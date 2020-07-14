JBY-ME_RMP

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SKILL & STRENGTHS  Safety and Quality oriented  Design & Site Engineering/ Superintendent (Multi- discipline)  Quality ...
EDUCATION  1997 Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (General Mechanical Engineering) Andres Bonifacio College C...
 CERTIFIED ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management System (Requirement & Implementation of Occupational He...
RISK MANAGEMENT Project Risk Management (Cert. No.254936-158-835-6671) International Business Management Institute Berlin,...
AFFILIATIONS  REGULAR MEMBER Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers General Mechanical Engineering (Certificate No. 1...
OTHER IDENTIFICATIONS o Passport No.: P2579359B (Valid until July 16, 2029) o Driver’s Lic. No.: N02-98-379023 (Philippine...
 Vehicle Safety  Static Electricity, Lightning & Stray Current Safety  Pyrophoric Material Identification & Handling  ...
 Collects NDE Reports and reviews all required and related documents for spool release.  Manages spools that are under q...
Nigeria LNG Train-4, Offsites & Jetty (4MTPA Capacity) Project Owner: Shell/ NLNG General Function:  Responsible in the i...
cut & fit up – coordinate with engineering for such revisions if necessary -Prepares and keeps Material Traceability Recor...
Alpa Plumbing Works, Inc. (General Plumbing Contractor) | Manila,, Philippines PROJECT ENGINEER General Plumbing Works Pro...
Licensed Mechanical Engineer, Registered Master Plumber, and Certified ISO 9001:2015 QMS Professional Auditor with 22 years Solid Experience in Engineering & Construction Industries (Multi-discipline). Experienced as Project Engineer, Piping Engineer, Field Engineer, Piping/ Mechanical Inspector, & Site/Construction Superintendent-Project Management.
Involved in design/ engineering, fabrication, site installation, testing, & commissioning of medium and large scale projects; mostly in Oil & Gas (offshore & onshore/ Greenfields & Brownfields).

Published in: Engineering
  1. 1. SKILL & STRENGTHS  Safety and Quality oriented  Design & Site Engineering/ Superintendent (Multi- discipline)  Quality Management Certified Professional Auditor  Project Engineering & Management - Multidiscipline  Construction Management  Engineering drawing review and implementation  Project Scheduling  Direct site work engineering & supervision (fabrication, installation, testing, and commissioning)  Method Statement & procedure preparation and review  Job Safety Analysis preparation and review  Test package preparation & review  Work and material quality inspection  Technically effective  Excellent communication, coordination, & interface management skills.  Conversant with International Codes & Standards  Interpretation and implementation of mandatory codes, standards, IFC Drawings and specifications.  Able to identify conflicts among IFC Drawings, scope of work narrative, other project specification documents, codes, applicable standards, and actual site conditions  Applied knowledge in Primavera P6  Able to conduct Quality Audit  MS Office applications proficient  Proactive  Flexible JOEL B. YOSORES (ME, RMP) H/P: +966548120057 (K.S.A.) +639997191242 (Philippines) Skype: +639997191242 e-Mail: joelyosores@yahoo.com 125 Imelda, Labason, Zamboanga del Norte, Philippines 7117 PROFESSIONAL SUMMARY Licensed Mechanical Engineer, Registered Master Plumber, and Certified ISO 9001:2015 QMS Professional Auditor with 22 years Solid Experience in Engineering & Construction Industries (Multi- discipline). Experienced as Project Engineer, Piping Engineer, Field Engineer, Piping/ Mechanical Inspector, & Site/Construction Superintendent-Project Management. Involved in design/ engineering, fabrication, site installation, testing, & commissioning of medium and large scale projects; mostly in Oil & Gas (offshore & onshore/ Greenfields & Brownfields). Project experienced are:  O&G Refineries  Pipelines (onshore & offshore)  Offshore Platforms  Industrial processing plants  Bulk Plant & Distribution Hub/Terminal (Mechanical, Tanks, piping, pipelines, buildings)  Large Volume Tank construction  Gas conditioning plant  Water Treatment Plant  Pump Stations  Abandonment & Recovery works-pipeline  Plant shutdown & upgrading  Decommissioning works – Platform/Pipeline  Hi-rise buildings (MEPF)  Industrial & commercial buildings (MEPF)  Clean Rooms (MEPF)  Mall (MEPF)  Airport (MEPF)  Civil Works WORK HISTORY  07/2015 - Current Saudi Aramco-SMP | Kingdom of Saudi Arabia CONSTRUCTION SUPERINTENDENT/ENGINEER (MULTI-DISCIPLINE) Bulk Plants/Distribution Hub/Storage Facilities/Pipelines (Brownfield/Greenfield) Projects
  2. 2. EDUCATION  1997 Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (General Mechanical Engineering) Andres Bonifacio College College Park, Dipolog City, Philippines  2020 Project Management Professional Project Management Institute U.S.A. On the way to Certification LICENCES & CERTIFICATIONS  LICENSED MECHANICAL ENGINEER General Mechanical Engineering (License No. 0103632) Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Manila, Philippines  LICENSED REGISTERED MASTER PLUMBER General Plumbing System (License No. 0013575) Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Manila, Philippines  CERTIFIED ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Professional Auditor (Cert. No. 19550266) The CPD Certification Service Approved & Verified by Accredible (U.S.A.) Q.H.S.E. Learning Center Dubai, UAE  CERTIFIED ISO 9001:2015 ; ISO 45001:2018 ; ISO 14001:2018 & ISO 22000:2018 Integrated Management System (IMS) (Requirement & Implementation) (Cert. No. 17585948) The CPD Certification Service Approved & Verified by Accredible (U.S.A.) Q.H.S.E. Learning Center Dubai, UAE  Responsible in reviewing of design contractor's submittals (drawings, Scope of Work narratives, datasheets, material & equipment proposals, project schedule, Method Statements & Procedures- installation, testing, & commissioning, JSAs, constructability & risk assessments, etc.) and supervision during the stages of project proposal, FEED, and detail design.  Focal point and leads in resolving site/construction technical issues.  Prepares/reviews lookahead schedules  Leads & supervises the contractors in the implementation/installation/construction to ensure the attainment of work in accordance to project schedule, project specifications, applicable standards, HSE, and quality requirements.  Monitors site progress against project schedule and proactively directs contractor to ensure on time mobilization/delivery of materials, equipment, and mobilization of required workforce.  Monitor and ensures works are carried out according to approved Method Statements & JSAs and properly coordinated among all trades/disciplines during Simultaneous Operations (SIMOPs).  Monitor and ensures the emphasis of interfacing among disciplines and all concerned parties in every piece of work and activity.  Defines, reviews, and monitors change orders.  Monitors and reviews to ensure Red Lining of drawings against actual site conditions and as-built drawing are emphasized and documented.  Assists contractor in actual planning based on existing site condition  Review and response design TQ’s relative to site installations.  Issue pro-actives to contractor and other department for a possible hindrance of site/project progress/run.  Monitors, and ensures Work Permit system is accordingly implemented and permits are secured on time as much as possible.  Reviews incoming materials (physical & document) to ensure project requirements compliance.  By initiative, conducts inspection (internal in construction side prior to submission to Inspection Division) of work before signing for construction side the RFI raised by contractor to avoid double work and delay.  01/2017 - 05/2017 Saudi Aramco-SMP | Kingdom of Saudi Arabia MECHANICAL/PIPING/PIPELINE SUPERINTENDENT Riyadh Refinery Shutdown & Upgrading Project  Responsible in the review of installation and test packages.  Responsible in the review of the work methodologies for the tie-ins of the product lines and replacement of mechanical equipment.  Responsible in the supervision, and monitoring the implementation by contractor of the Tie-in works, piping modifications, and mechanical equipment; rotating & static.  Ensures jobs are carried out in accordance to approved Method Statements, applicable standards, project specifications, QA/QC, and HSE requirements within time frame.
  3. 3.  CERTIFIED ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management System (Requirement & Implementation of Occupational Health & Safety Management) (Cert. No. 17215092) The CPD Certification Service Approved & Verified by Accredible (U.S.A.) Q.H.S.E. Learning Center Dubai, UAE  CERTIFIED ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (Requirement & Implementation of Quality Management System) (Cert. No. 17201346) The CPD Certification Service Approved & Verified by Accredible (U.S.A.) Q.H.S.E. Learning Center Dubai, UAE  CERTIFIED ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System (Requirements & Implementation of Environmental Management System) (Cert. No. 17405105) The CPD Certification Service Approved & Verified by Accredible (U.S.A.) Q.H.S.E. Learning Center Dubai, UAE  CERTIFIED PROJECT MANAGEMENT (Cert. No. 254936-158-940-9032) International Business Management Institute Berlin, Germany (traceable at ibm- institute.com/verify)  CERTIFIED  Monitors work progress against schedule and provides output to my direct superior.  Liaises with the operation department for planning (ahead of schedule) of every tie-in and equipment replacement/ demolitions.  Responsible in the review and signing-off of Test Packages.  08/2012 - 06/2014 Chicago Bridge & Iron (CB&I) Company (currently McDermott) & Clough JV | Hides, Papua New Guinea PIPING INSPECTOR Gas Conditioning Plant and & Wellheads (1B scf per day capacity) Project Owner: ExxonMobil General Function  Responsible in the establishment and general implementation of the quality and proficiency of a piping (UG/AG) during the installation and complete testing and commissioning (includes Test package preparation, review and close-out) to handover of general area - processing plant, 8 Wellheads, tanks, and utilities for the 1B scf per day capacity gas conditioning plant. Duties & Responsibilities:  I reviewed and applied/ implemented QA/QC & Quality verification documents including but not limited to -Safety Procedures -Project Quality Plan/ Manuals -Inspection & Test Plans -Piping Method Statements/ Installation Procedures -Test Procedures (Pressure/ Hydrotest) -Isometric Drawings, details, P&ID's, and other relative drawings and diagrams. -Line Designation Tables -Pipe Support Index and details -Project Design Specifications -Applicable International Code & Standards -Company General Practice/ procedures -Vendor/ manufacturer's Recommendations -Project Material Specification  I reviewed Project Scopes and Interfacing points.  I performed and documented inspections as assigned.  I generated Surveillance Report.  I generated NCR's when required  I checked incoming materials to ensure good physical conditions and their conformity to project specifications/ requirements.  I interacted key personnel in concerned department for the compliance of every job that is performed something beyond requirements.  I assisted any technical issues related to quality matters during fabrication, installation, testing, and commissioning.
  4. 4. RISK MANAGEMENT Project Risk Management (Cert. No.254936-158-835-6671) International Business Management Institute Berlin, Germany (traceable at ibm- institute.com/verify)  CERTIFIED BASICS OF PROJECT MANAGEMENT Project Management Course (Cert. No.254936-158-861-5983) International Business Management Institute Berlin, Germany (traceable at ibm- institute.com/verify)  CERTIFIED CHANGE MANAGEMENT Management of Change in a Project (Cert. No.254936-158-863-1922) International Business Management Institute Berlin, Germany (traceable at www.ibm- institute.com/verify)  CERTIFIED LEADERSHIP & TEAM DEVELOPMENT Teamwork Building & Leadership Training (Cert. No. 254936-158-904-3997) International Business Management Institute Berlin, Germany (traceable at ibm- institute.com/verify)  CERTIFIED Project Estimation Planning (Certificate No. 2005847) Metropolitan School of Business & Management, UK United Kingdom  CERTIFIED Workplace Safety Management Managing Workplace Safety (Certificate No. 2004317) Metropolitan School of Business & Management, UK United Kingdom  CERTIFIED Pipefitter – NC II General Plant Piping System (Cert. No. R7-STLA-14C-0371) Technical Education Skills Development Authority Cebu, Philippines  CERTIFIED First Aider Basic Life Saving Course (Cert. No. 2f481b2a5ae8) American Heart Association Saudi Aramco, K.S.A.  I required construction side to raise Technical Queries (TQ)/ Request for Information (RFI) for site modifications and any condition that requires Engineering decision, recommendations, and approval.  I required construction side to ensure the accuracy and generation of As-built drawings based on TQ's/ RFI's and Engineering approved modifications.  I review the NDE/NDT results documents and monitors NDE/NDT executions against welding production.  I observed and kept everything safe in accordance to HSSE rules & procedures.  I performed inspections and documentations for the piping works including but not limited to: -Material verification, fit-up, dimensional, and orientation check prior to welding. -Checks and confirms isometric drawing for its ideal spooling & weld mapping (considering transport and site erection condition) prior to cut & fit up – coordinate with engineering for such revisions if necessary -Prepares and keeps Material Traceability Records. -Conducts investigation of any damaged materials and assessed for their conformity in accordance to acceptance criteria as per project specifications and applicable codes and standards in association of identified relative tests and examinations. -Checks and identifies tools and equipment to ensure not to cause any accident & damage of materials. -Checks to ensure QC tools/equipment/instruments are with updated calibration and valid certificates. -Coordinates with other department for any issues related to piping fabrication and installation works.  I Performed full inspection and generated all related documents of laid pipes prior and after backfilling of different underground piping systems.  I reviewed Test Package and signed them off to release for test.  I inspected Vessel Trims and in-line valves/ flange connections (including materials conformities and conditions – cleanliness, free from damage and stress free/ alignment check) prior to fit, Bolting, & Torqueing/ Tensioning.  I performed full line checking and punch listing of the vessel / piping systems prior to pressure or gravity (atmospheric) testing of both under and above ground – different types of materials.  I witnessed Pressure/ Leak Testing (Hydrostatic/ Pneumatic/ Hydro- pneumatic) of vessel/ piping systems, materials and in different test mediums.  I witnessed Gravity/ Atmospheric Testing of vessel/ piping system.  I reviewed Test package again after Test and reinstatement works for its completeness from outstanding items and signed them off prior to commissioning & completion  03/2007 - 06/2012 Nippon Steel Engineering Company Ltd. (Offshore Oil & Gas Project Contractor)| Singapore FIELD ENGINEER
  5. 5. AFFILIATIONS  REGULAR MEMBER Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers General Mechanical Engineering (Certificate No. 116397) Manila, Philippines  REGULAR MEMBER National Master Plumbers’ Association of the Philippines (NAMPAP) National Chapter General Master Plumbing (ID No. 1071) Makati, Philippines  REGULAR MEMBER Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers Saudi Arabia Chapter General Mechanical Engineering (ID No. R-1007) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia  BONIFIDE MEMBER Gamma Kappa Phi/Sigma 1952 Fraternity & Sorority (Brotherhood, Service, & Honor) International  BONIFIDE MEMBER Guardians Brotherhood, Incorporated (Service , Peace, Justice, Equality, & Brotherhood) International CHARACTER REFERENCES  TAHIR HASAN Superintendent Saudi Aramco +966544712737 Tahirhassan.abdussalam@aramco.co m  LARRY B. ROHRER QA/QC Manager CB&I/ Mc Dermott +1- 713 375 1079 + 1- 832 360 7350 larry.rohrer@mcdermott.com  JOHN KENT Construction Manager ExxonMobil john.kent@exxonmobil.com  HIROSHI OGURA Construction Manager Nippon Steel Engineering Company +6583392575  SHINGO TOYONAGA Installation Manager Nippon Steel Engineering Company +656278-8312 OFFSHORE INSTALLATION CAMPAIGNS (O&G Projects) Various Offshore Platforms & Subsea Pipelines Projects in the Gulf of Thailand & Indonesia Owners: Chevron, PTTEP, & TOTAL Duties & Responsibilities: OFFSHORE Routine/Assignment:  Responsible in the Field Engineering works for the general installation, testing, and commissioning of offshore WH platforms (including Piping & hook up works), subsea pipelines, and tie-ins from pre-installation survey to handover.  Prepares and collects all essential document (guides) for every installation and disseminates to concerned parties  Review the NDE/NDT results documents and monitors NDE/NDT executions against production.  Monitors and ensures works are carried on according to approved Method Statements and properly coordinated among all trades and disciplines during Simultaneous Operations (SIMOPs).  Supervises ROV & Divers during subsea project activities  Instructs and directs Surveyors for survey fixes needs during installations.  Define, reviews, and monitors change orders  Design and supervises the fabrication and hydrotesting on deck of Tie-in Spools.  Conducts pre-installation/kick-off meetings on site.  Monitors activities and ensures the implementation and compliance to HSE programs and requirements. ONSHORE Routine/Assignment: As Engineering & Construction support staff;  Responsible in the generation and review of Installation and testing/ pre-commissioning procedures and methodologies (not limited to pipelaying, span correction, tie-in, pigging operation/pipe cleaning & gauging/caliper or intelligent pigging, hydrotesting, dewatering, gas purging, etc.), Risk Assessments, JSAs, and QC documentations in preparation to offshore implementations.  Responsible in the collaboration, monitoring and supervision in fabrication of Piping, piles, tie-in spools, wyes/ subsea manifolds, Risers, hook-up structures and piping, jacket and platforms-modules (including onshore relative tests of equipment and piping), load-out (including sea fastening and tie-downs), and sail away.  Responsible in the pipe coating of line pipes for subsea/marine pipeline.  Responsible in the receiving and inspection of construction materials and consumables, load-out, and sail away.  Responsible in the load testing works for lifting gears and equipment on board including derrick and crawler cranes-barge on berth.  05/2005 - 03/2007 Chicago Bridge & Iron (CB&I) Co. (currently McDermott) | Sakhalin Island, Russia
  6. 6. OTHER IDENTIFICATIONS o Passport No.: P2579359B (Valid until July 16, 2029) o Driver’s Lic. No.: N02-98-379023 (Philippines) o Driver’s Lic. No.: 2390371777 o (Saudi Arabia) OTHER QHSE (OCCUPATIONAL TRAINING/COURSES/ SEMINARS  At Saudi Aramco – K.S.A.  Workplace First Aid CPR & AED (Classroom training) e-Learning Courses:  PM – Safety Management System Overview & Implementation  Preventing Overexertion & Heat Stress  Basics in Project Management- PM Course  Initiating a Project- PM Course  Planning Project Scope- PM Course  Planning Project Activities- PM Course  Planning Project Costs- PM Course  Executing a Project- PM Course  Monitoring & Controlling a Project- PM Course  Management of Change- PM Course  Closing a Project- PM Course  Construction Management Systems Portfolio Execution Planning-CM Course  Lessons & Learned  Application of Saudi Aramco Sanitary Codes  Minimum Medical Standards Requirements  Preventing Struck-By, Caught-In-Between Incidents  Safe Traffic Control on Construction Sites  Permit Issuer Course  Permit Receiver Course  Full Protection Requirements  Emergency Response Plan  Emergency Action-Introduction-Loss Prevention Policy & Safety Responsibilities  Understanding Contractor Safety Administration Requirements  Steel Erection Safety Inspections  Safety Requirements for Concrete Construction Work  Information Security Essentials  Rigging Safety  Rigging Hardware Inspection  Safety in Surveying Services Division  Abrasive Blasting & Coating Safety Inspections  Radiation Protection Issues for Projects  Job Safety Analysis  Fireproofing for Plants  Electrical Safety  Fire Protection Seminar  Fire Safety Awareness  Oily Water Lift System Safety  Heavy Equipment Safety  Hydrogen Sulfide Safety  Safety Valves  Office Safety  Tubular Goods/ Line Pipe Handling PIPING ENGINEER/INSPECTOR Sakhalin Energy-2 Various Storage Tanks & Piping Project Client: Shell/Sakhalin Energy General Function:  Responsible in the quality inspection works – multi discipline in the construction and complete testing of superstructure (2 x 100,000 cubic meter full-containment LNG storage) and 2 x 1,630 cubic meter LNG Hortonsphere pressure vessels and associated piping works. Duties and responsibilities:  I reviewed and applied/ implemented QA/QC & Quality Verification Documents including but not limited to: -Project Quality Plan/ Manuals -Inspection & Test Plans (ITP), Mechanical and Piping Scope of Works. -Mechanical & Piping Method Statements/ Installation Procedures -Test Procedures/Drawings, details, & P&ID's -Project Design Specifications -Applicable International Code & Standards -Company General Practice/ procedures -Vendor/ manufacturer's Recommendations -Project Material Specification  I reviewed Project Scopes and Interfacing points  I performed and documented inspections as assigned.  I checked incoming materials to ensure good physical conditions and their conformity to project specifications/ requirements.  I interacted key personnel in concerned department for the compliance of every job that is performed something beyond requirements.  I assisted any technical issues related to quality matters during fabrication, installation, testing, and commissioning.  I raised surveillance reports and NCR as required.  I required construction side to raise Technical Queries (TQ)/ Request for Information (RFI) for site modifications and any condition that requires Engineering decision, recommendations, and approval.  I required construction side to ensure the accuracy and generation of As-built drawings based on TQ's/ RFI's and Engineering approved modifications.  I observed and kept everything safe in accordance to HSSE rules & procedures.  I performed inspections and documentations for the mechanical, piping, and civil/structural works not limited to: For Mechanical Works:  Check project specification drawing issued for construction and review method statements for equipment installation.  Ensure that IFC drawings and relative documents used in construction are in latest revisions.
  7. 7.  Vehicle Safety  Static Electricity, Lightning & Stray Current Safety  Pyrophoric Material Identification & Handling  Injury Reporting & Investigation  HAZCOM- Chemical Hazard Awareness  Confined Space Awareness  Gas Testing  Self-contained Breathing Apparatus  Safety & Pollution Control  Back Safety  Hazard Recognition  Highway Driving  Defensive Driving  Driver Improvement Program Refresher  Driving on the Desert/ Off-road Driving  City Driving  Deadly Driving Habits  Driver’s Readiness  At CB&I with ExxonMobil – PNG EPC- 4 Project, Papua New Guinea  Supervisor’s Training (Classroom)  Oil Spill & Waste Management (Outdoor Training)  Working at Height Training (also includes scissor and mobile Elevated Work Platform) (Outdoor Training)  Working at Confined Space Training (Classroom & outdoor training)  At Nippon Steel Engineering Company Limited– Singapore (Total, PTTEP, and Chevron onshore and Offshore Projects in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia)  Basic Life Support/ CPR-AED/ First Aid (Classroom Training)  Offshore Safety and Emergency (Classroom & Outdoor Training)  Helicopter Underwater Escape (HUET) (Classroom & Outdoor Training)  Sea Survival (Outdoor Training)  Fire Fighting (Classroom & Outdoor Training)  Oil Spill & Waste Management (Outdoor Training)  QMS Induction & Training (Classroom Training)  Incident & Injury Free (IIF) (Classroom Training/Seminar)  ISO 9001 : 2000 QMS/ ISO S 29001 : 2007 (Classroom Training)  Flu Pandemic Awareness  Year End Safe Campaign (Classroom Training)  Audit Readiness (Classroom Training)  Pipe Coating & Repair (Classroom & Outdoor Training)  At CB&I Company – NLNG+ Train 4 & Offsite Projects, Nigeria, West Africa  Defensive Driving (Classroom & Outdoor Training)  Incident & Injury Free (IIF) (Classroom Training)  Working at Height  (Classroom & Outdoor Training)  Oil Spill & Waste Management (Outdoor Training)  Basic Fire Fighting (Outdoor Training)  Check any equipment damage and initiate NCR or Damage Report accordingly.  Conduct receiving inspection to all mechanical equipment delivered on site.  Check mechanical static/ rotating equipment preservation  Check mechanical static/ rotating equipment erection checklist prior for installation.  Check the foundation dimensions on the basis of the foundation drawings.  · Check the top surface of the foundations; shall be cleaned and roughened.  Ensure that approved lifting plan is available prior to equipment installation  Ensure that approved Method Statement & JHA are available during toolbox meeting prior to equipment installation.  Ensure that all involved personnel are familiar with procedures and signed on the Tool Box Meeting attendance sheet prior to equipment lifting and installation.  Check the anchor bolt specifications, thread condition, cleanliness, and positions – orientation, plumbness, and elevations.  Check internal installations of piping inside the vessels including trays.  Check the equipment complete installation accessories; both internal & external shall be inspected & accepted.  Ensure the internal cleaning of vessels and columns inspected & accepted with the client before final closure.  Perform punch listing to all equipment & platforms; to be cleared by the construction team for acceptance.  Ensure all punch lists are signed off with the client prior to mechanical completion.  Check equipment and material preservations.  Ensure installation of rotating equipment has been properly carried out in accordance to project requirements, vendors' drawing, specification, and recommendations.  Check rotating equipment complete installation accessories; shall be inspected and accepted..  Conduct final inspection to all rotating equipment prior to release in commissioning.  Check all related documents prior to hand over.. For Piping Works:  Conducts material verification, fit-up, dimensional, and orientation check prior to welding.  Checks and confirms isometric drawing for its ideal spooling & weld mapping (considering transport and site erection condition) prior to cut & fit up – coordinate with engineering for such revisions if necessary.  Prepares and keeps Material Traceability Records.  Identifies spools that are subject to PWHT.  Reviews the NDE/NDT results documents and monitors NDE/NDT executions against welding production.
  8. 8.  Collects NDE Reports and reviews all required and related documents for spool release.  Manages spools that are under quarantine due to different quality reasons and issues.  Conducts investigation of any damaged materials and decides their conformity in accordance to acceptance criteria as per project requirements and applicable codes and standards in association of identified relative tests and examinations.  Checks and identifies tools and equipment to ensure not to cause any accident & damage of materials.  Checks to ensure QC tools/equipment/instruments are with updated calibration and valid certificates.  Coordinates with other department for any issues related to piping fabrication works.  Performs full inspection and generates all related documents of laid pipes prior and after backfilling of different underground piping systems. Reviewed Test Package and signed them off to release for test. · Inspects Vessel Trims and in-line valves/ flange connections (including materials conformities and conditions – cleanliness, free from damage and stress free/ alignment check) prior to fit, Bolting, & Torqueing/ Tensioning. · Performed full line checking and punch listing of the vessel / piping systems prior to pressure or gravity (atmospheric) testing of both under and above ground – different types of materials. · Witnessed Pressure/ Leak Testing (Hydrostatic/ Pneumatic/ Hydro- pneumatic) of vessel/ piping systems, materials and in different test mediums. · Witnessed Gravity/ Atmospheric Testing of vessel/ piping system. · Reviewed Test package again after Test and reinstatement works for its completeness from outstanding items and signed them off prior to Commissioning & mechanical completion. For Civil & Structural Works:  Rebar installation inspection works  Formworks inspections  Pre & Post concrete pouring inspections  Cube Crushing witnessing and concrete strength monitoring  Pre-installation inspections of Major Structural members.  Grout and concrete trial mix witnessing/inspection  Grouting works inspection.  Post Tensioning of Superstructure Storage tank inspection  Concrete pouring inspection/ witnessing Concrete repair inspection · Tank Settlement Monitoring- level surveying · Preservation monitoring of Tendon wire and duct materials · Batching Plant and cement storage inspection  06/2003 - 04/2005 Chicago Bridge & Iron (CB&I) Co. (currently McDermott) | Bonny Island, River State, Nigeria PIPING ENGINEER/INSPECTOR
  9. 9. Nigeria LNG Train-4, Offsites & Jetty (4MTPA Capacity) Project Owner: Shell/ NLNG General Function:  Responsible in the implementation of the quality and proficiency for the fabrication, installation, and testing/pre-commissioning of General Piping (UG/AG) systems and pipelines (in-plant, off-sites, and jetty) for the 4.1 mtpa LNG production train-4 project. Duties & Responsibilities:  I reviewed and applied/ implemented QA/QC & Quality verification document including but not limited: -Safety Procedures -Project Quality Plan/ Manuals -Inspection & Test Plans -Piping Method Statements/ Installation Procedures -Test Procedures (Pressure/ Hydrotest) -Isometric Drawings, details, P&ID's, and other relative drawings and diagrams -Line Designation Tables -Pipe Support Index and details -Project Design Specifications -Applicable International Code & Standards -Company General Practice/ procedures -Vendor/manufacturer's Recommendations -Project Material Specification  I reviewed Project Scopes and Interfacing points.  I performed and documented inspections as assigned.  I generated Surveillance Report.  I generated NCR's when required  I checked incoming materials to ensure good physical conditions and their conformity to project specifications/ requirements.  I review the NDE/NDT results documents and monitors NDE/NDT executions against welding production.  I interacted key personnel in concerned department for the compliance of every job that is performed something beyond requirements.  I assisted any technical issues related to quality matters during fabrication, installation, testing, and commissioning.  I required construction side to raise Technical Queries (TQ)/ Request for Information (RFI) for site modifications and any condition that requires Engineering decision, recommendations, and approval.  I required construction side to ensure the accuracy and generation of As-built drawings based on TQ's/ RFI's and Engineering approved modifications.  I observed and kept everything safe in accordance to HSSE rules & procedures.  I performed inspections and documentations for the piping works including but not limited to: -Material verification, fit-up, dimensional, and orientation check prior to welding. -Checks and confirms isometric drawing for its ideal spooling & weld mapping (considering transport and site erection condition) prior to
  10. 10. cut & fit up – coordinate with engineering for such revisions if necessary -Prepares and keeps Material Traceability Records. -Conducts investigation of any damaged materials and assessed for their conformity in accordance to acceptance criteria as per project specifications and applicable codes and standards in association of identified relative tests and examinations. -Checks and identifies tools and equipment to ensure not to cause any accident & damage of materials. -Checks to ensure QC tools/equipment/instruments are with updated calibration and valid certificates. -Coordinates with other department for any issues related to piping fabrication and installation works.  I Performed full inspection and generated all related documents of laid pipes prior and after backfilling of different underground piping systems.  I reviewed Test Package and signed them off to release for test.  I inspected Vessel Trims and in-line valves/ flange connections (including materials conformities and conditions – cleanliness, free from damage and stress free/alignment check) prior to fit, Bolting, & Torqueing/ Tensioning.  I performed full line checking and punch listing of the vessel / piping systems prior to pressure or gravity (atmospheric) testing of both under and above ground – different types of materials.  I witnessed Pressure/Leak Testing (Hydrostatic/ Pneumatic/ Hydro- pneumatic) of vessel/piping systems, materials and in different test mediums.  I witnessed Gravity/ Atmospheric Testing of vessel/ piping system.  I reviewed Test package again after Test and reinstatement works for its completeness from outstanding items and signed them off prior to Commissioning & completion.  02/2002 - 06/2003 Modair Manila Co. Ltd., Inc. (Japanese MEPF Engineering & Construction Company)| Manila, , Philippines PROJECT ENGINEER Various MEPF Projects  Responsible in the project engineering (documentation and implementation) of General Mechanical Systems for the construction of Industrial Plant, and communication projects; MEPF Works.  05/1999 - 02/2002 Sumisetsu (Sumitomo Densetsu) Philippines, Inc. (Japanese MEPF Engineering & Construction Company)| Manila,, Philippines PROJECT ENGINEER Various MEPF Projects  Responsible in the project engineering (documentation and implementation) of General Mechanical Systems for the construction of Industrial Plant and High Rise Condominium, and airport projects (low & high-rise); MEPF Works.  04/1998 - 05/1999
  11. 11. Alpa Plumbing Works, Inc. (General Plumbing Contractor) | Manila,, Philippines PROJECT ENGINEER General Plumbing Works Project  Responsible in the project engineering of General Plumbing works in the construction of high-rise office building project.  07/1997 - 04/1998 Philsafety Systems Equipment, Inc. (General Fire Protection Contractor) | Manila,, Philippines ASST. PROJECT ENGINEER General Fire Protection Works Project  Assists and take charges the Project Engineer's job in the project engineering of General Fire Protection System in the construction of high-rise condominium project. “I hereby declare that the abovementioned information is true to the best of my knowledge.” Signed: JOEL B. YOSORES, ME, RMP Applicant Place: Date: .

