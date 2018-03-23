Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Jisc Sherpa Services Jane Anders - Sherpa Services Development Officer15/03/18
Product team »Product Manager › Azhar Hussain - OpenAccess Services Manager, azhar.hussain@jisc.ac.uk »Product support tea...
SHERPA Services… What is it? To support Open Access by providing simple, standardized answers to compliance, policy and re...
Product overview »Sherpa Services: › Our Sherpa services are made up of five services: –Sherpa Romeo, www.sherpa.ac.uk/rom...
Lifecycle of a research article How our Services fit in 04/04/2016 OA Technical Workshop
OpenDOAR OpenDOAR is the quality-assured global directory of academic open access repositories. It enables the identificat...
OpenDOAR » OpenDOAR enables librarians and their institutions to: › Ensure their repository is providing a comparable serv...
OpenDOAR 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 8
OpenDOAR 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 9
Sherpa Juliet SHERPA Juliet is an online resource that enables researchers and librarians to see funders’ conditions for o...
Sherpa Juliet » SHERPA Juliet is a searchable database and single focal point of up-to-date information concerning funders...
Sherpa Juliet 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 12
Sherpa Juliet 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 13
Sherpa Romeo SHERPA RoMEO is an online resource that aggregates and analyses publisher open access policies from around th...
Sherpa Romeo » SHERPA RoMEO enables researchers and librarians to see publishers’ conditions for open access archiving on ...
Sherpa Romeo 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 16
Overlay Services »Sherpa Fact www.sherpa.ac.uk/fact »Sherpa REF www.ref.sherpa.ac.uk 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 17
jisc.ac.uk Contact: help@jisc.ac.uk Info at: https://www.jisc.ac.uk/sherpa 04/04/2016 OA Technical Workshop
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jisc sherpa services

2 views

Published on

March 2018

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jisc sherpa services

  1. 1. Jisc Sherpa Services Jane Anders - Sherpa Services Development Officer15/03/18
  2. 2. Product team »Product Manager › Azhar Hussain - OpenAccess Services Manager, azhar.hussain@jisc.ac.uk »Product support team › Jane Anders - Sherpa Services Development Officer, jane.anders@jisc.ac.uk › Adam Field - Analyst Developer Scholarly Communication Services, adam.field@jisc.ac.uk 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 2
  3. 3. SHERPA Services… What is it? To support Open Access by providing simple, standardized answers to compliance, policy and requirement questions. Sherpa Services15 March 2018 3
  4. 4. Product overview »Sherpa Services: › Our Sherpa services are made up of five services: –Sherpa Romeo, www.sherpa.ac.uk/romeo –Sherpa Juliet, www.sherpa.ac.uk/juliet –Sherpa FACT, www.sherpa.ac.uk/fact –Sherpa REF, www.ref.sherpa.ac.uk –OpenDOAR, www.opendoar.ac.uk 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 4
  5. 5. Lifecycle of a research article How our Services fit in 04/04/2016 OA Technical Workshop
  6. 6. OpenDOAR OpenDOAR is the quality-assured global directory of academic open access repositories. It enables the identification, browsing and search for repositories, based on a range of features, such as location, software or type of material held OpenDOAR offers tools and support to enable both repository administrators and service providers to share best practice and improve the quality of the repository infrastructure www.opendoar.ac.uk 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 6
  7. 7. OpenDOAR » OpenDOAR enables librarians and their institutions to: › Ensure their repository is providing a comparable service to their selected peer institutions › Take advantage of best practice and provide good collection-level metadata › Raise the visibility of the repository and its contents to search services, benefiting the institution as a whole › Provide analytic services for repository managers, enabling benchmarking of repository services 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 7
  8. 8. OpenDOAR 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 8
  9. 9. OpenDOAR 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 9
  10. 10. Sherpa Juliet SHERPA Juliet is an online resource that enables researchers and librarians to see funders’ conditions for open access journals, open access archiving and open access data v2.sherpa.ac.uk/juliet 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 10
  11. 11. Sherpa Juliet » SHERPA Juliet is a searchable database and single focal point of up-to-date information concerning funders’ policies and their requirements on open access journals, publication and data archiving » Helps to identify the compliance and clashes between the funder policies and international publishers’ policies on open access » Allows authors, librarians, and research managers to see instant summaries of funders’ conditions for open access publication 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 11
  12. 12. Sherpa Juliet 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 12
  13. 13. Sherpa Juliet 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 13
  14. 14. Sherpa Romeo SHERPA RoMEO is an online resource that aggregates and analyses publisher open access policies from around the world and provides summaries of self-archiving permissions and conditions of rights given to authors on a journal-by-journal basis. www.sherpa.ac.uk/romeo 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 14
  15. 15. Sherpa Romeo » SHERPA RoMEO enables researchers and librarians to see publishers’ conditions for open access archiving on a journal-by-journal basis » Gives authors confidence that they are depositing papers into their repository within the conditions set by their journal, and the obligations of their particular research funder » Gives librarians and research managers peace of mind that the same interpretation of publisher and funder policies is being used by all other HEIs, so reducing the risk of misinterpretation 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 15
  16. 16. Sherpa Romeo 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 16
  17. 17. Overlay Services »Sherpa Fact www.sherpa.ac.uk/fact »Sherpa REF www.ref.sherpa.ac.uk 15 March 2018 Sherpa Services 17
  18. 18. jisc.ac.uk Contact: help@jisc.ac.uk Info at: https://www.jisc.ac.uk/sherpa 04/04/2016 OA Technical Workshop

×