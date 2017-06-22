UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 1 UNIVERS...
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 2 UNIDAD ...
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 3 program...
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 4 persona...
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 5 Se defi...
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 6 Las ayu...
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 7 interne...
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 8 de punt...
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 9 5.6.3. ...
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 10 7. DES...
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 11
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 12
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 13
UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 14
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unidad iii

14 views

Published on

EDUCATIVO

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
14
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Unidad iii

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 1 UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIEBCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y EDUCACION INFANTIL DOCENTE: ING. JAQUELINE MARTINEZ CALDERON ESTUDIANTE: JHENY C. NICOLAS ANTEZANA CURSO: 4° SEMESTRE GESTION: I/2017
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 2 UNIDAD III: TECNOLOGÍAS DE AYUDAS Y SISTEMAS DE ACCESO 1.RESUMEN: Tecnología de ayuda es cualquier artículo, equipo global o parcial, que se usa para aumentar o mejorar capacidades funcionales de individuos con discapacidades, o modificar o instaurar conductas". En algunos casos de deficiencia motora, sensorial o intelectual, es necesario dotar al sujeto y al entorno de instrumentos para que estas personas puedan adaptarse al medio social en el que viven. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN: La educación especial puso, desde hace mucho, sus miras en la tecnología educativa como factor fundamental en la mejora de la calidad de vida de los niños y niñas con necesidades específicas de apoyo educativo. Por un lado, porque los recursos y las tecnologías de ayuda se manifiestan como fundamentales e incluso imprescindibles para muchas personas; por otro, porque el sorpréndete desarrollo que se ha ido produciendo, ha facilitado la creación y el diseño de materiales, recursos y tecnologías especificas realmente sorprendentes. La igualdad de oportunidades y pone énfasis en el diseño universal, la accesibilidad de obstáculos como instrumento de inserción, integración, inclusión o normalización. La introducción de estas nuevas herramientas ha producido, en paralelo, la necesidad de actualizar, ilustrar, formar y proporcionar la formación directa a numerosos profesionales y usuarios. Así mismo, el propio cambio permanente y sensible del tipo, número y calidad de los recursos generan la capacidad de actualizar los soportes documentales y técnicos en los que tomar referencias, recursos y medios. La cognición e interacción con los niños con las TIC empieza con la información de los sentidos, tras acceder al ordenador mediante ratones, teclado o conmutadores, con el fin de transferirla a códigosmás abstractos. Con estos se construye el sistema de símbolos (audiovisual, pictográficos, morse, braile, etc,) muchos autores presentan como el alumnado, utilizando diferentes estrategias didácticas,
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 3 programas informáticos y periféricos, accede al sistema de símbolos de una forma flexible y multisensorial, con la finalidad de mejorar la calidad de la comunicación y construir aprendizajes significativos. 3. OBJETIVOS: o Acceder a los aprendizajes curriculares de forma integradora, facilitando su autonomía personal y su interacción con el medio que la rodea a las personas con capacidades diferentes. Objetivos específicos: o Incrementar sus capacidades funcionales de personas con capacidades diferentes. o Mantener o mejorar sus capacidades funcionales de personas con capacidades diferentes. o Complementar sus limitaciones de personas con capacidades diferentes. 4. CARACTERISTICAS PRINCIPALES:  Gran difusión de información; configurando así nuestras visiones del mundo en el que vivimos e influyendo, por tanto, en nuestros comportamientos.  Produce cambios en el proceso educativo.  Acciones que intentar prevenir y dar respuestas a las necesidades temporales o permanentes de personas con capacidades diferentes.  Solución de problemáticas asociadas a la discapacidad. 5. MARCO TEORICO: 5.1 LAS TECNOLOGIAS DE AYUDA: CONCEPTO Y CLASIFICACIÓN El uso de las tecnologías como medio para incrementar, mantener o mejorar las capacidades funcionales de los individuos es una práctica común en el ámbito de la intervención con personas con discapacidad. En este contexto, se vienen utilizando varios términos para definir el campo de actuación de la atención tecnológica a las
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 4 personas con necesidades especiales: ayudas técnicas, tecnología asistida, tecnología de apoyo. Tecnología de rehabilitación o tecnología de ayuda entre otras. En esencia las ayudas técnicas, en cada momento de su desarrollo histórico, han sido tan solo el lógico resultado de la aplicación de los recursos tecnológicos disponibles a la solución de la problemática asociada a la discapacidad, formando para ello un corpus científico cada vez más altamente multidisciplinar que ha sido progresivamente identificado, en su totalidad o respecto a algunos de sus componentes más destacados. 5.2 TEGNOLOGIAS DE AYUDA Y ATENCIOÓN A LA DIVERSIDAD: OPORTUNIDADES Y RETOS El desarrollo tecnológico y la convergencia entre las nuevas plataformas contribuyen a la creación de un nuevo escenario, la sociedad de la información, caracterizado por una difusión masiva de la informática, la telemática y los medios audiovisuales de comunicación. Otra vez de los cuales nos proporciona nuevos canales de comunicación (redes) e inmensas fuentes de comunicación; configurando así nuestras visiones del mundo en el que vivimos e influyendo, por tanto, en nuestros comportamientos. En este escenario, la escuela se ve obligadaa plantearse algunas transformaciones. Así, por ejemplo, deben producirse cambios en el proceso educativo (formación continua); en el objeto de la enseñanza (alfabetización digital); en los objetivos educativos (nuevas capacidades y nuevos conocimientos); en los equipos escolares (infraestructuras, equipos, gestión); en el rol del profesor (facilitador, mediador, educador), y en el del alumno (aprender a aprender); y, por ultimo cambios en los contenidos didácticos (más información, interactividad, convergencia de lenguajes). De forma paralela a este proceso se han producido cambios sustanciales en la forma de organizar y planificar la respuesta educativa a los alumnos con necesidades específicas de apoyo educativo.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 5 Se define la atención a la diversidad como el conjunto de acciones educativas que en un sentido amplio intentan prevenir y dar respuestas a las necesidades temporales o permanentes , de todo el alumnado el centro y, entre ellos, a los que requieren una actuación especifica derivada de factores personales o sociales relacionadas con desventajas socioculturales, de compensación lingüística, de discapacidad física, psíquica, sensorial, con trastornos grave de desarrollo y las derivadas de altas capacidades intelectuales. Dicho de otro modo, la influencia de las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación en la educación se traduce en la creación de nuevos escenarios; que a su vez, generan nuevas oportunidades para los alumnos con necesidades específicas de apoyo educativo. 5.3 TECNOLOGIAS PARA EL ACCESO AL ORDENADOR La ayuda (personal o material) así entendidas deben permitir que el alumno pueda acceder a los aprendizajes curriculares de una forma integradora, facilitando su autonomía personal y su interacción con el medio. Desde esta perspectiva la educación deja de centrarse en un déficit, o en lo que no es capaz de hacer si no en las necesidades especiales que presenta y en la provisión de ayudas para atenderlas o darles respuesta. Los profesionales de la enseñanza se enfrentan ante un nuevo reto a conseguir: integrar y actualizar todos los conocimientos tecnológicos unidos a los nuevos enfoques educativos basados en el concepto de habilitación, en aras de conseguir una normalización de la persona discapacitada y una mejora en la calidad de vida. 5.4 QUE ENTENDEMOS POR TECNOLOGIAS DE AYUDA Según Fundesco “ayuda técnica es cualquier producto, instrumento, equipo o sistema técnico utilizado por una persona minusválida, fabricada especialmente o disponible en el mercado para prevenir, compensar, mitigar o neutralizar la deficiencia, incapacidad o discapacidad”.
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 6 Las ayudas técnicas son por lo tanto utensilios, dispositivos o equipos de diferentes grados de complejidad, fabricados y comercializados o de manufactura artesanal, utilizables por o para personas discapacitadas, con el fin de suplir o complementar su limitación o sus carencias funcionales; en otras palabras ayudas técnicas serian aparato o utensilio que a una persona discapacitada le sirva para conseguir un grado de independencia, una mejora de la calidad de vida cotidiana y profesional, en su caso, le proporcione una mayor autonomía y confort. Muchas personas como que presentan necesidades especiales asociadas a déficit sensorial y motor, necesitan de estas ayudas técnicas para acceder a sus aprendizajes escolares a través del ordenador pero no siempre la mejor es la más sofisticada ni la más cara, sino aquella que de mejor respuesta a sus necesidades; en muchas ocasiones el acceso se le puede facilitar de forma sencilla con un poco de esa imaginación que l docente o al educador le sobra. 5.5 LA EVALUACION DEL ACCESO AL ORDENADOR Para determinar cuál es la ayuda técnica idónea para cada usuario es necesario partir siempre de una evaluación contextual del alumno por parte de los diferentes profesionales que inciden en su aprendizaje. Esta primera evaluación debe ser multidisciplinar de forma que nos posibilite posteriormente una intervención transdisciplinar en el cual se le facilite al alumno una respuesta global, coordinada y coherente, la cual traducirá en ayuda idónea para acceder a un determinado aprendizaje. Por ejemplo, se debería evaluar (siguiendo el proyecto ALBOR) la capacidad de acceso al ordenador y las adaptaciones necesarias para posibilitar dicho acceso. La red ALBOR construye un espacio virtual para intercambio entre profesionales que asesoran en el acceso al ordenador a personas con discapacidad. Consta de un sistema inteligente capaz de asesorar a los profesionales, tanto en la capacidad de acceso al ordenador, en la adaptación de las adaptaciones tecnológicas más adecuadas para posibilitar dicho acceso. El sistema funcional en
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 7 internet, a través de cualquier navegador comercial, y apoya las decisiones con enlaces a información relevante relacionada con las adaptaciones sugeridas en cada caso. El sistema inteligente se encarga de identificar las aptitudes del usuario mediante un cuestionario dividido en cuatro bloques: aptitud cognitiva, física, visual y auditiva. Seguidamente se genera un modelo de la persona evaluada que sirve de entrada para el agente inteligente encargado de determinar las ayudas técnicas más adecuadas a su caso. Las conclusiones se recogen y explican en un informe, desde el cual se permite acceso directo a otros sitios de Internet interesantes para el caso concreto, y para cada ayuda, a la entrada correspondiente del Catálogo de Ayuda Técnica. La metodología ALBOR está dirigida fundamentalmente a profesionales de rehabilitación, de la educación y adaptación de puesto de trabajo donde se requiere de ordenador. Esta metodología se asienta en un sistema experto, herramienta informática interactiva para la toma de decisiones en internet. 5.6 TECNOLOGIAS DE ACCESO AL ORDENADOR Hay determinados alumnos, que presentan necesidades educativas especiales asociadas a déficit sensorial o motor y que van a necesitar de ayudas técnicas para acceder al ordenador. Entendemos, pues, estas tecnlogias como recursos para ayudarles a superar las necesidades especificas que puedan presentar y mejorar su calidad de vida. 5.6.1 SEÑALIZADORES Y PULSADORES Es necesario que el usuario precise de determinadas ayudas para acceder a los periféricos del ordenador. Estas pueden resolver el acceso a periféricos estándar sin necesidad de cambiar o adaptar los mismos. TECNO LOGIA DE AYUDA NOMBRE DESCRIPCION SEÑALIZADORES Y PULSADORES Señalizador de mano Utensilio de metacrilato con un asa en la parte superior que permite el agarre y una zona en forma
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 8 de puntero protegido con una cantonera de goma para señalizar y/o pulsar. Varilla bucal Esta varilla permite al usuario poder pulsar sobre las teclas de un teclado sujetándola con la boca. Puntero de cabeza o licornio Es un adaptador forrado para la cabeza con un puntero o señalizador. El puntero permite al acoplamiento de lápices, pinceles, rotuladores… para facilitar el acceso a las actividades. Férulas Las distintas férulas permiten alinear un brazo o independizar un dedo para señalar y/o pulsar. Pulsador Fr5 Pulsador de múltiples aplicaciones para ser accionado con la mano, el dedo3., mentón, mejilla, etc. Con una presión mínima. Pulsador de pie Pulsador de múltiples aplicaciones para accionar con el pie. 5.6.2. AYUDAS TECNICAS PARA ACCEDER AL TECLADO El teclado es uno de los dispositivos más usuales para la entrada de información del ordenador y uno de los periféricos que más adaptaciones puede precisar. ACCESOALTECLADO Pegatina s Ampliación de las teclas y resaltarlas Atril Teclado en vertical facilita la pulsación y visión. Protector de teclado Carcasa de metacrilato, facilita la pulsación de tecla elegida. Teclado especiale s Teclado más amplio o más reducido para adaptarlos a la amplitud del movimiento del usuario. Teclado adaptado Incorpora 15 teclas permite procesos rápidos y directos. Teclado ergonómi co Se usa con una sola mano por la amplitud de movimientos para abarcarlos. Teclado en espejo Diseñado para personas zurdas ya que es en forma inversa. Teclado virtual Programa instalado usado a través del barrido accionándolo con un pulsador o emulador de ratón. Línea braile Traduce la información del monitor al lenguaje braile.
  9. 9. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 9 5.6.3. AYUDAS TECNICAS PARA ACCEDER AL RATON: El ratón junto con el teclado, uno de los dispositivos más usados para la entrada de información y tal vez de mayor dificultad para ciertos usuarios. ACCESOALRATON Emulador de ratón junior Las opines se van resaltando secuencialmente mediante una luz, bien a ritmo prefijado (como automático) o al ritmo que marque el usuario a través de otro conmutador (modo manual) Ratón de infrarrojos Este emulador de ratón que actúa a través de un sensor colocado en la cabeza del usuario y una unidad control colocado sobre el monitor del ordenador. Emulador de ratón en pantalla A través de un programa podemos sacar en pantalla este emulador que tiene las opciones de direccionar el cursor y las funciones de los distintos botones. 6. VENTAJAS  Mejoramiento de la vivienda y estilo de vida: Esta es otra gran manera de ver como la tecnología moderna ha simplificado nuestras vidas.  Conveniencia en Educación: El aprendizaje es un proceso y es parte de nuestra vida cotidiana.  Cambios en la industria de la salud: En la actualidad la mayoría de las personas cuenta con ortopedias para la ayuda de los sistemas aumentativos.  Fácil acceso a la información: Acceder a cualquier información n cualquier parte del mundo ahora es más fácil gracias a la tecnología porque contamos con un internet donde encontremos demasiada información.  Fomenta la innovación y la creatividad: La tecnología se la considera un reto, para lograr avances tecnológicos debemos poner al cerebro en su máximo potencial.  Mejora de la comunicación: La comunicación se la considera como el oxígeno para la vida.
  10. 10. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 10 7. DESVENTAJAS  Perdida sociocultural. 8. CONCLUSIONES Concluimos diciendo que las tecnologías de ayuda y sistemas de acceso son de vital importancia para todas aquellas personas que poseen capacidades diferentes ya sean esta lesiones cerebrales o trastornos motrices. Los cuales ayudan a que estas personas ya mencionadas a que se inserten a la sociedad que la rodea de forma adecuada cubriendo las necesidades personales que ellos demandan. 9. RECOMENDACIONES Ahora que hemos visto algunos de los impactos de la tecnología en la vida moderna, es nuestra responsabilidad como estimuladoras dar a conocer sobre el uso de la tecnología con el fin de mejorar las vidas de nuestros niños y niñas asegurándonos de que preservemos nuestra sociedad y el medio ambiente, también controlando el uso en exceso de la tecnología, que deberá terminar perjudicando la sociedad y a los mismos niños y niñas.
  11. 11. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 11
  12. 12. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 12
  13. 13. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 13
  14. 14. UNIVERSIDAD TECNICA DE ORURO FACULTAD CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE ATENCION TEMPRANA Y ESTIMULACION INFANTIL 14

×