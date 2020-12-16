Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONTRATO A TODO COSTO Entre los suscritos a saber: JOSE ALONSO CESPEDES VILLALBA, mayor de edad, y vecino (a) de este muni...
desde el primer día de iniciación del proyecto, no prorrogables salvo en situaciones de fuerza mayor. QUINTA.- MATERIALES,...
ACTA DE ENTREGA DEL CONTRATO El día 18 del mes de Diciembre de 2012 se reunieron en la finca LOS PINOS ubicada en la vered...
CONTRATO SERVICIOS A TODO COSTO Conste por el presente contrato de Mano de Obra, que celebran de una parte la Municipalida...
con las Normas del Código Civil Vigente. SETIMO: Las partes contratantes renuncian al fuero de sus domicilios y se someten...
Contrato llave en mano
  1. 1. CONTRATO A TODO COSTO Entre los suscritos a saber: JOSE ALONSO CESPEDES VILLALBA, mayor de edad, y vecino (a) de este municipio, con cédula de ciudadanía No 2´246.162 DE ANZOATEGUI TOLIMA, quien para efectos del presente contrato se llamará EL CONTRATANTE, por una parte y OSCAR CESPEDES identificado con la cédula de ciudadanía No. 5´844.038 DE ANZOATEGUI TOLIMA, quien para efectos del presente se llamará EL CONTRATISTA, se ha celebrado el siguiente contrato de obra A TODO COSTO para la renovación de 1.0 hectárea de CAFÉ envejecido por siembra nueva en la finca LOS PINOS, localizada en la vereda EL FIERRO, Municipio de ANZOATEGUI, Departamento del TOLIMA, el cual se regirá por las siguientes cláusulas: PRIMERA.- OBJETO DEL CONTRATO. En virtud del presente contrato, el (la) señor(a) JOSE ALONSO CESPEDES VILLALBA, en su calidad de propietario (X), arrendatario (), contrata los servicios del señor(a) y OSCAR CESPEDES, en calidad de contratista para ejecutar con sus propios medios, con plena autonomía técnica, ciñéndose a lo establecido por el contratante las siguientes obras especificadas a continuación. 1.- Repique, limpieza y apilado para la preparación de (1,0) hectáreas de terreno. 2.- Trazado a una distancia de 1,2 X 1,6 metros, ahoyado de 5.210 huecos. 3.- Relleno de 5.210 huecos con gallinaza y tierra. 4.- Transporte interno y siembra de 5.210 árboles de café. 5.- Abonada de 5.210 árboles. SEGUNDA.- EL CONTRATISTA deberá rendir informes que indiquen el avance de las obras en comparación con el programa de trabajo establecido en su propuesta. Si a juicio del contratante el contratista está retrasado en su programa, este deberá tomar las medidas necesarias que indique el contratante para acelerar el ritmo de la obra sin que esto represente costo adicional. PARAGRAFO: Declara e EL CONTRATISTA que conoce y tuvo en cuenta al elaborar el presupuesto y el programa de trabajo que formaron parte de su propuesta, las siguientes condiciones: 1) Sitio de ejecución de la obra, 2) Las posibilidades de personal y de adquisición de materiales, equipos y herramientas. 3) Las posibilidades de transporte. TERCERA.- VALOR DEL CONTRATO Y FORMA DE PAGO.- EL CONTRATANTE pagará al CONTRATISTA por los trabajos convenidos y demás obligaciones derivadas del presente contrato la suma de $ 4.000.000.00 (CUATRO MILLONES DE PESOS M/LEGAL). La forma de pago será la siguiente: Al inicio de la obra el CONTRATISTA, recibirá un anticipo por valor de $2.000.000.oo y el saldo de $2.000.000.oo se cancelará en el momento de entrega y recibo a entera satisfacción por parte del contratante. CUARTA, PLAZO: El plazo fijado y convenido por las partes para la ejecución y entrega de este contrato será de: 90 días calendario para la ejecución total del contrato contados
  2. 2. desde el primer día de iniciación del proyecto, no prorrogables salvo en situaciones de fuerza mayor. QUINTA.- MATERIALES, EQUIPOS, HERRAMIENTAS: Todos los materiales, Semillas de buena calidad y certificadas; equipos y herramientas serán suministrados por EL CONTRATISTA. Los materiales que suministre EL CONTRATANTE, serán descontados a EL CONTRATISTA en la liquidación final del contrato. SEXTA.- PERSONAL: Toda la mano de obra, dirección, supervisión, control de calidad propio serán suministrados totalmente por el CONTRATISTA quien deberá ocupar personal especializado y calificado; como consecuencia, debe cumplir para con sus trabajadores con todas las obligaciones de la seguridad social relacionadas con salud y pensiones, cuyas inscripciones podrán ser exigidas para el ingreso y permanencia en las instalaciones del CONTRATANTE. SEPTIMA.- SUPERVISIÓN DEL CONTRATO: La supervisión del contrato será ejercida por el CONTRATANTE a través de una interventoría que estará integrada por funcionarios y/o terceros que designe el contratante según sea de su conveniencia, los cuales le serán comunicados al CONTRATISTA. EL CONTRATISTA mantendrá informado de forma permanente al CONTRATANTE todo lo relacionado con la obra. OCTAVA.- CESION DEL CONTRATO Y SUBCONTRATOS: EL CONTRATISTA no podrá ceder el presente contrato sin el consentimiento del CONTRATANTE. Los casos de subcontratación de obra parciales que se requieran deberán contar previamente con el visto bueno del CONTRATANTE. NOVENA.- PAGOS DE LEY. Por la cuantía del contrato se paga impuestos de timbre: SI DECIMA.- PERFECCIONAMIENTO DEL CONTRATO: El presente contrato se entenderá perfeccionado cuando sea firmado por las partes contratada. En constancia se firma el presente contrato por las partes en Anzoátegui Tolima a los 18 días del mes de Mayo de 2012. EL CONTRATANTE EL CONTRATISTA ------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------- ------------------- Firma Firma JOSE ALONSO CESPEDES VILLALBA OSCAR CESPEDES C.C No 2´246.162 DE ANZOATEGUI. C.C No. 5´844.038 DE ANZOATEGUI.
  3. 3. ACTA DE ENTREGA DEL CONTRATO El día 18 del mes de Diciembre de 2012 se reunieron en la finca LOS PINOS ubicada en la vereda EL FIERRO jurisdicción del municipio de ANZOÁTEGUI TOLIMA, Departamento del TOLIMA el CONTRATANTE, señor(a) JOSE ALONSO CESPEDES VILLALBA identificado (a) con la cédula de ciudadanía No 2´246.162 DE ANZOATEGUI TOLIMA y el CONTRATISTA, señor(a) OSCAR CESPEDES, identificado con la cédula de No. 5´844.038 DE ANZOATEGUI TOLIMA, con el fin de hacer entrega de: renovación de 1.0 hectárea de CAFÉ envejecido por siembra nueva con las siguientes dimensiones y/o características: 1.- Repique, limpieza y apilado para la preparación de (1,0) hectárea de terreno. 2.- Trazado a una distancia de 1,2 X 1,6 metros, ahoyado de 5.210 huecos. 3.- Relleno de 5.210 huecos con gallinaza y tierra. 4.- Transporte interno y siembra de 5.210 árboles de café. 5.- Abonada de 5.210 árboles; y dar por terminado el contrato celebrado a los 18 días del mes de Mayo de 2012. En constancia las partes aceptan y firman el Acta de Entrega a satisfacción en Anzoátegui Tolima, a los 18 días del mes de Diciembre de 2012. EL CONTRATANTE EL CONTRATISTA ------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- Firma Firma JOSE ALONSO CESPEDES VILLALBA OSCAR CESPEDES C.C No 2´246.162 DE ANZOATEGUI. C.C No. 5´844.038 DE ANZOATEGUI.
  4. 4. CONTRATO SERVICIOS A TODO COSTO Conste por el presente contrato de Mano de Obra, que celebran de una parte la Municipalidad Distritalde Laredo, con RUC No 20178186869 y domicilio legal en la calle La Reforma No 360, distrito de Laredo; debidamente representado por su Alcalde Ing. XXXXX XXXXX XXXXX XXXXX, identificado con DNI. Nº 18005895 y de la otra parte el Sr. XXXXX XXXXX XXXXX XXXXX, identificado con DNI Nº 18009919, RUC Nº 10180099196, domiciliado en el Jr. Unión Nº 303 del Sector Laredo Viejo; a quienes en adelante y para efectos de este Contrato se les denominará LAMUNICIPALIDAD y EL CONTRATADO, respectivamente en los términos y condiciones siguientes: PRIMERO: Con Resolución de Alcaldía Nº 0351 – 2010 MDL, de fecha 19 de Febrero del 2010, La Municipalidad aprueba el expediente Técnico de la meta: “CONSTRUCCION DE SARDINELES EN BERMA CENTRAL CARRETERA LAREDO- PORVENIR”, con un total de S/. 63,433.91 N.S, en la cual la Municipalidad aportará con este monto, donde esta incluido la confección y colocación del Cartel de Obra con las dimensiones 3.60 X 2.40 Mts (Banner Gigantografia). SEGUNDO: La Municipalidad teniendo en cuenta la ley de Contrataciones y Adquisiciones del estado Ley Nº 26850, contrata a EL CONTRATADO, para que preste servicios de confección y colocación del cartel para la obra “CONSTRUCCION DE SARDINELES EN BERMA CENTRAL CARRETERA LAREDO- PORVENIR”, a todo costo, con las características que La Municipalidad lo indique. TERCERO: El tiempo que dure el presente Contrato, será por un espacio de cinco (05) días calendarios, contados a partir de la firma del presente Contrato. CUARTO: LA MUNICIPALIDAD, abonará por concepto de los servicios a EL CONTRATADO, la suma total de QUINIENTOS CINCUENTA Y 00/100 NUEVOS SOLES (S/. 550.00), monto que incluye los impuestos de Ley, el cual será cancelado al termino del trabajo, previo informe de conformidad por parte de la Oficina de Obras Públicas. Dicho monto es a todo costo, donde El Contratado deberá proporcionar materiales, mano de obra, herramientas y otros; necesarios para cumplir con el contrato. QUINTO: El Contratista declara expresamente no estar impedido de celebrar contrato con el Estado. SEXTO: El presente Contrato se rige por las siguientes penalidades: Por EL CONTRATADO.- En caso de deficiencias e incumplimiento de lo indicado en la cláusula primera y segunda, previo informe del inspector de obras de LA MUNICIPALIDAD, dará lugar a la resolución inmediata y automática del presente contrato, sin cargo a devolución de la inversión de los materiales. Por LA MUNICIPALIDAD.- En caso de incumplimiento de los pagos sin causa justificada, se procederá a la liquidación inmediata del Contrato, de conformidad
  5. 5. con las Normas del Código Civil Vigente. SETIMO: Las partes contratantes renuncian al fuero de sus domicilios y se someten expresamente a la competencia de los jueces de la Provincia de Trujillo, por lo que constituyen domicilio en la dirección indicada en la introducción del presente contrato. OCTAVO:El presente contrato seregirá porlas normascontenidas en eldecreto N’ 01-2004- PCM que aprueba el texto Único Ordenado de la Ley N’ 26850 Ley de contrataciones y adquisicionesdel Estadoy el decretoSupremoNº 013-2004- PCMque aprueba su respectivo Reglamento. En señal de conformidad, ambas partes enteradas del contenido del presente Contrato, lo aceptan y se someten a su legal cumplimiento, por lo cual lo firman a los veintiséis y un (26) días del mes de Febrero del año dos mil diez. --------------------------------------- XXXXX XXXXX XXXXX XXXXX DNI. Nro. 00000000 LA MUNICIPALIDAD EL CONTRATADO

