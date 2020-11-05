How Are Pain and Suffering Damages Calculated in a Car Accident Claim?

If you happen to find yourself recovering from a car accident, you may want to consider filing a claim. It is a complicated process, one that includes many different calculations to determine the final value you will receive. After a car accident, your life will change entirely. You will have to deal with many different things, and adjust to the “new life”. The best way to receive the “right” amount is to use both methods when calculating your total car accident claim. The only way to know for sure is to speak with a Los Angeles car accident attorney.