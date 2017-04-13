EMPILHADEIRA DE LANÇA / REACH STACKER

INCATEP 1 INCATEP Capacitação na Operação com Empilhadeira de Grande Porte
2 O que são EGP? ▪ SWL > 10 ton. ▪ 03 tipos: ▪ Garfo ( Forklift Truck) ▪ Mesa ( Top Loader) ▪ Mesa Frontal ( Front Loader)...
INCATEP 3 Ergonomia, o que é isto? ■ “Ciência que visa à organização metódica do trabalho em função do fim proposto e das ...
INCATEP 4 Ergonomia Física ■ Busca adequar as exigências do trabalho aos limites e capacidades do corpo, através do projet...
INCATEP 5 Centro de Gravidade ■ O centro de gravidade é um ponto em torno do qual o peso do corpo está igualmente distribu...
INCATEP 6
INCATEP 7
INCATEP 8 Princípio Básico de Funcionamento das Empilhadeiras ■ As empilhadeiras são equipamentos que apresentam diversas ...
INCATEP 9 Principais Fatores de Risco ■ Principais fatores de riscos: ■ Presença de pessoas próximas às manobras das máqui...
INCATEP 10 Principais Fatores de Risco ■ Falta de padrões operacionais estabelecidos ou conhecidos pelos operadores; ■ Ope...
INCATEP 11 Capacidade de Carga de Trabalho ■ São equipamentos que necessitam trabalhar dentro do seu SWL “Safety Working L...
INCATEP 12 Estabilidade ■ Estabilidade Frontal – É a capacidade que a máquina tem para suportar uma carga sem risco de cap...
INCATEP 13 Sensores de Emergência ■ As empilhadeiras Reach Stacker são dotadas de sensores de emergência que tem como fina...
INCATEP 14 Manutenção Preventiva Periódica ! ■ Os equipamentos e seus componentes foram projetados e fabricados com um fat...
INCATEP 15 Manutenção Preventiva Periódica ■ Os setores de manutenção das empresas que fornecem os equipamentos utilizados...
INCATEP 16 Principais Comandos ■ Neutralizador de Transmissão – Em equipamentos com transmissão automática ou power shift ...
INCATEP 17 Spreader ■ Aparelho utilizado na movimentação de contêineres tanto em aparelhos de guindar, quanto em empilhade...
INCATEP 18 Falhas de Travamento ■ Quando o indicador branco ou amarelo estiver apagado, podemos identificar as seguintes f...
INCATEP 19 Caixa de Loqueamento
INCATEP 20 Caixa de Loqueamento
INCATEP 21 Visão Geral da Empilhadeira
INCATEP 22 Posicionamento Correto Durante Carregamento e Descarregamento
INCATEP 23 Içamento de Contêiner
INCATEP 24 Desnível Devido a Má Estivagem da Carga
INCATEP 25 Posicionamento do Spreader em Plano Longitudinal Durante Deslocamento
INCATEP 26 Panorâmica da Parte Traseira da Empilhadeira
INCATEP 27 Válvulas e Conexões do Sistema Hidráulico da Lança
INCATEP 28 Fechamento de Spreader para 20 Pés
INCATEP 29 Abertura de Spreader para 40 Pés
INCATEP 30 Corrente de Abertura do Spreader
INCATEP 31 Visão Lateral do Spreader
INCATEP 32 Recurso de Inclinação Longitudinal
INCATEP 33 Recurso de Inclinação Longitudinal
INCATEP 34 Dispositivo de Travamento do Contêiner
INCATEP 35 Visão Inferior do Dispositivo de Travamento Sensor de Apalpamento
INCATEP 36 Mecanismo da Mesa Giratória e Painel de Luzes Quando Vermelho Spreader Liberado
INCATEP 37 Quando Verde Spreader Travado
INCATEP 38 Motores de Giro da Mesa
INCATEP 39 Sistema de Arrefecimento
INCATEP 40 Sistema de Arrefecimento
INCATEP 41 Filtro de Ar
INCATEP 42 Refil do Filtro de Ar
INCATEP 43 Marcador de óleo Hidráulico
INCATEP 44 Marcador de Óleo Hidráulico
INCATEP 45 Válvula de Abastecimento
INCATEP 46 Reservatório do Fluido de Freio Marcador de Nível
INCATEP 47 Panorâmica do Bloco do Motor
INCATEP 48 Vareta do Nível de Óleo
INCATEP 49 Nivelamento do Nível de Óleo
INCATEP 50 Filtro de Óleo
INCATEP 51 Reservatório de Água do Pára-brisa
INCATEP 52 Dispositivos de Segurança de Movimentação Giroflex Sirene
INCATEP 53 Faróis de Iluminação Externo
INCATEP 54 Painel de Comando
INCATEP 55 Marcador de Combustível
INCATEP 56 Marcador de Giro
INCATEP 57 Trava de Reversão DESTRAVADO
INCATEP 58 TRAVADO
INCATEP 59 Alavanca de Ajuste da Direção
INCATEP 60 Painel de Comando
INCATEP 61 Botões Verdes - Deslocamento Lateral do Spreader Botões Azuis - Giro do Spreader Alavanca Para Travamento E Des...
INCATEP 62 Botão De Emergência Chave de Ignição
INCATEP 63 Chave do Sistema De Basculamento Chave de By Pass Chave da Caixa de Transmissão
INCATEP 64 Alerta Freio de Mão Botões utilizados para Manutenção da Máquina
INCATEP 65 Controlador Lógico Programável
INCATEP 66 Pedais de Comando 01 02 03 01 – Freio de Transmissão 02 – Freio de Parada 03 – Acelerador
INCATEP 67
INCATEP 68
INCATEP 69
INCATEP 70
INCATEP 71
INCATEP 72
INCATEP 73
INCATEP 74
INCATEP 75
INCATEP 76
INCATEP 77 Acidente Fatal Envolvendo o Equipamento
INCATEP 78 Acidente Fatal Envolvendo o Equipamento
×