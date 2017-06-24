[Nugis Primus] [Set 3] [Pragyan Sarma]

Question Set 3 – Pragyan Sarma
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S What is JQF? JQF is the semi-official Quizzing Club of Jorhat Ins...
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S NUGIS PRIMUS First Brush With Trivia – This is supposed to be an ...
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S Pounce & Bounce11 Questions. Pounce (+10/-10) Bounce (+10/-00) Po...
1. Identify. Establishment: 1864 Owner: Indian Army End Names: HIGH COURT END PAVILION END Capacity: 66349 First Test: 5-8 JANUARY 1934 INDIA V/S ENGLAND
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
Eden Garden
2. Name these script.
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
Tibetian Script
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S 3. THE NAME OF THE SONG IS JAAT KAHA HO(AN INTERPRETATION OF RAGA...
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
Voyager I Only Hindi Song to be sent on the Voyager I
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S 4. X, A GOVT. OF ASSAM UNDERTAKING WAS INCORPORATED ON MARCH 31,1...
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
Assam Gas Company
5. Identify!
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
Digboi
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S 6. TECHNOLOGY, ENTERTAINMENT, DESIGN ISA MEDIA ORGANIZATIONWHICH ...
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
TED
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S 7. THE ACE OF SPADES,THE SO CALLED “DEATH CARD” SAW EXPONENTIAL P...
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
Vietnam War USED BY US ARMY DURING VIETNAM WAR. VIETNAMESE WERE SUPERSTITIOUS THAT ACE OF SPADE BRING BAD LUCK.ALSO THEY CONSIDERED SEEING A WOMAN BEFORE WAR AS BAD
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S 8. BULLETIN OF THE ATOMIC SCIENTISTS IS A NONTECHNICAL ACADEMIC J...
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
Doomsday Clock
9. IDENTIFY THE SINGER. WHICH FAMOUS ASSAMESE SONG IS INSPIRED FROM THIS SONG? [Audio Removed]
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
Paul Robson & Bistirno Parore
10. Identify
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
11. Identify
N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
Dr. Hansmukh Adhia Union Revenue Secretary leading Demonetisation, GST.
  1. 1. Question Set 3 – Pragyan Sarma
  What is JQF? JQF is the semi-official Quizzing Club of Jorhat Institute of Science and Technology (Formerly, Science College) formed of people passionate about quizzing and its peripherals. Once in a while, it organises various quizzes under its aegis and on occasions such as today, here we present : NUGIS PRIMUS. Best of Luck! Enjoy! The quiz is tried to be made as authentic as possible. Glitches are begged to be forgiven. For bouquets and brickbats – jistqf@outlook.com
  NUGIS PRIMUS First Brush With Trivia – This is supposed to be an initiation quiz for the freshers and new members of JQF and therefore, will compose of the following rounds in norms with the common structure of college level quizzing : Pounce and Bounce.
  Pounce & Bounce11 Questions. Pounce (+10/-10) Bounce (+10/-00) Pounce is Open to All and Infinite Direct Question when 'Pounce is Over' to the team next to the team which had answered the last question correctly. After two consecutive direct questions, the question bounces over to the next team.
  1. Identify. Establishment: 1864 Owner: Indian Army End Names: HIGH COURT END PAVILION END Capacity: 66349 First Test: 5-8 JANUARY 1934 INDIA V/S ENGLAND
  6. 6. N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
  Eden Garden
  2. Name these script.
  9. 9. N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
  Tibetian Script
  3. THE NAME OF THE SONG IS JAAT KAHA HO(AN INTERPRETATION OF RAGA BHAIRAVI) BY KESARBAI KERKAR OF THE JAIPUR- ATRAULI GHARANA. THIS SONG IS HAVING FURTHER DISTINCTION OF BEING INCLUDED IN A VERY IMPORTANT SCIENTIFIC EXPEDITION. WHAT IS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THIS SONG? [Audio Removed]
  12. 12. N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
  Voyager I Only Hindi Song to be sent on the Voyager I
  4. X, A GOVT. OF ASSAM UNDERTAKING WAS INCORPORATED ON MARCH 31,1962 IN SHILLONG AS A LIMITED COMPANY WHOLLY OWNED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF ASSAM. X STARTED ITS OPERATIONS IN 1967 WITH NAMRUP THERMAL POWER STATION OF ASEB. GIVEN THE LOGO OF X. IDENTIFY X
  15. 15. N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
  Assam Gas Company
  5. Identify!
  18. 18. N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
  Digboi
  6. TECHNOLOGY, ENTERTAINMENT, DESIGN ISA MEDIA ORGANIZATIONWHICH POSTSTALKSONLINEFORFREEDISTRIBUTION,UNDERTHE SLOGAN"IDEAS WORTH SPREADING". IT WASFOUNDEDIN FEBRUARY 1984 ASA CONFERENCE,WHICHHAS BEENHELDANUALLY SINCE1990.ITSEARLYEMPHASIS WASTECHNOLOGYANDDESIGN,CONSISTENTWITHITS SILICONVALLEYORIGINSBUTIT HAS SINCEBROADENEDITSFOCUS TO INCLUDETALKSON MANY SCIENTIFIC,CULTURAL,ANDACADEMIC TOPICS. HOW DO WE COMMONLY KNOW THIS ORGANISATION?
  21. 21. N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
  TED
  7. THE ACE OF SPADES,THE SO CALLED "DEATH CARD" SAW EXPONENTIAL PRODUCTION DURING 1960s MOSTLY BY CINCINNATI'S U.S PLAYING CARD CO. THEY MANUFACTURED DECKS OF CARD HAVING ONLY ACE OF SPADES . GIVE THE REASON BEHIND THIS PURPOSE. (PIC OF AN ACE OF SPADE).
  24. 24. N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
  Vietnam War USED BY US ARMY DURING VIETNAM WAR. VIETNAMESE WERE SUPERSTITIOUS THAT ACE OF SPADE BRING BAD LUCK.ALSO THEY CONSIDERED SEEING A WOMAN BEFORE WAR AS BAD
  8. BULLETIN OF THE ATOMIC SCIENTISTS IS A NONTECHNICAL ACADEMIC JOURNAL,PUBLISHED BY TAYLOR AND FRANCIS THAT COVERS GLOBAL SECURITY AND PUBLIC POLICY ISSUES RELATED TO THE DANGERS POSED BY NUCLEAR AND OTHER WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION,CLIMATE CHANGE,AND EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES AND DIEASES. IT HAS BEEN PUBLISHED CONTINUOSLY SINCE 1945 WHEN IT WAS FOUNDED BY FORMER ATOMIC BOMBINGS OF HIROSHIMAAND NAGASAKI AS THE BULLETIN OF THE ATOMIC SCIENTISTS OF CHICAGO. THE COVER OF THE BULLETIN HASFEATURED THE FAMOUS X SINCE IT DEBUTED IN 1947. IDENTIFY X.
  27. 27. N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
  Doomsday Clock
  9. IDENTIFY THE SINGER. WHICH FAMOUS ASSAMESE SONG IS INSPIRED FROM THIS SONG? [Audio Removed]
  30. 30. N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
  Paul Robson & Bistirno Parore
  10. Identify
  33. 33. N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
  Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
  11. Identify
  36. 36. N U G I S P R I M U S ps JQF psJQF N U G I S P R I M U S adk JQF adkJQF
  Dr. Hansmukh Adhia Union Revenue Secretary leading Demonetisation, GST.

×