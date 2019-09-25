Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Floor Sanding in North Brisbane Call 0414 405 825
About JML Flooring Call 0414 405 825 JML Flooring has been floor sanding and polishing specialists for over 10 years. We c...
Floor Sanding in Brisbane Call 0414 405 825 We have been providing floor sanding in Brisbane for all domestic, commercial ...
Our Services Call 0414 405 825 • Floor Sanding and Polishing • New and Old Floors • Staircases & Decks • Specialists in Ti...
Extra tips in Preparation For Commercial And Domestic Customers Call 0414 405 825 • Seal any access areas such as vents, f...
Some of Our Works Call 0414 405 825
Contact Details JML Flooring Address: PO Box 234, Deception Bay, QLD 4508 Call 0414 405 825 Mail: jmlflooring@optusnet.com...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Floor Sanding in North Brisbane

34 views

Published on

We have been providing floor sanding in Brisbane for all domestic, commercial and industrial applications. By using only professional-grade products and tools, we can guarantee the quality and durability of our finishes so that you can get on with enjoying your new floors. For more information, please contact us. JML Flooring, PO Box 234, Deception Bay, QLD 4508, Phone: 0414 405 825, http://www.jmlflooring.com.au

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Floor Sanding in North Brisbane

  1. 1. Floor Sanding in North Brisbane Call 0414 405 825
  2. 2. About JML Flooring Call 0414 405 825 JML Flooring has been floor sanding and polishing specialists for over 10 years. We continually strive to provide our Brisbane customers with remarkable floor sanding solutions and outstanding service.
  3. 3. Floor Sanding in Brisbane Call 0414 405 825 We have been providing floor sanding in Brisbane for all domestic, commercial and industrial applications. By using only professional-grade products and tools, we can guarantee the quality and durability of our finishes so that you can get on with enjoying your new floors. Call 0414 405 825 for a free, no-obligation quote.
  4. 4. Our Services Call 0414 405 825 • Floor Sanding and Polishing • New and Old Floors • Staircases & Decks • Specialists in Tinting • Direct Staining • Board Replacements
  5. 5. Extra tips in Preparation For Commercial And Domestic Customers Call 0414 405 825 • Seal any access areas such as vents, fireplaces and windows that will allow dust to enter the room. Masking tape and paper should be adequate. • Cover light fittings to prevent dust gathering on them. • Fold curtains into plastic garbage bags and seal them at the top.
  6. 6. Some of Our Works Call 0414 405 825
  7. 7. Contact Details JML Flooring Address: PO Box 234, Deception Bay, QLD 4508 Call 0414 405 825 Mail: jmlflooring@optusnet.com.au Web: www.jmlflooring.com.au Phone: 0414 405 825

×