectoinnovador Evaluar el impacto del proyecto innovador Evaluación el proceso e impacto
  4. 4. PLAN DE MEJORA de COMPETENCIAS PROFESIONALES DEL PERSONAL ÁREA PRIORIZADA: SOPORTEAL DESEMPEÑO DOCENTE ACCIONES PROPUESTAS TAREAS RESPONSABLES CRONOGRAMA Lograr que los docentes se informen sobre como elaborar un proyecto innovador. Convocatoria a los docentes. Directivos. CONA 15 de setiembre. Informe sobre las pautas para elaboración de un proyecto innovador. Directivos. 9 Octubre. Levantar un acta de compromiso. Directivos. 9 Octubre Lograr que los docentes creen un banco de problemas de carácter pedagógico Reunión de trabajo. Directivos. CONEI. 12 Octubre Elaboración de fichas para el registro. Docentes 12Octubre Diligenciado de las fichas con un problema pedagógico. Docentes 13 Octubre Elaborar el listado deproblemas. Directivos 14 octubre Lograr que los docentes prioricen un problema pedagógico. Determinar un problema pedagógico Docentes. 15 octubre. Lograr que los docentes elaboren por lo menos su proyecto innovador Elaborar el árbol de problemas Docentes 15 al 30 de octubre Elaborar el árbol de objetivos Priorizar actividades Cronogramar las actividades Elaborar el proyecto utilizando el esquema de FONDEP Lograr que se ejecute el proyecto elaborado Ejecución de actividades propuestas Directivos 20 de noviembre Evaluar el impacto del proyecto innovador Evaluación el proceso e impacto Directivos 21 de diciembre

×