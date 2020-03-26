Object blauwe ringen slideshare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
NAAM: BLAUWE RINGEN NUMMER: GVMVo4 COLLECTIE: JNIL OPMERKING: Ja dat is een mooie hè, die met blauwe chalcedoon DATUM: 200...
geochemtec.com©2019 VUURSTENEN
Blauwe Liesegan ringen van silica op breukvlak van vuursteenknol

Published in: Science
  1. 1. NAAM: BLAUWE RINGEN NUMMER: GVMVo4 COLLECTIE: JNIL OPMERKING: Ja dat is een mooie hè, die met blauwe chalcedoon DATUM: 200306 PLAATS: Groeve ENCI, Maastricht. STRATIGRAFIE: Lanaye member, Maastricht Formatie DESCRIPTIE: Bruinig donker grijze knol met licht beige-grijs gekleurde ellipsoïde vlekken, plaatselijk met hoekige kleinere licht beige ‘fragmenten’. Textuur enigszins grofkorrelig. Buitenkant tamelijk glad met vaag concentrisch gelaagd reliëf. Dikke korst van witte verkiezeling, geleidelijk overgaand in donkerder vuursteen in de kern van de knol. Opvallend hemelsblauw gekleurde neerslag op tamelijk vlak breukvlak door de knol. Neerslag ritmisch opeenvolgend in zones, evenwijdig aan buitenkant knol, hier en daar bol in de richting van het centrum van de knol. Verdeling beïnvloed door breuken in de knol, evenwijdig en loodrecht op vlak met neerslag. Zones met neerslag enigszins vlekkig, bij bevochtiging, duidelijk zichtbaar scherper begrensd naar binnenzijde knol en vagere grens naar buitenkant van de knol. LABEL: Liesegang, chalcedoon, Lanaye member, ENCI CATEGORIE: Object ID:
  geochemtec.com©2019 VUURSTENEN

