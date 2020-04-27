A presentation from Networkshop48 by Rhys Smith, chief technical architect, trust and identity, Jisc and Mark Williams, UK Access Management Federation manager, Jisc.



Jisc has a range of trust and identity services that enable intra- and inter-organisational authentication and authorisation. These already play a key part in enabling on- and off- campus access to both internal resources (such as VLEs) and external resources (e-books, journals, collaboration tools). In these extraordinary times, these are more important than ever.