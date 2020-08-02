Actividad 7 -_relacion_entre_genetica_y_comportamiento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACTIVIDAD 7 - RELACIÓN ENTRE GENÉTICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO ELABORADO POR: JHON ROBERT VELA BOHÓRQUEZ BIOLOGÍA CORPORACIÓN UNIV...
LA GENÉTICA Y LA GENÉTICA CONDUCTUAL • LA GENÉTICA DE LA CONDUCTA ES EL ESTUDIO DE LOS FACTORES GENÉTICOS Y AMBIENTALES QU...
• EN LAS CIENCIAS SOCIALES, POR OTRA PARTE, LA CONDUCTA INCLUYE FACTORES PROPIOS DE LA GENÉTICA, LA CULTURA, LA SOCIEDAD, ...
LOS GENES EN LA PSICOLOGÍA • LOS GENES SON LAS UNIDADES DE ALMACENAMIENTO DE INFORMACIÓN GENÉTICA, SEGMENTOS DE ADN QUE CO...
¿ES HEREDITARIA LA PERSONALIDAD? • SÍ, HASTA CIERTO PUNTO, EN EL SENTIDO DE QUE VARIAS CARACTERÍSTICAS QUE CONFORMAN LA PE...
CÓMO INFLUYEN LOS GENES EN EL COMPORTAMIENTO Y CÓMO INFLUYE EL ESTUDIO DE LA PSICOLOGÍA EN EL SER HUMANO • LA GENÉTICA INF...
COMPORTAMIENTO Y CONDUCTA COMPORTAMIENTO • EL COMPORTAMIENTO ES LA MANERA DE COMPORTARSE (CONDUCIRSE, PORTARSE). SE TRATA ...
LA HEREDABILIDAD GENÉTICA • HEREDABILIDAD ES LA PROPORCIÓN DE LA VARIACIÓN DE CARACTERES BIOLÓGICOS EN UNA POBLACIÓN ATRIB...
COMO FUNCIONA LA GENÉTICA • JUNTO CON LOS SEGMENTOS DE ADN, LOS GENES SE AGRUPAN EN ORDEN DENTRO DE ESTRUCTURAS DENOMINADA...
ENTRE LAS ENFERMEDADES HEREDITARIAS MÁS COMUNES DESTACAN: • LA ENFERMEDAD DE HUNTINGTON. ES UNA ENFERMEDAD HEREDITARIA QUE...
¿QUÉ SE HEREDA DE LA MADRE? ¿Y DEL PADRE? • NUESTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS, TANTO FÍSICAS (COLOR DE OJOS, DE PIEL, DE PELO, ALTU...
QUE OCURRIRÍA SI SE ALTERA UN ADN • EN GENÉTICA SE DENOMINA MUTACIÓN GENÉTICA, MUTACIÓN MOLECULAR O MUTACIÓN PUNTUAL A LOS...
LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS PARA EL DIAGNOSTICO GENÉTICO • A LO LARGO DE LOS ÚLTIMOS 20 AÑOS, EL GRAN AVANCE DEL DESARROLLO TEC...
EN ESTE NUEVO PANORAMA, LAS METODOLOGÍAS DE ANÁLISIS MASIVO DE GENES ASÍ COMO LAS IMPLEMENTACIONES BIOINFORMÁTICAS NECESAR...
ADICIONALMENTE LAS MATRICES BIOLÓGICAS SUSTRATO DE LOS ESTUDIOS GENÉTICOS HAN EVOLUCIONADO JUNTO CON EL AVANCE CIENTÍFICO....
  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD 7 - RELACIÓN ENTRE GENÉTICA Y COMPORTAMIENTO ELABORADO POR: JHON ROBERT VELA BOHÓRQUEZ BIOLOGÍA CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA 2020
  2. 2. LA GENÉTICA Y LA GENÉTICA CONDUCTUAL • LA GENÉTICA DE LA CONDUCTA ES EL ESTUDIO DE LOS FACTORES GENÉTICOS Y AMBIENTALES QUE ORIGINAN LAS DIFERENCIAS ENTRE INDIVIDUOS. LA HERENCIA SE REFIERE A LA TRANSMISIÓN DE ESTAS DIFERENCIAS DE PADRES A HIJOS. • LA GENÉTICA CONDUCTUAL, TAMBIÉN CONOCIDA COMO GENÉTICA DEL COMPORTAMIENTO, ES UNA DISCIPLINA QUE ESTUDIA EL ROL DE INFLUENCIAS AMBIENTALES Y GENÉTICAS SOBRE EL COMPORTAMIENTO, CON SUBESPECIALIDADES ENFOCADAS EN LA GENÉTICA CONDUCTUAL DE HUMANOS Y ANIMALES.
  3. 3. • EN LAS CIENCIAS SOCIALES, POR OTRA PARTE, LA CONDUCTA INCLUYE FACTORES PROPIOS DE LA GENÉTICA, LA CULTURA, LA SOCIEDAD, LA PSICOLOGÍA Y HASTA LA ECONOMÍA. LA CONDUCTA HUMANA Y LOS FACTORES QUE LA DETERMINAN LA CONDUCTA ES UN CONJUNTO DE ACTOS DE UN HOMBRE O UN ANIMAL, EXTERIORES Y VISIBLES PARA SU OBSERVADOR. QUE DETERMINA NUESTRO COMPORTAMIENTO
  4. 4. LOS GENES EN LA PSICOLOGÍA • LOS GENES SON LAS UNIDADES DE ALMACENAMIENTO DE INFORMACIÓN GENÉTICA, SEGMENTOS DE ADN QUE CONTIENEN LA INFORMACIÓN SOBRE CÓMO DEBEN FUNCIONAR LAS CÉLULAS DEL ORGANISMO. TIENEN ELEMENTOS QUE INDICAN DE DÓNDE A DÓNDE SE TIENE QUE LEER, Y SU CONTENIDO DETERMINA LA COMPOSICIÓN DE LAS PROTEÍNAS QUE SE FORMAN.
  5. 5. ¿ES HEREDITARIA LA PERSONALIDAD? • SÍ, HASTA CIERTO PUNTO, EN EL SENTIDO DE QUE VARIAS CARACTERÍSTICAS QUE CONFORMAN LA PERSONALIDAD DEPENDEN DE SUSTANCIAS CUYA PRODUCCIÓN ESTÁ INFLUENCIADA POR FACTORES GENÉTICOS. ENTRE LOS RASGOS QUE PUEDEN HEREDARSE ESTÁN EL LIDERAZGO, EL TRADICIONALISMO Y LA OBEDIENCIA A LA AUTORIDAD.
  6. 6. CÓMO INFLUYEN LOS GENES EN EL COMPORTAMIENTO Y CÓMO INFLUYE EL ESTUDIO DE LA PSICOLOGÍA EN EL SER HUMANO • LA GENÉTICA INFLUYE EN NUESTRO COMPORTAMIENTO, PERO NO LO EXPLICA TODO. EL AMBIENTE TIENE UN IMPORTANTE PAPEL PARA MODULARLA, PARA ACABAR DETERMINANDO QUE UNAS CARACTERÍSTICAS GENÉTICAS SE EXPRESEN O NO. ... INCLUSO LA COOPERACIÓN ENTRE LAS PERSONAS PUEDE TENER EXPLICACIÓN GENÉTICA. • DESCONOCEN QUE EL PAPEL FUNDAMENTAL DE LA PSICOLOGÍA ES PROMOVER EL BIENESTAR DE LAS PERSONAS. LA PSICOLOGÍA ESTUDIA EL COMPORTAMIENTO HUMANO BASADO EN LOS PRINCIPIOS CIENTÍFICOS DEL APRENDIZAJE: EMOCIONES, PENSAMIENTOS- COGNICIONES Y CONDUCTAS Y CÓMO INTERACTÚAN PARA ADAPTARSE AL MUNDO QUE LES RODEA.
  7. 7. COMPORTAMIENTO Y CONDUCTA COMPORTAMIENTO • EL COMPORTAMIENTO ES LA MANERA DE COMPORTARSE (CONDUCIRSE, PORTARSE). SE TRATA DE LA FORMA DE PROCEDER DE LAS PERSONAS U ORGANISMOS FRENTE A LOS ESTÍMULOS Y EN RELACIÓN CON EL ENTORNO. CONDUCTA • ES DECIR, LA CONDUCTA IMPLICA UNA ESPECIE DE GUÍA O POSTURA EN LA QUE SE BASAN LOS ACTOS AL INTERACTUAR CON EL AMBIENTE. EN EL CASO DEL COMPORTAMIENTO, ESTE SE CONFORMA DE LAS ACCIONES Y REACCIONES DE LOS SERES VIVOS ANTE ESTÍMULOS.
  8. 8. LA HEREDABILIDAD GENÉTICA • HEREDABILIDAD ES LA PROPORCIÓN DE LA VARIACIÓN DE CARACTERES BIOLÓGICOS EN UNA POBLACIÓN ATRIBUIBLE A LA VARIACIÓN GENOTÍPICA ENTRE INDIVIDUOS. LA VARIACIÓN ENTRE INDIVIDUOS SE PUEDE DEBER A FACTORES GENÉTICOS Y/O AMBIENTALES. • UN GEN ES UNA UNIDAD DE INFORMACIÓN EN UN LOCUS DE ÁCIDO DESOXIRRIBONUCLEICO (ADN) QUE CODIFICA UN PRODUCTO GÉNICO, YA SEA PROTEÍNAS O ARN. ES LA UNIDAD MOLECULAR DE LA HERENCIA GENÉTICA, PUES ALMACENA LA INFORMACIÓN GENÉTICA Y PERMITE TRANSMITIRLA A LA DESCENDENCIA. • EL GEN ES LA UNIDAD FÍSICA BÁSICA DE LA HERENCIA. LOS GENES SE TRANSMITEN DE LOS PADRES A LA DESCENDENCIA Y CONTIENEN LA INFORMACIÓN NECESARIA PARA PRECISAR SUS RASGOS. ... UN CROMOSOMA CONTIENE UNA ÚNICA MOLÉCULA LARGA DE ADN, SÓLO UNA PARTE DE LA CUAL CORRESPONDE A UN GEN INDIVIDUAL.
  9. 9. COMO FUNCIONA LA GENÉTICA • JUNTO CON LOS SEGMENTOS DE ADN, LOS GENES SE AGRUPAN EN ORDEN DENTRO DE ESTRUCTURAS DENOMINADAS CROMOSOMAS. CADA CÉLULA DEL SER HUMANO CONTIENE 46 CROMOSOMAS, ORGANIZADOS EN 23 PARES (LLAMADOS "AUTOSOMAS"), DONDE CADA MIEMBRO DEL PAR SE HEREDA DE UNO DE LOS PADRES EN EL MOMENTO DE LA CONCEPCIÓN.
  10. 10. ENTRE LAS ENFERMEDADES HEREDITARIAS MÁS COMUNES DESTACAN: • LA ENFERMEDAD DE HUNTINGTON. ES UNA ENFERMEDAD HEREDITARIA QUE AFECTA A ALGUNAS CÉLULAS NERVIOSAS DEL CEREBRO, PROVOCANDO SU DESGASTE. • FIBROSIS QUÍSTICA. • ANEMIA FALCIFORME. • DALTONISMO. • MIOPÍA.
  11. 11. ¿QUÉ SE HEREDA DE LA MADRE? ¿Y DEL PADRE? • NUESTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS, TANTO FÍSICAS (COLOR DE OJOS, DE PIEL, DE PELO, ALTURA…) COMO MENTALES (INTELIGENCIA, PERSONALIDAD…), VIENEN DETERMINADAS, EN GRAN PARTE, POR NUESTROS GENES, ES DECIR, POR LOS CROMOSOMAS QUE NUESTROS PADRES NOS TRANSMITEN AL CONCEBIRNOS.
  12. 12. QUE OCURRIRÍA SI SE ALTERA UN ADN • EN GENÉTICA SE DENOMINA MUTACIÓN GENÉTICA, MUTACIÓN MOLECULAR O MUTACIÓN PUNTUAL A LOS CAMBIOS QUE ALTERAN LA SECUENCIA DE NUCLEÓTIDOS DEL ADN. ESTAS MUTACIONES EN LA SECUENCIA DEL ADN PUEDEN LLEVAR A LA SUSTITUCIÓN DE AMINOÁCIDOS EN LAS PROTEÍNAS RESULTANTES.
  13. 13. LAS NUEVAS TECNOLOGÍAS PARA EL DIAGNOSTICO GENÉTICO • A LO LARGO DE LOS ÚLTIMOS 20 AÑOS, EL GRAN AVANCE DEL DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO HA TRAÍDO CONSIGO UN IMPORTANTE Y PROFUNDO CONOCIMIENTO DE LAS BASES GENÉTICAS Y MOLECULARES DEL SER HUMANO. LAS BASES SOBRE LAS QUE ASENTABAN LOS CONOCIMIENTOS EN TORNO A LA GENÉTICA CLÍNICA Y LAS RELACIONES ENTRE CAUSA GENÉTICA Y EL DESARROLLO DE ENFERMEDADES HEREDITARIAS SE HAN VISTO MODIFICADOS DE FORMA TRASCENDENTAL. EN ESTE ÁMBITO, LOS DESCUBRIMIENTOS EN EL CAMPO DE LA GENÉTICA CLÍNICA SE HAN VISTO ORIENTADOS HACIA CONCEPTOS DE HETEROGENEIDAD GENÉTICA Y FENOTÍPICA, DE FORMA QUE UNA MISMA PATOLOGÍA HEREDITARIA ACTUALMENTE SE SABE QUE PODRÍA ESTAR OCASIONADA POR ALTERACIONES EN DIFERENTES GENES Y SIMULTÁNEAMENTE, VARIANTES EN EL MISMO GEN PODRÍAN DESENCADENAR FENOTIPOS DE GRAN DIVERSIDAD.
  14. 14. EN ESTE NUEVO PANORAMA, LAS METODOLOGÍAS DE ANÁLISIS MASIVO DE GENES ASÍ COMO LAS IMPLEMENTACIONES BIOINFORMÁTICAS NECESARIAS PARA LA INTERPRETACIÓN DE LAS ALTERACIONES IDENTIFICADAS, RESULTAN DE ELEVADA IMPORTANCIA PARA PODER ALCANZAR EL DIAGNÓSTICO CERTERO DE UNA ENFERMEDAD HEREDITARIA. ESTA MISMA PROFUNDIZACIÓN EN EL CONOCIMIENTO GENÉTICO, HA IDENTIFICADO NUEVOS ÁMBITOS DE ESTUDIO QUE ANTERIORMENTE SE DESCONOCÍAN. LA FARMACOGENÉTICA HA EMERGIDO COMO UNA DISCIPLINA DE VITAL RELEVANCIA DEBIDO A QUE LOS PERFILES GENÉTICOS PROPIOS DEL INDIVIDUO INFLUYEN EN LA RESPUESTA FARMACOLÓGICA FINAL EN TÉRMINOS DE SEGURIDAD Y EFECTIVIDAD. ADEMÁS HA DEJADO AL DESCUBIERTO REQUERIMIENTOS ADICIONALES PARA LOS ESTUDIOS GENÉTICOS, COMO PARÁMETROS DE SENSIBILIDAD, LÍMITES DE DETECCIÓN Y TIEMPOS DE RESPUESTA, PARTICULARMENTE RELEVANTES EN EL ÁMBITO ONCOLÓGICO.
  15. 15. ADICIONALMENTE LAS MATRICES BIOLÓGICAS SUSTRATO DE LOS ESTUDIOS GENÉTICOS HAN EVOLUCIONADO JUNTO CON EL AVANCE CIENTÍFICO. LA IDENTIFICACIÓN DE MICROARNS Y LA EXISTENCIA DE ADN TUMORAL CIRCULANTE (CTADN) COMO BIOMARCADORES PLASMÁTICOS, NO INVASIVOS QUE HAN MOSTRADO EN RECIENTES ESTUDIOS SU POTENCIAL FUNCIONALIDAD COMO INDICADORES EN EL SCREENING Y MONITORIZACIÓN DE PROGRESIÓN DE ENFERMEDAD. EN TÉRMINOS DE COSTO-EFECTIVIDAD, NUESTROS ESFUERZOS DEBERÍAN DIRIGIRSE LOS HACIA EL DIAGNÓSTICO PRECOZ DE ENFERMEDADES DE ALTA HETEROGENEIDAD GENÉTICA Y EN LA RÁPIDA DETECCIÓN DE RECIDIVAS EN ENFERMEDAD NEOPLÁSICA. AMBAS SITUACIONES INCREMENTAN LAS POSIBILIDADES DE ÉXITO DEL TRATAMIENTO FARMACOLÓGICO EN EL PACIENTE Y SU FAMILIA, Y POR TANTO CONTRIBUYEN A AUMENTAR LA SUPERVIVENCIA DEL PACIENTE Y MEJORAR SU CALIDAD DE VIDA.

