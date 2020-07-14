JBY-ME_RMP

Licensed Mechanical Engineer, Registered Master Plumber, and Certified ISO 9001:2015 QMS Professional Auditor with 22 years Solid Experience in Engineering & Construction Industries (Multi-discipline). Experienced as Project Engineer, Piping Engineer, Field Engineer, Piping/ Mechanical Inspector, & Site/Construction Superintendent-Project Management.

Involved in design/ engineering, fabrication, site installation, testing, & commissioning of medium and large scale projects; mostly in Oil & Gas (offshore & onshore/ Greenfields & Brownfields).

