COMPONENTES INTERNOS DEL COMPUTADOR
COMPONENTES INTERNOS DEL COMPUTADOR

COMPONENTES INTERNOS DEL COMPUTADOR

  1. 1. TARJETA MADRE Es el corazón de la computadora, contiene los conectores para conectar tarjetas adicionales (también llamadas tarjetas de expansión por ejemplo tarjetas de video, de red, MODEM, etc.). Se encarga de conectar todos los dispositivos para que funcione el sistema operativo. Para abreviar un poco digamos que recibe la electricidad desde la fuente de alimentación y la distribuye a todos los componentes conectados en ella.
  2. 2. BIOS El BIOS es el software que determina que puede hacer una computadora sin acceder programas de un disco. En las PCS, el BIOS contiene todo el código requerido para controlar el teclado, el monitor, las unidades de discos, las comunicaciones seriales, y otras tantas funciones.
  3. 3. TARJETA VIDEO La tarjeta de video, es el componente encargado de generar la señal de video que se manda a la pantalla de video por medio de un cable. La tarjeta de video se encuentra normalmente en integrado al motherboard de la computadora o en una placa de expansión.
  4. 4. TARJETAS DE EXPANSION. son dispositivos con diversos circuitos integrados, y controladores que, insertadas en sus correspondientes ranuras de expansión, sirven para ampliar las capacidades de un ordenador. Las tarjetas de expansión más comunes sirven para añadir memoria, controladoras de unidad de disco, controladoras de vídeo, puertos serie o paralelo y dispositivos de módem internos.
  5. 5. TARJETA DE FAX-MODEM. Este dispositivo le permite a la computadora utilizar las líneas telefónicas para conectarse a Internet, realizar y atender llamadas telefónicas.
  6. 6. PLACA DE SONIDO. La placa de sonido es el componente que nos permite escuchar los sonidos y la música cada vez que ejecutamos nuestros juegos o aplicaciones, o conectar nuestro lector de CD-ROM y oír la música de nuestros CD a través de los altavoces de la PC.
  7. 7. CPU O PROCESADOR El procesador o microprocesador, es un circuito integrado formado por millones de componentes electrónicos. Es la pieza central del ordenador y permite realizar una enorme cantidad de tareas, como ejecutar programas, ya que se desempeña como una especie de traductor que toma las órdenes del usuario.
  8. 8. MEMORIA RAM. Es la memoria principal de un dispositivo donde se almacena programas y datos informativos. Las siglas RAM significan “Random Access Memory” traducido al español es “Memoria de Acceso Aleatorio”. Las memorias RAM forman parte de ordenadores, consolas de videojuegos, teléfonos móviles, tablets, entre otros aparatos electrónicos.
  9. 9. MEMORIA ROM. Es la de mantener siempre activa las funciones del ordenador, pero principalmente en cuanto se refiere a las características del procesador así como de otros dispositivos como son los discos duros y la tarjeta gráfica. Esto solo es posible mediante la BIOS que contiene todo ordenador, mismo que se encuentra almacenada en el chip ROM que se encuentra en la placa madre del ordenador.
  10. 10. MEMORIA CACHE. Es usada por el microprocesador para reducir el tiempo de acceso a datos ubicados en la memoria principal que se utilizan con más frecuencia. La caché es una memoria que se sitúa entre la unidad central de procesamiento (CPU) y la memoria de acceso aleatorio (RAM) para acelerar el intercambio de datos.
  11. 11. RANURAS PCI. Una ranura PCI es usada para conectar tarjetas de extensión adicionales a una computadora de alto rendimiento e y representan un sucesor para las ranuras AGP.
  12. 12. RANURA IDE Es un estándar de interfaz para la conexión de los dispositivos de almacenamiento masivo de datos y las unidades ópticas que utiliza el estándar derivado de ATA y el estándar ATAPI.
  13. 13. RANURA SATA. son ranuras de expansión de la placa madre de un ordenador en las que se pueden conectar tarjetas de sonido, de vídeo, de red, etc. Esta clase de Ranura es mas avanzada que la IDE.
  14. 14. RANURAS AGP. El AGP es una interfaz o canal de alta velocidad para fijar tarjetas gráficas a la placa madre de una computadora, especialmente para placas aceleradoras de gráficos en 3D. Las tarjetas AGP son un poco más largas que las PCI.
  15. 15. BUS DE DATOS. Es un sistema digital que transfiere datos entre los componentes de una computadora o entre varias computadoras. Está formado por cables o pistas en un circuito impreso, dispositivos como resistores y condensadores además de circuitos integrados.
  16. 16. VENTILADOR. Es el encargado de expulsar el aire caliente al exterior. El ventilador sirve para que el ordenador no se caliente y este pueda llegar a dañarse.
  17. 17. FUENTE DE PODER. Tiene la función de convertir corriente alterna en directa, así como de reducir el voltaje y redistribuirlo a cada parte de tu computadora. La fuente de poder es la encargada de suministrar energía a todos los dispositivos internos de la computadora e inclusive, a algunos externos (como el teclado o el mouse).
  18. 18. DISIPADOR. Un disipador es un instrumento que se utiliza para bajar la temperatura de algunos componentes electrónicos. Su funcionamiento se basa en la ley cero de la termodinámica, transfiriendo el calor de la parte caliente que se desea disipar al aire.
  19. 19. DISCO DURO. En informática, la unidad de disco duro o unidad de disco rígido (en inglés: Hard Disk Drive, HDD) es el dispositivo de almacenamiento de datos que emplea un sistema de grabación magnética para almacenar archivos digitales. Se compone de uno o más platos o discos rígidos, unidos por un mismo eje que gira a gran velocidad dentro de una caja metálica sellada.
  20. 20. BATERIA. la batería es el componente encargado de suministrar energía a la memoria cmos que guarda los datos de la configuración del setup. la memoria cmos de la BIOS tiene como particularidad el bajo consumo de corriente por lo que una simple batería puede suministrarle energía suficiente para su funcionamiento normal.

