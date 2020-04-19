Successfully reported this slideshow.
VIRUS
Índice Virus Marburgo La epidemia en Angola Replicación viral y Anatomía patológica Terapia
Virus Marburgo
¿Qué es? Epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica. Se cree que la fiebre de Marburgo puede ser una zoonosis. Todos los grupos de edad son susceptibles de una infección.
La epidemia en Angola
Brote En 2004, en Angola llego una nueva epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica de Marburgo. Inicio en provincia de Uige con 374 casos con 329 decesos.
Replicación viral y Anatomía patológica
Replicación viral El ingreso del virus a la célula hospedante es mediado por la glicoproteína de superficie El virus de Marburgo es capaz de infectar casi todos los órganos.
Terapia
• No existe terapia específica. • Es importante el aislamiento del paciente y el uso de dispositivos de protección para el personal médico y enfermeril.
Virus marburgo jgg.3

  1. 1. VIRUS
  2. 2. Índice Virus Marburgo La epidemia en Angola Replicación viral y Anatomía patológica Terapia
  3. 3. Virus Marburgo
  4. 4. ¿Qué es? Epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica. Se cree que la fiebre de Marburgo puede ser una zoonosis. Todos los grupos de edad son susceptibles de una infección.
  5. 5. La epidemia en Angola
  6. 6. Brote En 2004, en Angola llego una nueva epidemia de fiebre hemorrágica de Marburgo. Inicio en provincia de Uige con 374 casos con 329 decesos.
  7. 7. Replicación viral y Anatomía patológica
  8. 8. Replicación viral El ingreso del virus a la célula hospedante es mediado por la glicoproteína de superficie El virus de Marburgo es capaz de infectar casi todos los órganos . Anatomía patológica Presencia de necrosis focales de hígado, nódulos linfáticos, testículos, ovarios, pulmones, riñones y órganos linfoides.
  9. 9. Terapia
  10. 10. • No existe terapia específica. • Es importante el aislamiento del paciente y el uso de dispositivos de protección para el personal médico y enfermeril.

