Project for Improving of Public Bus Service in Yangon အေျ ခခံ QGIS Software ေသံျျ ျ ပဳနည္ျ 24th October, 2019
(၃) QGIS Software အ ားအသံုုားခ်ျခင္ုား  Shape File Layer ေသစ္တည္အျဆာက္နည္ျ ။  Attribute Table တြင္ Layer Data မာ ထည္ျတသင...
Shape File Layer ြည္အျဆာက္နည္ျ ေဆင္ျ (၁) New Shapefile Layer က္ Click လပပါ။ (၂) က္ယ္တ ည္အျဆာက္ခင္အျသာ Layer Type က္ျ္ျအျရ ...
Shape File Layer ြည္အျဆာက္နည္ျ ေဆင္ျ(၁) New Shapefile Layer က္ Click လပပါ။ (၂) က္ယ္တ ည္အျဆာက္ခင္အျသာ Geometry Type က္ျ္ျအျ...
Shape File Layer ဆဆြဲရန္အတြက္္ ိုေပ္အျသာ Tool မာ ၏ လပ္အျဆာငခက္မာ ြည္အျဆာက္္ ာ အျသာ Shape File Layer က္ Select မြပါ။ ထအျနာက...
အျျ မပံျအျပၚ၌ Layer ေသစ္္အျရ ဆဆြဲဖန္တ ျ ခင္ျ (Line Layer) ေဆင္ျ (၁) Open Street Map က္ Web (Menu Bar) မြစ္ဆင္ျအျောက္ပါေြင္...
2 3 1 Data က္ Attribute Table တြင္ ထည္ျခငပါက္ (သေ) ရျ ပ သာ Data မာ က္အျျ ပာင္ျ ခငပါက္ Toggle Editing Mode က္ ျျပပါ။ 2 Data...
ဆဆြဲထာ အျသာ Layer အျပၚ Right Click ျ ျျပပါ >>Open Attribute Table >> Click ေဆင္ျ (၁) ေဆင္ျ (၂) Data ထပမံထည္ျတသင္ျ လပါက္ Ne...
အျျ မပံျထြ္ ျ ခင္ျ 1) Add New Map က္ အျရ ၍ Paper Frame ေြင္ျ ဆဆြဲပါ။ 2) Move Item Content က္အျရ ၍ Map Size က္ ေက္ယ္္၊ ေခ်ံ...
Landscape မ Portrait အျျ ပာင္ျ နည္ျ (၁) Page အျပၚတြင္ Right Click ျ ထအျနာက္္ Page Properties က္ ျ ျျပပါ။ (၂) အျဖာျ္ျ ပထာ အ...
Project >> Import / Export >> save လအျသာ format Image (JPEG) or PDF ျ ဖင္ျ saveလေရပါသည္။
How to Use QGIS (3rd, 24102019)

Material for Technology Trasfer for YRTA

Published in: Data & Analytics
How to Use QGIS (3rd, 24102019)

  1. 1. Project for Improving of Public Bus Service in Yangon အေျ ခခံ QGIS Software ေသံျျ ျ ပဳနည္ျ 24th October, 2019
  2. 2. (၃) QGIS Software အ ားအသံုုားခ်ျခင္ုား  Shape File Layer ေသစ္တည္အျဆာက္နည္ျ ။  Attribute Table တြင္ Layer Data မာ ထည္ျတသင္ျ ျ ခင္ျ ။  အျျ မပံျထြနည္ျ
  3. 3. Shape File Layer ြည္အျဆာက္နည္ျ ေဆင္ျ (၁) New Shapefile Layer က္ Click လပပါ။ (၂) က္ယ္တ ည္အျဆာက္ခင္အျသာ Layer Type က္ျ္ျအျရ ခယ္ပါ။ Name အျပ ၍ Ok ျ ျျပပါ။ (Selected CRS သည္ EPSG4326 – WGS 84 ျ ဖစ္ရမည္။) (၃) ထအေနာက္္ Shape File Layer က္က္ယ္္ ာ လအျသာ File ြည္အျနရာအျရ က္ာ Name ထပမံအျ Save ပါ။ (၄) ြည္အျဆာက္္ ာ အျသာ Layer က္ QGIS ၏ Layer Panel ၌ အျတြေ မင္ျ ျျငပါသည္။ ေဆင္ျ (၁) ေဆင္ျ (၂) ေဆင္ျ (၃) ေဆင္ျ (၄) Version - 2
  4. 4. Shape File Layer ြည္အျဆာက္နည္ျ ေဆင္ျ(၁) New Shapefile Layer က္ Click လပပါ။ (၂) က္ယ္တ ည္အျဆာက္ခင္အျသာ Geometry Type က္ျ္ျအျရ ခယ္ပါ။ File name ြည္အျနရာအျရ က္ာ N ပါ။ (Selected CRS သည္ EPSG4326 – WGS 84 ျ ဖစ္ရမည္။) (၃) ထအေနာက္္ New Field တြင္ Name ထပမံအျပ ပါ။ Type အျရ ပါ။ (၄) ြည္အျဆာက္္ ာ အျသာ Layer က္ QGIS ၏ Layer Panel ၌ အျတြေ မင္ျ ျျငပါသည္။ ေဆင္ျ (၁) ေဆင္ျ (၃) ေဆင္ျ (၄) Version - 3 ေဆင္ျ (၂)
  5. 5. Shape File Layer ဆဆြဲရန္အတြက္္ ိုေပ္အျသာ Tool မာ ၏ လပ္အျဆာငခက္မာ ြည္အျဆာက္္ ာ အျသာ Shape File Layer က္ Select မြပါ။ ထအျနာက္္ Toggle Editing က္ ျျပပါ။ အျောက္္အျဖာျ္ျ ပပါ Tool မာ ေသံျျ ျ ပဳလ႔ရမည္ျ ဖစ္သည္။ Toggle Editing – Layer မာ က္ ေသစ္္ည္႔ ခင္ျ ျ ျင္ျ ဖယ္ရ ္ာ ျ ခင္ျ ြ႔ ပဳလပရာ၌ ေသံျျ ျ ပဳသည္။ (Layer မာ က္ စ္ြင္အျရ ဆဆြဲခန္ ျ ျင္ျ ျ ပ ဆံျျ သည္ျေခန္န္တင္ Click ျ ျျပရန္္ိုေပပါသည္။) Add Feature – Layer မာ က္ ေသစ္္အျရ ဆဆြဲရာ၌ ေသံျျ ျ ပဳသည္။ Add Circular String – Layer မာ က္ စ္က္္၀ိုင္ျ ပံျသ႑န္အသစ္္ျ္အျရ ဆဆြဲရာ၌ ေသံျျ ျ ပဳသည္။ Move Feature – Layer မာ က္ အျနရာအျရႊေရာ၌ ေသံျျ ျ ပဳသည္။ (Node Point ော လံ ) Node Tool – Layer မာ က္ အျနရာအျရႊေရာ၌ ေသံျျ ျ ပဳသည္။ (Node Point ြစ္ခိုစ္) Save Layer Edit – ေသစ္တည္အျဆာက္္ ာ အျသာ Layer မာ က္ျ္အျရ ဆဆြဲျ ပ ြင္ျ Save ရန္္ိုေပပါသည္။
  6. 6. အျျ မပံျအျပၚ၌ Layer ေသစ္္အျရ ဆဆြဲဖန္တ ျ ခင္ျ (Line Layer) ေဆင္ျ (၁) Open Street Map က္ Web (Menu Bar) မြစ္ဆင္ျအျောက္ပါေြင္ျ ေစ္ဥ္ိုက္္ျ ပဳလပ္၍ထည္ျပါ။ Web >> Open Layer Plugin >> Open Street Map >> Open Street Map >> Click ေဆင္ျ (၂) ဆဆြဲလအျသာအျနရာသြမ္ြ္ ၍ Zoom ဆဆြဲထာ ပါ။ ေဆင္ျ (၃) Layer ေသစ္္(ဥပမာ - ဘြစ္ာ လမ္ျ အျၾက္ာင္ျ Layer) ဆဆြဲမညဆိုပါက္ (1) Toggle Editing က္ Click လပပါ။ (2) Tool က္ Click ျ ျျပ္၍ဘြစ္ာ တသာ သည္ျလမ္ျ ၏အေနေထာ ေြင္ျ Click လပပါ။ (3) ဆဆြဲလအျသာ အေနေထာ အျရာက္ပါက္ Right Click ျ ျျပပါ။ ၾက္ ဳက္္ျ ျစ္သက္ရာId နံပြရိုျက္္ ည္ျ၍ Ok ျ ျျပပါ။ (4) Save က္ ျ ျျပပါ။
  7. 7. 2 3 1 Data က္ Attribute Table တြင္ ထည္ျခငပါက္ (သေ) ရျ ပ သာ Data မာ က္အျျ ပာင္ျ ခငပါက္ Toggle Editing Mode က္ ျျပပါ။ 2 Data ထည္ျရန္ Field ေသစ္တည္အျဆာက္ခငပါက္ ေသံျျ ျ ပဳပါ။ ထည္ျတသင္ျ ထာ အျသာ Field မာ က္ ဖက္ခငပါက္ေသံျျ ျ ပဳပါ။ Data မာ က္ ထည္ျတသင္ျ ျ ပ ပါက္ / အျျ ပာင္ျ ျ ပ ပါက္ / ဖက္္ျ ပ ပါက္ Save ရမည္။ Table တြငပါ၀ိုင္အျသာ Data ော လံျျ က္ ၾက္ည္ျျ ခင္ျ ။ 1 3 Select မြ္ ာ အျသာ Data မာ က္ ၾက္ည္ျျ ခင္ျ ။
  8. 8. ဆဆြဲထာ အျသာ Layer အျပၚ Right Click ျ ျျပပါ >>Open Attribute Table >> Click ေဆင္ျ (၁) ေဆင္ျ (၂) Data ထပမံထည္ျတသင္ျ လပါက္ New Field က္ ျ ျျပပါ။ (Data ထည္ျရန္ Field (Column) ေသစ္တည္အျဆာက္္ျ ခင္ျ ) ေဆငျ္ျ (၃) Title Name အျရ ပါ။ ထည္ျတသင္ျ မည္ျ Data Type အျရ ျ ပ ထည္ျရမည္ျ ဖစ္သည္။ ကိန္ုားဂဏန္ုားထည္ုပါက  Whole number (integer) (သ႔) Whole number (integer 64 bit) က္အျရ ပါ။ ဒႆမကိန္ုားထည္ုပါက  Decimal number (real) က္အျရ ပါ။ စ သ ား (Text) ထည္ုပါက  Text (string) က္အျရ ပါ။ ရကကစြဲ (Date) ထည္ုပါက  Date က္အျရ ပါ။  Length တြင္ က္န္ျ ဂဏန္ျ (သေ) Text အေရေတြက္္ က္ျ္ျ ထည္ျပါ။ နမူနာ  Data မာ ော လံျျ ထည္႔တသင္ျ ျ ပ ပါက္ Save
  9. 9. အျျ မပံျထြ္ ျ ခင္ျ 1) Add New Map က္ အျရ ၍ Paper Frame ေြင္ျ ဆဆြဲပါ။ 2) Move Item Content က္အျရ ၍ Map Size က္ ေက္ယ္္၊ ေခ်ံျဳေလပ္ျ ျျငပါသည္။ 3) A Add New Legend က္ အျရ ၍ Legend က္ထည္ျျ ျျငပါသည္။ 4) Add arrow and scale bar က္ အျရ ၍ arrow and scale bar မာ ထည္ျျ ျျငပါသည္။  နံပြ္ (၅) တြင္ျ ပထာ သည္ျအျနရာတြင္ လေပသလ size မာ အျျ ပာင္ျ ျ ျျငပါသည္။ Project မ New Print Layout က္ ျ ျျပ္၍ Layout Name အျပ ရမည္။ Layout တြင္အျောက္ပါ ေဆင္ျေြင္ျ ျ ပဳလပ္၍ အျျ မပံျထြ္ျ ျျငပါသည္။ 1 2 3 4 5
  10. 10. Landscape မ Portrait အျျ ပာင္ျ နည္ျ (၁) Page အျပၚတြင္ Right Click ျ ထအျနာက္္ Page Properties က္ ျ ျျပပါ။ (၂) အျဖာျ္ျ ပထာ အျသာအျနရာတြင္ လေပ Paper size ျ ျင္ျ Orientation (A 4 or others)(Landscape Port အျျ ပာင္ျ ျ ျျငပါသည္။
  11. 11. Project >> Import / Export >> save လအျသာ format Image (JPEG) or PDF ျ ဖင္ျ saveလေရပါသည္။

